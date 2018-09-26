Over thinking Australia Day

Now I’m sure there are some people who wake on January 26 and think about colonial oppression, and the superiority of western civilisation, and how Captain Cook (oops) stuck it to somebody.
Most people wake up and think about when to fire up the barbie, can you start drinking before 10am, the cricket (and tennis), and whether or not there is enough grog in the bar fridge. No you shouldn’t start drinking before 10am. Not alcohol anyway.
So having another public holiday is just going to be more of the same.
1 before 10 or 10 before 1
The above commercial had a much more famous sibling performed by the same actors in the same Telstra product campaign. Just magnificent Australiana.
This colonial oppression thing…how many indigenous Australians were sent to Port Arthur, Trial Bay or Norfolk Island?
Whitey was oppressed too.
Having a new indigenous holiday will mean the invention of all sorts of contrived rituals and solemn activities to go with it, all under the banner of ‘tradition’.
Tom – those ads were very clever.
My favourite Telstra ad is from the mid-1990s where a young man phones up an old school sweetheart and his reactions to what she says. Alas not on youtube that I can find.
What is now viewed as the horrible deprivations of the 1800s and early 1900s were just part of being in Australia.
The 1800s were tough. No iphones, electricity (and all that implies), aircon, antibiotics …
Get a perspective. The Spanish inquisition was still there in the first part of the 1800s.
Finger wagging at earlier centuries is pointless.
P.S.
Cook was an amazing navigator/seaman.
I still watched television then so I probably saw it but nothing springs to mind. Remember any more details?
If others want another day off. Give it to them. Their day off, no pay.
About how many 50% or 100% genetically aboriginal are there. By definition the rest are not majority aboriginal and only the 100% should have an issue with Australian settlement (the rest couldn’t have been born without settlement and should probably be thankful for their existence). I can say with certainty, they are Australian, therefore one Australia Day for all.
Most of the leftists I work with call Australia Day “invasion day”. Interestingly though, they happily take the public holiday plus a day off either side to make it an extra long weekend. What the?!
Meself, I’ll regard any Day for the Aborigines as my personal ” Sorry Day”; sorry for the unbelievable amount of money wasted on trying to improve their lot in life. Utter waste of my taxes. Yep I’m very sorry indeed. And I guess the proposed exercise in futility will cost me even more. Still, I have the satisfaction of staying well away from anything to do with it. If enough of us ignore it, it’ll fizzle out just as anything else we try to do to improve their lot.. When will they eventually realise that their only viable future is to compete….just we all do in life? Get better educated, get a meaningful job and assimilate. Just as the migrants have….well …..some of them.
Yeah, but that doesn’t apply if you’ve been drinking all night.
After the first Aborigine XI played in England in the 1860s the UK Daily Telegraph reported that “nothing of interest comes from (Australia) except gold nuggets and black cricketers.”
Imperious prigs.
I can’t see why Australia Day should commemorate the occasion some Royal Navy officers congratulated themselves for a job part done in delivering a group of mostly unwilling colonists to New South Wales.
Perhaps we would be demonstrating more independence if we regularly celebrated the first time a group of genuine Australians unsmugged a side of English “gentlemen”.