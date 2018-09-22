Liberty Quote
The particulars of a spontaneous order cannot be just or unjust. Nature can be neither just nor unjust. Only if we mean to blame a personal creator does it make sense to describe it as unjust that somebody has been born with a physical defect, or been stricken with a disease, or has suffered the loss of a loved one.— Friedrich von Hayek
Open Forum: September 22, 2018
Peanuts on Trump:
https://i2.wp.com/fellowshipoftheminds.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/funnies-h-t-CSM.jpg?ssl=1
Silver!
Yay! New fred. That must be one awesome hangover, Doomlord!
Homestay student Momena Shoma came to Australia to kill
Amanda Hodge South East Asia Correspondent -Tessa Akerman Reporter
Momena Shoma came to Australia to kill.
That much is clear after the 25-year-old Bangladeshi student pleaded guilty to terrorism over the stabbing attack on a Melbourne nurse who had opened his home to her, as he slept next to his five-year-old daughter one day later.
“I had to do it … it could have been anyone, it’s not specifically him,” Shoma had told police in a statement read out in court of her decision to target Roger Singaravelu in the February 9 attack.
“He just seemed like a very easy target since he was sleeping, so yeah, and I had to push myself. I wouldn’t even hurt a rat. I just felt like if I don’t do it I will be sinful, I will be punished by Allah.’’
Hours after the attack, Shoma’s sister Asmaul Husna, alias Shumona, stabbed a Bangladeshi counter-terrorism officer in Dhaka, on Shoma’s instructions.
What is unclear is how so many red flags were missed in the lead-up to Shoma’s crime. Her journey from a jeans and T-shirt-wearing Dhaka high school student to a niqab-clad extremist intent on inflicting suffering in the name of Islamic State did not happen overnight. But it was certainly complete long before she secured a scholarship to La Trobe University, qualified for an Australian student visa and joined up to the Australian Homestay Network agency that placed her in one Melbourne home, only to move her in a hurry. Shoma had been practising stabbing techniques on a pillow in her first homestay, and the family had told the agency they were too scared to have her in their home.
One after another, the warning signs were missed or ignored.
No one told the Singaravelus, for instance, before Shoma turned up on the doorstep of their Mill Park home on the evening of February 8 — hours after the agency called looking to place her — why she had needed emergency housing. The couple knew nothing about her stabbing practice until it came out in court.
Roger and Maha Singaravelu, who emigrated from Malaysia 31 years ago, had signed up as foreign student hosts because they wanted to give something back to the country that welcomed them. The couple say they were shocked at the sight of a fully veiled woman at their door and called the agency for an explanation.
“I said, ‘By the way, you didn’t tell me about the burka,” Maha says. “(They) said, ‘Whoops, I’d forgotten.’ How could they have allowed this knowing she had done a practice run?”
An agency spokeswoman said: “Over the past decade we have placed more than 50,000 visa-approved students in homestay and this is the first incident of its kind.”
For Roger Singaravelu — still recovering from the attack, which left him with a gaping neck wound — the greatest mystery is how Australian authorities could so quickly have discovered Shoma’s radical links after the attack, but not known enough to prevent her entering the country.
To satisfy student visa requirements Shoma would have had to have cleared a number of hurdles, including producing a Bangladesh police certificate affirming she had no prior convictions.
Singaravelu suspects Australian authorities have been blinded by the money brought in by international students.
Shoma had also managed to fly under the radar of Bangladeshi authorities, notwithstanding her ties with some of the country’s most notorious militants, including several of the attackers in the 2016 Holey Artisan cafe siege in which 22 people died. The first they heard of her was a request for assistance from Australian police following the attack.
Hours later, a Bangladeshi counter-terrorism officer was receiving medical attention for his own stab wound after Shoma’s sister Shumona, 22, flew at him with a knife, having been instructed to do so by Shoma before she left the country. The family of the two women claimed to know nothing of their radicalisation, believing their increasing piety to be a sign of their maturing faith as their mother grew increasingly ill. She died in June 2015.
The women’s uncle said this week that the family had disowned both daughters.
Turkish authorities had seen the danger signs in 2015 when they denied Shoma a student visa to take up a scholarship grant at Ankara’s Atilim University.
Singaravelu says the very thought gives him “goosebumps”.
“(She was) red-flagged there; how the hell did she get here?” he told The Weekend Australian.
A clue to why she chose Australia may lie in a friendship she formed with a fellow graduate from North South University in Dhaka who moved to Australia in 2016 after marrying a Bangladeshi expat. Bangladesh police now believe that, for several years before then, the women attended the same Islamic discussion group in a house near the Dhaka campus of North South, a university that has become fertile recruitment ground for pro-Islamic caliphate group Hizb-ut Tahrir.
Two of the five Holey Artisan attackers were also NSU students, and Shoma’s sister has told police during interrogations that she had heard Momena talk about them, though she never met them herself.
Counter-terrorism authorities in Dhaka say files recovered from Shoma’s phone and laptop show she and the fellow graduate maintained regular online communications, chatting and sharing jihadist videos via WhatsApp.
Bangladesh authorities say they have evidence the pair were also in contact with Gazi Sohan, a former Islamic State fighter and known recruiter, until his arrest in May 2015. It was through an online chat group that Sohan met Najibullah Ansari, a Bangladeshi marine engineer whom he then introduced to Shoma. Ansari and Shoma had hoped to marry in early 2015 but when the families opposed their union Ansari left for Turkey, from where he is believed to have entered Syria and joined Islamic State.
By 2017 Shoma’s focus had shifted to Australia and she had soon secured an excellence scholarship from La Trobe University.
Bangladeshi counter-terrorism police say Shoma’s Australia-based friend returned to Dhaka for a visit in December and the two women again attended religious discussion meetings at the house behind the North South University campus. The friend returned to Australia on January 20. Shoma left Bangladesh for Melbourne 11 days later.
Shoma will be sentenced in January. Roger Singaravelu says he hopes she receives a sentence strong enough to “send a message across the world … this sort of behaviour or act, we won’t tolerate this”.
The Singaravelus say their family has been deeply scarred and that they feel betrayed by the many failures leading up to it.
“It was ripped away from us, what we had to give — the love and all that, just taken away by this particular act,” Maha says.
“I’m not going to trust anybody any more,” adds Roger. “It’s just not worth it.”
Debt dodgers’ travel ban: Govt crackdown to ground welfare cheats, tax debtors
Australians who owe money to the federal government will be banned from leaving the country until they repay the funds in a move to claw back $800 million in debt.
Travels bans have been issued over the past decade to parents who did not make child support payments and in June were extended to former welfare recipients who have refused to repay the finance.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has tax debt dodgers and welfare cheats in his sights, announcing a hardline policy which will ban them from taking overseas holidays, The Saturday Daily Telegraph reports.
Under the policy, up to 150,000 Australians who refuse to pay debts owed to Australian Taxation Office, Centrelink and other federal government agencies will be banned from travelling overseas if they refuse to enter into a payment plan
It’s hoped the international travel ban will recoup some of the $800 million owed to government agencies.
Human Services Minister Michael Keenan says 20 orders have been issued, with his department looking to ramp up efforts to recoup funds owed by more than 150,000 people who no longer receive welfare.
“If you received a payment you were not entitled to, you have an obligation to repay the money you owe and we will use every tool at our disposal to ensure it is recovered,” Mr Keenan said in a statement on Saturday.
He insists people currently receiving welfare or making repayments will not be targeted by the measure, but former recipients who refuse to pay back their debt would also be charged interest.
The rate of repayment will be measured against an individual’s circumstances and those in hardship can defer their returns, Mr Keenan added.
Mr Morrison told The Saturday Daily Telegraph he believes Australians will be supportive of his tough stance to ensure the system is no longer taken advantage of.
“If you’ve got longstanding tax debts and you’ve been warned and warned and warned and warned and warned, and you’re thumbing your nose at everyone else paying tax and you’re saying, ‘Tough for you. I’m going to get on a plane’, well, you’re actually insulting your fellow Australians who pay for the welfare system,” he said.
Morning all!
WATCH: CNN INTERVIEW GOES AWRY WHEN WOMEN DEFEND BRETT KAVANAUGH
https://www.infowars.com/watch-cnn-interview-goes-awry-when-women-defend-brett-kavanaugh/
Goes awry is an understatement.
Golden Rule – “Always listen to what the motor is telling you”
Having done 2 runs yesterday of VX50 Robotic Cleaner in Main Pool – reinstated Old Kreepy Krauly (20 years old – needs new skirt and baseplate) in pool and restarted it for Summer – after overnight clean decided to do backwash of Diatomaceous Earth Pool Filter – Pool Equipment down beneath pool and under Compressed Cement Slabs – pull plug in and out and turn valve to backwash – did not seem to be flushing with gusto, pool motor seemed lagging from normal tone – repeated 6 times as per normal – then Grandsons who were watching our resident Blue Tongue around Spa – asked me to come up and look then I saw Kreepy Krauly hose had come out from where it connected to Skimmer – so Pool Motor was sucking Air – reconnected and Pool Motor and Backwash went smoothly
“Always listen to the Motor”
Yay!
Top 10?
This Political Storm of Judge Kavanaugh shows no sign of ending!
Berejiklian comes across as weak and unable to run party – Andrew Clennell
Yesterday could go down as the day Gladys Berejiklian lost the March 2019 state election.
There was a sense of crisis around her government and a sense that Berejiklian had lost authority. And a sense that this was just the start of the bloodletting between factions and destabilisation in the NSW Liberal Party — as if they watched the leadership spill in Canberra and took no notice.
After the Canberra spill, this was the worst possible look to show the NSW public — a bunch of spoilt MPs brawling over the spoils of office.
NSW Opposition Leader Luke Foley jumped all over the revelation by Treasurer Dominic Perrottet that he wanted to steal a fellow minister’s seat based on having to commute for 40 minutes to a new electorate.
How did this compare to the horrible commutes through congestion most Sydneysiders had to do every day, Foley said.
There are so many ways that what happened yesterday — and what appears likely on Tuesday when Berejiklian will have to sack Ray Williams — could have been avoided.
Williams should probably not even be a minister in the first place. He does not have his own office because he was selected as an extra minister into cabinet as part of a factional deal to placate Alex Hawke’s Centre Right faction. Again: Berejiklian showing a lack of leadership as she constructed one of the most factionally oriented cabinets in recent history.
Then, Berejiklian could have seized the nettle and done a cabinet reshuffle earlier in the year and dumped Williams and other underperformers like Gabrielle Upton. She did not have the bottle for it.
Then, if she didn’t do all that, Berejiklian could have got Williams and Perrottet into a room months ago and sorted this dispute out. She did not.
The Wagga by-election — where Berejiklian’s government lost the seat — was bad enough.
But now the Premier looks what people have warned she is for some time: weak; conflict averse, beholden to young factional powerbrokers and, now, unable to run her party, let alone her state.
The Premier, former president of the Young Liberals, has prided herself on being able to play the parliamentary politics better than most.
Yesterday that claim was in tatters. And Perrottet, seen as the next leader of the Liberal Party, looks severely damaged.
One senior minister told The Australian recently that the government should be 40-nil up against Labor when it comes to next year’s election.
After yesterday, it’s like the Berejiklian government, which has just a six-seat majority, is behind in extra time.
14th
I wonder what Billy Slater’s fate will be.
Heeeeere it is! The old one was getting a bit tatty.
Is this even BigTech? Or BigVirtueSignallers…
PayPal bans Alex Jones’ Infowars for promoting ‘hate and intolerance’
https://www.cnet.com/news/paypal-bans-alex-jones-infowars-for-perpetuating-hate-and-intolerance/
I’m not going to trust anybody any more,” adds Roger. “It’s just not worth it.”
Imagine that, multikulti – the doctrine that all cultures are equal – leads to a low trust society!
Google Ricki Seidman.
More here anyway…
https://dailycaller.com/2018/09/21/ricki-seidman-strategy-defeat-kavanaugh/
Well I’ll be buggered. An hour late and still top 20.
How did this compare to the horrible commutes through congestion most Sydneysiders had to do every day, Foley said.
Fair point..
Largely caused by temporary migrants, Slo Mo claimed…the day before his government announced a new visa category for temporary migrants!
Scott Morrison TurdBull the Second has not got my Vote in the NSW Senate – Tony Abbott definitely in HOR
Liberals in bid to reverse collapse in support from older voters – David Uren ASSOCIATE EDITOR
Scott Morrison has moved to reverse a collapse in support for the Coalition among senior Australians, with this week’s decision to call a royal commission into the aged-care sector in addition to jettisoning Abbott-era plans to raise the pension age to 70.
Coalition sources say internal polling and focus group research confirms a weakness in support among seniors — a voter group that was generously rewarded under the Howard government and which became its strongest bulwark of support.
The Coalition has always held a dominant share of the vote among senior Australians, while Labor has consistently led among younger voters. However, the Coalition’s margin among older voters has narrowed significantly over the past five years.
Newspoll does not separately identify the over-65 age group, but among the over-50s, primary support for the Coalition peaked at 54 per cent under the Gillard government, when the impact of the carbon tax was being felt, having held at just under 50 per cent under the Howard government.
Support for the Coalition among this age group dropped to 44 per cent after the Abbott government’s “tough medicine” 2014-15 budget. It now languishes at between 40 and 43 per cent.
Malcolm Turnbull moved to shore up support in this age group last month when he announced the retention of the pensioners energy supplement, worth about $366 a year to single pensioners. Morrison’s decision to probe the aged-care sector and keep the retirement age at 67 has intensified those efforts.
Liberal backbencher Ann Sudmalis, who this week announced she would leave parliament at the next election in response to alleged bullying at a local level, highlights the government’s vulnerability to a backlash among older voters.
The census shows 34 per cent of voters in her electorate of Gilmore, which covers a stretch of the NSW south coast including Batemans Bay and Nowra, are aged 65 years or over, far in excess of the 23 per cent national average. Department of Social Services data shows that almost a quarter of Gilmore voters receive the Age Pension. Once a safe Coalition seat, Sudmalis now holds it by just 0.7 per cent. Labor analysts have the seat chalked into their column.
The senior vote is increasingly important. Since the 2013 election, the number of people on the electoral roll has increased by 10 per cent but the number of voters aged over 65 years has risen by 17 per cent. Senior voters represent about 23 per cent of the electorate, while policies directly affecting them also influence the votes of people in their 50s who are planning for retirement.
The Abbott government’s first budget, in 2014, came as a tremendous shock to older Australians. In pursuit of the senior Australians’ vote, the Howard government had legislated generous indexation, setting the Age Pension at 25 per cent of male total average weekly earnings. Wages almost always rise faster than consumer prices, and men’s wages rise faster, and are set higher, than women’s. The Rudd government raised the benchmark to 28 per cent.
However, the Abbott budget ordered an immediate shift to indexation based on the consumer price index, which abandoned any relationship with earnings.
ANU economist Peter Whiteford estimated that over the time scale of the government’s intergenerational reports, the value of the pension would drop to just 16 per cent of male earnings.
To make matters worse, the Abbott budget proposed raising the pension age from the 67 years to 70 years. (B’Sensible)
With 2.5 million recipients of the Age Pension, or about 15 per cent of the electorate (and the measure affecting a further 1.5 million people on disability and other pension payments), the Coalition government was taking electoral pain for very little gain. Although the change would make a huge difference in the long term, the measure was only saving $450 million over the budget period.
As social services minister from late 2014, Morrison took on the task of devising an alternative saving to the indexation cut, which had no chance of winning support in the Senate. His cleverly crafted response retained the long-established pension indexation, but adjusted the rate at which a part pension would be withdrawn under the assets test.
There would be an increase in the pension for those with low assets and a cut for those with high assets, apart from the family home.
The Department of Social Services calculated that 170,000 people would get more, while 320,000 would get less. Figures given to an estimates hearings this year suggest the initial impact hit 50,000 more people than expected.
Chief executive of the Council of the Aged Ian Yates said the first Abbott budget and the asset test changes cost the government political support. “There was a significant slippage of the older primary vote at that time,” he says.
Newspoll ratings among the 50-plus age group rose sharply following the ouster of Abbott by Malcolm Turnbull in 2015. They again topped 50 per cent. But Morrison, who was appointed treasurer following the leadership coup, made the reform of superannuation an early priority. The aim of superannuation was to reduce the 80 per cent of the aged population dependent on the pension rather than wealth creation, he said. “It is not an estate planning tool. It is to help people have a pool of retirement savings that they can draw down to live on,” he said.
His superannuation reforms were deeply unpopular with the Liberal Party base, imposing limits on the amount of non-concessional contributions and placing a $1.6 million cap on what could be transferred into a tax-free retirement-phase fund. Although share investors are typically strong Coalition supporters, analysis by Australian National University professor Ian McAllister found that in the 2016 election, the holders of self-managed superannuation funds were no more likely to vote for the Coalition than for Labor. “Controversial changes in Liberal policy effectively neutralised the electoral advantages that the party would otherwise have enjoyed on the issue,” he wrote.
Funding changes affecting the 65,000 aged-care residents add to the picture of a government seeking savings from a section of the population unable to lift their incomes to compensate. The reality is that the 2016-17 budget, saving $1.2bn, echoed similar moves under the Gillard government.
COTA’s Yates emphasises that Morrison has been responsive to the needs of senior Australians. This year’s budget included a package of measures to help older Australians remain in the workforce — an unusual social policy initiative for a treasurer.
Yet McAllister believes the damage has been done and Morrison’s efforts to cauterise the loss of votes will be ineffective. He suspects many of the Coalition votes among seniors have gone to One Nation, particularly in Queensland. “It has gone on for too long and people are not listening.’’
The Coalition is hoping Labor’s plan to stop cash refunds of dividend imputation credits will help it turn the tide. Labor is untroubled. Its officials note the Coalition campaigned hard on the dividend imputation policy in the Longman by-election. But on Bribie Island in the electorate, where voters aged over 65 years represent 48 per cent of voters, booths showed an 11 per cent swing from the Coalition and a 4 per cent gain by Labor.
I see why economists are detested.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/panosmourdoukoutas/2018/04/15/what-is-china-doing-to-pakistan-the-same-thing-it-did-to-sri-lanka/#5e869bc8ff53
“But it could hurt Pakistan, too. Like adding to Pakistan’s corruption, which keeps pushing the costs of the project higher by the day, making Pakistan more indebted to China, which has been financing the project.
Rising indebtedness comes at a time when the country is already living beyond its means, as evidenced by persistent current account deficits, government debt, and external debt.”
At least Pakistan gets a port out of it.
Australias quisling scum elites borrowed money from the chicoms to pay the costs of blowing up our own power stations, then borrowed more chicom money to fund the purchase of Peoples Liberation Army solar panels to replace real electric power.
Australias corruptocrat kleptocracy made sure all the criminal looting cartel filth got a payoff out of the business and the chicoms are delighted.
Good Afternoon Monty!!!
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2015-11-24/wade-the-darwin-port-is-another-link-in-chinas-expansion/6967640
“The dichotomy has on one side those, such as the Trade Minister Andrew Robb and NT Chief Minister Adam Giles, who simply portray the Darwin deal as important for the economic development of northern Australia.
Those of the other side, including both Australian critics and, sotto voce, the Americans, see the deal as a more complex element in growing the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) influence in Australia, which is increasingly constituting a threat to the country’s independence per se and to Western interests in the South Pacific and globally.
Understanding the significance of this deal requires a much wider lens and broader context than those provided by perceived economic self-interest. China’s national revival and its global economic and strategic extension over the decades since Deng Xiaoping, which Xi Jinping has rebranded as the “Chinese Dream”, provide a much clearer schema in which to situate the Darwin deal.
The “Chinese Dream” involves the reassertion of the economic and political primacy that China claims it has enjoyed over neighbours for millennia. This agenda is now being pursued globally but most intensely in South-East Asia and Australia/New Zealand.”
Anybody that says the chicoms grabbing the port of Darwin was only an economic investment and nothing to worry about because they can’t take it home with them must be absolutely blind to the way the chicoms are grabbing ports all over the Indian and Pacific oceans.
Look at all the strategic dots on the map and then try and tell yourself that Darwin was the one and only port grab that was totally economic and zero percent strategic.
Comrade Maaaaaates.
“Port of Darwin: This is about more than China’s economic interest”
Stating the obvious now demands a headline.
We are that obtuse.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-09-22/aboriginal-artefacts-on-farm-shared-with-researchers/10291124
“”It’s a bit like a cross between an Antiques Roadshow [TV episode] and a gun amnesty. Bring in your stone tools,” ANU researcher Robin McKenzie said.
Wiradjuri elder James Ingram said there was often fear from property owners that if they came forward their land would be taken from them.
“There’s no way we can go in and claim your backyard,” Mr Ingram said.
“It’s all about how we help you manage your artefacts and how we get to find out about them too.”
Sounds a bit like the never filling the MCG thing, and how they said that Torres Strait Islands title wouldn’t affect mainland title.
Comrades.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-05-02/chinese-backed-airport-in-solomon-islands-nothing-to-fear/9718260
“”The idea of investors putting money to promote what is at the moment a non-existent tourist industry without any infrastructure at all just strikes me as pie-in-the-sky stuff.”
Asked about the media reaction to some of China’s recent investments in the Pacific, Mr Batley said: “I do think there’s a bit of hyperventilation going on, put it that way.”
“The Solomons is an interesting case because it has diplomatic relations with Taiwan, not with China.”
While he was sure that China would like Solomon Islands to change its stance, Mr Batley said it was unlikely to happen soon.
“It’s been a minority view and Taiwan works very hard at the relationship,” he said.”
Comrade Maaaaaates.
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2016/oct/31/andrew-robb-chinese-company-operates-darwin-port
“At the time Malcolm Turnbull shrugged off concerns expressed by the US about the sale, saying it had been “no secret” that China was looking to invest in Australian infrastructure. The secretary of the Defence department, Dennis Richardson, later admitted it had been a mistake not to inform the US of the sale earlier, but denied it had any negative security implications.
The ABC’s translation of the Landbridge statement from 2 September said “the process of internationalisation of the Landbridge Group and the results achieved had greatly impressed [Robb].
“Working for Landbridge Group was a wonderful and pleasing thing, and that he wanted to jointly write a wonderful new chapter together with Landbridge,” the statement said.
Cheng was quoted in the statement as saying that “it will be necessary [for Landbridge] to draw on experts such as Mr Andrew Robb who have global vision and global influence”.
Comrade Maaaaaaates.
John Constantine
On the old tgread you mentioned TLS and “never fill the MCG”.
You also said our leaders now threaten that if we try to withdraw from the various treaties, the UN will impose sanctions. Nemkat, before being smote, often used tgis tgreat, but which/where have Australian politicians or UN functionaries done so?
Blaming each other. lol
The cat troll has proudly boasted that any Ethnostate with cultural and settler links to the racist colonialist British Empire that attempts to resist or exit from the economic genocide of decolonisation will be crushed by transnational sanctions.
Australian unwavering compliance with the embargoes and sanctions currently crippling our economy is pledged as the first and last breath of our political quislings.
What is the difference between Rhodesian heavy industry and smelters and refineries and Australia’s?.
Their turn was before ours, that is all.
Comrades.
I’m just waiting for some woman to claim that Kavanaugh brutally assaulted her by pulling her pigtail in kindergarten. By the NYT standards, that would most definitely disqualify him from any office. The news would prompt an avalanche of hate and bile from the ABC.
The UN indeed does have this stick to ensure Australia complies with their various programs such as migration, globall warming, islam. But here’s the thing, these threats only have currency amongst pollies and bureaucrats. Australia could be like Trump’s US, effectively energy independent and agriculturally self-sufficient, with the world clamouring for any excess. That we don’t do this is strange, innit?
The Darwin Port deal was done while Defence and was obsessing about transgender toilets and how to force the SAS into having female troopers.
The UN cannot impose sanctions on anyone… nor for that matter does the UN produce anything so if they don’t trade with us we are no worse off.
Our supine population will go along with anything our masters dictate. We’ll whinge a bit, and maybe talk big for a day or two, but we’ll capitulate.
After all, we’re too frightened to eat strawberries.
Is that the latest buzzword at the front of storms site? At least you are admitting that your thinking belongs in the 18th century.
It would be really interesting to find out Andrew Robb’s net worth when he left Parliament compared to right now.
Hmmm, not really. The USA is about 10x larger than Australia and about 100x more industrially and economically diverse. Trump is in an excellent position to win any trade war even with only 50% of Americans supporting him… but Australia’s economy is heavily slanted towards mining and agriculture and even when it comes to mining we aren’t self sufficient for basic fuel, and in agriculture we produce huge amounts of meat and carbs, a little bit of wine and cheese but not genuine diversity to make a quality diet.
That said, the UN is not our problem because trade agreements don’t need UN approval. As long as we keep good relations with neighbours like Singapore we have plenty of options to trade. Money talks.
A recipe for trouble
Accused of cultural appropriation and even radicalism, a new breed of city based members say the CWA is discriminatory.
By Fiona Harari
Of course there is food: platters of dainty cakes, multi-tiered stands brimming with macarons, quiches and finger sandwiches, savoury biscuits, colourful rolls and, inevitably, scones. The ladies of the Phillip group of the Country Women’s Association are gathered for a celebration, taking tea at an event that is as traditional as it is unlikely.
In an old, ornate ballroom suffused with winter sunshine, the location in the centre of Sydney is as unexpected as the hour for this tradition-laden organisation. Saturday morning is usually one of the few free times for local working members, dozens of whom sit around tables set with pink runners and pristine white crockery to toast an important milestone. Today marks 90 years that this group, which is comprised of six Sydney branches, has been supporting country women and their families. Their fundraising and lobbying have helped make the CWA, with its 25,000 members, the nation’s largest women’s organisation.
To an outsider, the morning tea atop a city hotel surrounded by skyscrapers seems a charming culture clash, an homage to rural Australia in the centre of a metropolis. Perhaps the biggest surprise is that one of the branches represented in this elegant room is the largest in NSW — and its enthusiastic membership is entirely Sydney-based. Yet despite their numbers and a determined campaign, they cannot sit at the head of their organisation’s ultimate table.
For many people, it comes down to a set of mountains. In geographical terms, the Great Dividing Range, the 3500km stretch of plateaus and peaks that edges the east coast of Australia, is the unofficial boundary that separates city from bush. For CWA members in NSW, however, the meeting point of country and city — even the very meaning of their title — is much more nuanced.
“There’s a perception that if you are a member of the CWA, you have to be a more mature lady who doesn’t work and lives on the farm,” says Elizabeth Nash, a Sydney insurance lawyer who meets none of those criteria. Born and educated in Newcastle, 35-year-old Nash joined the CWA five years ago when she moved south and wanted to meet new people and enhance her baking skills. The fact she was now living in Australia’s biggest city did not limit her concern for what lay beyond it. “I see ‘country’ as really just NSW. We are all part of the one land. We all live on it,” says Nash. “To me it’s quite a broad concept; we all care about the country so why not get involved?” Today she is president of the Sydney City branch, the largest of almost 400 in the state.
Her branch’s membership is active and eclectic; 88 women aged from their 20s to their 70s, among them bankers, public servants and a cranial osteopath. They meet after work one night a month in a CBD hall to discuss fundraising plans, to organise cooking and craft master classes and to consider ways of promoting skills such as knitting and crocheting lest they are lost. In between, they also manage to decorate calico bags for gynaecological cancer patients and hone their jam-making skills, directing the proceeds from the products they sell at city markets to a range of charities.
“It goes somewhat to dispelling the myth that the city doesn’t care about the country,” says Nash of the burgeoning membership. Formed in 2000, like a true millennial the branch has harnessed social media to tap into an urban appetite for some of the more enchanting aspects of country life, with a stylised website and an Instagram account full of luscious food snaps.
Vice-president Silvana Griffin says they’re challenging stereotypes. “When you tell somebody you’re in the CWA they kind of get the feeling that you are perhaps older, that you must bake and crochet and that you are incredibly active within a small community. We are broader than that in the sense that the bulk of us are professional women. A huge number of us are in the 20s to 50s bracket.”
And they have a particular concern about the way their beloved CWA has long been presided over. Under the association’s rules, nominees for state president, among other things, “must be living or have lived in rural or regional areas”. In NSW, the list of presidents is long and illustrious — almost all have been awarded imperial or national honours — but none has spent their entire life in the city. “My personal view is that it is discriminatory against and marginalising those members of the association solely by virtue of where they live,” says Nash, who has been involved in a longstanding plan to rewrite the rule so that nominees instead “have demonstrated interest and experience in rural and regional issues”.
The proposal was recently developed by the Sydney City branch, and endorsed by the five other suburban branches attached to the Phillip group before it was put to a packed hall at the state conference in Armidale in late April. The ensuing debate was intense: deeply personal for some, and keenly emotional. “How does a person from the city understand the isolation, a man who has just shot his stock, savage bushfires, 12 years of drought?” asked Riverina group secretary Jenny Chobdzynski, who lives on the outskirts of Wagga Wagga. She opposed the motion and noted that Nash’s phrasing of the role of president “reads like a corporate job advertisement”.
Having never lived on the land, Nash understands the deeply held sentiments of those who do. “Being from the city and saying we know something about it is really emotional,” she says. “How can it not be a personal issue when it’s these people’s livelihood?” Still, she is adamant that geography should play no part in determining the presidency. “I refuse to believe someone from the city can’t do as good a job advocating for rural or regional issues as a person from a rural or regional community.”
Can a city person authentically represent those who live in the bush? Annette Turner is not sure. As state president of the CWA, she talks to members around NSW and advocates for rural communities. Through her years of membership, Turner understands the strength of the association’s brand. “Somebody will come into town and say, ‘We want catering and we know the CWA are good,’” she says. “It’s an organisation that’s recognised and respected … We get in and get things done. We are there in all times, a bit like the Salvos.” And she has personally witnessed the benefits that city members afford; her granddaughter, the fifth generation of her family to belong to the CWA, lives on a remote station and is being taught piano over the phone by a member in Sydney.
But from the sheep property where she lives near White Cliffs in far western NSW, Turner also has an intrinsic understanding of life on the land, and the devastating impact of the drought that is silently strangling so much of it. “You say the word drought and I can smell the death around watering points when the native animals die,” she says. “When somebody says the word drought immediately what pops into my mind is my daughter riding on a quad bike 100km a day in 45 degree heat to pull bogged sheep out of tanks.”
It’s that lived experience that she believes is crucial for the woman who leads the association. “While I think everybody should have equal opportunity … you need to have the experiences to be able to lobby and speak,” she says. “It’s the intrinsic knowledge that will make a better state president as far as I am concerned.”
Chobdzynski agrees. “The president in our state, she needs to have ‘heart’ knowledge, not just ‘head’ knowledge,” she says. “The challenges are really, really different out here: trying to get stock, affordable health … in the city, if your mobile phone doesn’t work for half an hour, you have a heart attack. We have days without.
“I lived through the drought on the coast and you couldn’t wash the windows; you had to wash the car on the lawn — what a fuss. Out here it means there is no water. It’s a loss of income, no wages coming in. You have to actually feel that,” she says. “Even I wouldn’t stand for the state presidency because I don’t have the ‘heart’ knowledge. I understand but I couldn’t stand up and say what it means to me to lose my crop.”
There has always been a bit of city in the CWA, despite its rural moniker. Its precursor, the Bushwomen’s Conference, was held in Sydney in 1922 “to improve the conditions of the woman on the land” and from the outset membership was mixed. “Our members always knew that without city members they could not actually be as effective as they wanted to be,” says state CEO Danica Leys. “They could not be in touch with the relevant decision makers all the time … when they are stuck on a farm seven hours away. So they needed the help of the city member.”
Their inclusion, however, caused almost immediate consternation and initially they were permitted only associate membership. “One thing has to be regretted,” journalist Florence Gordon reported after she had organised the 1922 conference. “The strong determination on the part of some of its members to exclude any city women. It is being adversely commented upon by the press, and it has the effect of preventing most of the committee which gave willing and unselfish assistance in organising the Conference from becoming members of an association they helped to create.”
For almost a century since, city members, like their country counterparts, have fervently fundraised for rural communities, directing hundreds of thousands of dollars annually towards bush nursing homes and educational scholarships for country children, establishing baby health centres and sending haberdashery packages to mothers and babies — a chain that, for the most part, has been timeless. “It was originally there to give support and it still does that today,” says Chobdzynski. “There are some issues that were being battled 90 years ago, and they still matter: health, isolation, getting your children to hospital.”
New issues keep being added to the CWA’s plate — it supported the introduction of safe zones around abortion clinics, for example — yet traces of some earlier traits linger. “The very first [state] conference I went to, which was six years ago, I couldn’t believe this woman got up and said, ‘You city people think peas come out of the freezer’,” says Jan Eagleton, 77. A former secretary, Eagleton grew up in Sydney and remembers locals in the 1940s and ’50s complaining about “whingeing farmers”. She joined the Eastwood-Epping branch in the city’s north-west seven years ago, eager to improve her crafting skills while helping rural communities, even though she has only ever lived in Sydney. “There’s more of us, there’s less of them. And sometimes when things are not going well they get bogged down in the problems. We are not going to solve problems but I think we can do a few things to help.”
For Eagleton and her fellow members, average age 70-something, the solution is a simple recipe involving flour and butter. At the quaintly named Eastwood Women’s Rest Centre, volunteers have been baking and serving scones every weekday for more than 50 years, upholding one of the CWA’s oldest traditions. Established as a rest centre for mothers and babies in 1965, the centre is Sydney’s last remaining CWA tea room. Inside the small, bright space, with its Formica tables set with pots of artificial flowers, and a small selection of knitted handicrafts for sale, the vibe is a comforting throwback, helped by the decidedly non-2018 prices. A serving of two scones, jam, cream and a cup of tea or coffee still costs $4, the price unchanged for years.
Compared to the hum from the busy Asian restaurants that now encircle it, the tea room seems quiet. Over almost two hours one weekday morning fewer than five people enter, and some don’t buy anything. Yet, decades on, scones remain this branch’s most effective currency. The goods served here generate thousands of dollars annually, money that is donated to a handful of local charities as well as providing educational grants for country students hundreds of kilometres away.
“Scones and tea have built a lot of great things across NSW,” says Leys. She is also one of 200 enthusiastic volunteers who make and serve scones at the Royal Easter Show in Sydney each year, raising another $150,000. “It’s a huge thing. Someone referred to it the other day as a ‘sconeversation starter’. It’s a part of our identity.”
A few months ago, before the drought became a true talking point in urban Australia, Elizabeth Nash attended a round-table discussion in Broken Hill. “Going out there I didn’t realise it was as bad as it was, that the assistance being offered by the government wasn’t what the farmers say they need,” she says. Invited to the discussion as a detached observer, she felt warmly accepted. “They were really grateful and appreciative that people from the city came out and listened.”
And she is confident that listening and learning can fill in any gaps for a city-bound president. “One of the comments made is that people in the city don’t really know what it is like to live through a drought.” While city members may not have experienced those life-and-death conditions, “what we can do is speak to people”, she says. “Technology and the internet has made information so readily accessible that if you are interested and passionate about something, you can [learn].”
For now, Sydney City’s plans to open up the presidency are in abeyance after the motion was voted down 329 to 156 at the state conference. “I think they felt like we wanted to do it so we can take over, and that by taking over somehow the issues facing rural and regional members would be lost,” says Nash. But it was what followed that she and her co-members felt keenly. They were accused in some media accounts of extremism and cultural appropriation and a few were even questioned by their employers for being part of a supposedly radical group — the same organisation that proudly sent a multi-tiered wedding cake to Buckingham Palace when Elizabeth II was married 71 years ago.
A decision is yet to be made on whether the group will present a similar motion next year. Regardless, says Nash, “I don’t think the issue will go away. Because we just feel we can make a difference and we have got the skills and life experience to be able to help.” But more than anything, she says, “really, where you come from in terms of where you live doesn’t matter”.
From the Comments
– On the CWA Sydney website there is a pic and link about getting involved. In the pic there is a form which is headed “Keen to join a progressive group of Sydney women who are making a difference?” The word progressive tells you everything you need to know about what is being done or planned by this group.
They also note that they “raise awareness, drive change and lobby Government around vital social and community issues”.
They are not a group of innocents who just want an opportunity to help out their country cousins – they want to wreck the place and reform it into a Sydney-centric Progressive Country Women’s Association. Just like Malcolm and the Liberal Party.
– “Country women”, how discriminating is that. They should be forced to rename themselves the Town and Country Gender non-specific Persons Very Loose Association of Culturally Diverse People. The AHC needs to get on to this.
– The long march of the left through our institutions continues unabated. They have pretty much achieved their goal when they are trying to take over the CWA. There can’t be too much left to attack except for the odd stamp collecting club.
– Leftie Lawyers! The bane of our existence. Think they know everything and what’s best for us. I wish they would take a long walk off a short pier.
They have destroyed this country.
– Elizabeth Nash, Sydney Insurance Lawyer, butt out of the Country Women’s Association and take your Leftie Agenda and Luvvies with you.
When we had a small farm out on the Patho Plains, about 20ks west of Echuca, Victoria. my wife joined the local Torrumbarry Branch of the CWA. All the isolated young mums in the area had been invited to the local Torrumbarry Hall by the local Branch of the CWA to meet up with other isolated young mums. They had a friendly and enjoyable afternoon getting to know each other and older ladies in the neighbourhood who could always be called on to help if needed. She was so impressed she joined the local CWA Branch, there and then.
The CWA is for Country Women and Country Women Only. City Women have easy access to many clubs that are a dime a dozen in the city. Stop trying to change a grass roots Country Organization that has stood the test of time and served country women incredibly well!
– It’s called the COUNTRY Women’s Association for a reason. It’s there to support COUNTRY women.
Country is not “just NSW” – just because I live in Sydney NSW I don’t go around pretending I live in the country. Also, saying it like that sounds suspiciously like a “welcome to country” thing.
I also think there are a lot of country women who would be rightly offended by the stated that they live on a farm and don’t work.
If you aspire to be president Elizabeth, then move to west of the dividing range and see how you go. Otherwise, this just sounds like someone who is trying to take over a traditionally conservative organisation and turning it into a left leaning group. Seriously, why do people like this insist on going around trying to ruin something that so many people have deep affection for? What personal pleasure do they get out of this? More to the point, what does it say about them as a person?
– The usual strategy – take over and then reorient organisations so that they promote the (almost invariably left wing) views of the newcomers. The irony of a country women’s association being controlled by people who have never lived in the country is lost.
There are various international courts which can enforce the penalties. Of course the UN itself can’t enforce them but it exercises considerable indirect pressure through the nations which support it: the EU, ME nations, the Islamic ones, Asian nations, African nations, most of our trading partners except Trump’s US would fall into line.
Cronkite
If the US, under Trump, disagrees with UN sanctions no one would dare try anything on. If Australia left the Paris accord and the EU threatened sanctions, it would also be in the US interests to oppose the UN. Trump would too. He’s already told the EU not to fuck over the UK over Brexit because the US would retaliate.
Ultimately the EU is the UN’s enforce,r as there’s no one else with their clout. The EU cannot threaten the US. Game over.
Think a little more please.
John Constantine
#2821910, posted on September 22, 2018 at 1:55 pm
The cat troll has proudly boasted that any Ethnostate with cultural and settler links to the racist colonialist British Empire that attempts to resist or exit from the economic genocide of decolonisation will be crushed by transnational sanctions.
If we are going to be crushed by the decooonisation process anyway, what is thete to lose?
Was it Trotsky who said “Better to die on your feet than live on your kness”?
The UN invented the word, just so you know.
https://www.un.org/en/decolonization/
Out of curiosity, do you read… anything?
I know that Grigory got nicknamed “googlry” because he looked everything up on google… but hey, at least he looked something up somewhere. He was weird and creepy but not entirely clueless. Pick your poison I suppose.
Elizabeth Nash must be an edumacated person. She is a lawyer after all.
What part of “Country Womens’ Association” doesn’t she understand?
cohenite at 1408
The UN indeed does have this stick to ensure Australia complies with their various programs such as migration, globall warming, islam. But here’s the thing, these threats only have currency amongst pollies and bureaucrats.
The politicians and bureaucrats have their eyes on their future jobs with the UN.
Screw them. Another example of the different attitudes of the “anywheres” and the “somewheres”, or between the protected and unprotected classes.
Yeah, I agree that’s where the real power comes from. But wait, isn’t that pretty much bribery and corruption?
Hey JC and Dover, ever been to Margon? Apparently makes the best Cuban sandwich
https://www.forbes.com/sites/panosmourdoukoutas/2018/04/15/what-is-china-doing-to-pakistan-the-same-thing-it-did-to-sri-lanka/#5e869bc8ff53
In additon to this, the Chinese also have their big base in Djibouti on the Horn of Africa down the road from US Camp Lemonnier. A chap I know who regularly travels that area reckons there are thousands of Chicom military (not the hundreds publicly acknowledged) at the base which is still being expanded. It acts as a support base for their navy but looks to be a lot bigger than those needs.
The Chinese strategic positioning is coming along nicely.
A GOLD COAST fitness studio has been forced to remove a video from social media, which showed a woman ‘twerking’ and posing suggestively while visiting Uluru.
One in the eye for the Chinese port owners:
So head prefect we, Australia, don’t have to worry about UN sanctions to agreements we’ve signed because if we renege the US, which has not signed these agreements will back us up. Is that it? No doubt because Trump thinks turdball, silk stockings and the other rats at the helm are worth saving.
Do you really think our pollies would of their own accord contravene UN agreements in any event?
Think about it a little more please.
Christ, it would be nice if the Demons could get on and play a game of footy without getting glassy-eyed about the lingering ghost of Jim Stynes.
Interestingly- or maybe not- I’ve got a great travelougue story about going to the wedding of his neice, Siobhan, doctor friend of the doctor wife, in his home turf in County Cork, and the turf war between the Irish family of the bride, who we were seated with, and the English family of the groom, who wanted to claim our antipodean wantonness as their own. Miraculously, a footy was produced, and we determined that girls can really play footy, at least better than the pommie blokes.
But, that was fifteen years ago, and I’m watching he footy right now.
If we were to leave the Paris Accord, I would think the US would back us up. Sure. I’m also sure the Government here would check with the US administration to see if they would support the exit and if they would back us against sanctions.
The current lot? No.
Think about it a little harder please, Cronkite.
The blue wave is just unstoppable.
There is less than zero chance Australia will leave the Paris accord of it’s own volition The UNiparty is firmly in control and along with their Big Migration policies, the Paris Accord is a bedrock feature of their platform. As far as Trump’s relevance in these matters, we don’t even appear on his radar. If we choose to commit economic and social suicide I doubt he could care less.
Lol, the current lot are all we’ve got.
Please head prefect surely you understand Trump is a maverick, a once in a life-time non-politician. There is no one else like him. And I really don’t think he’d be pleased at the silk stockings developments. All we can hope for is that scomo impresses him in some way. Apparently he got off on the wrong foot by saying stone the crows or some such bit of Aussie lingo and Trump didn’t know what he was talking about. Perhaps you could volunteer to translate next time scomo communicates with Trump.
Downer, sowing the seeds.
What a fkg sewer. All on our dime.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-09-22/george-papadopoulos-alexander-downer-meeting-what-happened/10286868
The Greens have demonstrated interest and experience in mines and mining issues.
They’re not in favour of them.
cohenite
#2821921, posted on September 22, 2018 at 2:23 pm
The UN cannot impose sanctions on anyone… nor for that matter does the UN produce anything so if they don’t trade with us we are no worse off.
There are various international courts which can enforce the penalties. Of course the UN itself can’t enforce them but it exercises considerable indirect pressure through the nations which support it: the EU, ME nations, the Islamic ones, Asian nations, African nations, most of our trading partners except Trump’s US would fall into line.
So, in essence, you see our choices as between being swamped by huge numbers of culturally incompatible illiterates, of whom a distressing proportion seem to have a tendency to random violence, or risking sanctions that the UN will attempt to enforce, in a corrupt world where sanctions busters can probably be bribed relatively cheaply.
I favour taking our chances with option 2, but easing the burden on the sanctions busters by throwing out the quislings who put us in this position.
I have been puzzling over the ABC article giving the latest unofficial official account of what went on between Papadopoulos and Downer in 2016.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-09-22/george-papadopoulos-alexander-downer-meeting-what-happened/10286868
Specifically, I am trying to figure out what the message here is. They take care at the beginning to label Papadopoulos a “convicted liar”, so this is a story being put out to counter whatever it is that Papadopoulos tweets. But what is the important part?
So far all I have, is that they want to deny that Downer’s aide was an Australian spy. She was just diplomatic staff, they swear. Well, spies work under diplomatic cover all the time, but I can’t be too cross with Australian spies telling their tame journalist to say, no, totally not a spy. Espionage isn’t a game where you just shrug and say, you got me, when someone outs one of your people.
But I wonder what other nuggets of truth or falsehood may be planted in the story, for equally specific reasons…
Helen – I’m sorry I don’t know what you do to log in to the Australian. I’ve looked at the Oz website and it looks like they need cookies activated for it to work properly with paywalled articles. I tried an unpaywalled article just now and it came up OK (it was one of the Latest News articles on the RHS).
Brave seems to start with cookies completely disabled, but you can easily change it for a single site by doing this:
1. Go to the Oz main page.
2. Then click on the Brave menu button at the extreme top right of your browser – it looks like three little bars next to the orange lion icon.
3. Move the mouse pointer down the list until you get to Shields, and pick “Site Shield Settings”
4. That brings up a window thing that says “Site shield settings for www . theaustralian . com . au”
5. You can play with the cookie settings yourself, but the simplest is to just switch the switch from “shields up” to “shields down” for the Oz website.
I don’t know whether that will work, but it seems to be logical.
I also had a look at some of the various how to pages that the Oz has in the technical settings bits. If you get no joy I suggest you try this page that I got to:
https://preferences.news.com.au/preferences
It brings up a window with another switch saying “Personalised ads in this browser”. If you switch it to “off” it may help also.
All this is theoretical as I said since I don’t subscribe and can’t test it.
I found with Brave that some of the Cat buttons don’t work, particularly the “link” button. I haven’t bothered to change the security settings to override this – I just then manually enter the same coding that the link button does for you. Or copy and paste the url. But it is a symptom of the same security and privacy protection outlook that that browser specialises in – quite opposite to what Google does.
From PJ Media, Rule of Law
James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas has released another undercover video showing a federal employee who is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America boasting that he telecommutes and works from home, yet does not do job-related work. Moreover, the employee boasts that he does work for the Democratic Socialists of America while on the clock working for the federal government.
Imagine if Australia had a couple of investigative journalists as effective as O’Keefe.
Instead we have a mob of j’ismist sheep.
It’s the ABC.
Oops, just went to the old thread and saw you did exactly this… 😀
Oh well I had fun poking around in settings screens I don’t usually go to.
ple.
Who is she getting married to?
Yep, the Demons are toast.
Must be all the sunshine.
There is a 3rd option, the Trump option: tell the UN to get fucked, terminate every UN agreement and start investing in our mineral and agricultural bounty; and closing down the abc.
There is a 3rd option, the Trump option
Didn’t you just say ;
There is no Third option, it doesn’t exist except in fantasy.
Horrific. Our son went through this kind of abuse by girl bullies.
Democrats’ wet dream:
Republican response perhaps?:
cohenite at 1604
There is a 3rd option, the Trump option: tell the UN to get fucked, terminate every UN agreement and start investing in our mineral and agricultural bounty; and closing down the abc.
So you don’t really feel that tge UN could impose an effective sanctions regime.
Good. Why didn’t you say that earlier?
Just back from a most interesting short holiday in Thailand. Haven’t been there before and just spent 5 days in a “quiet” beach town. Now, in the comfy chair, feet up, reflecting on it, 2 things come to mind. When you think you’ve just seen the most beautiful girl in the world who wants to give you a massage, within 5 minutes you’ve found someone even more gorgeous. It’s amazing. And then it gets a bit scary. The next beautiful girl is taller, more filled out, cracking boobs, gorgeous features and come-to-bed eyes and voice and you start to think, “is she a ladyboy?” And you have no idea, none. But wow. The weather was pretty foul with Thailand catching the edge of the Chinese typhoon and after 2 days of wandering around, haggling over T-shirt prices, eating spicy food and going “wow” I was quite sore and thought I had found the perfect masseuse who I would feel safe with. Think Bloody Mary from South Pacific. Negotiated 15 minutes face massage and 45 full-body. It took maybe 20 seconds for me to be seriously propositioned. Cracking massage though. 30 minutes of pleading, seduction, promises and insults later she terminated the deal in a less than professional manner. Sadly I grew up in the era of curable infections but that was then and I have no desire to catch an incurable one now. So nothing happened. And I’m still wondering whether I did the wrong thing by doing the right thing. In Kuala Lumpur airport on the way home found my old nemesis, Gauloises cigarettes. Only had 3 ciggies in the last 34 years but what a smoke! So I thought, “what the hell?, 1 a week as a treat” and picked up a carton of 250 for very little and off to the checkout where I was very politely introduced to this little bit of legislation from our overlords – Tobacco – From 1 July 2017, you can bring 25 grams of tobacco in any form (cigarette, loose leaf, etc.), equivalent to approximately 25 cigarettes, plus an open packet, for each traveller 18 years or older, regardless of whether you are travelling as a passenger or crew member. So they went back on the shelf after my plea to open the carton failed. Is there just no little area of our lives these barstewards will leave untouched? And the Thai people have such nice natures, at least in my little beach town. I can see why people go.
Or in the US, which is my point.
The un can impose an effective sanctions regime if a nation accepts the punishment. Trump doesn’t but our gutless pollies do. Our Pauline would piss the un off but she’s not going to have her hands on power unless something freakish happens in the senate.
We can just nod and smile and shake a lot of hands and buy some supporters and do what the heck we want to do… that’s what China does. Tell them we are still in the Paris agreement and give some bogus numbers, which it what the whole Global Warming scam is about to start with… bogus numbers, adjustments, predictions that don’t pan out but you change the rules halfway through. Give this thing all the same respect that the other guys are giving it, that is no respect whatsoever.
any Ethnostate with cultural and settler links to the racist colonialist British Empire that attempts to resist or exit from the economic genocide of decolonisation will be crushed by transnational sanctions.
Does Israel count?
Ed Whelan
@EdWhelanEPPC
I made an appalling and inexcusable mistake of judgment in posting the tweet thread in a way that identified Kavanaugh’s Georgetown Prep classmate. I take full responsibility for that mistake, and I deeply apologize for it. I realize that does not undo the mistake
Horrific indeed. We are encouraging neuroses. Well, lefties are.
MICHELLE OBAMA BOOK TRIP LIKE ‘MADONNA TOUR!’
Tickets $3,000…
My credit limit falls well short. Bereft am I.
Shy Ted, they were only trying to love you long time.
You mentioned ladyboy. 😘
Then you were smacked with a fag embargo.
Hmm. You arrived home safely at least. 🙂
FACTS DON’T CARE ABOUT YOUR FEELINGS REEEEEEEE!!!!!!
how about reversing your lunatic superannuation changes you dunderheads
Go the Eagles. Show no mercy.
Mitchell Porter posted at 3:53 pm:
The key appears to be in the suggestion that Downer reported comments about Clinton/Democrat emails even though Papadopoulis did not refer to such emails in their conversation. Downer already knew that Papadopoulis had been told about related emails by Mifsud.
If Downer was part of an entrapment conspiracy, I doubt that he would have been acting on behalf of MI6. More likely, it was part of a quid pro quo with the Americans who had delivered on their part of the agreement 8 months earlier.
Kim’s trousers. Why?
Italy’s Salvini resembles him. He doesn’t give a shit that what he says offends the left. He needs to figure out his economics though.
Offending lefties is a public duty.
Gregg Jarrett: Rod Rosenstein’s coup attempt to depose Trump should not go unpunished
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s actions, as recounted by the New York Times Friday, are the equivalent of an attempted coup — a plot to overthrow the president.
Anyone caught not doing so should be counselled.
‘So far all I have, is that they want to deny that Downer’s aide was an Australian spy. She was just diplomatic staff, they swear. Well, spies work under diplomatic cover all the time, ‘
All of the people I have met, worked with or briefed whom I knew were or had been ASIS agents, operated or had operated in our region – South East Asia and the Pacific. My understanding is that this is and always has been our main area of offshore espionage.
In light of this, an ASIS agent actively operating under cover in the Australian High Commission in the UK – while not impossible – seems a bit odd, particularly given our close ongoing bilateral and multilateral intelligence links with the UK and the obvious risks of embarrassment.
Go the Eagles. Show no mercy.
Easy when you’ve got 19 on the ground.
Would someone just give Jordan Lewis a West Coast jumper.
https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/09/21/trump-democrats-held-hostage-by-antifa-deep-state-radicals-establishment-cronies/
First hundred!
Des
They do have a team in London.
I recall consulting them when confronted by doubtful characters encountered in my country of responsibility.
I thought that they were a pretty good outfit, but of course I really knew nothing about what they got up to. Liaison and tracking Chrissy Skase (until Downer opened an embassy in Madrid) was my main understanding, but I wouldn’t know really.
BOMBSHELL: PAYPAL BANS INFOWARS AFTER LOBBYING BY SOROS-FUNDED GROUP
https://www.infowars.com/bombshell-paypal-bans-infowars-after-lobbying-by-soros-funded-group/
Hairy and I have determined there are only two sorts of drivers in Crete: absolute slowcoaches who creep along in a fog of iPhone unconcern and bat out of hell ragers whose mission in life is a suicidal death dice where speed and fate are the double six.
There is no inbetween except for a few worried tourists sandwiched into playing for one or the other mode. Hairy by nature belongs to the hell raisers and I to the more sedate option (mainly when in foreign climes), which makes for some terse conversations in the car.
It would be hilarious to see Downer extradited to the US.
One can dream
William Shatner will be on a public speaking tour in Australia soon.
I wonder if Antifa will show up.
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/australia-fears-chinese-influence-in-pacific-as-tonga-admits-debt-distress-mxzc9j9fr
“Fears that China is using loans as leverage over Pacific nations to expand its military footprint have sharpened after the island state of Tonga admitted it was in “debt distress”.
Critics say that credit extended by Beijing and by Chinese state banks to impoverished developing nations with limited ability to repay them constitutes a form of “debt colonialism” and is a pretext to advance China’s wider strategic aims, including new bases allowing it to project military power deep into the South Pacific.
Tonga’s prime minister said yesterday that he was concerned that Beijing was preparing to seize assets in exchange for unpaid debts”
Comrades.
This is the real attraction of getting rid of physical cash. It’s not tax evasion. It’s not crime. It’s silencing.
So the money they are given from the Climate Scam will be handy in paying off their Chincom debts.
Comrades!!
Camera panned around the West Coast corporate box and who do we see?
Old gristle herself. I bet she didn’t pay for a ticket.
Eddie McGuire will be shitting himself at the minute.
Jordan Lewis can hang the boots up.
Shown up badly today.