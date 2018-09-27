Breaking News: ABC Chairman Justin Milne resigns

Chris Berg and I have an op-ed in the AFR this morning:

It is very likely the ABC board is looking for a “safe pair of hands” who will return the ABC to a business-as-usual path of mission creep and expansion into new areas and activities. The board should also be looking for a new chairman; Milne’s position is untenable.

With this trifecta – new chairman, new managing director, and a new round of funding all in play – now is the time to have a debate about the role the ABC plays in Australian public life, and whether it should continue to be publicly funded.