Liberty Quote
The world you are proposing is a libertarian fantasy land, where everyone has maximum freedom backed up with more personal firepower than the average Taliban terrorist.— Paul “m0nty” Montgomery
-
Recent Comments
- mh on Q&A Forum: September 24, 2018
- memoryvault on Monday Forum: September 24, 2018
- cohenite on Monday Forum: September 24, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Monday Forum: September 24, 2018
- will on Monday Forum: September 24, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Monday Forum: September 24, 2018
- Elle on Q&A Forum: September 24, 2018
- JC on Q&A Forum: September 24, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: September 24, 2018
- Elle on Q&A Forum: September 24, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: September 24, 2018
- memoryvault on Monday Forum: September 24, 2018
- Elle on Q&A Forum: September 24, 2018
- Snoopy on Monday Forum: September 24, 2018
- JC on Monday Forum: September 24, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: September 24, 2018
- Gab on Monday Forum: September 24, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: September 24, 2018
- memoryvault on Monday Forum: September 24, 2018
- mh on Q&A Forum: September 24, 2018
- Habib on Breaking News: Michelle Guthrie sacked
- memoryvault on Monday Forum: September 24, 2018
- Muddy on Monday Forum: September 24, 2018
- Bruce of Newcastle on Q&A Forum: September 24, 2018
- memoryvault on Monday Forum: September 24, 2018
- Boambee John on Monday Forum: September 24, 2018
- Makka on Monday Forum: September 24, 2018
- struth on Monday Forum: September 24, 2018
- Peter on Monday Forum: September 24, 2018
- done deal on Breaking News: Michelle Guthrie sacked
-
Recent Posts
- Q&A Forum: September 24, 2018
- A masterful take down
- The Scottsboro boy
- Support Bettina Arndt
- Breaking News: Michelle Guthrie sacked
- Adam Smith was hardly a neoliberal?
- Monday Forum: September 24, 2018
- Boettke on Hayek. Misconceptions
- Boettke on Hayek and Hayek in Australia
- Reckless disregard
- Open Forum: September 22, 2018
- The Safeguard Mechanism Rule planted by Turnbull and Hunt to inflate power prices
- Two years later you can see even more clearly how true this is
- Blockchain 101
- A modern Stalingrad over the credibility of the left
- Common sense has died along with truth and trust
- Former Australian Prime Ministers Abroad
- Savva’s choice – Guilty or Not Innocent
- If only
- So it’s the Liberals who have a woman problem?
- “This is not a man that deserves this”
- EXTREME WEATHER IN BRITAIN 8,000 KILLED
- What the ABC twitter account deleted
- Wednesday Forum: September 19, 2018
- Charts for Cats
- Professor at large
- Monetary bleg
- Justinian the Great: The Liberal Party’s Problem with Women
- Today’s news: nothing happened
- Keeping it brief – Alex Jones
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Q&A Forum: September 24, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
This week’s episode will be the best ever.
Konbanwa
Bidding is open.
Interruptoin Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer42
Mark A 32
The Panel
Simon Birmingham – tonights Sacrifice
Amanda Rishworth – Harpy Harpy
Sarah Hyphen – 2dads – SeaPatrol Advocate and Whale watcher on the Taxpaer Tit
John Butler – Addle Pated Drug Swampy
Sali Miftari – Photios clone and refo fanboi
I don’t think it’s on tonight, Carp.
Crap
On hold to next week
My Bad.
*Carpe
Thanks Elle and BoN
My Apologies to all.
The other hookers could have been shoved out in front because the D’rats know she wasn’t attending.
All good. Look forward to next week. 🙂
Like I said, the best ever.
Shut. It. Down.
Fire. Them. All.