Monday Forum: September 24, 2018
Gold!
Julie Bishop is saying that world leaders are asking her why she is no longer Foreign Minister.
Julie, just tell them the truth. You resigned.
Yay me.
Anyone who wears a check waistcoat and no pants should probably sit this one out.
The post who walks.
From the Australian
The managing director of the ABC, Michelle Guthrie, has been sacked almost halfway through her five-year term.
The Australian understands the chairman of the ABC, Justin Milne, and the board made the decision to dismiss Ms Guthrie.
“In resolving to seek fresh leadership, the board’s foremost consideration was the long term interests of our own people and the millions of Australians who engage in ABC content every week,” Mr Milne said in a statement.
“This is driven by our commitment to deliver best possible outcomes for our loyal audience.
The ABC’s management team was being informed of the decision at 10am.
More to come
I just don’t know much about anything.
Top ten!
X ty.
The old thread was fine.
Morning from Condobolin.
TheirABC watchers will note that following Michelle Google’s sacking that no discernible difference in the output of content was observed. This is because no one runs the ABC.
From the tail end of the OT – seriously people stop feeding the Monty troll. He’s literally one wafer thin factoid away from going Mr Commiesote and someone is going to have to mop up all those masticated donuts.
Guthrie’s ABC wasn’t leftist biased enough for Turnbull’s managing director.
We can pray that it means sacked in this context.
Verb (2)
ravage, devastate, waste, sack, pillage, despoil mean to lay waste by plundering or destroying. ravage implies violent often cumulative depredation and destruction. a hurricane ravaged the coast devastate implies the complete ruin and desolation of a wide area. an earthquake devastated the city waste may imply producing the same result by a slow process rather than sudden and violent action. years of drought had wasted the area sack implies carrying off all valuable possessions from a place. barbarians sacked ancient Rome pillage implies ruthless plundering at will but without the completeness suggested by sack. settlements pillaged by Vikings despoil applies to looting or robbing without suggesting accompanying destruction. the Nazis despoiled the art museums
I think Trump is walking into some type of setup over the New York Times report on Rosenstein. The Times has been the biggest ally of the #Resistance and the Deep State and all of a sudden they hang out one of their key guys???
Julie Bishop is saying that world leaders are asking her why she is no longer Foreign Minister.
So, Mz Bishop would have us believe her counterpart foreign ministers are not even casually briefed. The public record shows:
There must be some rather dim bulbs out there in the international foreign minister market – or a light touch of stabby exaggeration on the road to revenge.
It is easy to confuse the now pillaged ABC MD with the female in charge of destroying the electricity grid.
Fme. A PS PoS was fired? And an ABC PS PoS too? Must be serious.
Did she threaten to hire a conservative?
21 today
Re the latest Kavanaugh accuser.
Put these complainants and all alleged witnesses on oath before tge FBI. Let them then have the choice to tell the truth or face the General Flynn treatment, to be bankrupted for lying to the FBI.
m0nty has already told us he supports the use of this tactic, so he will be on board.
According to Mark Day, in today’s Oz (paywall protected):
she introduced significant administrative reforms, sacking 200 middle managers and and introducing flatter structures. ‘The days when you had managers managing two people are over” . That would have upset the ‘collective’
on the other hand, she took a ‘hands off’ approach to news reporting and maybe she has therefore had to were the recent considerable lapses in journalistic professionalism in the ABC.
24th
As I was saying on the OOT…
Here’s the strongest corroboration of Ramirez’s story:
He’s the only one willing to go into detail to back Ramirez’s story but doesn’t want to be named? How convenient.
And he was able to independently recall the same details as Ramirez? Well they have had several days to get their stories straight. Foul play is afoot.
Top 30 as if there is still interest in it
Your shift this week. I predicted Ford was a busted flush and when the same ideas got into the MSM, POOF! she was gone with a new accuser, recovered memories and prevaricating “witnesses” who are contradicted by everyone else.
“A strategy will emerge…”
I can’t believe the Dems still pay Seidl. Her methods aren’t exactly a trade secret.
The LDP and ACP really ought to take on MASS SACKINGS as a policy. If it doesn’t fly it means the country is rooted anyway.
Lol. Seriously, the Right should play the Left at their own ridiculous game, swooning whenever someone wears a pussy hat, claiming it’s heteronormative and offensive.
This allegation is a nothingburger. So the allegation amounts to nothing more than Kavanaugh waving his penis in front of Ramirez’s face when both and everyone else is intoxicated at a college party.
Roger on the OOT:
Indeed. The Dems are slimebags.
The law firm cancelled its corporate box due to cost-cutting?
Geez I feel for Wentworth:
http://www.abc.net.au/news/elections/wentworth-by-election-2018/
The LDP guy is the best and he’s been flown in and very young.
The businesspeople vying for the seat are clanging the begging bowls for taxpayer funds.
Rosenstein is guilty, and the NYT is collaborating to get him sacked, deservedly. What is unclear is whether he thinks he can make more $$$ as a martyr (GoFundMe, appearance money, meeja contracts etc) or whether he was thrown under a bus because the Collective believes the optics of another swamp-dweller being fired would help their election campaign.
Oh dear…
That’ll be a nice photo to see.
You’d be surprised how common it is in the yartz community.
The attempted crucifixion of Kavanaugh would be very funny if it wasn’t fair dinkum. This appears to be a non-stop attack that does not require any proof whatsoever from by or of the MSM.
On the Blasey side any holes in the story are understandable because it was so long ago and so distressing. Any comments put forward accusing Kavanaugh of a non-event 30 odd years ago are considered gospel proof of 100 percent accurate recollection of his having done something. Even if noone else at the alleged party recalls it. And now we move to second and third hand reports of misbehaviour at college where people were running down corridors in the 1980s shouting Brett Kavanaugh done something dirty – not Brett or Kavanaugh but Brett Kavanaugh, you know, a bloke who could possibly be considered as a Supreme Court judge some time in 2018.
I’ll take back what I said earlier, it is a joke, albeit a very bad fucking joke. Surely the American public cannot be so stupid as to attach any credence to this shit.
A nice takedown of a deeply ignorant intelligent”man.
https://www.city-journal.org/joseph-stiglitz-venezuela-16181.html
RTWT
In 2006, Nobel Prize–winning economist Joseph Stiglitz praised the economic policies of Hugo Chávez. The Venezuelan president ran one of the “leftist governments” in Latin America that were unfairly “castigated for being populist,” Stiglitz wrote in Making Globalization Work, published in September of that year. In fact, the Chávez government aimed “to bring education and health benefits to the poor, and to strive for economic policies that not only bring higher growth but also ensure that the fruits of the growth are more widely shared.” In October 2007, Stiglitz repeated his praise of Chávez at an emerging-markets forum in Caracas, sponsored by the Bank of Venezuela. The nation’s economic growth rate was “very impressive,” he noted, adding that “President Hugo Chávez appears to have had success in bringing health and education to the people in the poor neighborhoods of Caracas.” After the conference, the Nobel laureate and the Venezuelan president had an amicable meeting.
Stiglitz is a figure to be reckoned with, not just for his past impact on policy but for the influence that he might wield in future Democratic administrations. University Professor at Columbia, former chairman of President Bill Clinton’s Council of Economic Advisers, former chief economist at the World Bank, and author of more than 30 books, Stiglitz has been publicly associated with New York mayor Bill de Blasio and Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, both of whom might bring him along if they win higher office. But how could an economist with his presumed sophistication publicly endorse the disastrous policies of Hugo Chávez?
…
Even more damning to Stiglitz’s “crisologist” credentials was another paper he failed to mention in Freefall: a March 2002 study, coauthored with Jonathan and Peter Orszag, on the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs) Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, and commissioned by Fannie Mae. Six years later, of course, the government bailed out these GSEs because of massive defaults on the mortgages that they held. Yet according to Stiglitz and his coauthors, the “probability of default by the GSEs” was “extremely small,” and “the risk to the government from a potential default on GSE debt” was “effectively zero.” Washington’s GSE bailout has been estimated at about $200 billion.
If you read, scroll past, agree with my posts usually or hate my guts, this post is not to be missed. Please watch the video, like and comment and comment here too
[SINCLAIR – promote this post if you like.]
Learn how our government is stealing your wealth with this one WEIRD trick…
Peter Dutton has tried to enable a multi-million dollar fraud racket.
They’re called “unexplained wealth laws” and represent outright villainy and theft by the police and Treasury.
The Leyonhjelm has a probably final, perhaps Quixotic charge at this draconian stupidity.
This is a very, very serious issue and represents just another civil or procedural right that Parliaments are stripping from us, given that they’ve taken away most of our common law rights by now.
Morning all. Late to the party but it looks like another interesting day in paradise.
Sorry, Delta. I’ve never heard of the ABC’s new acting managing director, David Anderson, who sounds like just another colorless government bureaucrat who has spent most of his career at the ABC:
Needless to say, Anderson has never had a major role outside of the ABC.
I expect we’ll find out in coming days Guthrie was sacked by Trumble’s appointee as chairman because she actually tried to manage the ABC — an absolute no-no at the communist workers collective.
Well, well, the lies are unraveling already. Criminal and civil actions need to follow. People can’t be lied about in this manner.
The article goes into great detail about how sexually sordid Kavanaugh’s Yale social scene was, but prints the following quote as recalled by Ramirez:
Somebody told me and I’m 100% sure it’s true that the first quote they workshopped was ‘controversial Trumphitler SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh just put his penis in Debbie’s face’. Don’t ask me who, though. They’re concerned about partisanship or some bullshit.
So anyway. On the one hand, we’re told that the Yale scene was boozy and rapey as hell. On the other, we have someone hyperventilating whilst broadcasting to the dorm that someone dropped their strides during a drinking game. These seem incongruous.
Not unlike Stalin and Trotsky. There can be only one!
Remember, whenever a Leftist figure is accused of proven wrongdoing, their accusers have the tables turned on them for ‘shaming’ them. Perhaps we need to claim ‘white male hetero shaming’ as a defence.
It sounds fake because it sounds like a journalist describing an event live; who uses first and last names in a situation like that? It would have been BK, Brett, Preppy B or some other nonsense.
“A strategy will emerge”
So you like that fire for warm winter nights …
I’d like to know the role that Tony Abbott has played in Michelle Guthrie’s sacking
It doesn’t make sense to use Kavanaugh’s full name while referring to Ramirez as Debbie.
And they wouldn’t say ‘penis’!
I think Ramirez cooked up the quote.
Surely this rabid Dem attack on Kavanaugh must turn people – all people – against them. This hysterical behaviour brings back flashes of Hillary to the forefront and that must be bad.
None obviously. Particularly as PM.
They keep tightening the noose. It is what governments do. This legislation reminds me of what happens in the USA where the police can seize assets simply on the basis of suspicion of drug trafficking.
… just put his penis in Debbie’s face’.
Sounds like a line from the script of “Debbie Does Yale: The Movie.”
Finding 750 year old human remains on your property?
How hopeless are the GOP?
End this nonsense and confirm Kavanaugh today.
That stupid neo-con cow Nikki Haley has come out and said we must hear all accusers. She is a spit shined turd.
No, the claims the article makes against Kavanaugh are full of holes, but taken as a whole they will harden the opposition confected by Ford’s dodgy allegation.
Dot at 1049
It would be interesting for people whose entire career path has been politics explain tbeir “unexplained wealth”.
How many politicians went from uni to political staffer to back bencher to front bencher to retirement as multi-millionaires?
I love science press releases. Here are two that I saw this morning.
Emissions from most diesel cars in Europe greatly exceed laboratory testing levels
Late to the party, German carmakers join race against Tesla
The old scam is old and busted. All hail the new scam!
.
Its another one of those shit laws that will be brought in by the power of “[email protected] profiteers & terrorist bikies”, when the real problem is the failure to stomp on low level offenders before they become cashed up enough to employ professional liars (lawyers).
Bikies are now semi legit, able to wash funds through businesses brought with dodgy dough.
The police, having failed manifestly in allowing these groups to accumulate large funds now want a second bite at the cherry with a much lower bar for success.
And Im sure it will never be misused…….
Bored Canberra public servant fired for accessing naughty images on his work computer.
The most interesting angle is the sense of entitlement:
The man said he would often spend “a couple of hours” scrolling through photos and the occasional movie when he was bored after finishing his work — or when the work “was not particularly interesting”.
He said he was only “half aware” of ACT Government computer use policies.
Link
From now on, their facebook will be evidence enough.
Will a conservative nomination for judge in 2050 be destroyed because facebook records prove he used social media to look at his ex-girlfriends facebook page even after they broke up?.
In high school?.
We live in a world of selective law enforcement.
ABC headlines:
US man jailed for 35 years for luring teen for sex.
14-year-old pregnant and married gyppo insists she’s a feminazi.
Unexplained Wealth.
Hawkies Harbourside Hovel.
Comrade Maaaaaaaaaaates.
Easy. Donations and gifts and luck at the races.
I was sure that was the entire point, even designed by the Zuck for such purposes.
“Somebody yelled down the hall, ‘Brett Kavanaugh just put his penis in Debbie’s face,’ ”
Rubbish. Firstly, the use of both of Kavanaugh’s first and surname is highly unlikely. Secondly, using “penis” rather than a more colorful descriptor is highly unlikely. Thirdly, if having used both first and second names for Kavanaugh, the “somebody” who called out this information reverted to using only the first name of the “victim”.
IMO this is completely constructed. The use of both of Kavanaugh’s names is a clumsy attempt to zero in on the alleged perpetrator. No confusion – “Brett Kavanaugh” was specifically named. Using the word “penis” rather then cock, dick, willy or even something more colorful such as love muscle or custard chucker etc is a juvenile attempt to sanitise the script so it can be widely re-printed. And finally, using the “victims” first name only is a means to humanize her against the raging “Brett Kavanaugh”.
What a crock.
Kavanaugh is fucked, people are collectively as dumb as shit. The left are masters of manipulating public opinion. The pile-on creates momentum and a dominant social perspective. Contradictory individual points get swamped and the medium becomes the message. I’ve just spent the morning working with laws on in the background. There has been a torrent of calls about 9.11 being fake. Laws floundered and it was a classic case of weight of stupidity creating a message. So Kavanaugh is fucked; all he can hope to do and he won’t because he’s a conservative, is sue the arses off these bitches lying about him.
“A strategy will emerge”
So drunk American teenagers don’t have slang terms for the male appendage? They stick to ‘penis’.
Yep, sounds true to me.
Unexplained wealth. Certain Union leaders spring to mind. Williamson and the Kathy Jackson of HSU and Hannah of CFMEU.
Hey BON
I saw that headline but let it go. It is concerning though because as raised here yesterday diesel emissions should be controlled.
The following is something I have been tracking for a while: the age plateau. The article says 105 but 90 is more accurate. If we can find a way to lower that down to 70 years there will be huge health benefits. There is a genetic component to this hence on Sunday I decided to start reading on the epigenetics of aging. Insultingly complex though Bruce, we’re going to need some fancy machine learning to crack the genome and that is still a long way off. Might be moot though because sometimes we just need to find the critical few variables to make a big difference.
Once you hit this age, aging appears to stop
…and the girl lured in story one was over the age of consent (in Australia).
Basically, “child protection” is a racket about being seen to do the right thing.
Asia Argento has sex with a “minor” (not really) and violates local law, and…
Then we have the bizarre set up of Cody Wilson who used a sugar baby website where users effectively bear witness to being over 18, and he was arrested for…relations with a gal under 17, who lied to be on the site (which is why I recommend not using Tinder at all from what I’ve seen).
Law enforcement is not blind at all. It has the heart of the worst of shrieking left feminism and authoritarian conservativism; with the logic circuits of a T-101.
Then we have the married and pregnant gyppo who is 14…?
The evangelicals will be getting pissed off by the GOP every passing hour. Trump is carrying that whole party.
THEN we also have the angle that if the gal was under 18 and under 17 in the State where the “transaction” occurred, then why hasn’t it been shut down, and the owners prosecuted for sex trafficking?
The Left know their one and only way to attack is unsubstantiated and difficult to prove allegations about incidents decades prior. The more they get away with it, the more they will resort to it.
Too true, Dot.
As the saying goes, the road to hell is paved with good intentions.
And the very first flagstone is “think of the children”.
Looks more and more like a coordinated plan between Dems and GOP to cripple Trump.
Very swampy.
…and another thing;
If Harv is charged/indicted with “sex trafficking” of actresses, why have their agents not been indicted on the same and RICO charges?
It’s pretty hard to be both the buyer and seller of illicit goods and services unless you’re getting high on your own supply or own the brothel.
Which would imply what exactly about these actresses?
Now, how about those solicitation charges?