Two years later you can see even more clearly how true this is

Posted on 12:01 am, September 22, 2018 by Steve Kates

From 2016. And now from today.

DONALD CALLS OUT CHRISTINE

Trump, who is in Las Vegas for various events, wrote: “Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers, they just want to destroy and delay. Facts don’t matter. I go through this with them every single day in D.C.”

5 Responses to Two years later you can see even more clearly how true this is

  1. Hydra
    #2821696, posted on September 22, 2018 at 12:26 am

    And it did get him elected.

    If this is not the greatest campaign advertisement in the history of world politics then whatever is superior must be phenomenal.

  2. Tim Neilson
    #2821697, posted on September 22, 2018 at 12:26 am

    He’s far from perfect but he’s our last best hope.

  3. DrBeauGan
    #2821698, posted on September 22, 2018 at 12:30 am

    And the truth of his claims is becoming more manifest every day.

  4. Fat Tony
    #2821699, posted on September 22, 2018 at 12:30 am

    God – I wish we had a Trump

  5. Fat Tony
    #2821700, posted on September 22, 2018 at 12:32 am

    DrBeauGan

    Dr BG – are you (were you) Professor Bunyip?

