Where was Tim Soutphommasane in 2011

Posted on 3:48 pm, September 25, 2018 by I am Spartacus

If it was not real, you would think it a joke.  What’s worse is that it happened in 2011, 7 odd years ago, before the world went really insane.

What is Spartacus talking about?  This:

Pub singer arrested for racism after Chinese passers-by hear him perform Kung Fu Fighting

Back then, it was on the charge of racism.  Today it would have been also for cultural appropriation.  For the avoidance of doubt, the pub singer was a white anglo and this happened in the UK.  And for the cherry on top, the singer was arrested in a Chinese restaurant to boot.

You could not make this stuff up.

Everybody was kung-fu fighting
Those kicks were fast as lightning
In fact it was a little bit frightening
Make sure you have expert timing

One Response to Where was Tim Soutphommasane in 2011

  1. Stone
    #2824042, posted on September 25, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    Great memories of Kung Fu fighting at school break times, and that was just the staff room!

