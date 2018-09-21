A modern Stalingrad over the credibility of the left

Or to be more American, this is a return to Gettysburg. Or for us in the British Empire, we are again at Waterloo. But however you slice it, this is where the left and the media have placed their credibility as fair judges and honest brokers. If Kavanaugh comes through unscathed, this will be a decisive defining moment that will be remembered and carry weight into the far far future.
AND PLEASE LET ME CONTINUE FROM WHERE I LEFT OFF: The worry is that the Republicans and the right in general are not ready to fight this one to the death, but there are signs that they are. The disgust which anyone with normal sensibilities feels about the left and their tactics will leave an aftershock that may last as long as the McCarthyist label. We’ll see, but it should. The left are deranged. From Instanpundit plus a few more from the comments.
And a bit more from the comments.
Not to mention Paula Jones. Then there’s this:
And I hope you have been following the events surrounding the nomination of Keith Ellison in Minnesota. None of this is in the news but is everywhere on the right-side web.
Of course he will, this is just smearing. It’s what the Left do when they have no rational argument. Which is always.
Anybody seeing this would think twice about doing a job for Trump.
The exhausting battle just to get to start doing an exhausting job is a victory for their left.
Kill one to intimidate a thousand.
Comrades.
Don’t channel Stalingrad, that was two gigantic fascist empires fighting for supremacy. Gettysburg (forces of freedom versus forces of (ideological) slavery) is much better.
Stalingrad was an actual fight.
Here is a better analogy of the current Democrat self harm.
If you have been revolted by the past week’s events in Washington DC, you are witnessing the extremes the left will use to try to forestall its loss of power in the backdoor legislature it has been using for the past half century to enact its radical social programs: e.g., the murder of 60 million children since Roe V Wade in 1973. Yet, it’s highly unlikely that Brett Kavanaugh or any of the other constitutional originalists on SCOTUS will attempt to illegalise abortion. But the Dimmorat circus over Kavanaugh is designed show through detailed Hollywood-level management of the most vile propaganda how much the left adores naked political power and how they wield it in practice if given the chance.
The purpose and function of the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary is to “oversee the Department of Justice, consider executive nominations, and review pending legislation”. In its consideration of the nomination of a judge by the President to the Supreme Court of the United States, its role is to advise and consent on this nomination by vote after review of the nominees’character, judicial record, biography and other relevant factors. So why have unproven allegations about Brett Kavanaugh been hand balled to the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary for consideration in the first place?
It does not have the required apparatus to investigate any wrongdoing in the first place, let alone an alleged incident that allegedly happened allegedly nearly 40 years ago. This matter should have been tossed out from the start, as should any incidents which have not been tried and successfully prosecuted in a court of law.
The purpose and function of the Senate Judiciary Committee should be defined within clearly established parameters and a transparently outlined process.
Why don’t congressmen and senators legislate a charter for the Committee to ensure that his time-wasting and vicious nonsense does not happen again?
The Democrats are acting like they have nothing to lose because they don’t.
If they lose, all they will do is refine the method for their next use. They will suffer no consequences. Even if the accusation completely falls apart or is definitively disproved, a bunch of students and celebrities will in the years to come claim their is a right-wing r8ist sitting on the Supreme Court. What do you think will be the top Google search engine results for Kavanaugh sexual assault in 5, 10 or 20 years time?
The exhausting battle just to get to start doing an exhausting job is a victory for their left. Kill one to intimidate a thousand.
I think this is spot on. Particularly, Kill one to intimidate a thousand. Those who may aspire to higher office and are genuine Republicans (potentially Trump supporters as well, gasp!) would be watching on with horror. Seriously, would you put yourself, and your family, through this?
The message is clear – if you are not of the Left, you will be roasted. You may eventually get through but not before your personal reputation has been muddied, your career achievements attacked and your family intimidated.
I expect the socialist fascists (decromats)” to get a thrashing in November ,all their crap is going to come back at them ,the people are not that stupid , even the blacks and hispanics will wake up to them ,on their wat to the jobs Trump got them , just shows governments don’t create real jobs but stopping of interference does , If I were advising Trump I would strongly recommend the dismantling and definancing of all communust inspired u.n. Taxpayer funded groups set up be obummer/clinton crime gang ,socialism cannot exist without other peoples money ,wines the shambles that is Venezuela. Defunding the left would reduce the budget deficit considerably ,and the new taxpayers in the 900k jobs created by deregulation would help too.
If we step back a little, this whole episode is hilarious. Well, probably not for Judge Kavanaugh, but for the rest of us.
Here’s the deal:
1) A left wing academic of no distinction, Blasey Ford, comes forward in the era of Trump Derangement Syndrome and, in collusion with Democrat politicians, makes an allegation that Kavanaugh groped her 35 years ago. She has nothing to substantiate that claim: no witness, no evidence, no record of police reports or charges laid. Nevertheless, she demands an FBI investigation. The first question is, investigate what?
2) In any case, the FBI says it has no jurisdiction, the allegation relates to no federal offence. Nevertheless, her left wing Democrat supporters claim that if Kavanaugh were really innocent, he would demand that the FBI investigate him. Again, the question is, investigate what?
3) The usual suspects come forward and claim that Kavanaugh must be guilty because they believe Ford. Their “beliefs” or otherwise, do not constitute evidence of any kind.
4) The advise and consent role of the Senate is stalled by nothing but politics, not law. The longer the delay that occurs, the more encouraged the left will be to try it again and potentially the more damage will be done to President Trump.
Conclusion: The zombie apocalypse has already begun.
Absent any new and incriminating information coming to light – or if he performs particularly poorly on Monday – he will surely come through. Unscathed? Impossible. This will dog him for the rest of his public life, in the same way it has Clarence Thomas.
This will dog him for the rest of his public life, in the same way it has Clarence Thomas.
Strangely, nothing sleazy done by Bill Clinton or Teddy Kennedy has “dogged them for the rest of their public lufe”, despite there being far more substantive evidence.
Though Juanita Broaddrick has tweeted that if the FBI can investigate allgations that old, she has some she would like investigated.