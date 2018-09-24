Adam Smith was hardly a neoliberal?

There is a little gem of a review of a new biography of Adam Smith in The Weekend Australian Review section. You probably threw it out on Saturday but it lingered on the kitchen table here and it came to light on page 22 after leafing through a tribute to the terrorist who set up the modern crony socialist state of South Africa, a suggestion that the suffragettes deserve equal billing with the Anzacs and so on.

The review by Dominic Lawson, billed as a journalist and critic is a gem but the sub-editor managed to keep the tone correct in the headline Sage of Kirkcaldy was hardly a neoliberal. OK he is the son of Nigel Lawson, they might have said he is a British journalist, I was hoping we might have found another local talent. They could have found a local reviewer, perhaps they don’t know anyone who could do it.

The book is Adam Smith: What He Thought and Why It Matters and it appears to be a handy companion to Boettke on Hayek. The author is Jesse Norman who is a British Conservative MP and a former philosophy lecturer. Norman set out to rescue Smith from “the widespread opinion that he was the forefather of neoliberalism, a lazy term (used only perjoratively) to define the proposition that society needs nothing more than free markets to provide the best for all.”

It seems that Smith ticked many egalitarian and humanitarian boxes – wanting to help the poor, opposing slavery before it was illegal, speaking up for the legal rights of women and above all tending to the moral framework that generates good deeds without need for coercive legislation and divisive virtue-signalling.

What the Naomi Kleins of the intellectual marketplace have never understood is that the freer the markets, which means open competition, not crony capitalism, the more opportunities there are for self-advancement for the least privileged.