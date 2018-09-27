The death of coal

Posted on 11:20 am, September 27, 2018 by Rafe Champion

is fake news.

This entry was posted in Global warming and climate change policy, Rafe. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to The death of coal

  1. struth
    #2825606, posted on September 27, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    Bloody hell…………………………

    So that’s what they’ve been buying all that coal for.

    Surprise , surprise.

    FMD

  2. Rafe. se
    #2825673, posted on September 27, 2018 at 1:25 pm

    Who would have thought…
    Their game is far more devious than that. See some pieces at Bernie Pieser’s place.

  3. Rafe
    #2825675, posted on September 27, 2018 at 1:26 pm

    Who would have thought…
    Their game is far more devious than that. See some pieces at Bernie Pieser’s place.

  4. Myrddin Seren
    #2825676, posted on September 27, 2018 at 1:27 pm

    Presumably some of the new plant will replace older plant.

    But 259 GW, even running part of the time, will require a huge amount of coal.

    At a guess, and assuming the newer plant runs efficiently ( okay – it’s China – so anything is possible ), but that has to be 500-600 million mtpa of demand.

    Now the Chinese have been consolidating their coal industry and building really big mines and supporting railways and ports in northern China to feed the load centres. So probably mostly domestic.

    But there must be some considerable increase in demand for seaborne coal coming down the pipeline, with the market essentially already fully balanced, tight and well-priced.

    Potentially some interesting future trade discussions in Canberra, with the Chinese ( amongst our other neighbours to the north buying Australian resources ) saying ‘sell us more please’ and the ALP-ACTU-Greens coalition saying

    – ‘we are shutting down mining for the good of the planet – like you are !’

    China: ‘We aren’t. Now – about those export sales….’

  5. Rafe
    #2825692, posted on September 27, 2018 at 1:49 pm

    See the Global Warming Policy Forum for a lot of detail.
    2.00 flight from Sydney to Brisbane cancelled and the 6.00 flight theatened by thunderstorms.

  6. Shy Ted
    #2825696, posted on September 27, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    I won’t be happy until coal consists of long dead plants, animals and lefties.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.