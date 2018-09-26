I sat up to watch PDT at the UN last night and it was epic. You might have thought he was running to be President of the World, and in many ways he was. But he was also trying to influence his own Congressional elections in November. The video goes for an hour but the speech itself only goes 35 minutes, and is worth every second. In essence, there are a lot of bad guys out there but we will do everything we can to stop them. Meanwhile, the US is going great guns. Not everyone will hear it that way, but that to me is what he said. You can read the the actual text if you don’t have time to watch it through.

