I sat up to watch PDT at the UN last night and it was epic. You might have thought he was running to be President of the World, and in many ways he was. But he was also trying to influence his own Congressional elections in November. The video goes for an hour but the speech itself only goes 35 minutes, and is worth every second. In essence, there are a lot of bad guys out there but we will do everything we can to stop them. Meanwhile, the US is going great guns. Not everyone will hear it that way, but that to me is what he said. You can read the the actual text if you don’t have time to watch it through.
This is a report on The Australian latest world news website:
Now seeing the actual opening of the speech, that report is a gross distortion of the Assembly reaction.
a “Top Stories” line on Their ABC’s (Fake) News Channel:
“Donald Trump’s boast draws laughter from world leaders at UN meeting”
(given equal billing with a call to tear down one J.Milne)
I could listen to that all day.
What a contrast with the self-serving morons in the audience.
What a disgrace the MSM are. They have all been saying they laughed AT DT, when in fact they laughed with him. What a disgusting disgrace they are.
And at the Independent. Always SMH:
“At UN speech Trump suffers fate he always feared: public humiliation”
now where did I get the notion I wonder, that journalists are in the main know-nothing lying xunts who make sh-t up for a living?
Nein news headline:
“Trump defends speech after UN General Assembly laughs in his face”
as noted many times elsewhere on this site, it’s a contagion. Do they think people don’t notice their BS and limitless mendacity
Fucking oath they laughed with him and in appreciation for he was saying and what he was going to say: respect the US and we’ve got your back; don’t then watch out.
One of the few people who can make Zoe Daniel’s reporting look credible.
Indeed. Brazen liars.
You have to understand, Kavanaugh would have already been confirmed but for the disgusting and disgraceful bias of the MSM. That is the only thing giving these allegations air and the RINOs conniptions.
How refreshing to hear a President speak sensibly, based on sound and moral principles. Rather than the dangerous nonsense and politically correct pap spoken constantly by Obama and his mates. Trump may not have the kind of delivery loved by the offenderati and their pals and enablers the glitterati but by God he had the content right. The media filth will hate him even more but it makes me feel only affection for him.
I did this the right way around: I listened to Trump’s speech, then observed the reaction.
The Australian disgraced itself, not because of the efforts of the anti-Trump buffoon it has posted to Washington, Cameron Stewart, but because of its treatment of the story.
The headline, World leaders laugh at Donald Trump’s UN speech, in no way describes what Stewart wrote. The headline was written by an anti-Trump buffoon on the subeditors desk in Holt Street, Surry Hills.
The laughter — at Trump’s over-the-top assessment of his administration’s performance in the past 18 months — was mentioned in passing in Stewart’s fifth paragraph:
The way the story was handled by the subeditors desk in Surry Hills confirms a) how much The Australian loathes its audience; b) how unlike its audience is the newspaper’s editorial staff, an arrogant bunch of smartarse leftwing knowalls cheering on the US Democratic Party’s resistance against the 45th US president.
Yeah but PDJT didn’t even take or breastfeed his baby there. What does he know about what the UN or MSM like?
Is the Australian conflating the world with the UN?
If so, then they should consider that the world believes:
1) It is OK to molest starving villagers in war zones in exchange for food
2) That the way to quell a war is to build bases where the peacekeepers do not venture out from behind the walls to protect the civilians but to reach an accord with the most brutal of the belligerents so the peace keepers don’t get attacked – which of course usually means letting the belligerents do what they want to civilians
3) That the most serious problem in the world today is CO2 from wealthy countries but not poor ones which produce more
4) And that it is important to accept the equality of women, as long as you don’t actually treat them as equal if someone else says it is bad.
5) That the world thrives on symbolism and bigger and more expensive confabs in increasingly exotic locations.
What a world!
I don’t suppose they decided to see if what he said was true.
A deafening silence in other people, but in the case of the ABC they don’t even have ears.
I’ve just read the ABC’s take on Trumps speech at the UN. I was horrified at the blatant bias and agenda expressed therein.
Then I looked to see who (what?) had written this garbage.
Oh1 That’s alright now. The author was…..John Barron; perhaps the lightest wright “intellectual” in the ABC. he was an utter failure on the ABC’s lightweight (No Bias, no agenda; thanks Frank Elly) ) 24 x 7x 365 ‘news’ programme on News Radio ( cleverly renamed from Radio News…such genius). Barron also appears on a satirical programme with one of the dreadful ex Chasers, that mangles and distorts events from America. If ever there was a good reason to sack the unprepossessing Ms. Guthrie, then the promotion of Barron is undoubtedly it. The saddest thing about Barron is that he obviously believes that he’s clever… he ain’t…. he’s a total fuckwit
The local MSM, entertainers straining to be popular and have their names recognised by the other entertainers in the hope of a Walkly award .. for TDS
I don’t watch the tv or listen to the radio anymore, it’s just rubbish
how much The Australian loathes its audience
I’ve just read the ABC’s take on Trumps speech at the UN. I was horrified at the blatant bias and agenda expressed therein.
Many journalists hold only contempt for their audience. Most journalists lean left. Leftists hate ordinary people. They want to reform them, endlessly. They feed them garbage information. Frequently enough, they want to exterminate them or reduce them to penury; they want to eradicate the deplorables.
Which is why I will never give most media organisations a cent. Period.
The quality of the CBS coverage can be garnered from the first sentence after Trump finishes
At around the 35:00 mark the “anchorperson” says approximately:
So 35 mins is “just less than an hour”
Oh and did you notice The Donald waited for his wife at the end, and guided her away when all the guards/flunkies had decided the President should have moved off sooner.
Bloody misogynist
In the beginning I cringed at the way Trump spoke and still have reservations but the professional class (UN,EU,NATO,MSM,bureaucrats and politicians) have outed them selves as being petty vindictive self-serving bunch of d$cks over the last few years.