David Bidstrup: How 570 MW becomes 52.

Details of the first pumped hydro/solar scheme in SA became available the other day when the State Development department released them for public comment. (If anyone is interested they can be found at https://www.saplanningcommission.sa.gov.au/scap/public_notices. The scheme is called “The Baroota Pumped Hydro and Solar Project and the development application number is 830/V001/18).
The proposal utilises a redundant dam built about 100 years ago as the source of water and “lower dam” for the hydro part with a “saddle dam” to be built in the hills above to give a pressure head of 240 metres and a generating capacity of 270 MW. In conjunction with this is a 300MW solar farm which may or may not help the hydro scheme operate. Total cost is $700,000,000.00 with a construction time of 30 months, which is heroically ambitious to an old construction person.
Some of you might recall that I am a bit of a cynic when it comes to the promises of "renewable energy". The following analyses the output of both schemes to try and uncover what the actual "nett" annual output might be. There are some numbers here but it's not really that hard to get to grips with them.
The first table lists the salient data for the hydro scheme showing the output in MWh and the required input energy to pump the water back uphill for a typical 8 hour cycle of generation.
|Annual at 1 cycle per day
|Upper storage capacity in M3
|4,000,000
|Time of operation/cycle Hrs
|8
|Water flow in M3/sec
|139
|Head difference in M
|240
|Generating capacity in MW
|270
|Output in MWh per 8 hour cycle
|2,160
|788,400
|Input Pumping power in MWh at 80 % efficiency
|2,700
|985,500
|Deficit between output and input/cycle
|(540)
|(197,100)
|Deficit as % of output
|25.00%
The next table shows the output of the 300 MW solar installation on a monthly basis. The numbers are generated using pvwatts website, (https://pvwatts.nrel.gov/pvwatts/php), and using data from Woomera. Port Pirie is between Adelaide and Woomera.
The table shows what the installation can generate each month and day. The ranking shows that January is the best month and June the worst with a monthly output around 40% less than January. This is a function of the changing sun angle as the year progresses.
|Month
|Days
|MWh/month
|MWh/day
|Rank
|% of rank 1
|JAN
|31
|67,796
|2,187
|1
|100.00%
|FEB
|28
|59,485
|2,124
|3
|87.74%
|MAR
|31
|64,475
|2,080
|4
|95.10%
|APR
|30
|53,522
|1,784
|8
|78.95%
|MAY
|31
|44,488
|1,435
|10
|65.62%
|JUN
|30
|39,150
|1,305
|12
|57.75%
|JUL
|31
|43,966
|1,418
|11
|64.85%
|AUG
|31
|52,283
|1,687
|9
|77.12%
|SEP
|30
|55,512
|1,850
|7
|81.88%
|OCT
|31
|62,954
|2,031
|5
|92.86%
|NOV
|30
|63,897
|2,130
|2
|94.25%
|DEC
|31
|62,947
|2,031
|6
|92.85%
|YEAR
|365
|670,475
The next table puts it all together and shows the respective inputs, outputs and deficits.
The table shows the solar output, the pumping energy needed for one hydro cycle per day, the deficit between the two, the output from the “hydro” part and the nett output once the deficits are taken into account.
|Month
|Days
|Solar MWh
|Pumping MWh
|Deficit
|Hydro output
|Nett output
|JAN
|31
|67,796
|83,700
|(15,904)
|66,960
|51,056
|FEB
|28
|59,485
|75,600
|(16,115)
|60,480
|44,365
|MAR
|31
|64,475
|83,700
|(19,225)
|66,960
|47,735
|APR
|30
|53,522
|81,000
|(27,478)
|64,800
|37,322
|MAY
|31
|44,488
|83,700
|(39,212)
|66,960
|27,748
|JUN
|30
|39,150
|81,000
|(41,850)
|64,800
|22,950
|JUL
|31
|43,966
|83,700
|(39,734)
|66,960
|27,226
|AUG
|31
|52,283
|83,700
|(31,417)
|66,960
|35,543
|SEP
|30
|55,512
|81,000
|(25,488)
|64,800
|39,312
|OCT
|31
|62,954
|83,700
|(20,746)
|66,960
|46,214
|NOV
|30
|63,897
|81,000
|(17,103)
|64,800
|47,697
|DEC
|31
|62,947
|83,700
|(20,753)
|66,960
|46,207
|YEAR
|365
|670,475
|985,500
|(315,025)
|788,400
|473,375
|Equivalent MW
|54
The following points come out of the analysis:
(1): There is no time in the year when the solar installation can provide sufficient energy for the hydro pumping cycle and in most cases it cannot do it for the time required to “re-charge”. The energy balance is always in deficit so extra energy has to come from somewhere else, i.e. it is not a “stand alone” system.
(2): When the nett output is “annualised” and converted to the output from an equivalent “conventional” generator the real capacity of the system is 54 MW not 570.
(3): SA’s annual consumption is around 11,500,000 MWH so the scheme can supply around 4% of that amount, but intermittently. It has hydro storage for 8 hours then needs at least the equivalent time, (probably more like 10 or 12 hours) to “recharge. The recharge time is likely to be overnight so the solar system will not be much use.
The renewables purists will argue that these sorts of schemes are useful if there are plenty of them however I think the likelihood of them all being available when needed and the likelihood of wind, (the other “option” for providing the recharge) working when needed needs a leap of blind faith that only the disciples could make.
The other thing that needs to be considered is the debit side of “emissions” that accrue during the construction phase where lashings of earthmoving equipment, (diesel powered), concrete, steel, (the penstock pipe is 6 metres in diameter and 1.2 Kms long and there will be lots of reinforcing steel as well), will be used as well as the transport of men, materials and visiting politicians.
The bottom line is this: as a system it does not work. It requires inputs from other energy sources which may or may not be “available” when needed and when the nett output is considered it becomes the equivalent of a 54 MW generator; 9% of its “nameplate” capacity. All of this for just $700 million, giving an “equivalent” cost of $13 million per MW.
Never mind the quality, feel the width. Afterall, it’s a Green scheme.
Good effort David.
Some minor points:
1) in the first table,”Input Pumping power in MWh at 80 % efficiency”should read “input pumping energy”(rather than power).
2)i wasn’t able to get much joy out of the pvwatts site on my phone. Is the 300MW PV generator tracking or static, and did the program allow for that?
I have no doubt that the thrust of your conclusions are correct, especially the abysmal cost/MW installed. Well done.
Of note too is that solar PV varies annually(and all other time scales) depending on cloudiness. BoM has a Daily Solar Exposure Graph for a horizontal flat plate. It shows the daily variance in insolation recorded for sites in Australia.
At 11,500 GWh per year that comes to 1,313 MW average.
The US EIA has a page with capital costs for HELE plants and other stuff. An installed HELE plant is about US$3,636/kW (basis 2016). So at 72USc/AUD that comes to $6.63 billion for a HELE plant to power South Australia.
Now taking the $700 million and the 54 MW equivalent, uprating that to 1,313 MW it comes to $17 billion.
So South Australian consumers are effectively being forced to pay about $10 billion excess capex equivalent for this sucker (if it is a model for the full SA grid).
Well done South Aussies, every man, woman and child of you are up for $6,000 in taxes and higher electricity bills for this silliness.
Anyway, that’s not what I intended to mention. What I intended to mention is that this beast runs on seawater. As I recall. I doubt it would run on rainwater in Pirie, the evaporation from the dams would be epic, especially when the wind starts blowing.
So they want to pump seawater up into what I assume is an unlined dam and run it down hill through turbines. The corrosion is going to be horrible especially as salt levels build up. Then there’s the contamination of the aquifers. I bet they don’t mention that one. Salt is going to be coming up in every bore for miles around.
If a mining company tried this stunt they’d be pilloried and fined out of business.
But greens get a note from the elites: carnage to wildlife from wind turbines and salt contamination of aquifers is an acceptable sacrifice to Gaia or something.
By all means correct where my assumptions are wrong. I admit I have a very suspicious mind when it comes to these things.