The most ignorant highly educated fools in history

This is from Campus Review: What Scott Morrison doesn't get about most of the voting public.
When now-Prime Minster Scott Morrison brought a lump of coal into parliament in 2017, pleading “don’t be afraid, don’t be scared, it won’t hurt you,” he made a critical error. That is, assuming he wants the Coalition to retain power at the next federal election.
That’s because to Generations X (b. 1961–81) and Y (b. 1981–96), which together comprise the largest segment of the voting public, combating climate change is their priority.
Australia’s generational spread, per 2016 Census data. Photo: ABC
This is a key finding of the University of Melbourne’s Life Patterns report, released this week.
The longitudinal study, which followed a cohort that left high school in 1991 and another that left in 2006, further revealed that although they both cared about minimising the use of coal, they did so for different reasons. Gen-Xers generally worried about their children’s health, whereas Gen-Yers tended to want to protect future generations.
Report co-author Dr Julia Cook, Research Fellow at the Melbourne Graduate School of Education, explained how the researchers reached this conclusion.
“In 2017, we asked participants to nominate the three most important issues facing Australia.
“One major issue unites both generations: concerns about the environment and climate change …
“… Both groups consistently expressed grave concerns about the general lack of action towards climate change mitigation from the current government.”
Among Gen-Xers (now aged 43-44), women were almost twice as likely to think this than men, yet among Gen-Yers (now aged 28-29), men predominantly held this view, albeit by a slim margin: 40 per cent compared to 34 per cent.
“We’re not going to have air to breathe soon,” a mother living in a country town said.
A father living in a rural area was equally alarmed: “Climate change could ruin their [his children’s] lives and our governments are not acting.”
The other issues the groups aired tended to reflect their respective life stages. For instance, Gen-Yers were concerned about jobs and housing affordability, while Gen-Xers were anxious about the cost of living and education – a worry potentially exacerbated by Scott Morrison’s independent and Catholic schools funding announcement on Thursday.
I actually think this is reasonably accurate. These people will bring on a collapse of our civilisation – their civilisation – and never know what happened. And then by some coincidence, this was in The Oz today: Labor’s mining of millennials’ envy is a cynical ploy that may work. There you find:
Labor’s delusion that government is better able to order economic affairs than markets has cost Australian taxpayers tens of billion dollars over the decade. Its legacy includes unplanned and unwanted school buildings, the National Broadband Network, an unreliable and expensive electricity system and debt that will pass to the next generation, and possibly the one after that.
Yet Labor is doubling down. Bill Shorten is campaigning on the party’s least diluted socialist platform since Gough Whitlam. He promises intrusive government, and more steeply progressive tax. He will re-regulate the Labor market and hand back more power to the unions.
He will attack private health insurance and penalise self-funded retirees. He will throw more money at public schools and public health under the pretence of improving services.
He will resume subsidies to wind and solar farms, bringing more pain to consumers.
Economic freedom fighters like Uber and Airbnb will face a torrid time. Labor’s addiction to regulate, combined with the trade union movement’s determination to keep every worker within their grasp, will bring down the curtains on the sharing and gig economies.
Which sums up to this:
Labor’s politics of envy has a subliminal appeal to millennials. Winding back negative gearing or capital gains concessions for investors appeals to their grievances, even though its effect will be to tighten the rental property market on which most of them depend.
Higher education on demand has inflated career expectations for some. A significant proportion find themselves employed in jobs for which they are over-qualified, on paper at least.
The Opposition Leader is relying on these voters to get him home.
Mis-educated by design, perhaps, but with no actual knowledge – both among the teachers and the taught – the tragic result.
I’m Generation X, having left school in 1991. Almost everyone that I know my age thinks climate change in either exaggerated, benign or outright BS.
As a so called baby boomer I have paid tax at the marginal rate for most of my life. In semi-retirement I still do. I believe in equality of opportunity. And I believe I should pay tax. But what I see appalls me. Political system – a joke. Level of debate at sandstone institutions – a joke. Accountability – a joke. Level of analysis on almost any subject of real importance – a joke. The ability to make an issue out of a non-issue – a joke. In the “modern” progressive world you need a vagina and massive chip on your shoulder. And if not a person of colour – you certainly need to aspire to be one. So now I actively plan the day when I no longer live here. The great difficulty is finding somewhere demonstrably better. It may be Hobson’s choice. But Australia appears irredeemable.
I said that to a teacher who is arse end of baby boom, therefore cognisant during Keating years.
She simply said that abolishing negative gearing had no effect on rental market.
Guess what – the ABC told her so.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2015-05-06/hockey-negative-gearing/6431100
Born in 1952, what generation is that? Boomer?
Born in 1952, what generation is that? Boomer?
Yup.
Declared vs revealed preferences.