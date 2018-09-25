Where was Tim Soutphommasane in 2011

If it was not real, you would think it a joke. What’s worse is that it happened in 2011, 7 odd years ago, before the world went really insane.

What is Spartacus talking about? This:

Back then, it was on the charge of racism. Today it would have been also for cultural appropriation. For the avoidance of doubt, the pub singer was a white anglo and this happened in the UK. And for the cherry on top, the singer was arrested in a Chinese restaurant to boot.

You could not make this stuff up.

Everybody was kung-fu fighting

Those kicks were fast as lightning

In fact it was a little bit frightening

Make sure you have expert timing

