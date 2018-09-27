There are some very sick people out there

And by this I mean any Senator who takes seriously these accusations against Brett Kavanaugh. Twilight Zone, Kavanaugh’s observation, is hardly getting there. This is closer.

TRUMP: EVIL IS AT WORK

But the vile hatred and willingness to entertain obvious lies that ultimately debase our political system of free debate and open inquiry is so morally repulsive that one can only hope the result is a Republican tidal wave at the elections in November. Nothing else will purge the American political system of such madness. You might as well treat alien visitation as a genuine threat to national security, and there is plenty of evidence for that. Try this: Reasons to Believe How seriously should you take those recent reports of UFOs? Ask the Pentagon. Or read this primer for the SETI-curious.

But when, in December, the New York Times published an undisputed account of what might once have sounded like crackpot conspiracy theory — that the Pentagon had spent five years investigating “unexplained aerial phenomena” — the response among the paper’s mostly liberal readers, exhausted and beaten down by “recent events,” was markedly different from the one in those movies. The news that aliens might actually be visiting us, regularly and recently, didn’t provoke terror about a coming space-opera conflict but something much more like the Evangelical dream of the Rapture the same liberals might have mocked as kooky right-wing escapism in the George W. Bush years. “The truth is out there,” former senator Harry Reid tweeted, with a link to the story. Thank God, came the response through the Twitter vent. “Could extraterrestrials help us save the Earth?” went one typical reaction. Suddenly, aliens were an escapist fantasy — but also more credible (legitimized by the government!) than mere fantasy. That Pentagon report, which featured two gripping videos of aerial encounters, was just one beat in a recent search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence (or SETI) drumroll: In October, an object passed through our solar system that looked an awful lot like a spaceship; astronomers spent much of 2016 arguing over whether the weird pulses of light coming from a distant star were actually evidence of an “alien megastructure.” An army of Silicon Valley billionaires are racing to make first contact, and our new superpowered telescopes are discovering more conceivably habitable planets every year.

This at least is mostly harmless.

UPDATE: From CNN even:

President Trump just wrapped a rare news conference — the 4th of his presidency, by CNN’s count — where he touched on a variety of topics. Many questions were centered on his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who is facing allegations of sexual assault, and Trump’s time at the UN. Here are the biggest lines: On the allegations against Kavanaugh: “ And these are all false, to me. These are false accusations in certain cases, and certain cases even the media agrees with that.”

Everyone else checks the latest polling before they say a word. PDT just says what he thinks, and what he thinks is almost always the right answer.

A COMPLETE CIRCUS: Now this, from Instapundit.

