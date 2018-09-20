Savva’s choice – Guilty or Not Innocent

This following paragraph is from Niki Savva’s latest contribution in the Australian – Liberal’s women are the new ‘forgotten people’:

Liberal women are now caught in a vice. If they complain about bullying, Bullies and Co vilify them for being weak, or wreckers, or liars. If they don’t complain — and let’s be clear, there is a not-so-subtle campaign to bully or shame them into silence — the thugs will continue. Nothing will change.

Has it possibly entered Savva’s mental orbit that there is no systemic bullying of Liberal women? Has she got any evidence to support her claims or is Savva just making it up again?

