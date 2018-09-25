A masterclass in dealing with the left

It’s not over yet, but so far you’d have to say that PDT has provided an example of how to deal with the left and its insane media corp of liars. Give ’em enough rope, etc. Plenty of rope, and a genuine possibility that they have overreached themselves. There is no denying that half of the American population is itself now entirely out of its mind, and care not a jot whether any of it is actually true, but are content to use any means to achieve an end. And what an end: the preservation of abortion as an absolute right through until the ninth month of pregnancy. If there is anything else that matters, no one seems to have brought it up. So where are we now? First from Drudge.
Along with this.
KAVANAUGH DEFIANT: Lifelong record of promoting dignity…
‘I was a virgin’…
Never Been Involved In Gang Rape…
‘I have faith in fairness of American people’…
LIMBAUGH TO REPUBLICANS: CONFIRM OR LOSE MIDTERMS!
MCCONNELL: FLOOR VOTE NO MATTER WHAT…
BUCHANAN: Huge stakes of Thursday’s confrontations…
WASH POST PAGE ONE: Fight takes on symbolism in divided era…
YALE cancels classes to accommodate protests…
Not to mention this.
FLASHBACK: Obama speechwriter photographed groping Hillary Clinton likeness.
Nor this.
We are dealing with lying nutters. If a self-governing democracy is the ideal, it will only work with a population that shows prudential caution when others make decisions they do not happen to agree with. As for advice on how to respond to the vile attacks on his name and reputation, there was this advice following from Kavanaugh’s interview on Fox News.
I would have liked to see Kavanaugh go after the two women who are lying about him–I think there is little chance that they believe the tales they are peddling–but realistically, that job will fall to others when Kavanaugh and Ford, assuming she shows up, testify on Thursday.
Kavanaugh’s testimony will only be relevant insofar as viewers are convinced he is telling the truth. If he comes across as he did tonight, I think a large majority will believe him. Meanwhile, Judge Kavanaugh may want to review tapes of Clarence Thomas’s Judiciary Committee testimony. As I recall, Thomas put on a master class in how to respond to Democratic Party smears.
And back then, even some Democrats voted for Thomas. That will not happen again for a Republican nominee for a long long time to come.
If anyone had any residual reason to regard Amnesty International as other than a despicable organisation, this should remove all remaining doubts.
Hearing in Doubt? Christine Ford’s Lawyer Rips Senate Plan to Have Prosecutor Ask Questions: Not ‘Fair and Respectful’
And what an end: the preservation of abortion as an absolute right through until the ninth month of pregnancy.
And beyond. “Partial birth abortion” means that the baby gets a second or so to look at the world, while on its way out of the womb, before the “women’s health professional” smashes its skull in.
I heard from a very good source that Kavanaugh is secretly a member of the KKK (the K gives him away).
Amnesty — best response:
a genuine possibility that they have overreached themselves.
That is doubtful.
More likely is that another issue will be overlaid on those of the present, obscuring the unsuccessful tactics or outcomes enough to detract from the same, while allowing any perceived gains from the present template to form part of the foundation of the overlay. In a sense, continuity is maintained.
We perceive their ‘plays’ as discrete and linear, and thus convince ourselves that once the issue-of-the-moment fails, it and the processes behind it will be discarded in their entirety. So it really isn’t worth the effort, is it? They’ll trip themselves up soon enough.
I don’t believe we know our enemies as well as we think we do.
I’ve been listening to Tom Woods’ latest interview with Michael Rectenwald. The kind of treatment he is getting from his colleagues shows just how out of control this whole leftist cause has become.
https://tomwoods.com/ep-1244-the-professor-everybody-shuns/?omhide=true
“Springtime for Snowflakes: ‘Social Justice’ and Its Postmodern Parentage is a daring and candid memoir. NYU Professor Michael Rectenwald – the notorious @AntiPCNYUProf – illuminates the obscurity of postmodern theory to track down the ideas and beliefs that spawned the contemporary social justice creed and movement. In fast-paced creative non-fiction, Rectenwald begins by recounting how his Twitter capers and media exposure met with the swift and punitive response of NYU administrators and fellow faculty members. The author explains his evolving political perspective and his growing consternation with social justice developments while panning the treatment he received from academic colleagues and the political left.”
We can’t all be (or want to be) PDTs but we all have to find ways to deal with this.
If anyone had any residual reason to regard Amnesty International as other than a despicable organisation, this should remove all remaining doubts.
It too, sometime back, stuck its nose into the abortion debate. Some adventurous, brave, caring womyn taking the festering organisation into realms where it has no business to be. To think, way back when, I parted with hard earned to support what they once stood for.
Now that you bring this us I just recalled today that he raped me also! It’s outrageous, I’ll write a letter to the Dummyspits right away while the memory is fresh in my mind.
Amnesty is against landmines but sees abortion as a human right.
Landmines are potentially useful as a defence in the very unlikely invasion of Australia. Some of the more imperialistic nations of the 20th and early 21st century have had some rather draconian population policies.
They’re well past a useful organisation and diverged so far from their purpose it is probably a good idea to wind things up.
Disagree Steve. Trump’s strategy has never been give them enough rope. Trump attacks the Dems and the Left non stop, which is exactly what Republicans have not been doing over the Kavanaugh nomination. Now the Left and the media are smelling blood in the water because of Republican weakness.
Watch—Ted Cruz Flees Restaurant After Harassment by Anti-Kavanaugh Protesters
https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/09/24/watch-ted-cruz-flees-restaurant-after-harassment-by-anti-kavanaugh-protesters/
Yes the Dems are working hard to destroy him, and the Republicans are enabling it.
Geez – why do these people eat out!!!