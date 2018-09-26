Wednesday Forum: September 26, 2018

Posted on 5:00 pm, September 26, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
74 Responses to Wednesday Forum: September 26, 2018

  8. Oh come on
    #2824858, posted on September 26, 2018 at 5:21 pm

    Reposting from the OOT because autism.

    The word “autistic” in common usage means any person who gets pissed off by the massive social destruction caused by deliberate bullshitting.

    Nah, in common usage it’s any person that has a relentless, laser-like focus on whatever interests them and a complete lack of awareness of whether others find it interesting, too.

    The autists we joke about here are high functioning, of course. And happily, they’re very often extremely interesting people, and also very funny, too.

  10. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2824860, posted on September 26, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    The word “autistic” in common usage means any person who gets pissed off by the massive social destruction caused by deliberate bullshitting.

    Sure it does.

    And being called “crazy” is a compliment.

    Most mentally ill people hate being called crazy.
    Especially schizophrenics.
    They really really really f$cking hate it, I’ve almost been bitten for doing it in group sessions.
    Naturally that made me continue trying to desensitize them to their perceived stigma of the word, for their own good of course.
    Also I am after all, crazy so I am allowed.
    It worked of course and we all had a great laugh.
    Good times.

  11. Oh come on
    #2824862, posted on September 26, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    Naturally that made me continue trying to desensitize them to their perceived stigma of the word, for their own good of course.

    LOL that’s hilarious Stimps

  12. Makka
    #2824864, posted on September 26, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    From the old OF….

    Leverage;

    And now there’s the stuff behind the declassification directive (temporarily on hold) which makes DAG Rosenstein look even worse.

    Either: (a) Rosenstein is more corrupt; or (b) Rosenstein is more stupid.

    So Rosenstein wants OUT before it gets worse. According to the New York Times (Team McCabe) the Deputy AG tried to politely resign five times recently. Once to Don McGahn, twice to John Kelly, and twice to President Trump.

    But the White House is saying…. ‘not so fast knucklehead, you willfully made this mess – now clean it the hell up’!!

    Forget the media spin on Rod Rosenstein. This is his actual position. President Trump has him by the proverbial balls. Eighteen months worth of headaches as a result of his: (a) intentional efforts; or (b) ineptitude. Because for all things that mattered the AG was recused, and the DAG was in charge.

    When you have this much leverage on someone, you don’t want them to quit. You want to use their damaged and tenuous position to your advantage. President Trump is in no hurry to fire Rosenstein (not yet); because the DAG is so weak and President Trump holds all the leverage in the relationship.

    ht/The Last Refuge
    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/09/26/rosenstein-vs-mccabe/#more-154566

    Eating their own. Trump is such an idiot, right mOron?

  13. Lysander
    #2824865, posted on September 26, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    Govt has announced inquiry into ABC*

    *terms and conditions not known and if conducted by Fifield expect fuck all.

  14. m0nty
    #2824866, posted on September 26, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    No-one has won against JC yet, M0nty. For various definitional reasons that is beyond the realms of possibility.

    Remember that while you recall his slipperiness over those steak dinners

    Two wins over JC, two steak dinners! Or was it three, I’ve lost count.

  15. Empire 5:5
    #2824870, posted on September 26, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    Nah, in common usage it’s any person that has a relentless, laser-like focus on whatever interests them and a complete lack of awareness of whether others find it interesting, too.

    Nah, both.

    This and a pathological hatred of being lied to.

  16. thefrollickingmole
    #2824873, posted on September 26, 2018 at 5:28 pm

    Oh how sad.
    The poor chap who has my fathers valuables that were stolen a couple of days ago had a group of people conduct a “run through” on his house last night, smashed a lot of his shit.
    And today (though hes unaware at the moment) the lady he owes $350 to and told to piss off is making a statement to the cops about having seen dads gear in the place.
    And apparently the police when given the name are more than happy to kick his door down as they have been wanting an excuse for a while.

    Whats going to be really sad for him is in another month or so “I sell speed to kids” is spraypainted on the road outside his house.

    Life comes at you fast sometimes. “Its a hard job being a scumbag”…

  17. Oh come on
    #2824875, posted on September 26, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    I guess schizophrenics hate being called crazy because so many of them don’t believe they are.

  18. m0nty
    #2824876, posted on September 26, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    When you have this much leverage on someone, you don’t want them to quit. You want to use their damaged and tenuous position to your advantage. President Trump is in no hurry to fire Rosenstein (not yet); because the DAG is so weak and President Trump holds all the leverage in the relationship.

    Don’t read that Treehouse site, Makka. It was a favourite of the long-departed USSR. Rots your brain, that stuff.

    Fevered imaginings about the illegality of law enforcement officers conspiring to enforce the law, LOL.

  19. DrBeauGan
    #2824877, posted on September 26, 2018 at 5:30 pm

    Nah, in common usage it’s any person that has a relentless, laser-like focus on whatever interests them and a complete lack of awareness interest in whether others find it interesting, too.

    Fify.

  20. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2824879, posted on September 26, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    I guess schizophrenics hate being called crazy because so many of them don’t believe they are.

    They also hate being called schizo or schizophrenics.
    The correct term is voice hearer.
    A lot of the new strategies based around interacting with and integrating voices are very promising and are yielding good results.
    Medication alone is never the answer.

  21. Oh come on
    #2824880, posted on September 26, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    Empire, nobody likes being lied to. That isn’t an autistic trait.

    In Catallaxyland, an autist is someone who craps on incessantly and voluminously about something but lacks the self-awareness to notice that no one else gives a rat’s. Most of us have our autistic moments.

  22. Oh come on
    #2824884, posted on September 26, 2018 at 5:39 pm

    Don’t forget involuntary and sadistic electro-convulsive therapy and lithium injections for leftists, stimps. JC would get bored if he couldn’t zap leftists out of their terrible affliction. It’s a labour of love.

  23. JC
    #2824887, posted on September 26, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    Monster

    That’s factually incorrect as I’ve won each time.

    1. Crooked should have been indicted and would have been by a decent FBI director. I made the bet before we really knew what a dishonest grub that Skunk Comey really was.

    2. I won the ghoul bet on Ginsberg croaking it, as a result of pancreatic cancer. I won that twice actually.
    Ginsberg is dead and has been dead for a very long time.. The D’rats have her decked out in a chair in a darkened room with thin wires attached to her limbs, which gesticulate every time the voice over turns on.

    You actually owe me six lunches. Three to reverse the bets and another three because I really won.

  24. .
    #2824888, posted on September 26, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    Nah, in common usage it’s any person that has a relentless, laser-like focus on whatever interests them and a complete lack of awareness of whether others find it interesting, too.

    That’s every political junkie in the world.

    The general public view them as more boring than history buffs or anoraks.

  25. Oh come on
    #2824890, posted on September 26, 2018 at 5:41 pm

    I think leftists could also be confined in iron lungs indefinitely – for their own wellbeing, of course.

  26. Elle
    #2824892, posted on September 26, 2018 at 5:42 pm

    The correct term is voice hearer.

    When appropriately medicated people diagnosed with schizophrenia can live a pretty ok life, if they don’t abuse alcohol or other drugs. If they do that’s when the auditory hallucinations kick in big time. That, and when they aren’t on their meds.

  27. m0nty
    #2824893, posted on September 26, 2018 at 5:42 pm

    Yeah whatever JC, don’t rinnegare su una scommessa.

  28. Knuckle Dragger
    #2824894, posted on September 26, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    Mole,

    That’s a bit of tough luck for old mate.

    In saying that – play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

  29. Boambee John
    #2824896, posted on September 26, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    Top Ender
    #2824867, posted on September 26, 2018 at 5:24 pm
    Greens will intervene to hold citizenship ceremonies

    Greens MPs have hit back at Scott Morrison’s vow to strip councils which cancel January 26 citizenship ceremonies from their power to hold them, saying they will hold the ceremonies themselves.

    This afternoon the Greens intervened, volunteering their services given all Australian federal MPs have the power to conduct citizenship ceremonies within their own electorate.

    They will argue that a senator’s electorate is the whole state, and use that to butt in wherever a bolshie mayor in the state asks them

    The interesting moment will come when the local MHR claims priority.

  30. Makka
    #2824897, posted on September 26, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    Don’t read that Treehouse site, Makka.

    Ok mOron, I’ll bow to your good judgement.

  31. Oh come on
    #2824900, posted on September 26, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    That’s every political junkie in the world.

    Nonsense. Stupid people find high functioning autists/aspies boring. Intelligent people with some breadth of knowledge (and are thus more likely to share a common interest) are likely to find them fascinating. The difference is that the intelligent person will eventually want to change the subject, but the aspie won’t.

  32. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2824901, posted on September 26, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    Yeah whatever JC, don’t rinnegare su una scommessa.

    Stop that Ethnic jibber jabber.

    This is Australia.

    Speak English.

  33. Makka
    #2824902, posted on September 26, 2018 at 5:46 pm

    Fevered imaginings about the illegality of law enforcement officers conspiring to enforce the law, LOL.

    Hardly imagined when McCabe, already fired in disgrace, is under Fed investigation and singing to to a GJ. The imagining is in your empty head. Any day now Trump will be impeached and Hillary will be President. Right?

  34. Elle
    #2824906, posted on September 26, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    Missing a comma in my post there. Tim Blair would have me in the naughty corner.

  36. JC
    #2824908, posted on September 26, 2018 at 5:52 pm

    Elle

    The Blair reference reminded me. When are you going to Instagram those spectaculars you claim to posses. We should be able to judge those sorts of claims, no?

  37. Empire 5:5
    #2824910, posted on September 26, 2018 at 5:53 pm

    In Catallaxyland, an autist is someone who craps on incessantly and voluminously about something but lacks the self-awareness to notice that no one else gives a rat’s. Most of us have our autistic moments.

    Catallaxyland? How quaint!

  38. Gab
    #2824911, posted on September 26, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    Breaking: Debbie Ramirez declines to testify under oath.
    Meanwhile, Feinstein now says Ford is probably a no-show.
    Avenatti punked by 4Chan, now at risk of being disbarred.

    Thanks to whomever for the day’s summary.

    I shall sleep well tonight. And go to bed happy.

  39. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2824912, posted on September 26, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    The best thing about the new Predator movie(which is great) is the fact that it seriously promotes Autism as the next stage of Human Evolution.
    Just outrageous.

  40. Delta A
    #2824913, posted on September 26, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    Avenatti punked by 4Chan, now at risk of being disbarred.

    Has this been verified?

  41. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2824916, posted on September 26, 2018 at 5:57 pm

    The Blair reference reminded me. When are you going to Instagram those spectaculars you claim to posses. We should be able to judge those sorts of claims, no?

    I agree.

    Jugs For JC, Elle.
    Or Jugs For Jerusalem.
    Either works.

    😁

  42. DrBeauGan
    #2824918, posted on September 26, 2018 at 6:00 pm

    According to Confucius, there are three kinds of people. The highest class are interested in ideas, the middle class who are interested in events and things, and the lowest class who are interested in people.

    The last class think the first class have something wrong with them for not being like them, and call it aspergers.

  43. Gab
    #2824920, posted on September 26, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    rinnegare su una scommessa.

    Aww. Monty’s trying to be hip. Bless.

  44. Elle
    #2824921, posted on September 26, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    JC! You big bad boy! I didn’t claim. I was told. So I shared. I believe the comment was “magnificent orbs”. But this is a blog committed to intelligent talk about economics and politics, with a sprinkling of travel logs, mechanical stuff and women’s clothing. Not boobage.

  45. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2824923, posted on September 26, 2018 at 6:07 pm

    According to Confucius

    He ate with f$cking sticks.
    By choice.
    Let’s not get carried away here.

  46. JC
    #2824924, posted on September 26, 2018 at 6:08 pm

    We always try to expand the discussion list, Elle. It’s what makes the place so fun and interesting.

  47. Empire 5:5
    #2824926, posted on September 26, 2018 at 6:08 pm

    According to Confucius, there are three kinds of people. The highest class are interested in ideas, the middle class who are interested in events and things, and the lowest class who are interested in people.

    The well rounded switch effortlessly between all three.

  48. DrBeauGan
    #2824927, posted on September 26, 2018 at 6:09 pm

    Stimpson J. Cat
    #2824923, posted on September 26, 2018 at 6:07 pm
    According to Confucius

    He ate with f$cking sticks.
    By choice.
    Let’s not get carried away here.

    That was at a time when your ancestors and mine used teeth and fingers, Stimpy. Be fair.

  50. JC
    #2824930, posted on September 26, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    Gab
    #2824911, posted on September 26, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    Breaking: Debbie Ramirez declines to testify under oath.
    Meanwhile, Feinstein now says Ford is probably a no-show.
    Avenatti punked by 4Chan, now at risk of being disbarred.

    Thanks to whomever for the day’s summary.
    I shall sleep well tonight. And go to bed happy.

    Trump wins again.

    Trump is God.

    If Ford is a no show, this would be one of the funniest things to have happened in a very long time.

    Sinatra’s kid will have egg all over his face too.

  51. Elle
    #2824931, posted on September 26, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    It’s what makes the place so fun and interesting.

    Indeed. 🙂

  52. DrBeauGan
    #2824932, posted on September 26, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    The well rounded switch effortlessly between all three.

    Yes, I agree. But this might tell us something about Confucius. Presumably he was well rounded, or he wouldn’t have noticed the distinction.

  53. Entropy
    #2824933, posted on September 26, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    JC and Elle, just remember that this site might get occasionally used through work equipment. Like now. Keep it clean children.

  54. Empire 5:5
    #2824934, posted on September 26, 2018 at 6:13 pm

    JC! You big bad boy! I didn’t claim. I was told. So I shared. I believe the comment was “magnificent orbs”. But this is a blog committed to intelligent talk about economics and politics, with a sprinkling of travel logs, mechanical stuff and women’s clothing. Not boobage.

    Agreed. This isn’t the chans.

    T_ts or GTFO, Elle.

    BTW – a belated Shanah Tovah.

  55. JC
    #2824935, posted on September 26, 2018 at 6:13 pm

    Ent

    I presume Elle showers everyday.

  56. Entropy
    #2824936, posted on September 26, 2018 at 6:15 pm

    I would hope so, we don’t entertain pommies here do we?

  57. JC
    #2824937, posted on September 26, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    On a serious note, I bought a pack of 30 B&H Smooth today at a 711. 45 fucking bucks!
    I’m going to start importing Merit blue, or find some other way. Fuck’em. They wouldn’t cost more than a couple of dollars to make and deliver to stores, which means over 40 bucks was glommed by the government. Fuck them royally.

  58. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2824938, posted on September 26, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    Presumably he was well rounded, or he wouldn’t have noticed the distinction.

    Well his eyes certainly weren’t.
    Boom!!!

  59. Mitch M.
    #2824939, posted on September 26, 2018 at 6:18 pm

    According to Confucius, there are three kinds of people. The highest class are interested in ideas, the middle class who are interested in events and things, and the lowest class who are interested in people.

    That quote is usually attributed to Eleanor Roosevelt. So now I know where she got the idea from. Thanx.

  60. DrBeauGan
    #2824940, posted on September 26, 2018 at 6:18 pm

    I presume Elle showers everyday.

    Video, or I don’t believe it.

  61. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2824941, posted on September 26, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    JC and Elle, just remember that this site might get occasionally used through work equipment. Like now. Keep it clean children.

    Zippy is the true Silicon Catallaxy Criminal.

    Everyone Knows This.

  62. DrBeauGan
    #2824942, posted on September 26, 2018 at 6:21 pm

    I’m going to start importing Merit blue, or find some other way. Fuck’em. They wouldn’t cost more than a couple of dollars to make and deliver to stores, which means over 40 bucks was glommed by the government. Fuck them royally.

    I buy my cigars by the hundred, and the price has just gone up ten percent because of the bloody gummint. I don’t want to fuck them, I want to nuke them.

  63. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2824943, posted on September 26, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    On a serious note, I bought a pack of 30 B&H Smooth today at a 711. 45 fucking bucks!

    Why don’t you vape JC?
    You’d look cool vaping like all the cool kids.
    Plus you can literally do it anywhere.

  64. Empire 5:5
    #2824944, posted on September 26, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    Yes, I agree. But this might tell us something about Confucius. Presumably he was well rounded, or he wouldn’t have noticed the distinction

    Thank you for thinking logically.

  65. m0nty
    #2824945, posted on September 26, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    There are two types of people in the world: those who claim there are three types of people in the world, and those who don’t.

  66. Snoopy
    #2824947, posted on September 26, 2018 at 6:26 pm

    Delta A
    #2824913, posted on September 26, 2018 at 5:56 pm
    Avenatti punked by 4Chan, now at risk of being disbarred.

    Has this been verified?

    Avenatti denied it. Is that good enough for you?

  67. Empire 5:5
    #2824949, posted on September 26, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    There are two types of people in the world: those who claim there are three types of people in the world, and those who don’t.

    Please refrain from illogical thinking.

    Fifty-seven genders have rights too. You of all people should acknowledge this.

  68. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2824952, posted on September 26, 2018 at 6:35 pm

    Blasey Ford’s allegations are laughable, not at all credible. The woman has no memory of when, where, how her alleged assault took place. She was and remains known for her excessive drinking.

    Could be in the County pen already for DUI. Feinstein will bail her out.

  69. Snoopy
    #2824953, posted on September 26, 2018 at 6:36 pm

    Sometimes you have to almost admire the bloody-mindedness of the Australian government.

    The fifty stick duty free limit for fags is an outstanding example. Not a carton of 200. Not three packs of 20. Not two packs of 30. No. Fifty fucking sticks.

  70. Empire 5:5
    #2824954, posted on September 26, 2018 at 6:39 pm

    Avenetti was trained by Rahm Emmanuel, Chicago Don and first CoS to Traitor44, in the dark art of oppo research.

    Pornattorney Mike is addicted to salacious dirt. He was always susceptible to bait.

  71. Top Ender
    #2824955, posted on September 26, 2018 at 6:40 pm

    According to Modern Confucius, there are three kinds of people:

    – those that eat with their hands

    – those that eat with sticks

    – those who have forks, knives, spoons, and splades.

    Be the Third Type as much as you can. Do not get in planes flown by the first two types.

    Here Endeth the Lesson.

  72. Snoopy
    #2824956, posted on September 26, 2018 at 6:40 pm

    If memory serves me correct the duty free limit for fags back in the olden days was two cartons.

  73. DrBeauGan
    #2824957, posted on September 26, 2018 at 6:41 pm

    Thank you for thinking logically.

    I’ve had a lot of practice.

  74. DrBeauGan
    #2824958, posted on September 26, 2018 at 6:47 pm

    I went to a post-seminar dinner at a Chinese restaurant with a group of about half Caucasian and half Chinese. We were offered a choice of cutlery or chopsticks. All the Caucasians chose chopsticks and all the Chinese chose cutlery.

    I think we were all being polite and respectful of the other culture. Or maybe the Chinese had more sense.

