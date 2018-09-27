ABC – not who to blame but what to learn

What a debacle. What an absolute debacle.

If there is a textbook case study in poor governance and organisational design, ABC is it. Dis-functional board. Sub-par CEO. Insubordinate staff. Bloated bureaucracy. Rent seekers at 20 paces.

Can it get any worse. You bet. Wait for a Labor Government to put their finger prints on the organisation. Have a listen to Shadow Communications Minister Michelle Rowland – not just what she say, but what she declines to say. Lord know why the Labor Party want to come to the aid of a giant state media organisation that is to the left of the ALP and would rather have a Prime Minister Bandt than a Prime Minister Plibersek.

In the mean time, Spartacus would like to offer some policy suggestions to help remedy the situation at the ABC. These suggestions are based on some of the other great policy ideas advocated by the ABC. Please note that these are not new ideas but rather ideas that the ABC like to have applied to others:

Embedded regulators – ASIC and ACMA officers should be embedded into the ABC offices to ensure appropriate compliance with corporate governance standards and obligations of the ABC and other communications legislation.

– ASIC and ACMA officers should be embedded into the ABC offices to ensure appropriate compliance with corporate governance standards and obligations of the ABC and other communications legislation. Large Broadcaster Tax – the ABC should be subject to a Large Broadcaster Tax. This tax, modeled on the bank tax, and would apply only to the largest broadcasters would reflect the financial support and guarantees provided by Australian tax papers.

– the ABC should be subject to a Large Broadcaster Tax. This tax, modeled on the bank tax, and would apply only to the largest broadcasters would reflect the financial support and guarantees provided by Australian tax papers. Parallel Indigenous Board – a board, comprised only of indigenous Australians, should sit in parallel with the main ABC board to advise the main board and ABC management.

– a board, comprised only of indigenous Australians, should sit in parallel with the main ABC board to advise the main board and ABC management. Quotas – Gender, sexual orientation, race, religion and educational level quotas should apply to ABC board and staff selection. Representation consistent with the general population should be mandated. The current ABC board, with 56% white females is not reflective of Australia given that 50% of the population is male.

– Gender, sexual orientation, race, religion and educational level quotas should apply to ABC board and staff selection. Representation consistent with the general population should be mandated. The current ABC board, with 56% white females is not reflective of Australia given that 50% of the population is male. Social Licence Statement – the ABC should publish an annual social licence statement demonstrating how it is is meeting its social licence obligations.

– the ABC should publish an annual social licence statement demonstrating how it is is meeting its social licence obligations. Pay Gap Reporting – The ABC should report on the pay gap between staff base on various identity groups – gender, sexual orientation, race and age. And where the gap is more than 10%, a remediation strategy should be described.

– The ABC should report on the pay gap between staff base on various identity groups – gender, sexual orientation, race and age. And where the gap is more than 10%, a remediation strategy should be described. Best Practice Corporate Governance – the ABC should be subject to the requirements embedded in the ASX Corporate Governance Council governance standards and its annual report should report against these standards on an if not, why not basis.

– the ABC should be subject to the requirements embedded in the ASX Corporate Governance Council governance standards and its annual report should report against these standards on an if not, why not basis. Remuneration Report Vote – as part of its annual report, the ABC should publish a remuneration report consistent with Corporations Act requirements. And ABC shareholders, ie citizens, should be able to vote on this report annually. If there is a 25% vote against the ABC remuneration report in any 2 consecutive years, the ABC board should be automatically spilled.

Clearly there are issues in public broadcasting in Australia and obviously the policy ideas the ABC would like applied to others should equally deliver quality outcomes for the ABC.

