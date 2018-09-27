Kavanaugh and Ford at midnight tonight AEDT

Posted on 7:30 pm, September 27, 2018 by Steve Kates

Judge Kavanaugh and Professor Blasey Ford to Testify on Allegations

The Senate Judiciary Committee hears testimony from Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Professor Christine Blasey Ford about her allegations that Judge Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while the two were teenagers.

    9:45 AM EDT in the US 

  • In Australia it will be 11:45 pm AEDT, with the testimony to begin at midnight. Ladies first in the order of battle.

    Judge Brett Kavanaugh & Professor Christine Blasey Ford Testify

267 Responses to Kavanaugh and Ford at midnight tonight AEDT

  1. The BigBlueCat
    #2826487, posted on September 28, 2018 at 2:36 am

    Can just say that Ford isn’t a rape victim. That is not her claim – she alleges she was assaulted. Why does Blumenthal discuss her situation as though it is?? Grandstanding! Testifying! Dems need to go unrewarded at the mid-terms.

    Now he’s claiming a cover-up!

  2. Leigh Lowe
    #2826489, posted on September 28, 2018 at 2:37 am

    The beach friends.
    Real or imaginary?

  3. littledozer
    #2826490, posted on September 28, 2018 at 2:38 am

    For someone with a fear of flying she spends a fair amount of time flying the poor petal, everything is oh so stressful

  4. The BigBlueCat
    #2826491, posted on September 28, 2018 at 2:38 am

    She claims she told her life story at the polygraph … tester said he spent a short time and asked 2 questions.

  5. Oh come on
    #2826493, posted on September 28, 2018 at 2:39 am

    The polygrapher during an interview on Fox News said he asked her two questions.

  6. Leigh Lowe
    #2826494, posted on September 28, 2018 at 2:40 am

    Interesting how all the female Dem interns are at least somewhat attractive.

    Any of them wearing a blue dress with a sperm corsage?

  7. JC
    #2826495, posted on September 28, 2018 at 2:41 am

    I have to leave grandma’s funeral early because I have to take a polygraph.

    FMD

  9. Oh come on
    #2826497, posted on September 28, 2018 at 2:42 am

    He said he asked her two questions.

  10. Oh come on
    #2826498, posted on September 28, 2018 at 2:43 am

    I’m going to bed. The Dem senators’ ‘questioning’ is too nauseating.

  11. Infidel Tiger
    #2826499, posted on September 28, 2018 at 2:44 am

    I reckon she’s playing dumb.

    You reckon!

  12. The BigBlueCat
    #2826501, posted on September 28, 2018 at 2:44 am

    There’s also a side-on photo of her during the polygraph process. I’m not convinced she wasn’t aware of any recording, though she does accept it might have happened.

  14. .
    #2826504, posted on September 28, 2018 at 2:46 am

    This US Senate hearing is not important for us in our day to day lives.

    This proposed Australian law is:

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6213007/Police-want-mobile-laptop-passwords-jailed-refusing.html

  15. The BigBlueCat
    #2826505, posted on September 28, 2018 at 2:48 am

    I reckon this whole process is inconclusive unless Mitchell pulls out a smoking gun that proves her story is unreliable. It will remain she says/he says. But I suppose the GOP can regroup over lunch.

    I would also say that her lawyers haven’t been truthful with her regarding the committee’s offer to meet her in Calfornia or wherever she wanted. She seemed surprised, though I don’t know, why especially if she’s been watching even CNN – the offer has been all over the place!

  16. The BigBlueCat
    #2826509, posted on September 28, 2018 at 2:51 am

    .
    #2826504, posted on September 28, 2018 at 2:46 am
    This US Senate hearing is not important for us in our day to day lives.

    I think the outcome will be if the Dems get their way – it will only embolden our local lefties. I know we don’t have the same processes, but major smear campaigns will become the norm if Kavanaugh isn’t elected to the SCOTUS.

  17. .
    #2826510, posted on September 28, 2018 at 2:53 am

    I hate to spoil the fun but I reckon Dutton has timed this well. No one is really looking now.

