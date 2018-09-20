So it’s the Liberals who have a woman problem?

Posted on 11:00 am, September 20, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson

This entry was posted in Hypocrisy of progressives. Bookmark the permalink.

15 Responses to So it’s the Liberals who have a woman problem?

  1. Confused Old Misfit
    #2820509, posted on September 20, 2018 at 11:05 am

    Funny looking girls.
    Is that the new style in feminism?

  2. Dave in Marybrook
    #2820512, posted on September 20, 2018 at 11:08 am

    If zey identify as women, how could anyone argue?

  4. Death Giraffe
    #2820516, posted on September 20, 2018 at 11:15 am

    Those are some of the ugliest trannies I have ever seen.
    Jeeze, make an effort blokes.

  5. WolfmanOz
    #2820518, posted on September 20, 2018 at 11:18 am

    A picture tells a thousand words.

  6. mh
    #2820520, posted on September 20, 2018 at 11:19 am

    These feminists have taken uglification too far.

  7. old bloke
    #2820539, posted on September 20, 2018 at 11:44 am

    What are the buckets for?

  8. hzhousewife
    #2820544, posted on September 20, 2018 at 11:53 am

    arrghhhhh coffee splutter over the keyboard ! Are they donation buckets?

  9. Jo Smyth
    #2820546, posted on September 20, 2018 at 11:58 am

    Anyone thinking of becoming a woman should be aware how it might turn out.

  10. Dave in Marybrook
    #2820551, posted on September 20, 2018 at 12:05 pm

    I’m guessing that the buckets are for the wet t-shirt competition.
    I’ve been to a few union pissups, I know how they roll. But I was there in the good times, when women were women.

  11. Siltstone
    #2820556, posted on September 20, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    The buckets are to take home all the “donations” collected (and freely given) from Lend Lease, Leightons etc etc. The construction companies don’t care, they pass it on (Adelaide Hospital anyone?).

  12. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2820563, posted on September 20, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    Why is it that, when I look at those four guys, I am reminded of the crew of the Black Pearl?

  13. Myrddin Seren
    #2820565, posted on September 20, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    What are the buckets for ?

    For the women to carry the dirty dishes back to the kitchen to be washed, after they have served The Bruvvers morning tea.

    #DiversityisOurStrength

  14. Elle
    #2820584, posted on September 20, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    A couple of them look like they need to be wearing a bra!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.