This is what passes for an academic

It never ceases to amaze what passes for political discourse and policy discussion.
Further to Spartacus’ earlier post about the calls for further identity quotas comes this gem from Professor Doctor Van Onselen:
I’m in favour of gender quotas in politics because they work and we are talking about half the population. But other formalised micro quotas I regard as bad policy.
Well dear Professor, how do they work? If they work in meeting the quota then ok. But what objective are you trying to achieve?
But if half the population is your basis for supporting quotas, would you support a quota for:
- obese Australians
- white Australians
- Christian Australians
- non university educated Australians
- Australians under the age of 30
- Australians shorter than 6″
- foreign born Australians
- non union member Australians
- net tax paying Australians
Spartacus can go on all day with this. But you keep making it up. Keep making it up.
The parliamentary quota for the 50% with less than average intelligence has already been exceeded.
Half the population are wimmin ; so 50% of Reps must be wimmin. AND the aboriginals comprise 2% of the population , so we must have 3 aboriginal MPs ..And 15 Gay or lesbian Members.
Now , half the population are by definition below average intelligence….Yep, that’s right 75 Members must have an IQ below 100. Seems only fair to me. I MUST renew my passport and pick a home overseas………
FFS, I’m so sick of this quota nonsense! We’re far enough down the toilet already, why do these idiots think we need to keep shitting and not flushing?
With the “stirling job” the current wimmenzes in parliament and big business are doing, don’t they think they’ve done enough damage yet? (Well, obviously the answer to that is “no”.)
Why keep adding to the failures with even more useless quotas, unless the aim is complete failure of the country, its economy and society?
‘They Work’? Has he never heard of the mismatch research that shows they are counter productive/harmful? Not to society, but to those who are elevated on the basis of identity.
Anyone who owes their position to a quota has accepted their own tokenism.
Sparts, maate, you’ve got to give up reading Prof van Wrongselen. You are killing yourself one column at a time.
I wonder what sort of logic van Wrongselen is using that says quotas are OK for vaginas but not for alphabet people, aboriginals or anyone else who has decided that the Australian parliament doesn’t represent them. The one group that is seriously under-represented in parliament is anyone who believes in small government, deregulation and economic rationalism.
Lord Ararat = the PM
Lord Tolloler = Opposition Leader
I think (trying to remember all of Iolanthe)
Are the quotas to be decided on what the applicant IS or what the applicant IDENDTIFIES as?And can said”identity” be re-identified at a later date if the quota becomes unbalanced?
81 year olds who could run the place off the back of a coaster. That’s me. Under represented. See to it now!
Labor: Your Holes Are Our Holes.
(LMAHT: Let’s Make Australia a Hole Together).
Liberals: We’re Interested in Your Holes Too.
(Unlike Labor, we believe that every Australian should have the opportunity to own their own hole).