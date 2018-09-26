Alternative national anthem from Ambit Gambit

Posted on 11:56 am, September 26, 2018 by Rafe Champion

Once a merchant banker squatted up in Canberra
He was as liberal as Liberals could be
And he sang as he watched and waited for his NEG to boil
This country needs cheaper energy.

Etc.

One Response to Alternative national anthem from Ambit Gambit

  1. amortiser
    #2824643, posted on September 26, 2018 at 1:38 pm

    The Capitalist’s Lament

    Once a budding capitalist started up a business
    Under the impression that initiative was the key
    And he sang and worked and toiled till his profits flowed
    You’ll be amazed at what’s possible when you’re free.

    Chorus
    You’ll be amazed, you’ll be amazed, you’ be amazed
    At what’s possible when you’re free.
    And he sang as the dollars flowed into his bank account
    You’ll be amazed at what’s possible when you’re free.

    He hired a gang of workers who shared in his prosperity
    Each was dependent on the other you see
    And they sang as their pay increased with more production
    You’ll be amazed at what’s possible when you’re free.

    Chorus

    Along came the treasurer armed with the Assessment Act
    Down came the social workers one, two, three
    Give us the dollars you’ve got in your bank account
    You’re now working for us, don’t you see.

    And they sang as they looted the profits of the capitalist
    You’re now working for us, don’t you see.

    The harder he worked, the more they all demanded
    The burden became intolerable to bear
    He tried tax avoidance but they milked him in retrospect
    This is the age of social justice they cheer.

    And they sang as they struck the fatal blow against him
    This is the age of social justice you hear.

    Up got the capitalist and shut down his business
    You’ll never make me a slave, said he.
    And his records may be found at the bottom of the harbour
    Initiative is destroyed when man is not free.

    You’ll be amazed, you’ll be amazed, you’ll be amazed at what’s possible when you’re free.

