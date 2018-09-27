ABC – not who to blame but what to learn

What a debacle. What an absolute debacle.
If there is a textbook case study in poor governance and organisational design, ABC is it. Dis-functional board. Sub-par CEO. Insubordinate staff. Bloated bureaucracy. Rent seekers at 20 paces.
Can it get any worse. You bet. Wait for a Labor Government to put their finger prints on the organisation. Have a listen to Shadow Communications Minister Michelle Rowland – not just what she say, but what she declines to say. Lord know why the Labor Party want to come to the aid of a giant state media organisation that is to the left of the ALP and would rather have a Prime Minister Bandt than a Prime Minister Plibersek.
In the mean time, Spartacus would like to offer some policy suggestions to help remedy the situation at the ABC. These suggestions are based on some of the other great policy ideas advocated by the ABC. Please note that these are not new ideas but rather ideas that the ABC like to have applied to others:
- Embedded regulators – ASIC and ACMA officers should be embedded into the ABC offices to ensure appropriate compliance with corporate governance standards and obligations of the ABC and other communications legislation.
- Large Broadcaster Tax – the ABC should be subject to a Large Broadcaster Tax. This tax, modeled on the bank tax, and would apply only to the largest broadcasters would reflect the financial support and guarantees provided by Australian tax papers.
- Parallel Indigenous Board – a board, comprised only of indigenous Australians, should sit in parallel with the main ABC board to advise the main board and ABC management.
- Quotas – Gender, sexual orientation, race, religion and educational level quotas should apply to ABC board and staff selection. Representation consistent with the general population should be mandated. The current ABC board, with 56% white females is not reflective of Australia given that 50% of the population is male.
- Social Licence Statement – the ABC should publish an annual social licence statement demonstrating how it is is meeting its social licence obligations.
- Pay Gap Reporting – The ABC should report on the pay gap between staff base on various identity groups – gender, sexual orientation, race and age. And where the gap is more than 10%, a remediation strategy should be described.
- Best Practice Corporate Governance – the ABC should be subject to the requirements embedded in the ASX Corporate Governance Council governance standards and its annual report should report against these standards on an if not, why not basis.
- Remuneration Report Vote – as part of its annual report, the ABC should publish a remuneration report consistent with Corporations Act requirements. And ABC shareholders, ie citizens, should be able to vote on this report annually. If there is a 25% vote against the ABC remuneration report in any 2 consecutive years, the ABC board should be automatically spilled.
Clearly there are issues in public broadcasting in Australia and obviously the policy ideas the ABC would like applied to others should equally deliver quality outcomes for the ABC.
Fun.
World’s best practice there Spart.
Yes indeed, what a circus.
In normal circumstances, not sacking Alberici should be a career ending move, but Guthrie was clearly placed in a position where she had to refuse.
And with their 100% infallible propensity for wrongology, the staff criticised her for not standing up for them, while they were being a wall to wall cheer squad for Michael Trumble.
The ABC staff are socialists.
Therefore they should be paid the Australian average weekly wage.
Everyone at the ABC.
Including the CEO.
That would be fair.
And ideologically pure.
Emma and Andrew can hardly complain about that, can they?
ABC was already a wonderful rort when I worked there in 1970s-80s, but at least we maintained excellent journalistic standards.
I really liked working in ABC newsrooms, mostly because we got up the noses of the public serpents elsewhere in the building who had no control over our budget and expenses, shift rosters, staff appointments.
Unfortunately this freedom has now worked to the bad of news and public affairs as the dross spilled out by journalism/communications courses congregates there.
First Class suggestions.
Love your work Spartacus!
Instead of being a strong argument for the sale or closure of the ALPBC this whole episode will ensure that the staff co-op is given even freer reign to continue doing what is is doing with even less oversight or control by anybody.
One thing is certainly clear, Their ABC is absolutely independent. Independently of the Left, one and all.
So an ABC journalist writes a political article which uses lies, distortions, and gross errors of fact in order to attack the Government. When the troll’s wages paying Government reportedly wants this anti Government propagandist sacked , then, and only then, is it called political interference in broadcasting.
She should have been sacked for incompetence, as well as for using a public broadcaster for political purposes without declaring the fact.
That is so funny because it is true.
Great article Sparty however I would prefer to just Rabz the fuckers.
The chairmanship of the ABC is another shining (if that’s the word I want) example of the Turdball effect: Everything he touches turns to a turd.
Or in this case, even more of a turd.
Great suggestions. I’d add an independent, external Fact Checking Authority which would test the accuracy and veracity of all ABC statements, whether in news, opinion making or wherever, and have the power to fine the ABC for factual inaccuracies and, as far as it can be measured, political bias. For example always referring to the IPA or the CIS as “right wing” but never attaching the term “left wing” to the Australia Institute.
The major problem with the ABC is not its political bias, but its sheer, grinding, every day mediocrity and incompetence. Alberici should have been sacked, not because of the political view point underlying her analysis of company tax, but rather because of her sheer, benighted inability to tell the difference between revenue and profit, or to recognise that there are Government-legislated concessions that companies can use to reduce their tax bills. Until something is done to raise standards of accuracy and analysis in the place, the ABC will remain a useless drain on the tapayers’ resources.
Lord Waffles record of failure is lengthy. His only success seems to have been being tipped into Ozemail with his insider maaates deal during the Internet madness that made his fortune.
The irony of peoples’ careers and reputations being trashed defending Alberscreechi’s biased, sloppy and woeful j’ism is delightful. Any mate of Maocolm is no friend of mine.
I’m sure the number of gay people employed at the ABC is above quota.
Noted from MSM that Turnbull is denying he called for the sacking of Alberici. Another confirmation, if indeed one was needed, that Turnbull is a blatant liar. As for the ABC will someone in the federal government grow a pair and close that dump down. It may well have had a necessary place in Australia a few decades ago but it does not have one now. It is now nothing more than a sheltered workshop stocked to the gills with lazy and incompetent individuals who would struggle to get a real job. We are paying these rent seekers to undermine our nation and I resent my money going towards that. SHUT IT DOWN MR. MORRISON AND DO IT NOW.
If it is a matter of outrage for russian ex-communists to be alleged to interfere in democratic elections from the outside, why isn’t it a matter of outrage for Stalinist indoctrinated domestic terrorists to attempt to overthrow a democratically elected government from the inside?.
Using money stolen from the taxpayer to do so?.
Because they feel like it?.
Comrades?.
I have no doubt Milne overstyepped his governance role. Instead of “Get rid of her” he should have asked Guthrie “Why hasn’t she been terminated for incompetence?”.
Sparty, be careful of what you ask for (yes, I know you’re taking the p*ss). If what you propose actually gets implemented (even in part) this will set an expectation for other government, social and private corporations to follow. It might even be mandated. Is that really what we want? A government leading by (stupid) example? (Oh, wait …)
The ALP can do whatever they want in terms of the ALP (as can the Libs, the Greens, the Nat, etc), but extending that to organisations outside their constituency then there should rightly be a backlash. But the squeaky wheel gets the oil, doesn’t it?
* BREAKING NEWS * Milne has resigned as Chairman of the ABC.
Tax a taxpayer funded organisation? Can’t we just juggle wads of 50s clumped into balls? Save’s the paperwork.