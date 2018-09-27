Kavanaugh and Ford at midnight tonight AEDT

9:45 AM EDT in the US

In Australia it will be 11:45 pm AEDT, with the testimony to begin at midnight. Ladies first in the order of battle.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh & Professor Christine Blasey Ford Testify

The Senate Judiciary Committee hears testimony from Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh and Professor Christine Blasey Ford about her allegations that Judge Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while the two were teenagers.