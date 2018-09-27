Breaking News: ABC Chairman Justin Milne resigns

Chris Berg and I have an op-ed in the AFR this morning:
It is very likely the ABC board is looking for a “safe pair of hands” who will return the ABC to a business-as-usual path of mission creep and expansion into new areas and activities. The board should also be looking for a new chairman; Milne’s position is untenable.
With this trifecta – new chairman, new managing director, and a new round of funding all in play – now is the time to have a debate about the role the ABC plays in Australian public life, and whether it should continue to be publicly funded.
A good start would be to look at the history and role of the ABC. Luckily there is a recent book that does just that.
…..will return the ABC to a business-as-usual path of mission creep and expansion into new areas and activities.
When in fact the fundamental rationale for its formation is no longer valid. Even as an emergency messenger in remote areas, there are plenty of takers to supply that service.
Even more so for the Socialist Broadcasting Service. Instead of producing multicultural programming it is now running cooking shows and other filler already duplicated by the dying FTA channels.
I would hope that the government can make a case as to why a national broadcaster, funded by taxpayers, is still a worthy idea. If they can’t make that case, then reduce the scale of the ABC or eliminate it entirely, since the private sector (both progressive and conservative, along with non-broadcast media) can meet the needs of all Australians in terms of news, entertainment, social & political commentary, sports, kid’s programming, etc.
I think that Spartacus made some interesting points:
Embedded regulators – ASIC and ACMA officers should be embedded into the ABC offices to ensure appropriate compliance with corporate governance standards and obligations of the ABC and other communications legislation.
Social Licence Statement – the ABC should publish an annual social licence statement demonstrating how it is is meeting its social licence obligations.
Best Practice Corporate Governance – the ABC should be subject to the requirements embedded in the ASX Corporate Governance Council governance standards and its annual report should report against these standards on an if not, why not basis.
If the ABC is truly the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, then rules applied to other corporations should apply.
The real test for the ALPBC is, “If it did not exist would anyone consider establishing it today?”
Let me get this straight: Milne out because he did Turnbull’s bidding. But the board remains despite doing Milne’s bidding, who was doing Turnsbull’s bidding.
If Milne goes, they should all go.
Milne didn’t understand the ABC Charter (mentioned at a private gathering that it was good the ABC leaned towards the progressive side of politics), didn’t grasp his own responsibilities and powers under it, and thought emails were confidential.
He was a disaster waiting to happen.
Who appointed him?
The government has just confirmed that the ABC is a cooperative, the management serves the lower downs, and they can try this again whenever they want.
Oh, and any other part of the public service that has a problem with the direction the management is taking is entitled to do the same.
The only thing to do is to go in, expose to the sunlight all the misdeeds and abuses that take place in there, discipline all the people who have abused their positions (technical, talking-head, admin – the lot) and make it clear this is precisely a response to the staff’s carrying on.
Bolta is writing that Emma Alberici should not have been asked to be sacked for being incompetent in her titled role.
How about:
1) Retrenchment – when Lateline finished she did not have a job. There is no excuse for finding a “make job”.
2) Demotion – a senior economic editor who does not know basic accounting and tax terms and conventions can’t hold the position
Absolutely – Alberici is now a martyr to ABC "independence" when they could easily have moved her on for purely technical reasons.
The staff co-op wouldn’t stand for anyone being demoted for being incompetent or unqualified. Where would it end? Googles G had been doing a great job hiding Albersreechi since her attempt to introduce us all to Emmanomics.
Oh and the ABC Board is a persons-who-identify-as-female majority board.
And it is so, oh so much better than a male majority board, not.
It is the people not their gender identification that matters
When you are paid a minimum $200k plus a year, life as an opposition backbencher is very comfortable
Another quick scandal here or there emerging on the ABC really could result in a serious and hard-hitting review than the usual “everything’s okay folks” review. If you have dirt* or know people that do, now’s the time to throw.
*I learnt these tactics from Louise Milligan.
What a great opportunity to privatise the ABC!
This opportunity will never again present itself. After the next two terms of incoming Labour government, Australia will be the very different place. There will be very little “private” left.
Think of Venezuela!
Those describing Justin Milne as an agent of Turnbull and his Government might consider the wording of the alleged offending email to Guthrie:
Sentiments from inside the tank.
Has the ALPBC lost its social licence to exist?
His term of office was entirely pointless. His first comment after being appointed was that there was no bias at the ABC. Either he was a moron or a left wing hack. Perhaps both.
The fucking dill has now missed the only opportunity he had left to make his chairmanship worthwhile, by hanging on a few more days or weeks until the ABC staff went on strike.
What a weak prick.
I agree jupes. Denies everything and resigns anyway.
Another win for the co-op and the hive continues on its merry way.
I see Milne advocated that Probyn "be shot".
He better watch his step. They’ll have the Federal Police investigating him for urging terrorism against the ABC.
wow, with the two of them gone, what an opportunity to (ideally) sell-off and privatise the whole ABC; or give away to staff; or as another back-up plan to rewrite/enforce its charter with a prerequisite annual demonstration by ABC of its stories showing both (each side) of an argument with an independent auditor appointed from different groups each 2-3 years. Make them take responsibility to demonstrate quantitatively the balance
Nay, just privatise/give it away to staff
Easiest solution is to just give it to the staff. Partly paid shares, paid to 50%. Tell ’em they’ve got 5 years of funding indexed to CPI dropping by 10% in years 4 and 5 and then the tap gets turned off. Either get the ALPBC running commercially in that time or put your hand in your own pockets via calls on the shares. #skininthegame
Hang on.. Milne couldn’t have acted alone.
The board was either involved in the Alberici request directly, or knew of it when discussing the Guthrie axe; otherwise, what was the rationale for ditching her?
Milne is just the fall guy.
The whole saga is very amusing.
ABC staff love Malcolm.
Guthrie knocked off ; staff rejoice because she didn’t defend them.
The truth is, Malcolm was attacking them, and Guthrie did defend.
Yep – one out, all out. Don’t hold your breath though.
Cut all government funding and ask that those who really care about the ALPBC support it through “crowd funding”. Lefties love that crowdfunding shit.
The failure of the Coalition to deal with the ABC is yet another reminder that this is a Government which came to power with a rather poorly developed and thought through policy agenda.
The stimulating tome referred to above would be a good starting point for a plan of action in this very important area – even if it’s a plan which is quietly developed and dusted-off next time the pendulum swings and brings the Coalition back into power with a solid mandate. The dodged-a-bullet hubris which this week’s fiasco will inevitably engender amongst the ABC troops will eventually be useful in that regard.