David Bidstrup: How 570 MW becomes 52.

Details of the first pumped hydro/solar scheme in SA became available the other day when the State Development department released them for public comment. (If anyone is interested they can be found at https://www.saplanningcommission.sa.gov.au/scap/public_notices. The scheme is called “The Baroota Pumped Hydro and Solar Project and the development application number is 830/V001/18).

The proposal utilises a redundant dam built about 100 years ago as the source of water and “lower dam” for the hydro part with a “saddle dam” to be built in the hills above to give a pressure head of 240 metres and a generating capacity of 270 MW. In conjunction with this is a 300MW solar farm which may or may not help the hydro scheme operate. Total cost is $700,000,000.00 with a construction time of 30 months, which is heroically ambitious to an old construction person.

Some of you might recall that I am a bit of a cynic when it comes to the promises of “renewable energy”. The following analyses the output of both schemes to try and uncover what the actual “nett” annual output might be. There are some numbers here but it’s not really that hard to get to grips with them. If anyone wants to talk or find out more I am on 0408 880 203 or email [email protected]

The first table lists the salient data for the hydro scheme showing the output in MWh and the required input energy to pump the water back uphill for a typical 8 hour cycle of generation.

Annual at 1 cycle per day Upper storage capacity in M3 4,000,000 Time of operation/cycle Hrs 8 Water flow in M3/sec 139 Head difference in M 240 Generating capacity in MW 270 Output in MWh per 8 hour cycle 2,160 788,400 Input Pumping power in MWh at 80 % efficiency 2,700 985,500 Deficit between output and input/cycle (540) (197,100) Deficit as % of output 25.00%

The next table shows the output of the 300 MW solar installation on a monthly basis. The numbers are generated using pvwatts website, (https://pvwatts.nrel.gov/pvwatts/php), and using data from Woomera. Port Pirie is between Adelaide and Woomera.

The table shows what the installation can generate each month and day. The ranking shows that January is the best month and June the worst with a monthly output around 40% less than January. This is a function of the changing sun angle as the year progresses.

Month Days MWh/month MWh/day Rank % of rank 1 JAN 31 67,796 2,187 1 100.00% FEB 28 59,485 2,124 3 87.74% MAR 31 64,475 2,080 4 95.10% APR 30 53,522 1,784 8 78.95% MAY 31 44,488 1,435 10 65.62% JUN 30 39,150 1,305 12 57.75% JUL 31 43,966 1,418 11 64.85% AUG 31 52,283 1,687 9 77.12% SEP 30 55,512 1,850 7 81.88% OCT 31 62,954 2,031 5 92.86% NOV 30 63,897 2,130 2 94.25% DEC 31 62,947 2,031 6 92.85% YEAR 365 670,475

The next table puts it all together and shows the respective inputs, outputs and deficits.

The table shows the solar output, the pumping energy needed for one hydro cycle per day, the deficit between the two, the output from the “hydro” part and the nett output once the deficits are taken into account.

Month Days Solar MWh Pumping MWh Deficit Hydro output Nett output JAN 31 67,796 83,700 (15,904) 66,960 51,056 FEB 28 59,485 75,600 (16,115) 60,480 44,365 MAR 31 64,475 83,700 (19,225) 66,960 47,735 APR 30 53,522 81,000 (27,478) 64,800 37,322 MAY 31 44,488 83,700 (39,212) 66,960 27,748 JUN 30 39,150 81,000 (41,850) 64,800 22,950 JUL 31 43,966 83,700 (39,734) 66,960 27,226 AUG 31 52,283 83,700 (31,417) 66,960 35,543 SEP 30 55,512 81,000 (25,488) 64,800 39,312 OCT 31 62,954 83,700 (20,746) 66,960 46,214 NOV 30 63,897 81,000 (17,103) 64,800 47,697 DEC 31 62,947 83,700 (20,753) 66,960 46,207 YEAR 365 670,475 985,500 (315,025) 788,400 473,375 Equivalent MW 54

The following points come out of the analysis:

(1): There is no time in the year when the solar installation can provide sufficient energy for the hydro pumping cycle and in most cases it cannot do it for the time required to “re-charge”. The energy balance is always in deficit so extra energy has to come from somewhere else, i.e. it is not a “stand alone” system.

(2): When the nett output is “annualised” and converted to the output from an equivalent “conventional” generator the real capacity of the system is 54 MW not 570.

(3): SA’s annual consumption is around 11,500,000 MWH so the scheme can supply around 4% of that amount, but intermittently. It has hydro storage for 8 hours then needs at least the equivalent time, (probably more like 10 or 12 hours) to “recharge. The recharge time is likely to be overnight so the solar system will not be much use.

The renewables purists will argue that these sorts of schemes are useful if there are plenty of them however I think the likelihood of them all being available when needed and the likelihood of wind, (the other “option” for providing the recharge) working when needed needs a leap of blind faith that only the disciples could make.

The other thing that needs to be considered is the debit side of “emissions” that accrue during the construction phase where lashings of earthmoving equipment, (diesel powered), concrete, steel, (the penstock pipe is 6 metres in diameter and 1.2 Kms long and there will be lots of reinforcing steel as well), will be used as well as the transport of men, materials and visiting politicians.

The bottom line is this: as a system it does not work. It requires inputs from other energy sources which may or may not be “available” when needed and when the nett output is considered it becomes the equivalent of a 54 MW generator; 9% of its “nameplate” capacity. All of this for just $700 million, giving an “equivalent” cost of $13 million per MW.