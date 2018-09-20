For someone who spent his life in business, the American President has the surest touch of any politician I have ever witnessed. If you ask me, he thinks Kavanaugh’s accuser is a liar and he is convinced that the process will make that evident to all. You should read this from end to end. It is a lesson on politics the like of which I have seldom seen before: Trump hints that he could DUMP Kavanaugh if accuser is ‘credible’ as he piles pressure on her to testify on Monday. The heading is accurate in its own way but also makes it seem that the President is distancing himself from support for his nominee. This gets closer to it:

Trump again said that he feels terribly for Kavanaugh and his family and pounced on Democrats for suppressing the negative information for weeks until it was nearly time to vote on the appointment. Trump said Tuesday a news conference that a sex attack allegation against Kavanaugh is ‘shame’ and referred to the judge whose nomination is hanging on by a thread as a ‘great gentleman.’ ‘I feel so badly for him that he’s going through this be honest with you. I feel so badly for him. This is not a man that deserves this,’ Trump told journalists. The president pinned the blame for the 11th-hour chaos on Democrats, who he accused of resisting and obstructing his every move. He said he’d support an FBI prove into Kavanaugh’s accuser’s charge, except the law enforcement agency has said ‘that’s not what they do.’

The stakes are high, with the massive downside for the Democrats if she either refuses to testify, or if she does, demonstrates beyond argument that she had made it up out of whole cloth. A major potential teaching moment that will be lost on no one.

And while you’re at it, you might have a look at this by Conrad Black: Only the People Can End This Democratic Horror Show. From which:

There has already been ample reference to the fact that Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) waited tactically to the last minute before raising this matter of Kavanaugh’s alleged drunken grope of a fellow high school student 36 years ago, of which the senator became aware in July. Neither in public nor private hearings nor in a private one-hour meeting did she bother to raise the subject. Kavanaugh denies it, no one corroborates it, no illegality is alleged, no subsequent claimants of like behavior have come forward, and scores of women who have known the judge for decades have attested to his irreproachable behavior and character. It is nonsense; many men have done such a thing, and so have many women, and it absolutely does not, in itself, even if the incident happened, disqualify this nominee or anyone else, at this remove in time, from any office, even in the celibate clergy. The supporting evidence is the notes, contradictory in places, of the complainant’s psychotherapist from a psychoanalytic session, 26 years ex post facto—i.e. the complainant herself a generation later from a psychiatric couch. This has as much probative value as Hillary Clinton’s citations from the Steele dossier, which she commissioned and paid for, and when exposed, described as “campaign information.” Where is the shame? Where does this demeaning idiocy stop? Obviously nothing is now sacred, but must every act and every public office, be profane?