It was only a matter of time

It seems that quotas for women MP is not the end of it. Now there are calls for the next wave; quotas for gay and indigenous MPs. Who would have thunk it possible.

Reported in the Australian:

Bill Shorten is facing internal pressure to follow through on a promise to consider quotas for gay and indigenous MPs, as his Labor team attempts to politicise women’s pay and representation in the workforce.

and

We should consider quotas for sections of our community that are under-represented in our parliaments, including indigenous Australians and the LGBTI community.

Apart from the interesting arithmetic acrobatics to see how a gay, indigenous woman would be accounted for in such a quota system, there should be no doubt about what will follow. Quotas for every possible identity group and after that sub-identity group. Quotas for MPs by disability, skin colour, race, religion. It is only a matter of time.

But what quota advocates fail to explain is why and what for. If this is about optics, then they should be honest and say that. However, quota advocates claim that it is about something else, you know. It’s the constitution. It’s Mabo. It’s Justice. It’s law. It’s the vibe.

If such quotas will deliver better politics, policies or politicians, can they please show some evidence. Cries of “but selection merit on does not work” requires an definition of merit different to reality.

But this is the trick that losers play all the time. They try to redefine the terms of success.

Hillary Clinton won the popular vote. Great. But the President is elected based on the electoral college vote.

My son’s team won the second half. Great. But the trophy goes to the team that won the match.

Malcolm Turnbull had a higher personal approval rating than Bill Shorten. Great. But the leadership of the Liberal Party, and thus the Prime Ministership is based on the vote of the party room.

You can’t claim victory by redefining the rules. And you can’t claim merit does not work when by definition, the parliamentary seat goes to the person who is best able to coral votes, pre-selector and elector.

The governments of Australia’s geo-strategic competitors and enemies must watch this and laugh and laugh, thinking, what a bunch of dopes.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus

Subscribe to the Sparta-Blog at eyamspartacus.wordpress.com