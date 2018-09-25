Labor on franking credits

There is an article on the AFR that puts a dollar figure on the ALP’s policy to pocket tax refunds and not repay them in full.
According to the ANU modelling, the loss of the refunds was like reducing superannuation balances by 8 to 9 per cent. For a person with $500,000 in their super balance and access to imputation credits of 1.37 per cent a year, this can add up to a reduction of about $44,000. For someone with $1 million in their super, it can be as much as $95,000.
The analysis also found providing franking credits over the course of a person’s retirement cost taxpayers $30,000 for someone with a $100,000 balance and $80,000 for those retiring with a $500,000 balance.
That is a lot of money. The ALP are rolling out the usual excuses:
“The pensioner guarantee means that those receiving the full or part pension (or other qualifying payments) will receive their franking credits,” Mr Bowen said.
“More than half of all cash refunds going to self-managed superannuation funds are to those with balances of more than $2.4 million. Given the vast majority of retirees with superannuation savings are in super funds with tax liabilities, most retirees won’t see much of a change to their retirement incomes under Labor’s policy.”
Given that the ALP will ripping nearly 10% out retirement balances maybe more people will be on the pension or part-pension and so get their tax refund after all. Then there is the class envy – some people have super balances of over $2.4 million. Sure they do. Some politicians, for example, have effective balances much higher than that and don’t have to worry about franking credits at all. But the examples are for people with super balances of just $100,000 (almost half the annual pay of a backbencher) and $500,000.
Then Chris Bowen had this brain fade:
Responding to the claim of “home bias”, Mr Bowen said the policy would help de-risk the retirement savings pool by encouraging people to diversify their portfolio.
In English that translates to “Don’t buy Australian”. Good advice, perhaps, but not what a federal politician should be advocating.
Update: Paper here.
FMD. For this alone, these bloodsucking leeches need to be nuked into oblivion.
Why is that? Do they have some special rules or exemption? Or are you talking about the defined benefit corruptocrats?
If the people running the funds are complete morons who enjoy watching their money drain away.
Yeah, exactly they just move the money offshore, or buy some other asset, or do the thing where you sell before the dividend gets paid and buy back after (generally making a capital gain). In other words, the whole thing is an exercise in wasting everyone’s time, but there you go that’s Canberra. When they get into power they will just change it all, so why worry?
All your super will be stolen at the next GFC anyway.
My bet is that your super will be taxed out of existence unless you invest in union run government owned infrastructure projects. Loss-making ones no doubt.
It never ceases to amaze me how the massive plunder engaged in by the government on behalf of those who have failed to provide for their own retirement receives so little criticism. ‘Self-funded retirees’ has become a pejorative, while those receiving the loot are treated sympathetically and with respect.
Australia sorely needs leaders who are prepared to explain to the public that theft and envy is not the pathway to a peaceful and prosperous society.
Lies.
It doesn’t cost taxpayers anything. Franking credits are tax that has already been paid by a company. Therefore returning the excess that should not be paid, because the shareholder’s taxable income is below the company tax rate, is just foregoing double taxation that should never have been paid in the first place.
Why am I not surprised to read lies in the AFR?
In the meantime, they will rip my franking credit away, even though I now earn less than 15 large per annum.
Labor – punishing the poor because they can!
To avoid the labor govt taking my franking credit refund what actions can I take
The vultures are hovering around the fat bloated carcass of superannuation and retirement funds.
They (the uniparty) can hardly wait until they can rip into the juicy cash rich corpse.
I reckon there is a battalion of “advisors” in Canberra swotting all the financial regulations they can find to uncover any and all loopholes that enable them to steal our money.
Then call it “fiscal responsibility”.