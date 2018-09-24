Breaking News: Michelle Guthrie sacked

ABC managing director Michelle Guthrie has been sacked by the ABC board.
-
-
From The $Oz:
Ms Guthrie, who is only two years into her five year term, will be replaced by David Anderson, ABC head of specialist and factual, as interim managing director.
Anyone have any information about this person?
Via ABC.
He is an ABC Director Entertainment & Specialist. Runs the radio and digital
One down.
Anyone know the number of remaining ABC employees?
Oh noes. Their ABC will fail their female quota for October!!!
I’m nominating Roger Franklin for the job.
David is only acting until a proper replacement is found.
Could we also sack the rest of the Board and reduce funding by 50% while we’re at it?
From the other thread:
According to Mark Day, in today’s Oz (paywall protected) and prior to today’s announcement:
she introduced significant administrative reforms, sacking 200 middle managers and and introducing flatter structures. ‘The days when you had managers managing two people are over” .
but she also took a ‘hands off’ approach to news reporting
Either could have been the cause of her sacking; upset the collective and/or wore the recent considerable lapses in journalistic professionalism in the ABC.
Next in line for defenestration should be the self-styled “Political Probe”.
“The ABC Chairman has confirmed that the national broadcaster’s Managing Director Michelle Guthrie has left her position”.
Is that the same as being sacked.
2.5 years into a 5 year appointment. It now begs the question of payout
‘Anyone know the number of remaining ABC employees?’
4,769 at 30 June 2017. Guthrie may have subsequently reduced these numbers, which may have angered the staff collective.
she introduced significant administrative reforms, sacking 200 middle managers and and introducing flatter structures. ‘The days when you had managers managing two people are over” .
but she also took a ‘hands off’ approach to news reporting
Either could have been the cause of her sacking; upset the collective and/or wore the recent considerable lapses in journalistic professionalism in the ABC.
I’m a pessimist Des. The two golden attributes of the ABC are nepotism and no accountability. She’s more likely to have been sacked for reducing the number of places at the trough available for spouses/relatives/friends/significant others of the existing troughers.
I’m nominating Roger Franklin for the job.
Seconded!
I’m nominating Graeme Bird for the job.
MASS SACKINGS.
Trouble a’ water cooler.
Jon Paine as MD?
You know it makes sense.
Many many more extreme leftists in the ABC need to go before it can become a decent non-partisan organization !Action please !
‘Is that the same as being sacked.
2.5 years into a 5 year appointment. It now begs the question of payout’
This is all that the ABC Act says about the Managing Director’s tenure:
(1) Subject to subsection (2), the Managing Director shall be appointed by the Board for a period of 5 years, but is eligible for re-appointment.
(2) Where the person holding office as Managing Director is re-appointed, the re-appointment shall be for a period not exceeding 5 years.
(3) The Managing Director holds office, subject to this Part, on such terms and conditions as are determined by the Board.
The ‘terms and conditions’ referred to in subsection 3 presumably cover the ground for the MD’s termination and any compensation she might be entitled to. Presumably these are also reflected in her employment contract.
Given the speed at which this has been done – Guthrie presumably agreeing to go quietly – I’d say a payout is almost certain.
AKA Andwew Pwobyn.
AKA Andwew Pwobyn.
AKA “The Political Probe”.
The Pwobynator?
H B Bear,
Jon Paine or was it Jon Faine. He is leaving so a promotion to MD for this level headed independent announcer (dribble) would be a good promotion and would cause no problems with the current socialist collective.
Maybe she didn’t learn to be biased enough at Google.
The ABC has standards to uphold.
Given the recent publicity about the political monoculture pervading Google’s upper management, it may not have been keeping with apearances to have the lady from Google managing Australia’s “independent” government-owned broadcaster.
I’m nominating Roger Franklin for the job.
Offer humbly accepted. Will now
1/launch inquiry into nepotism at the ABC
2/full disclosure of production contract details, who gets them, how much and if nepotism and matey decisions are the deciding factor
3/institute a panel of outsiders to review complaints
5/ban fair-trade coffee in the staff canteen
6/sell the ABC’s art collection. Fairfax had to do it; ABC can to
“Sinclair Davidson
#2822906, posted on September 24, 2018 at 10:18 am
I’m nominating Roger Franklin for the job.”
I’ll second that.
Genghis, no a very balanced appointment. Exactly what I would expect from one of the knights of Lord Waffle.
Sinclair Davidson
#2822906, posted on September 24, 2018 at 10:18 am
I’m nominating Roger Franklin for the job.
I’m nominating Rabz for the job.
Mass resignations ensue.
‘2/full disclosure of production contract details, who gets them, how much and if nepotism and matey decisions are the deciding factor’.
Areff, I think this is already pretty much certifiable.
Check out this article;
https://www.if.com.au/browns-team-up-for-lessons-from-the-grave/
about an appalling piece of crap from the ABC from 2013 – not that the article says this, of course – meant to promote the, err, talents of Bryan Brown’s daughter Matilda.
The key sentence is : “Bryan, who has a close working relationship with the ABC, pitched the series to the public broadcaster …”
Serves you right Michelle.
That’s what you get for upsetting painful Jon!
I offer myself as ABC CEO.
On day one I will fire all staff for conspicuously failing to uphold the ABC Charter.
On day two I will personally write the tender for all ABC assets to be sold to the highest bidder.
One day three I will award the tender to the Chinese, since no one else will have responded by the due date.
The co-op has spoken.
The real question is what was the chairman pushing that she resisted?
Not enough reform, or too much?
Des, Thanks for the clarification on the possible payout to Ms Guthrie.
I note some strange terminology from Chairman Justin Milne if he has been quoted correctly.
“In resolving to seek fresh leadership, the Boards foremost consideration was the long term interests of our own people and the millions of Australians who engage in ABC content every week”.
Who is he referring to as “our own people”. Australians in general or ABC Staff?
Seems to me to be an odd thing to say.
I think his “millions of Australians” comment is a bit optimistic. 100’s maybe.
Mr Milne said her “leadership style” was a factor in the board’s decision.
” ‘The board felt in the end that her leadership style was not the style that we needed going forward,’ he said.
‘We needed a different leadership style and that is the decision of the board.’ “
I would suggest the one person that the left can’t really attack as partisan coz he USED TO BE THE LEADER OF THE LABOR PARTY.
M A R K L A T H A M is the purrrrfect man for the job. He loves blood on his hands and doesn’t mind making enemies.
It’ll be someone like Jonathan Holmes, quite possible the man himself.
So who is going to stop the ABC’s perpetual campaign against the elected leader of our greatest ally, President Donald Trump?
Sinclair Davidson
#2822906, posted on September 24, 2018 at 10:18 am
I’m nominating Roger Franklin for the job.
If not him, Andrew Bolt!
Quite frankly, the ABC board can sack themselves too as far as I am concerned.
MG contract. Secret women business?
Malcolm Turnbull can finally dust off the leather jacket and get the job he has always wanted.
ALPBC senior management had a “leadership style”?
Who knew?
Infidel Tiger.
Just imagine the significant increase in volume of anti Abbott/Trump rhetoric if that happened
Is she heading for New York?
I’d vote for Roger, early and often.
This is not beyond the realms of distinct possibility. He’s probably been pulling in the favours ever since he arrived in NYC.
I’ll take the job.
My style will be similar to that suggested above by Bruce of Newcastle.
The salary will be important to me, as I won’t have a job by Christmas – their ALPBC will have ceased to exist by then.