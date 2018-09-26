Are you thinking what I’m thinking B1?

“For the ABC about a quarter of the staff think they can run the show better than anyone.” he told ABC Radio.
That is James Spigelman – former ABC Chairman.
It turns out that Chris Berg and I wrote a whole book agreeing with that point.
An alternative approach might be to give the ABC away. The third tranche of Telstra, for example, was transferred to the Future Fund. To the extent that the Future Fund exists to finance the superannuation liabilities of the federal public service, a large part of Telstra was given to public servants. The ABC could be given to the Future Fund. Of course, that does not address any of the commercial problems the ABC would then face. Perhaps the ABC could be given away to Australian citizens on some pro rata basis – equal shares per head, or share of income tax paid, or welfare benefits consumed, or any other formula deemed equitable and politically palatable.
Our view is that the ABC should be given away to the ABC’s current and past employees. Again this could done on some or other pro rata basis. This achieves two goals: it affects the privatisation, and vests control of the new private firm with those who have the most incentive for it to succeed. Many employees would of course choose to trade their shares and take their windfall gains. ABC employees are the people who have built up the ABC’s brand value (such as it is) and the people best placed to realise any value within the ABC. The employees as shareholders would have a strong incentive to realise efficiencies and develop and grow revenue streams.
Read the book. When does ABC make the move?
Give it to the trade unions and watch to see what they do with it.
Josh Frydenberg suggested on the Alan Jones radio broadcast that the Great Barrier Reef needed far more “investment” than the $443 billion he gifted to Great Barrier Reef Foundation. He should just gift them the ABC and cancel the cheque. I’m sure no one here would disagree.
Clever.
Only a quarter? Sounds a bit low to me.
I guess the actual figure is not relevant. They are running the staff co-op anyway.
Don’t privatise it. Abolish it.
If the ABC didn’t exist, you wouldn’t invent it.
Imagine a candidate running for parliament today, with $500 billion of government debt and a budget deficit, proposing a myriad of government television stations, radio stations and websites.
I dare say such a candidate would be laughed at. And they would probably be from the Greens.
Yes and give away the SBS and NTIV as well, let those that perceive/ receive benefit from it run it on their own without our money!
I would be comfortable seeing it given to a Greens/ALP/unions consortium. The new “owners” take full responsibility for all personnel liabilities (salaries, pensions, compo) from date of transfer, taxpayer accepts liability for personnel liabilities incurred before the transfer. Fixed assets (buildings etc) remain in taxpayer ownership, leased to the new owners, moveable assets (electronics, vehicles, furniture) given to the new owners.
Let those who benefit most take ownership.
PS, experience suggests that political parties and unions are very demanding employers.
Suck it up luvvies!
Fred – ABC once served a proper purpose. Not now
I seem to disagree with everybody re selling the ABC.
I believe it would fetch a good deal of cash. They have well placed real estate that would fetch a fortune and their allocated spectrum would be very valuable. Programming and good will would be worthless but the useful parts would still help the budget bottom line.
Give it to anyone at all. Now.
Any spare small neutron bombs around? Ultimo, Southbank…., quick and localised.
Leased out again only 12 months later, to private companies.
(For all you monitoring agencies, Yes it is a joke, and not a real intention to harm)
American Samoa has just introduced mandatory drug testing for government employees.
Daily drug testing for abc staff is a necessity, why wouldn’t organised crime expect abc clients to go soft on the mafia and corruption?. For abc drug users to even use the word mafia in a news bulletin would be biting the hand that feeds them.
Last time I heard the word mafia used on their abc, they were mocking fat mandy vanfilth for being mafia godfather material.
If truckies and miners have to do drug tests, then their abc [ who declare they are far more important amd vital to Australia and actively work to make pale stale truckies and miners unemployed] must surely have no problem with being seen to be clean.
Financial disclosure as well, be handy to see where all the cheques come from for the speeches and dinner events.
It is surely nothing to be ashamed of, to broadcast spoonfed political product from a group that has just paid you ten grand to speak at their annual dinner?.
Sadly, the far more likely outcome of this week’s omni-shambles will be a somewhat emboldened, and even more lavishly funded, ABC – thanks to the promises which Labor and the Greens will be falling over themselves to make for the next election.
We’ve already had the Greens talking about giving statutory protection to ABC funding and don’t be surprised to see Labor match that.
In what other organisation can 200 employees, out of how many thousands, demand the sacking of the CEO? If I was the CEO of the ABC, I’d get the names of each of those employees and sack them. They would have to all come under the Public Service Act and its Code of Conduct and that demonstration was clearly a breach of the code.