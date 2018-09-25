It was only a matter of time

It seems that quotas for women MP is not the end of it. Now there are calls for the next wave; quotas for gay and indigenous MPs. Who would have thunk it possible.
Reported in the Australian:
Bill Shorten is facing internal pressure to follow through on a promise to consider quotas for gay and indigenous MPs, as his Labor team attempts to politicise women’s pay and representation in the workforce.
and
We should consider quotas for sections of our community that are under-represented in our parliaments, including indigenous Australians and the LGBTI community.
Apart from the interesting arithmetic acrobatics to see how a gay, indigenous woman would be accounted for in such a quota system, there should be no doubt about what will follow. Quotas for every possible identity group and after that sub-identity group. Quotas for MPs by disability, skin colour, race, religion. It is only a matter of time.
But what quota advocates fail to explain is why and what for. If this is about optics, then they should be honest and say that. However, quota advocates claim that it is about something else, you know. It’s the constitution. It’s Mabo. It’s Justice. It’s law. It’s the vibe.
If such quotas will deliver better politics, policies or politicians, can they please show some evidence. Cries of “but selection merit on does not work” requires an definition of merit different to reality.
But this is the trick that losers play all the time. They try to redefine the terms of success.
- Hillary Clinton won the popular vote. Great. But the President is elected based on the electoral college vote.
- My son’s team won the second half. Great. But the trophy goes to the team that won the match.
- Malcolm Turnbull had a higher personal approval rating than Bill Shorten. Great. But the leadership of the Liberal Party, and thus the Prime Ministership is based on the vote of the party room.
You can’t claim victory by redefining the rules. And you can’t claim merit does not work when by definition, the parliamentary seat goes to the person who is best able to coral votes, pre-selector and elector.
The governments of Australia’s geo-strategic competitors and enemies must watch this and laugh and laugh, thinking, what a bunch of dopes.
Just hand Australia over to the UN, then all will be perfect.
Hang on a minute, aren’t we already over-gayed it Parliament? About 2% of the population are poofters;
(226/100)*2=4.52
We already have Wilson, Zimmerman, Smith, that Green freak, Pong, Louise Pratt. Six so far and there’s probably a few more. So we are already fully faggoted, beyond quota. Thus we need to get rid of at least 1.5 benders as the delicate balance of “community representation” is being thrown into disarray and that is unfair, unequal, discriminatory and divisive.
Turf Wong and saw the Green freak in half with a blunt hacksaw.
As a commentator noted in the Australian, a quota for gays based on a per capita basis would require 6 MP’s.Currently there are 8.
It probably is only a matter of time for the women and indig quotas.
The gay quota though seems a bit deviant somehow – interviewing, supporting, selecting individuals simply because they are homosexual. It’s creepy.
It’s also wrong and stupid. Who else but in intellectually superior progressive would want to normalize a deviant condition which, if widely adopted, would mean the extinction of the species?
Mr Rusty – harsh, but fair.
Phase 2 – lets get intersectional.
How many Aboriginal lesbians do we need?
“would mean the extinction of the species”.
Perhaps that is the idea.
Personally, I’m all for skills quotas.
Let’s reduce the number of Lawyers and Arts grads to the level of the general population. Boost the numbers of plumblers, electricians, tilers and engineers.