PDT at the UN

Posted on 2:23 pm, September 26, 2018 by Steve Kates

I sat up to watch PDT at the UN last night and it was epic. You might have thought he was running to be President of the World, and in many ways he was. But he was also trying to influence his own Congressional elections in November. The video goes for an hour but the speech itself only goes 35 minutes, and is worth every second. In essence, there are a lot of bad guys out there but we will do everything we can to stop them. Meanwhile, the US is going great guns. Not everyone will hear it that way, but that to me is what he said. You can read the the actual text if you don’t have time to watch it through.

22 Responses to PDT at the UN

  1. manalive
    #2824689, posted on September 26, 2018 at 2:43 pm

    This is a report on The Australian latest world news website:

    ‘Trump has repeatedly told supporters at rallies that America had become a laughing stock on the world stage under previous administrations, but early in his UN speech audience members broke into laughter when he declared, “in less than two years my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country” …’ (PETER MITCHELL and AAP US CORRESPONDENT REUTERS).

    Now seeing the actual opening of the speech, that report is a gross distortion of the Assembly reaction.
    Thanks Steve Kates.

  2. Davey Boy
    #2824694, posted on September 26, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    a “Top Stories” line on Their ABC’s (Fake) News Channel:
    “Donald Trump’s boast draws laughter from world leaders at UN meeting”
    (given equal billing with a call to tear down one J.Milne)

  3. Karabar
    #2824701, posted on September 26, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    I could listen to that all day.
    What a contrast with the self-serving morons in the audience.

  4. kc
    #2824713, posted on September 26, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    What a disgrace the MSM are. They have all been saying they laughed AT DT, when in fact they laughed with him. What a disgusting disgrace they are.

  5. Davey Boy
    #2824724, posted on September 26, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    And at the Independent. Always SMH:
    At UN speech Trump suffers fate he always feared: public humiliation
    now where did I get the notion I wonder, that journalists are in the main know-nothing lying xunts who make sh-t up for a living?

  6. Davey Boy
    #2824730, posted on September 26, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    Nein news headline:
    Trump defends speech after UN General Assembly laughs in his face
    as noted many times elsewhere on this site, it’s a contagion. Do they think people don’t notice their BS and limitless mendacity

  7. cohenite
    #2824732, posted on September 26, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    Fucking oath they laughed with him and in appreciation for he was saying and what he was going to say: respect the US and we’ve got your back; don’t then watch out.

  8. H B Bear
    #2824736, posted on September 26, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    As literally as it’s possible to be, the American President just became “a laughing stock to the entire world”.
    ALPBC talking head and US(eless) Studies Center John Barron.

    One of the few people who can make Zoe Daniel’s reporting look credible.

  9. dover_beach
    #2824748, posted on September 26, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    What a disgrace the MSM are. They have all been saying they laughed AT DT, when in fact they laughed with him. What a disgusting disgrace they are.

    Indeed. Brazen liars.

  10. dover_beach
    #2824750, posted on September 26, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    You have to understand, Kavanaugh would have already been confirmed but for the disgusting and disgraceful bias of the MSM. That is the only thing giving these allegations air and the RINOs conniptions.

  11. wozzup
    #2824768, posted on September 26, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    How refreshing to hear a President speak sensibly, based on sound and moral principles. Rather than the dangerous nonsense and politically correct pap spoken constantly by Obama and his mates. Trump may not have the kind of delivery loved by the offenderati and their pals and enablers the glitterati but by God he had the content right. The media filth will hate him even more but it makes me feel only affection for him.

  12. Tom
    #2824769, posted on September 26, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    I did this the right way around: I listened to Trump’s speech, then observed the reaction.

    The Australian disgraced itself, not because of the efforts of the anti-Trump buffoon it has posted to Washington, Cameron Stewart, but because of its treatment of the story.

    The headline, World leaders laugh at Donald Trump’s UN speech, in no way describes what Stewart wrote. The headline was written by an anti-Trump buffoon on the subeditors desk in Holt Street, Surry Hills.

    The laughter — at Trump’s over-the-top assessment of his administration’s performance in the past 18 months — was mentioned in passing in Stewart’s fifth paragraph:

    Donald Trump has delivered a passionate defence of his America First approach to foreign policy, telling world leaders at the United Nations the US valued patriotism above globalism.

    In a strongly-worded speech at the UN General Assembly, Mr Trump savaged Iran as corrupt and brutal dictatorship, vowed that the US would never take a backward step in trade wars and praised North Korea’s Kim Jong-un for his pledge on denuclearisation.

    He said the US would reject attempts by other countries or world bodies to impose constraints on US sovereignty and that he would be guided in his foreign policy by what benefitted Americans.

    “We will never surrender America’s sovereignty to an unelected, unaccountable global bureaucracy,” Mr Trump told the Assembly. “We reject the ideology of globalism and we embrace the doctrine of patriotism.”

    Mr Trump’s address was interrupted early on by laughter from the floor when he boasted that “in less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country’’.

    The disruption, which reflected scepticism among some UN members about his claim, caused the president to stop and say: “I didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s okay.’’

    The way the story was handled by the subeditors desk in Surry Hills confirms a) how much The Australian loathes its audience; b) how unlike its audience is the newspaper’s editorial staff, an arrogant bunch of smartarse leftwing knowalls cheering on the US Democratic Party’s resistance against the 45th US president.

  13. Shy Ted
    #2824790, posted on September 26, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    Yeah but PDJT didn’t even take or breastfeed his baby there. What does he know about what the UN or MSM like?

  14. Mother Lode
    #2824795, posted on September 26, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    ‘Trump has repeatedly told supporters at rallies that America had become a laughing stock on the world stage under previous administrations, but early in his UN speech audience members broke into laughter when he declared,

    Is the Australian conflating the world with the UN?

    If so, then they should consider that the world believes:

    1) It is OK to molest starving villagers in war zones in exchange for food

    2) That the way to quell a war is to build bases where the peacekeepers do not venture out from behind the walls to protect the civilians but to reach an accord with the most brutal of the belligerents so the peace keepers don’t get attacked – which of course usually means letting the belligerents do what they want to civilians

    3) That the most serious problem in the world today is CO2 from wealthy countries but not poor ones which produce more

    4) And that it is important to accept the equality of women, as long as you don’t actually treat them as equal if someone else says it is bad.

    5) That the world thrives on symbolism and bigger and more expensive confabs in increasingly exotic locations.

    What a world!

  15. Mother Lode
    #2824798, posted on September 26, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    “Donald Trump’s boast draws laughter from world leaders at UN meeting”

    I don’t suppose they decided to see if what he said was true.

    A deafening silence in other people, but in the case of the ABC they don’t even have ears.

  16. MichelLasouris
    #2824822, posted on September 26, 2018 at 4:57 pm

    I’ve just read the ABC’s take on Trumps speech at the UN. I was horrified at the blatant bias and agenda expressed therein.
    Then I looked to see who (what?) had written this garbage.
    Oh1 That’s alright now. The author was…..John Barron; perhaps the lightest wright “intellectual” in the ABC. he was an utter failure on the ABC’s lightweight (No Bias, no agenda; thanks Frank Elly) ) 24 x 7x 365 ‘news’ programme on News Radio ( cleverly renamed from Radio News…such genius). Barron also appears on a satirical programme with one of the dreadful ex Chasers, that mangles and distorts events from America. If ever there was a good reason to sack the unprepossessing Ms. Guthrie, then the promotion of Barron is undoubtedly it. The saddest thing about Barron is that he obviously believes that he’s clever… he ain’t…. he’s a total fuckwit

  17. billie
    #2824833, posted on September 26, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    The local MSM, entertainers straining to be popular and have their names recognised by the other entertainers in the hope of a Walkly award .. for TDS

    I don’t watch the tv or listen to the radio anymore, it’s just rubbish

  18. Natural Instinct
    #2824868, posted on September 26, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    WHAT DOES OUR NEW FOREIGN MINISTER THINK ???
    WHERE DO THE LABOR PARTY AND LIBERALS PARTIES STAND ???
    .
    1) For similar reasons, the United States will provide no support in recognition to the International Criminal Court. As far as America is concerned, the ICC has no jurisdiction, no legitimacy, and no authority. The ICC claims near-universal jurisdiction over the citizens of every country, violating all principles of justice, fairness, and due process. We will never surrender America’s sovereignty to an unelected, unaccountable, global bureaucracy.
    America is governed by Americans. We reject the ideology of globalism, and we embrace the doctrine of patriotism.
    Around the world, responsible nations must defend against threats to sovereignty not just from global governance, but also from other, new forms of coercion and domination.

    2) We recognize the right of every nation in this room to set its own immigration policy in accordance with its national interests, just as we ask other countries to respect our own right to do the same — which we are doing. That is one reason the United States will not participate in the new Global Compact on Migration. Migration should not be governed by an international body unaccountable to our own citizens.

    3) The United States is the world’s largest giver in the world, by far, of foreign aid. But few give anything to us. That is why we are taking a hard look at U.S. foreign assistance. That will be headed up by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. We will examine what is working, what is not working, and whether the countries who receive our dollars and our protection also have our interests at heart.
    Moving forward, we are only going to give foreign aid to those who respect us and, frankly, are our friends. And we expect other countries to pay their fair share for the cost of their defense.

  19. NB
    #2824871, posted on September 26, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    Tom at #2824769 says:
    how much The Australian loathes its audience
    MichelLasouris at #2824822 says:
    I’ve just read the ABC’s take on Trumps speech at the UN. I was horrified at the blatant bias and agenda expressed therein.
    Many journalists hold only contempt for their audience. Most journalists lean left. Leftists hate ordinary people. They want to reform them, endlessly. They feed them garbage information. Frequently enough, they want to exterminate them or reduce them to penury; they want to eradicate the deplorables.
    Which is why I will never give most media organisations a cent. Period.

  20. Natural Instinct
    #2824881, posted on September 26, 2018 at 5:36 pm

    The quality of the CBS coverage can be garnered from the first sentence after Trump finishes
    At around the 35:00 mark the “anchorperson” says approximately:

    “There we go. The President spoke for just less than an hour.”

    So 35 mins is “just less than an hour”

  21. Natural Instinct
    #2824885, posted on September 26, 2018 at 5:39 pm

    Oh and did you notice The Donald waited for his wife at the end, and guided her away when all the guards/flunkies had decided the President should have moved off sooner.
    .
    Bloody misogynist

  22. I am bespoke
    #2824915, posted on September 26, 2018 at 5:57 pm

    In the beginning I cringed at the way Trump spoke and still have reservations but the professional class (UN,EU,NATO,MSM,bureaucrats and politicians) have outed them selves as being petty vindictive self-serving bunch of d$cks over the last few years.

