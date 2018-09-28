“Advice and consent replaced by search and destroy”

I made it through until lunch, but with lunch 3:00 am here in Melbourne, I bailed out. Did not get to hear Kavanaugh himself in real time, but he actually says what needs to be said that virtually no one else has till now said. But he is dead on. You can also read some of the highlights here. Very powerful, and obviously true. If you have the time.
But what I did watch was the first half of Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony. It was amazing to watch the Republican female lawyer cross-examination. Very slow build up on what she was getting at, since she could cross-examine only during a sequence of five-minute bites, but eventually you could see where she was going. Some of the bits that did ring true to me and show CBF a liar:
- she flies everywhere – the statement that she did not want to fly, and therefore could not attend the hearing, is a complete lie
- she denied ever having heard that the Committee had offered to fly out to see her in California if she didn’t wish to come to Washington
- she was asked if she had discussed whether she should denounce Kavanaugh, she said that she had, but only with some “beach friends”, casual acquaintances who obviously cannot be found and examined
- she had no sensible reason for having had a lie-detector test in July-August for reasons that could not be explained unless she was absolutely wishing to come forth and spike the nomination
- she lived something like 6-8 miles from the country club and yet insists she ran out of the house after being assaulted but has no recollection of how she might have gotten home – and at 15, as she noted, she was not able to drive.
What I find quite interesting, but is never brought up since saying anything along these lines is verboten, is that she was a complete party girl; no shrinking flower. The notion that a random high school attack was so devastating that it has scarred her for life is improbable, to say the very least. The things you have to believe to be a Democrat! Sickening and depraved.
And PDT. Trump blasts ‘sham’ Senate hearing, tweets support for Kavanaugh.
President Trump showered praise on Judge Brett Kavanaugh moments after a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee into sexual assault claims against the Supreme Court nominee ended Thursday.
“Judge Kavanaugh showed America exactly why I nominated him,” Trump tweeted. “His testimony was powerful, honest, and riveting. Democrats’ search and destroy strategy is disgraceful and this process has been a total sham and effort to delay, obstruct, and resist. The Senate must vote!”
This amply demonstrates what will happen to the US if the Democrats regain control. The Democrats are totally without principle as shown by the criminal behaviour of the Clintons. Just how the Democrats can claim any moral high ground after their treatment of Lewinsky is beyond comprehension. To paraphrase the old saying about “good’ Indians, the only honest Democrat……is a dead Democrat.
Mind you, the Republicans need to take close heed to the blatant politicking of the Democrats, and support President Trump, especially when he makes pardonable miss-steps due to his unfamiliarity with the arts of haut politics. His incredible results in ‘ born again business’ success should be enough to see him voted in for second term. Which makes me think, perhaps Republicans might consider introducing third term Presidencies in certain circumstances, eg the over whelming wish of the electorate.
Mark Steyn:
Anyway, I wanted to check my recollections of that period, so I looked up the moldering pile of clippings from London’s Daily Telegraph, Canada’s National Post and the other papers that carried my daily trial diary. Just to set the scene: obviously, nailing Clinton is a lot trickier than Clinton nailing you. ………………………
The House impeachment managers (including current senator Lindsey Graham) did their best to struggle through all this. But what’s startling two decades on is the Democrats’ more or less open contempt for the women – the “survivors” (as Senator Blumenthal calls Christine Ford). In 1999, it began with all but one of the Senate Dems moving to end the trial without testimony from Clinton’s victims. No, no, no: To hear from these women, to admit them to the precinct of the Senate, would insult the dignity of the world’s greatest deliberative body, and we can’t have that, can we?…………………………………………..
You don’t have to find the US Senate as risibly self-regarding as I do to think this is a rather odd way to treat a wide range of women – young, old, short, tall, svelte, zaftig – with credible stories of physical assault by the most powerful man in America. Yet in the Clinton era not one of them could catch the Senate’s eye……………………………….
To be sure, much has changed in the last two decades. But some things don’t: Women who accuse Republicans have to be heard and believed because they’re “survivors”; women who accuse Democrats are nuts and stalkers who need never be heard.
RTWT:
https://www.steynonline.com/8870/hearing-the-women-then-and-now
From the Red State web site:
BREAKING. Collins, Murkowski, and Donnelly Make Their Decision
Posted at 9:46 pm on September 27, 2018 by streiff
My colleague, Sarah Quinlan, just announced that West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin has declared he will vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Now, according to Hill sources, he has company:
Donnelly, Manchin, Murkowski and Collins are all expected to vote the same way, per senators and aides
Ben Shapiro thinks Kavanaugh will not be confirmed.
Ben Shapiro thought Hillary would win in a landslide.
Shamlessly lifted from a tweet by Flynir:
Kavanough’s first day at the Supreme Court:
(Walks into Clarence Thomas’s office-
Thomas shakes his hand, nods and hands him a glass-
Kav takes a sip of his rye)
Kav: “Let’s burn this motherfucker to the ground!”
(Thomas grins.)
Ben Shapiro is fighting to maintain a semblance of relevance.
It damn sure wasn’t on ‘ABC NEWS 18’ – the 24 hour news channel that only runs 18 hours a day
I read the Guardian Live blog.
Every Democrat point was fully reported, every Republican question was muted.
They knew who their victim was and that was all that mattered.
How anyone can claim to recall the date, time & place of anything that happened so long ago is beyond me. Granted, it purported to be an emotional event – but I have tried to recall devastating events/news in my own life – & am still at a loss to recall specific names, dates etc.
I also wonder why psychologists are not reminding everyone of the dangers of “false memories” – a ubiquitous syndrome very, very well documented. After all, this woman only recalled the event after a “therapy” session later in life. False memory syndrome has devastated many families and friendships over the years.
There was a movie on a nomination. The villain was a GOP.
It’s not a swamp, it’s the entire Everglades.
Ben Shapiro is getting his inside information from Phillip Adams.
Speaking of violence against women – I saw Clair O’Neil, the Shadow Minister for Financial Services, on ABC News Brekkie this morning, so I went around to the Southbank studios to ask her about believing women who accuse men… Funny how Labor women are always banging on about listening to such women – but apparently conditions apply – eg. – not if their dear leader is involved.
The socialist communist decromats are busily engaged in an old lefty occupation , falling in a hole of their own making, then starting to dig furiously . Before the Trump syndrome infected them all, some of them had a modicum of beleiveabilty ,even though they were dyed in the wool liars ,but their actions recently expose the type of maggot socialism attracts . The mid terms will expose the results of their stupidity, less people will vote for them due to total distrust ,the next election after that even more will reject them as people get used to voting with their heads and not out of habit . Here Morrison has a chance of flogging the hated shorten if he pulls his finger out and makes some sensible moves . Stopping muslim immigration , rejecting the Paris shit Stopping the energy scam to save heaps ,cutting foreign and enabling tax cuts woukd destroy the gangrene/alp mafia chance of governing , get a brain you so called liberals .
Just Watched Senator Lindsey Graham lowering the Boom on the Democrats and he Nails IT!!!!
ICYMI: Graham lowers the boom on Democrats at Kavanaugh’s hearing
Nice work Bill. It is an evergreen question. You would think we may be the first country to be headed up by an accused r @ p i s t but obviously not.
Mz O’Neill couldn’t run away fast enough.
This is why I do not believe a moment of this woman’s testimony.
I lived in McLean VA, Adams-Morgan DC and Rockville MD, between Feb 1979 and Oct 1984.
River Falls out on the Potomac is quite a ways from Chevy Chase. This young lass mixed in quite a different Country Club set to those I observed at the time, and I saw a lot. Multiple rape parties never reported – I am incredulous. I do have a friend from that time whose son worked for Biden and Feinstein – I can’t bring myself to email her about all this, she’s retired to Florida and is vehemently anti-Trump, we exchange Xmas letters only lately.
You can if they happened on a significant date: e.g. on a birthday. I am not saying that this is relevant to the circus in the US but it is possible. Also, if the memory is refreshed by it being mentioned by someone later (e.g. I remember an accident when I was very young because I was told about later by an adult who was there).
Cornyn: This is the Senate’s worst moment since the McCarthy hearings; Update: Has the votes?
Lindsey Graham’s angry speech may have been the most satisfying moment of the second half of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for Republicans, at least after Brett Kavanaugh’s opening statement. However, John Cornyn may have hit closest to the mark in his five minutes. Cornyn tells Kavanaugh that this is the Senate’s most embarrassing moment since the McCarthy hearings, focusing on the abandonment of the normal standard of the burden of proof when allegations arise:
Shapiro should go fist himself.
A loathsome midget.
I’ve been glued to the televised confirmation hearing since the moment Senator Camel Harris screeched ‘Mr Chairman! Mr Chairman!’ at Chuck Grassley and it was on for young and old. I’m exhausted. Damn that pesky time difference.
IMHO, Dr Ford had nothing. Nothing but allegations. Judging from her testimony, I think she’s either a fantasist or it’s a case of mistaken identity. It’s a colossal pile on by the left either way and I’m staggered by the casual and very public disregard of the presumption of innocence and the right, stretching back surely at least to Rome, to face your accuser and hear the charge.
A disgusting spectacle (that could come here) in which the feminazis scream women must be believed no matter what. That is not justice and I will rip the bloody arms off anyone who tries that type of shit on with my son or better half. I agree with Dana Loesch last night, it’s making many mums like us angry.
she had no sensible reason for having had a lie-detector test in July-August for reasons that could not be explained unless she was absolutely wishing to come forth and spike the nomination
Here’s the polygraph test Christine Blasey Ford took on her allegations against Kavanaugh
The August 7 examination, held in a Maryland Hilton Hotel, consisted of a one-page, handwritten statement by Ford, an interview and two questions: Is any part of your statement false? And, Did you make up any part of your statement?
She answered both with a no. The Virginia-based examiner, Jeremiah Hanafin, noted both answers were deemed “not indicative of deception,” according to the report obtained by USA TODAY.
Does not seem to have been any pre-questions setting up for the main questions – besides pretty lousy handwriting for a Professor
Well said.
None of these arguments matter Steve K, as you shouldn’t be able to destroy someone’s life over random accusations from when he was a teenager.
This hearing should never have happened, but if it did, it should’ve been properly managed for optics by laying out a clear purpose.
Instead we got an emotional restating of random accusations for the camera’s and the Republicans own nominee, a grown man, reduced to a blubbering mess on national television. And for what? Because of his rotten luck at being nominated for a role he isn’t even remotely qualified for by the most incompetent political party in human history?
It was a sham hearing indeed, but Republicans are the ones to blame for it.
That’s right but I think the choice is binary:
1. No hearing of Ford etc at all.
2. You hear Ford etc and go nuclear and subpoena all accusers and Democrat shit stirrers electronic communications and bank accounts.
It’s Bruce Shapiro. Phillip Adams’ mate. Suffers from terminal TDS.
You’re a broken record. The man fought back tears talking about his dearest loved ones under incredible stress. This is a normal reaction for a human being under in these circumstances. And what makes you the judge of this man’s competence. You are probably a desk clerk at an electrical store. Give it a rest, dipshit. The man has a CV you will never approximate in the slightest.
2. There’s the polygraph weirdness
Rachel Mitchell, a sex crimes prosecutor in Maricopa County, Arizona, who questioned Ford today, went out on what seems to be a strange tangent about the polygraph that Ford took in August. Surprisingly, it still prompted Ford to say a couple of very strange things. Ford said the polygraph was done in Maryland because of her grandmother’s funeral and she was asked if it was done on the same day as her grandmother’s funeral. Ford did not know the answer to that question. Mitchell also asked if she paid for the polygraph, which would normally be quite expensive, and again, Ford said she doesn’t know. If Ford doesn’t have a clear memory of big events that happened to her LAST MONTH, how can anyone be sure her memory of what happened 36 years ago is correct? Was Kavanaugh involved? You wouldn’t think someone could get confused about something like that, but you’d also think someone would know if she spent thousands of dollars paying for a polygraph last month.
5 Big Problems with Christine Blasey Ford’s Testimony at the Kavanaugh Hearings
I’m not blaming Kanaugh for any of this, I’m blaming the incompetent conservative movement that have let this circus happen.
Also Dover, just piss off. You’re an absolute imbecile and I’m not going to be responding to your cringy, clueless shit anymore.
On the topic of ‘advice and consent’, the Senate Democrats since Bork have completely jettisoned this role and adopted a wholly political outlook.
Fella, stand up when you address me.
American Bar Association: Delay Kavanaugh until FBI investigates assault allegations
So, not following the proceedings that closely…
And there’s this from Gateway Pundit: Christine Blasey Ford’s High School Yearbook Was Scrubbed to Hide Culture of Racism, Binge Drinking by Minors and Elitism… Update: Cached Copy of Yearbook.
Hmm, funny that how certain items get scrubbed. Now how could that be? /sarc
I bet you can’t keep your word.
Perhaps the American Bar Association could helpfully point out the law which mandates an FBI investigation?
A polygraph works by graphing a persons response to known truths eg was your mother’s name Ruth,was your first dog called snoopy etc then lobbing in questions about the incident to see if the person’s response rate spikes possibly indicating the person is telling porkies. It could never work on two questions.
More here https://science.howstuffworks.com/question123.htm
All of these professional associations have been co-opted by the Democrats. Funny who are not defending Kavanaugh in the slightest.
Ford claims that she retained her memory of the event and the persons involved.
Her husband has corroborated her assertion that she told him before their 2002 marriage of the traumatic sexual assault without naming the men involved or giving a comprehensive account. Her husband also corroborated her assertion that she named Kavanaugh to him alone some time after a 2012 therapy session.
Ford appears to have misrepresented her character as a 14-15 year-old to the Senate Committee. There are multiple reliable sources that characterise her as a “party girl” at that stage of her life.
I suggest those psychologists should also warn everyone of the dangers of “fake memories”.
Funny how they are not…
Brett Kavanaugh will be voted into the Supreme Court… The speech by Lindsey Graham is the indicator of the mood of the Senators and sets the narrative for the rest of them to use. It allows them to vote for Kavanaugh.
The Dems have cooked their goose with this farce.
dover_beach
