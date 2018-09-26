Alternative national anthem from Ambit Gambit

Once a merchant banker squatted up in Canberra
He was as liberal as Liberals could be
And he sang as he watched and waited for his NEG to boil
This country needs cheaper energy.
Etc.
Check out some of the other items on the page for serious content.
The Capitalist’s Lament
Once a budding capitalist started up a business
Under the impression that initiative was the key
And he sang and worked and toiled till his profits flowed
You’ll be amazed at what’s possible when you’re free.
Chorus
You’ll be amazed, you’ll be amazed, you’ be amazed
At what’s possible when you’re free.
And he sang as the dollars flowed into his bank account
You’ll be amazed at what’s possible when you’re free.
He hired a gang of workers who shared in his prosperity
Each was dependent on the other you see
And they sang as their pay increased with more production
You’ll be amazed at what’s possible when you’re free.
Chorus
Along came the treasurer armed with the Assessment Act
Down came the social workers one, two, three
Give us the dollars you’ve got in your bank account
You’re now working for us, don’t you see.
And they sang as they looted the profits of the capitalist
You’re now working for us, don’t you see.
The harder he worked, the more they all demanded
The burden became intolerable to bear
He tried tax avoidance but they milked him in retrospect
This is the age of social justice they cheer.
And they sang as they struck the fatal blow against him
This is the age of social justice you hear.
Up got the capitalist and shut down his business
You’ll never make me a slave, said he.
And his records may be found at the bottom of the harbour
Initiative is destroyed when man is not free.
You’ll be amazed, you’ll be amazed, you’ll be amazed at what’s possible when you’re free.