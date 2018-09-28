The $1 billion question

While Prime Minister Morrison and Communications Minister Senator Mitch Fifield this week have been reassuring the public they are committed to the ABC after ugly leaks exposed alleged board-level breaches of its independence, there is a debate to be had about the ABC’s possible redundancy.
The digital revolution is delivering vast choice in journalism, online and wifi streamed video and audio, music, drama, documentary, sport, entertainment and games. On your smart TV and smart phone or device you can access global content instantly either free or, more often now, with an affordable subscription or pay-per-view.
Would anyone miss the ABC if it was switched off? There may be grief and a sense of loss for a while for ABC loyalists, particularly older Australians. But would they not soon find other entertainment, podcasts, classical and other music, international, regional, journalism and programs across all genres from other providers?
Public broadcasting supporters need to answer this question. And so do all competing political parties.
That’s Quentin Dempster writing in the SMH.
For a careful and detailed answer to that question (in the affirmative) look no further than Chris Berg and my Against Public Broadcasting: Why we should privatise the ABC and how to do it. Mind you Chris and I aren’t advocating it be switched off. We argue it should be privatised by giving it away to past and current ABC employees.
Serious question. Why do the left constant rant about News Corp and call it the Murdoch Media? You never hear of them calling left-wing rags by the name of their owner. The Schwartz media (the Saturday paper), the Trust media (the Guardian), the Oosting media (current director of GetUp).
Is it just symptomatic of the left the way they always attack the person and not the message?
Woah! Has The Dumpster been smoking the whacky tobacky? Sounds like he is starting to get it now he is not on Aunty’s tit, rather pulling a fat defined benefit superannuation direct from taxpayers.
ABC people want the present situation to continue.
Many regional and rural residents now have good access to the internet & TV. Others, like us, receive TV via satellite, but need an amplifier for phone coverage which, in turn, gives us wifi access to the internet. Others still lack access, but satellite extension programs & NBN access will eventually solve this deficiency in time.
Internet access must surely negate the much touted dependence of regional areas on the ABC, when information, news & entertainment is available through other channels.
All the ABC achieves now is to further alienate rural communities with their urban political obsessions.
I never watch the ABC, or SBS. Haven’t got a tv. I get my news from the Çat and its many links.
I resent having to pay for a service I never use and which seems to be a sheltered workshop for dim lefties. Selling it to the dim lefties sounds an excellent idea. It would be interesting to see how long it survives.
So the employees get a share but not the investors?
Yes – investors can buy the shares from the employees.
To be honest, I wouldn’t mind a taxpayer funded TV station that provided informative and unbiased news and entertainment without ads. I certainly don’t subscribe to the current form of Their ABC, especially the cost, and feel that it could (and should) be completely reorganised, especially broken up and trimmed down.
If there’s one thing that should be forced onto Their ABC is mandatory employee quotas. And by those mandatory quotas I mean that 50% of employees at every level of the organisation must be from the conservative side of politics. I don’t care if they have to take breath tests, blood tests, genetic tests, but 50% must be verified conservatives.
“Public broadcasting supporters need to answer this question. And so do all competing political parties.”
The question for the non-Government political parties would be sharpened somewhat if the Government promised to transfer all savings from cutting federal taxpayer support for public broadcasting towards an unimpeachable (by the Left) program such as Medicare or the NDIS, or even better, to a “War on Homelessness” – so the Senate vote would be about a choice between Q&A and The Drum etc. or looking after people who sleep (if they’re lucky) under bridges.
TV is a dinosaur, I haven’t watched TV in a decade or more. Shut the ABC down, it’s a marxist propaganda unit.
Whatever the future of the ABC, presumably Mr Dempster (age about 57) keeps ‘his [taxpayer-funded] defined benefit super income likely to be about $150,000 a year’.
My version of privatization is to sell the ABC to the employees for $1 and let them work out what to do with it.
If they decide to sell the assets and all become millionaires Australia would still be better off than letting them spout propaganda.
Dempster’s gone to the dark side!
Why not make the ABC a production company and let it sell its programs to the Australian and international networks …including news programs …..and keep producing Landline ..!
Why not make the ABC a production company and let it sell its programs to the Australian and international networks…
I think just about all of the ABC’s drama and comedy productions are outsourced and have been for some time. Even the ABC worked out that private companies could produce TV content more efficiently than the ABC. As for news and analysis, who would pay for it from an organisation whose chief economics editor doesn’t understand the difference between revenue and profit?
The ABC is not only redundant in today’s world, it is moribund in terms of its product.
How come whenever a discussion like this occurs, cruising on below the radar is the SBS, hundreds of millions of dollars a year on top of the ABC expenditure. Its use by date should have been reached years ago too, as its purpose has long been superseded. it should have been folded into the ABC at the very least.
There feels like another heavy frost falling upon the victorian cropping zone tonight.
Their abc continually reads aloud text messages from activists lecturing us simple rural folk that frost and dryness are caused by climate change, which is caused by racists that deny that mass importation of a million of the worlds poorest people into remote Australia will be rewarded with economic stimulus and a happy earth that lets it rain again once decolonisation and economic genocide have wiped out racism.
Comrades.
Inexpensive, ubiquitous internet and streaming services have made AusPost, the SBS, ABC and the like obsolete.
They should be given away to Australians like free share offers and if they have any value at all, then some can cash out and others can build up equity.
Roger
#2827093, posted on September 28, 2018 at 6:07 pm
Dempster’s gone to the dark side!
Not really. Follow the link and read the full article.
I think point is that it should be employees buying shares from investors.