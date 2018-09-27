Why did the Labor Politician cross the road? To increase their taxes as well. Of course.

Let’s just get something straight. By virtue of inflation, that wonderful thing the Treasury and RBA likes to keep bubbling away, the absence of an income tax cut means that taxes are increasing.

Sounds strange doesn’t it, but when you have a progressive income tax schedule, bracket creep results in a standing system of tax increases. Without touching anything, assuming nothing else changes, the Commonwealth government will collect more income tax next year than this year and even more the year after that.

This is why, partly, when Labor pledges bigger surpluses, it will only come from one place. By destroying the budgets and surpluses of Australian households.

Will Labor reduce spending anywhere? Nope. Will they even engage in fake reduced spending (by not increasing spending)? Nope. Taking more from Australians is their way.

So says Labor Treasury spokesperson Chris Bowen:

He reiterated that if Labor won the election, the budget would be “collectively” better off over the four-year forward estimates. The only caveat is that it will not match any “savings” that it deems “fundamentally unfair”, such as health cuts for example.

Don’t forget that on top of keeping bracket creep, Labor also promised to increase other taxes:

Labor has pledged tax increases worth more than $200 billion over a decade, from which it will fund its spending promises and use to tackle debt reduction.

Tackle debt reduction. What hoot. Jack up the debt, point Australia on an unsustainable trajectory and then increase taxes to fix it. Like Spartacus’ teenage son seeking praise for clean his bedroom, the room he mucked up himself.

But don’t just think it is Chris Bowen on this fiscal responsibility path. Speaking on SkyNews yesterday, Opposition Pork Barrelling Minister (Transport & Infrastructure), Anthony Albanese when asked about the Government’s better than expected FY18 budget result complained that not all of the budgeted “infrastructure” money was spent.

Could it be that projects were delivered for a lower cost than budgeted? Could it be that the project was cancelled because it was not needed? Culd it even be that the project was delayed? Of course not. These are not relevant questions for people who have never run or built anything. The government must spend as much as possible, especially on areas which a dominated by a CFMMEU labour force and taxes need to be increased to balance the books.

Nowhere to run to baby. No where to hide.

