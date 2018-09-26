Are you thinking what I’m thinking B1?

That is James Spigelman – former ABC Chairman.

It turns out that Chris Berg and I wrote a whole book agreeing with that point.

An alternative approach might be to give the ABC away. The third tranche of Telstra, for example, was transferred to the Future Fund. To the extent that the Future Fund exists to finance the superannuation liabilities of the federal public service, a large part of Telstra was given to public servants. The ABC could be given to the Future Fund. Of course, that does not address any of the commercial problems the ABC would then face. Perhaps the ABC could be given away to Australian citizens on some pro rata basis – equal shares per head, or share of income tax paid, or welfare benefits consumed, or any other formula deemed equitable and politically palatable.

Our view is that the ABC should be given away to the ABC’s current and past employees. Again this could done on some or other pro rata basis. This achieves two goals: it affects the privatisation, and vests control of the new private firm with those who have the most incentive for it to succeed. Many employees would of course choose to trade their shares and take their windfall gains. ABC employees are the people who have built up the ABC’s brand value (such as it is) and the people best placed to realise any value within the ABC. The employees as shareholders would have a strong incentive to realise efficiencies and develop and grow revenue streams.