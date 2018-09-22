Two years later you can see even more clearly how true this is

From 2016. And now from today.
Trump, who is in Las Vegas for various events, wrote: “Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers, they just want to destroy and delay. Facts don’t matter. I go through this with them every single day in D.C.”
And it did get him elected.
If this is not the greatest campaign advertisement in the history of world politics then whatever is superior must be phenomenal.
He’s far from perfect but he’s our last best hope.
And the truth of his claims is becoming more manifest every day.
God – I wish we had a Trump
DrBeauGan
Dr BG – are you (were you) Professor Bunyip?