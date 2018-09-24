A masterful take down

A well written take down of Joseph Stigliz by Gene Epstein:
That title is almost as good as the famous quote by Robert Buzsel of Harvard Business School that:
The mark of a true MBA is that he is often wrong but seldom in doubt.
Epstein nicely reminds readers of Stiglitz’ support for Hugo Chavez and his policies in Venezuela.
Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
Subscribe to the Sparta-Blog at eyamspartacus.wordpress.com
Ken Rogoff’s open letter to Stiglitz is still good reading.
That title is almost as good as the famous quote by Robert Buzsel of Harvard Business School that:
The mark of a true MBA is that he is often wrong but seldom in doubt.
Which he seems to have plagiarised from Sir George Jessell’s original comment in the 19th century.
I may be wrong, and often am, but I never doubt.
Stiglitz did have a terrible forecasting record probably starting with the support of the Japanese banking convoy system of patient investment bank support
Hes another worshiper at the altar of “more government”, the failure is always not enough regulation/meddling by politicians.
This sums up my sister-in-law to perfection.
The Stig is a total fucking moron.
I think JC has distilled the critique to its fundamentals.
They call him Crazy Joe Stiglitz because his name is Joe. And he’s crazy.
Yes but the Stig is a great driver, no doubts there
They call him Crazy Joe Stiglitz not because his name is Joe but because he is crazy!
I enjoy a Joseph Stigliz takedown as much as the next red blooded human male, but Gene Epstein can be a touch unfair at times.
The EARLY Hugo Chávez regime showed some legitimate potential, even if it wasn’t exactly free market heaven. Natural resources (oil) come out very close to a zero sum game in as much as if one person profits from mineral wealth then no other person can profit from the same mineral wealth. If Chávez had been able to redistribute oil revenue, settle down the social unrest, reduce government corruption and foster education of people so poor that they weren’t even on the free market radar… in that case he probably would have done some good. It also made sense for Venezuela to put itself into a balanced position, not too friendly with the USA, but not too friendly with the Eastern countries either. As Australia has demonstrated, constantly sucking up to big empires doesn’t give you much in return.
The problem set in when Chávez just wouldn’t leave office… he served from 1999 to 2013 which is way too long for any President. He could have retired after perhaps 4 years and been a national hero, but he had to hang around and hang around. Worse than that, instead of limiting himself to redistributing the oil money, he started to commandeer more and more of the productive sectors of the economy, doing the price fixing stuff which always fails, exchange rate fixing which also tends to fail, slowly but surely destroying everything. His bus-driver replacement was far worse, but by then the economy was already in a downward spiral.
It’s hard to say exactly when things took that turn for the worse, Venezuela has never exactly been a free market liberal democracy. Probably 2005 or 2006 would have been their best time, and I guess they didn’t know the worldwide downturn was coming. You can’t expect the average Venezuelan peasant to understand what they are voting for, or how an economy works… these people barely have a primary school education, most of them. It’s easy to say in hindsight that mistakes were made, but hey, let’s see who can predict the next country to go down the shitter? Go on, see who can prove themselves smart right now.