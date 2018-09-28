The $1 billion question

While Prime Minister Morrison and Communications Minister Senator Mitch Fifield this week have been reassuring the public they are committed to the ABC after ugly leaks exposed alleged board-level breaches of its independence, there is a debate to be had about the ABC’s possible redundancy.

The digital revolution is delivering vast choice in journalism, online and wifi streamed video and audio, music, drama, documentary, sport, entertainment and games. On your smart TV and smart phone or device you can access global content instantly either free or, more often now, with an affordable subscription or pay-per-view.

Would anyone miss the ABC if it was switched off? There may be grief and a sense of loss for a while for ABC loyalists, particularly older Australians. But would they not soon find other entertainment, podcasts, classical and other music, international, regional, journalism and programs across all genres from other providers?

Public broadcasting supporters need to answer this question. And so do all competing political parties.