Kavanaugh and Ford at midnight tonight AEDT

Judge Kavanaugh and Professor Blasey Ford to Testify on Allegations
The Senate Judiciary Committee hears testimony from Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Professor Christine Blasey Ford about her allegations that Judge Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while the two were teenagers.
9:45 AM EDT in the US
In Australia it will be 11:45 pm AEDT, with the testimony to begin at midnight. Ladies first in the order of battle.
Judge Brett Kavanaugh & Professor Christine Blasey Ford Testify
Can just say that Ford isn’t a rape victim. That is not her claim – she alleges she was assaulted. Why does Blumenthal discuss her situation as though it is?? Grandstanding! Testifying! Dems need to go unrewarded at the mid-terms.
Now he’s claiming a cover-up!
The beach friends.
Real or imaginary?
For someone with a fear of flying she spends a fair amount of time flying the poor petal, everything is oh so stressful
She claims she told her life story at the polygraph … tester said he spent a short time and asked 2 questions.
The polygrapher during an interview on Fox News said he asked her two questions.
Any of them wearing a blue dress with a sperm corsage?
FMD
I reckon she’s playing dumb.
He said he asked her two questions.
I’m going to bed. The Dem senators’ ‘questioning’ is too nauseating.
You reckon!
There’s also a side-on photo of her during the polygraph process. I’m not convinced she wasn’t aware of any recording, though she does accept it might have happened.
Here’s Ford’s polygrapher being interviewed about Ford’s polygraph test.
It’s only a 5 min watch.
This US Senate hearing is not important for us in our day to day lives.
This proposed Australian law is:
I reckon this whole process is inconclusive unless Mitchell pulls out a smoking gun that proves her story is unreliable. It will remain she says/he says. But I suppose the GOP can regroup over lunch.
I would also say that her lawyers haven’t been truthful with her regarding the committee’s offer to meet her in Calfornia or wherever she wanted. She seemed surprised, though I don’t know, why especially if she’s been watching even CNN – the offer has been all over the place!
I think the outcome will be if the Dems get their way – it will only embolden our local lefties. I know we don’t have the same processes, but major smear campaigns will become the norm if Kavanaugh isn’t elected to the SCOTUS.
I hate to spoil the fun but I reckon Dutton has timed this well. No one is really looking now.