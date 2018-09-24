Breaking News: Michelle Guthrie sacked

Posted on 10:06 am, September 24, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson

ABC managing director Michelle Guthrie has been sacked by the ABC board.

49 Responses to Breaking News: Michelle Guthrie sacked

  1. Delta A
    #2822892, posted on September 24, 2018 at 10:11 am

    From The $Oz:

    Ms Guthrie, who is only two years into her five year term, will be replaced by David Anderson, ABC head of specialist and factual, as interim managing director.

    Anyone have any information about this person?

  2. Roger
    #2822900, posted on September 24, 2018 at 10:14 am

    David Anderson was appointed as Director Entertainment & Specialist in February 2018, expanding his previous role as Director Television to be responsible for all ABC radio music networks (triple j, Double j, Classic FM, Country and Jazz) podcasts and specialist radio content (Radio National) as well as broadcast television networks (ABCTV, ABC Kids, ABC Comedy, ABC ME). This also includes all on-demand products and services (iview, ABC Listen, ABC Kids Listen, ABC Kids), and the relevant network web and apps.

    David has enjoyed a successful career in the broadcast television and media industry for nearly 30 years, with a long history as television executive and a strong track record in television production and commissioning successful programs across all genres.

    Prior to his tenure as Director Television, David was the Director of the ABC’s Digital Network and Strategy & Planning divisions. in his capacity as Director of Strategy & Planning, David worked to refocus expenditure in the organisation towards audience-focused content, products and services; and as Director of Digital Network, David was afforded the opportunity to lead the organisation’s digital transformation by looking at ways to engage new audiences online and creating a personalised and connected online network.

    David also maintains positions on both Screenrights and Freeview Boards.

    Via ABC.

  3. Carpe Jugulum
    #2822901, posted on September 24, 2018 at 10:14 am

    Anyone have any information about this person?

    He is an ABC Director Entertainment & Specialist. Runs the radio and digital

  4. incoherent rambler
    #2822904, posted on September 24, 2018 at 10:17 am

    One down.

    Anyone know the number of remaining ABC employees?

  5. Gab
    #2822905, posted on September 24, 2018 at 10:17 am

    Oh noes. Their ABC will fail their female quota for October!!!

  6. Sinclair Davidson
    #2822906, posted on September 24, 2018 at 10:18 am

    I’m nominating Roger Franklin for the job.

  7. Mr skeletor
    #2822907, posted on September 24, 2018 at 10:18 am

    David is only acting until a proper replacement is found.

  8. jjf
    #2822908, posted on September 24, 2018 at 10:19 am

    Could we also sack the rest of the Board and reduce funding by 50% while we’re at it?

  9. Des Deskperson
    #2822910, posted on September 24, 2018 at 10:20 am

    From the other thread:

    According to Mark Day, in today’s Oz (paywall protected) and prior to today’s announcement:

    she introduced significant administrative reforms, sacking 200 middle managers and and introducing flatter structures. ‘The days when you had managers managing two people are over” .

    but she also took a ‘hands off’ approach to news reporting

    Either could have been the cause of her sacking; upset the collective and/or wore the recent considerable lapses in journalistic professionalism in the ABC.

  10. Roger
    #2822913, posted on September 24, 2018 at 10:22 am

    Next in line for defenestration should be the self-styled “Political Probe”.

  11. Exit Stage Right
    #2822915, posted on September 24, 2018 at 10:23 am

    “The ABC Chairman has confirmed that the national broadcaster’s Managing Director Michelle Guthrie has left her position”.
    Is that the same as being sacked.
    2.5 years into a 5 year appointment. It now begs the question of payout

  12. Des Deskperson
    #2822917, posted on September 24, 2018 at 10:24 am

    ‘Anyone know the number of remaining ABC employees?’

    4,769 at 30 June 2017. Guthrie may have subsequently reduced these numbers, which may have angered the staff collective.

  13. Tim Neilson
    #2822921, posted on September 24, 2018 at 10:27 am

    she introduced significant administrative reforms, sacking 200 middle managers and and introducing flatter structures. ‘The days when you had managers managing two people are over” .

    but she also took a ‘hands off’ approach to news reporting

    Either could have been the cause of her sacking; upset the collective and/or wore the recent considerable lapses in journalistic professionalism in the ABC.

    I’m a pessimist Des. The two golden attributes of the ABC are nepotism and no accountability. She’s more likely to have been sacked for reducing the number of places at the trough available for spouses/relatives/friends/significant others of the existing troughers.

  14. MarcH
    #2822926, posted on September 24, 2018 at 10:30 am

    I’m nominating Roger Franklin for the job.

    Seconded!

  15. .
    #2822927, posted on September 24, 2018 at 10:31 am

    I’m nominating Graeme Bird for the job.

    MASS SACKINGS.

  16. H B Bear
    #2822934, posted on September 24, 2018 at 10:35 am

    Trouble a’ water cooler.

  17. H B Bear
    #2822935, posted on September 24, 2018 at 10:35 am

    Jon Paine as MD?

    You know it makes sense.

  18. Jef
    #2822936, posted on September 24, 2018 at 10:36 am

    Many many more extreme leftists in the ABC need to go before it can become a decent non-partisan organization !Action please !

  19. Des Deskperson
    #2822937, posted on September 24, 2018 at 10:36 am

    ‘Is that the same as being sacked.
    2.5 years into a 5 year appointment. It now begs the question of payout’

    This is all that the ABC Act says about the Managing Director’s tenure:

    (1) Subject to subsection (2), the Managing Director shall be appointed by the Board for a period of 5 years, but is eligible for re-appointment.

    (2) Where the person holding office as Managing Director is re-appointed, the re-appointment shall be for a period not exceeding 5 years.

    (3) The Managing Director holds office, subject to this Part, on such terms and conditions as are determined by the Board.

    The ‘terms and conditions’ referred to in subsection 3 presumably cover the ground for the MD’s termination and any compensation she might be entitled to. Presumably these are also reflected in her employment contract.

    Given the speed at which this has been done – Guthrie presumably agreeing to go quietly – I’d say a payout is almost certain.

  20. H B Bear
    #2822940, posted on September 24, 2018 at 10:38 am

    Either could have been the cause of her sacking; upset the collective and/or wore the recent considerable lapses in journalistic professionalism in the ABC.

    AKA Andwew Pwobyn.

  21. Roger
    #2822946, posted on September 24, 2018 at 10:45 am

    AKA Andwew Pwobyn.

    AKA “The Political Probe”.

  23. Genghis
    #2822948, posted on September 24, 2018 at 10:46 am

    H B Bear,
    Jon Paine or was it Jon Faine. He is leaving so a promotion to MD for this level headed independent announcer (dribble) would be a good promotion and would cause no problems with the current socialist collective.

  24. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2822949, posted on September 24, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Maybe she didn’t learn to be biased enough at Google.
    The ABC has standards to uphold.

  25. Leo G
    #2822951, posted on September 24, 2018 at 10:47 am

    Either could have been the cause of her sacking;

    Given the recent publicity about the political monoculture pervading Google’s upper management, it may not have been keeping with apearances to have the lady from Google managing Australia’s “independent” government-owned broadcaster.

  26. areff
    #2822953, posted on September 24, 2018 at 10:48 am

    I’m nominating Roger Franklin for the job.

    Offer humbly accepted. Will now

    1/launch inquiry into nepotism at the ABC
    2/full disclosure of production contract details, who gets them, how much and if nepotism and matey decisions are the deciding factor
    3/institute a panel of outsiders to review complaints
    5/ban fair-trade coffee in the staff canteen
    6/sell the ABC’s art collection. Fairfax had to do it; ABC can to

  27. Cassie of Sydney
    #2822954, posted on September 24, 2018 at 10:48 am

    “Sinclair Davidson
    #2822906, posted on September 24, 2018 at 10:18 am
    I’m nominating Roger Franklin for the job.”

    I’ll second that.

  28. H B Bear
    #2822957, posted on September 24, 2018 at 10:51 am

    Genghis, no a very balanced appointment. Exactly what I would expect from one of the knights of Lord Waffle.

  29. old bloke
    #2822958, posted on September 24, 2018 at 10:51 am

    Sinclair Davidson
    #2822906, posted on September 24, 2018 at 10:18 am

    I’m nominating Roger Franklin for the job.

    I’m nominating Rabz for the job.

  30. incoherent rambler
    #2822959, posted on September 24, 2018 at 10:52 am

    5/ban fair-trade coffee in the staff canteen

    Mass resignations ensue.

  31. Des Deskperson
    #2822968, posted on September 24, 2018 at 11:02 am

    ‘2/full disclosure of production contract details, who gets them, how much and if nepotism and matey decisions are the deciding factor’.

    Areff, I think this is already pretty much certifiable.

    Check out this article;

    https://www.if.com.au/browns-team-up-for-lessons-from-the-grave/

    about an appalling piece of crap from the ABC from 2013 – not that the article says this, of course – meant to promote the, err, talents of Bryan Brown’s daughter Matilda.

    The key sentence is : “Bryan, who has a close working relationship with the ABC, pitched the series to the public broadcaster …”

  32. incoherent rambler
    #2822969, posted on September 24, 2018 at 11:04 am

    Serves you right Michelle.
    That’s what you get for upsetting painful Jon!

  33. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2822972, posted on September 24, 2018 at 11:06 am

    I offer myself as ABC CEO.
    On day one I will fire all staff for conspicuously failing to uphold the ABC Charter.
    On day two I will personally write the tender for all ABC assets to be sold to the highest bidder.
    One day three I will award the tender to the Chinese, since no one else will have responded by the due date.

  35. duncanm
    #2822974, posted on September 24, 2018 at 11:06 am

    The real question is what was the chairman pushing that she resisted?

    Not enough reform, or too much?

  36. Exit Stage Right
    #2822976, posted on September 24, 2018 at 11:07 am

    Des, Thanks for the clarification on the possible payout to Ms Guthrie.
    I note some strange terminology from Chairman Justin Milne if he has been quoted correctly.
    “In resolving to seek fresh leadership, the Boards foremost consideration was the long term interests of our own people and the millions of Australians who engage in ABC content every week”.
    Who is he referring to as “our own people”. Australians in general or ABC Staff?
    Seems to me to be an odd thing to say.
    I think his “millions of Australians” comment is a bit optimistic. 100’s maybe.

  37. P
    #2822984, posted on September 24, 2018 at 11:14 am

    Mr Milne said her “leadership style” was a factor in the board’s decision.

    ” ‘The board felt in the end that her leadership style was not the style that we needed going forward,’ he said.
    ‘We needed a different leadership style and that is the decision of the board.’ “

  38. Baa Humbug
    #2822990, posted on September 24, 2018 at 11:17 am

    MarcH
    #2822926, posted on September 24, 2018 at 10:30 am

    I’m nominating Roger Franklin for the job.

    Seconded!

    I would suggest the one person that the left can’t really attack as partisan coz he USED TO BE THE LEADER OF THE LABOR PARTY.
    M A R K L A T H A M is the purrrrfect man for the job. He loves blood on his hands and doesn’t mind making enemies.

  39. areff
    #2822996, posted on September 24, 2018 at 11:22 am

    It’ll be someone like Jonathan Holmes, quite possible the man himself.

  40. mh
    #2822997, posted on September 24, 2018 at 11:23 am

    So who is going to stop the ABC’s perpetual campaign against the elected leader of our greatest ally, President Donald Trump?

  41. LGS
    #2823001, posted on September 24, 2018 at 11:26 am

    Sinclair Davidson
    #2822906, posted on September 24, 2018 at 10:18 am
    I’m nominating Roger Franklin for the job.

    If not him, Andrew Bolt!
    Quite frankly, the ABC board can sack themselves too as far as I am concerned.

  42. stackja
    #2823003, posted on September 24, 2018 at 11:30 am

    MG contract. Secret women business?

  43. Infidel Tiger
    #2823006, posted on September 24, 2018 at 11:34 am

    Malcolm Turnbull can finally dust off the leather jacket and get the job he has always wanted.

  44. H B Bear
    #2823010, posted on September 24, 2018 at 11:38 am

    ALPBC senior management had a “leadership style”?

    Who knew?

  45. v_maet
    #2823012, posted on September 24, 2018 at 11:40 am

    Infidel Tiger.
    Just imagine the significant increase in volume of anti Abbott/Trump rhetoric if that happened

  46. Viva
    #2823018, posted on September 24, 2018 at 11:54 am

    Is she heading for New York?

  47. Megan
    #2823022, posted on September 24, 2018 at 11:59 am

    I’m nominating Roger Franklin for the job.

    I’d vote for Roger, early and often.

  48. Megan
    #2823023, posted on September 24, 2018 at 12:01 pm

    Malcolm Turnbull can finally dust off the leather jacket and get the job he has always wanted

    This is not beyond the realms of distinct possibility. He’s probably been pulling in the favours ever since he arrived in NYC.

  49. Socrates at the Pub
    #2823025, posted on September 24, 2018 at 12:02 pm

    I’ll take the job.
    My style will be similar to that suggested above by Bruce of Newcastle.

    The salary will be important to me, as I won’t have a job by Christmas – their ALPBC will have ceased to exist by then.

