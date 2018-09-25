This is what passes for an academic

It never ceases to amaze what passes for political discourse and policy discussion.

Further to Spartacus’ earlier post about the calls for further identity quotas comes this gem from Professor Doctor Van Onselen:

I’m in favour of gender quotas in politics because they work and we are talking about half the population. But other formalised micro quotas I regard as bad policy.

Well dear Professor, how do they work? If they work in meeting the quota then ok. But what objective are you trying to achieve?

But if half the population is your basis for supporting quotas, would you support a quota for:

obese Australians

white Australians

Christian Australians

non university educated Australians

Australians under the age of 30

Australians shorter than 6″

foreign born Australians

non union member Australians

net tax paying Australians

Spartacus can go on all day with this. But you keep making it up. Keep making it up.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus

Subscribe to the Sparta-Blog at eyamspartacus.wordpress.com