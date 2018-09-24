The Scottsboro boy

The sensibilities of the left are under constant recalibration depending on whatever might give them power at any particular moment. Situational ethics has nothing to do with it since there is nothing remotely ethical about how the left operates. The single most important American novel of the latter half of the twentieth century – based on how often it seems to have been assigned to high school students – was Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird. The story might have been a parable for our times up until the present, but that was then, this is now. All this is discussed here: Resisting a Lynch Mob. Let him explain:
The story is based on Lee’s childhood in rural Alabama during the 1930s. The narrator is six-year-old Jean Louise Finch. The protagonist is her father, Atticus, who is a small-town lawyer appointed by the court to represent Tom Robinson, a black man who has been charged with raping Mayella Ewell, a young white woman. Despite the community’s near universal condemnation, Atticus defends Tom in and out of court.
And, of course, the girl was lying about having been raped and the black man was falsely accused. So there was a time when one could have said in public that a woman might actually lie about rape. Not now, of course, but you could do it then. But there is an even older story that I grew up with, another famous story about a false rape accusation.
The Scottsboro Boys were nine African American teenagers, ages 13 to 20, accused in Alabama of raping two White American women on a train in 1931. The landmark set of legal cases from this incident dealt with racism and the right to a fair trial. The cases included a lynch mob before the suspects had been indicted, all-white juries, rushed trials, and disruptive mobs. It is commonly cited as an example of a miscarriage of justice in the United States legal system.
Once again, you cannot necessarily believe the woman. There might have been some reason to think CBF’s story is true, if it hadn’t happened 36 years ago; if the Democrats had no history of dredging up farfetched stories from the past to achieve an outcome that is plainly on the face of it unjust; if there were zero evidence that anything of the kind had ever happened; if none of the other people who were supposedly there at the time had any recollection of the moment; and if there is were any reason to have made a Federal case of it even if the events had actually happened.
Possibly worst of all, the incident, even if it had happened, trivialises the actual circumstances of rape. Trying to turn such an obvious untruth as the standard of he-said-she-said will make genuine cases more difficult to prosecute since the entire process becomes discredited. Beyond this, the use of a rape accusation that no one actually believes is true – and no one on either side does – degrades the political process into an anything-goes procedure in which politics is itself shown to be a conman’s game, rather than an institutional structure in which good governance through communal discussion is the process on which all sides can depend.
And if you want to read about how sick, scary and depraved a madhouse the left is making of America, try this: When Every Boy Is Guilty, Every Girl Becomes a Monster, followed by this: How to ‘Christine Blasey Ford-Proof’ Your Son. And for an example of a sick mind, it is truly hard to beat this latest accusation that has now come forward, discussed by Steve Hayward.
Do you really think you can discuss things with these people? Reason with them? They are ideologically blinded and filled with hate. We need to protect ourselves as best we can, as in dealing with a typhoon. But there is no point in argument with people who have nothing to contribute to any conversation other than lies, absurd uncorroborated accusations and uncontrolled fury.
She is crying because she hates him just so much.
A man using a lot of calm words to her to explain she is wrong and foolish for feeling so hysterical and weepy, when the truth and facts say there is nothing to get so upset about:
This man is going to become stabbed.
In the eyeball.
For being a racist Russian Nazi.
By a freedom fighter.
Comrades.
The KKK was an arm of the Democratic Party. It seems that the lunacy lives on with today’s Democrats.
Money is not the motive, but the empanelling of an activist majority in SCOTUS.
Imagine the likes of Julian Burnside being in charge of interpreting federal laws.
I have oft maintained that it is impossible to carry on a rational conversation with the irrational.
Problem is that they can only rehearse their own story and rely upon what is under their control.
The people backing out of supporting Blasey might be just bad planning. But what Kavanaugh’s calendars might have contained, especially if they pointed to him not even being there when the supposed incident took place is just one of many unknown unknowns that they could not prepare for.
There once was a president who would shag any woman he met ,his name was Kennedy ,he was the son of a criminal gangster. There once was another president who would shag any woman he met ,his name was clinton both were so called decromats, we don’t talk about them ,no way ,but a non decromat who is alleged to have groped the high school bike 35 years ago is unfit for public office . These are leftist “standards” . Thank Gaia today’s “liberals “ are a bunch of soft cocks or we would be inundated with socialist bullshit of that sort.
Sow the seeds of socialist communist destruction ,defund every organisation they have infiltrated ,they can’t survive without other peoples money.
You cannot use logic to argue against someone’s position if that position has not been reached using logic i.e. if they have arrived at their position using feelings, for example, logic will not persuade them otherwise.
They will never let up. They lost the election, fairly and squarely, but they just can’t believe it. They can’t believe that so many Americans do not live in their own little leftist bubble. And you can’t argue with such fury. You can only do all you can to oppose it and bring it down. Satire is one of the tools to use, also the rising decent feelings of women who are mothers of sons. Show these harpies of the left that they are speaking against women, not for them.
I used to wonder how on earth witch trials were ever thing. I don’t wonder about it anymore.
The only thing I am wondering about is how and when Australia’s left are going to copy this tactic to use here.
No specifics, witnesses say it never happened, and people are still seriously entertaining this nonsense. And I want to know about all the women who are cheering this sought of shit on because they think it’s a win for them. What about when it happens to your son, father or brother? Or better yet, what about when it happens to your husband and, by extension, your standard of living based on his income?
The #metoo movement in Australia has been very quiet about the current federal Opposition Leader who has been accused of rape.
Truman Capote wrote TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, Harper Lee wrote GO SET A WATCHMAN. it’s the only way it makes sense. In his review Capote wrote ‘ Someone has written a beautiful book’. Yes, Truman did.
From Leo G at 1:24 pm:
Well now, that explains plenty for me about the Democrats’ mindset and what is driving this.
I have not paid a lot of attention to the minutiae of the concocted story from Kavanaugh’s youth however I assumed he would have been too young to have had any meaningful part to play in Ken Starr’s Whitewater investigation or in his work on Clinton / Lewinsky. Twenty plus years ago the expectation was that Whitewater would be the end of the Clintons but that did not come to pass, indeed they became untouchable.
When I read Leo G’s piece I discovered Kavanaugh is about five years older than I expected and that he had been shoe-horned into top end work with influential mentors before he reached 30. From there it was a stellar rise to become an Appeals Court Judge at just 42.
Much like the ALP the Democrats and Clinton Crime Inc are good haters and they honour their vendetta’s.
The origins of the thinking we’re seeing with the Kavanaugh issue come primarily from the vanguard post-modernist philosophers of the 1970’s. Put succinctly, their intent was to entirely subjectivize the truth in order to obtain power.
The narrative coalescing in the matter with Kavanaugh seems to be that any alleged physical altercation between a man and a woman (perpetrated by a man), no matter how small, immature or distant, is sufficient to raise questions of character. This narrative pays no attention to the Rule of Law, legal Due Process or evidence.
The backstory template for this narrative goes to the Anita Hill/Clarence Thomas confirmation hearings. Where many Democrats believe Thomas was lying and Hill was a paragon of virtue. As Maureen Dowd in an article yesterday stated “feeling sick -#me too”. Democrats see this battle in continuity as a fight for a woman’s right to power rather through any formal legal prism. In fact the legal system itself in the eyes of these people is a patriarchal power construction that should be abolished.
It is well known that just as men can exhibit unnecessary physicality to obtain advantage, which of itself can be intolerable, tiresome and even dangerous; so too can women engage in false accusation to achieve the same. In such circumstance the law is there to protect us.
The US senate is now effectively the legal authority on this matter. The Democrats are framing the matter to suggest that Kavanaugh through his alleged actions many years ago is a mysoginist and ipso facto this is his reasoning for being against abortion. It is a pure power play by Democrats to have their way.
Democrats bring themselves undone not by having a double standard; but by having an “Anything Standard”. Otherwsie known as anarchy. As Mark Twain said “when you don’t know where you’re going, any road will take you there”. This ought to be the new motto of the Democrats.
Sean Davis
@seanmdav
Senate Republicans have a simple choice: stand up to a coordinated Democrat smear campaign and confirm Kavanaugh, which will energize GOP voters and preserve House/Senate majorities, or buckle under Democrat lies and give up congressional GOP majorities for a decade or more.
11:47 AM · Sep 24, 2018
https://twitter.com/seanmdav/status/1044040710960427008?s=20
This was pretty much the SOP employed when Tony Abbott was accused of “punching the wall” instead of a rad fems head back at Sydney Uni in the 1970’s. The lack of corroboration, witnesses, contemporary accounts, plausibility, evidence or reality seemed to be only inconvenient speed bumps on the road to social justice.
US Senator Dianne Feinstein has now released what she claims to be the original letter from Christine Ford containing her Kavanaugh allegation.
There is an obvious problem with the document. It appears to have been scanned into a searchable PDF document and one line demonstrates a clumsy text edit, possibly to modify a reference to the date of the alleged incident.