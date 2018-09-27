There are some very sick people out there

And by this I mean any Senator who takes seriously these accusations against Brett Kavanaugh. Twilight Zone, Kavanaugh’s observation, is hardly getting there. This is closer.
But the vile hatred and willingness to entertain obvious lies that ultimately debase our political system of free debate and open inquiry is so morally repulsive that one can only hope the result is a Republican tidal wave at the elections in November. Nothing else will purge the American political system of such madness. You might as well treat alien visitation as a genuine threat to national security, and there is plenty of evidence for that. Try this: Reasons to Believe How seriously should you take those recent reports of UFOs? Ask the Pentagon. Or read this primer for the SETI-curious.
But when, in December, the New York Times published an undisputed account of what might once have sounded like crackpot conspiracy theory — that the Pentagon had spent five years investigating “unexplained aerial phenomena” — the response among the paper’s mostly liberal readers, exhausted and beaten down by “recent events,” was markedly different from the one in those movies. The news that aliens might actually be visiting us, regularly and recently, didn’t provoke terror about a coming space-opera conflict but something much more like the Evangelical dream of the Rapture the same liberals might have mocked as kooky right-wing escapism in the George W. Bush years. “The truth is out there,” former senator Harry Reid tweeted, with a link to the story. Thank God, came the response through the Twitter vent. “Could extraterrestrials help us save the Earth?” went one typical reaction.
Suddenly, aliens were an escapist fantasy — but also more credible (legitimized by the government!) than mere fantasy. That Pentagon report, which featured two gripping videos of aerial encounters, was just one beat in a recent search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence (or SETI) drumroll: In October, an object passed through our solar system that looked an awful lot like a spaceship; astronomers spent much of 2016 arguing over whether the weird pulses of light coming from a distant star were actually evidence of an “alien megastructure.” An army of Silicon Valley billionaires are racing to make first contact, and our new superpowered telescopes are discovering more conceivably habitable planets every year.
This at least is mostly harmless.
UPDATE: From CNN even:
President Trump just wrapped a rare news conference — the 4th of his presidency, by CNN’s count — where he touched on a variety of topics.
Many questions were centered on his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who is facing allegations of sexual assault, and Trump’s time at the UN. Here are the biggest lines:
- On the allegations against Kavanaugh: “And these are all false, to me. These are false accusations in certain cases, and certain cases even the media agrees with that.”
- On Democrats’ handling of the Kavanaugh conformation process: “They’re actually con artists, because they know how quality this man is, and they have destroyed a man’s reputation.”
- On the possibility he could change his mind about Kavanaugh: “They’re giving the women a major chance to speak. Now it’s possible I’ll hear that and say hey I’m changing my mind. Hey, that’s possible.”
- On assault allegations he has faced personally: “I was accused by, I believe it was four women… who got paid a lot of money to make up stories about me,” Trump said as he continued to blast the media for repeating the allegations.
Everyone else checks the latest polling before they say a word. PDT just says what he thinks, and what he thinks is almost always the right answer.
A COMPLETE CIRCUS: Now this, from Instapundit.
THURSDAY WILL BE BONKERS: Bombshell: Man Tells Judiciary Committee He Did It, Not Kavanaugh.
USA Democrats hate losing.
It’s more than that, it debases society. What politicians do and consider to be above board, the general public will eventually believe the same as far as they are concerned. It’s another indicator of the moral decline of the west.
AATIP is real and Elizondo & Fravor have way more credibility than the BK accusers.
Weird world.
So a new accuser steps up and makes a sworn statement (under threat of perjury if the statements are false) making allegations that are so flimsy in the hope that BK’s appointment to SCOTUS will be derailed.
Like no-one has ever made false sworn statements before? Of course she is risking perjury – the Dems are playing a very high-stakes game. She is not risking her livelihood (as one Dem Senator said) – the DNC will look after her, or perhaps even George Soros.
Most of the accusations and corroborations are corroborations of what people of said, not what people have done. The new accuser has made some outrageous allegations under oath – well, now is the time for the accuser to face the accused.
BK has been through 6 – count them, 6 – FBI background checks, and none of this has come up before. One would expect that, if true, someone would make mention of it to the FBI – telling lies to the FBI is a federal offence in the US.
The Dems are two-faced – look at what has been proven against Ellison, yet they still back him to the hilt. Same for Bill Clinton.
The Dems shouldn’t be rewarded for their duplicity – they should be pilloried.
If our “leaders” are the example at first contact, the aliens might decide we as a species are irredeemable.
This article in the National Review puts things eloquently in perspective.
Given how often Trump contradicts his own earlier statements, it’s amazing how he is almost always right!
The only job these sluts have is to seed doubt and delay the vote. They have achieved what they set out to achieve.
Felix, It is nice to hear from a perfect man.
No-one is going to get between them and the black babies, they must continue to kill a bunch each day at any cost. Desperate times now.
I think most Americans are sick of this sideshow that the Democrats have instigated. You will see the Democrats get utterly destroyed in November for the insanity they have inflicted on a man of great character. This is the death throes of a party that knows it’s electoral poison. It forced the people to get to know the man and see who he really is and the average person will see the accusations do not fit the character of the man. If only the conservatives in Australia could do a similar thing to the left here. Unfortunately too many in the so-called “Conservative” party are actually leftists.