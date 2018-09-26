Over thinking Australia Day

Now I’m sure there are some people who wake on January 26 and think about colonial oppression, and the superiority of western civilisation, and how Captain Cook (oops) stuck it to somebody.

Most people wake up and think about when to fire up the barbie, can you start drinking before 10am, the cricket (and tennis), and whether or not there is enough grog in the bar fridge. No you shouldn’t start drinking before 10am. Not alcohol anyway.

So having another public holiday is just going to be more of the same.