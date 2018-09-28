The New Normal

What do you call a collection of people who bend, bypass and break established rules, norms and standards? The answer my friends is the Democratic Party of America.

Trigger warning, this post is about US politics, a subject Spartacus generally avoids writing about.

Regular Spartacus post readers will know that Spartacus does not support President Donald J Trump. Yes for sure, President Trump will oversee a number of excellent policy and political outcomes. President Trump also prevented the election of the Clinton family enterprise.

However, on balance, Spartacus believes that President Trump will be a net long term negative on the US. The costs won’t necessarily be paid today, but much like the corporate lobbyist written, debt inflating tax cut and expenditure increases passed earlier, the payment won’t come due for a while. And the payment will not only come by way of damage to important institutions and an erosion of democratic and behavioral norms, it will come through the enhanced electoral prospects of the insane left. People like Bernie Sander, Elizabeth Warren and the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Yes. Spartacus is a believer in the Rick Wilson Everything Trump Touches Dies (ETTD) thesis. Sorry Cats and Dogs.

The thing about this though, is that for all the bad behavior of President Trump and his various acolytes, it should be noticed that President Trump is a creation of the Democratic Party. Lock, stock and barrel. President Trump may have used the Republican Party to achieve the Presidency, but he was born and reared of the Democratic Party.

President Trump was a prior member and significant donor to the Democratic Party. And much of the behavior President Trump and the broader Republican Party are currently accused of engaging in was pioneered by the Democratic Party and its leaders.

But President Trump having pushed and breeched the boundaries and guard rail way further than prior, it will be under a future US President that the bill for President Trump will come due.

Remember that Eldridge Gerry of the famous Gerrymander was, guest what, a Democrat. Remember also ….

When the Democratic Party and its leaders claimed that Senator John McCain and Governor Mitt Romney were misogynists, racists and otherwise evil for having the temerity, the gall, the impertinence to run against Barak Obama, what did the Democrats think was going to happen?

When then Vice President Joe Biden said to a mostly African American audience that the Republicans would put “y’all back in chains”, this notwithstanding that Abraham Lincoln led the process of getting African Americans out of what was mostly Democratic government chains, what did the Democrats think was going to happen?

When the same Joe Biden, then Senator and Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, destroyed the reputation of Robert Bork, a Ronald Regan nominee to the Supreme Court, what did the Democrats think was going to happen?

When again the same Joe Biden, still Senator and Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee gave birth to the Biden Rule that President H W Bush should wait until after the election to appoint a Supreme Court replacement, or else appoint a moderate acceptable to the then Democratic dominated Senate, what did the Democrats think was going to happen? You know, the same Biden Rule that the Republicans used to not give Merrick Garland a hearing.

When President Obama, rather than putting to bed the whole birth certificate nonsense, continued to troll and continued to give Donald Trump oxygen, what did the Democrats think was going to happen?

When President Obama, having declared DACA through executive order unconstitutional proceeded to implement DACA through executive order, what did the Democrats think was going to happen.

When candidate Senator Hillary Clinton called a large swathe of American voters a basket of deplorables, what did the Democrats think was going to happen?

And when the Democrats engaged in the most disgraceful abuse of process to damage Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh, what do the Democrats think is going to happen?

The Democratic Party leadership’s conduct towards nominee Kavanaugh is the high water mark. Having corrupted the Congress and the White House, the Democrats have now corrupted the Supreme Court.

Whatever comes of the Kavanaugh appointment, the damage done to the credibility and authority of the Supreme Court will take a very long time to undo, if it can be undone at all.

Australian’s should not laugh. The stability and supremacy of the US is a geostrategic imperative for Australia. This will cost us all.

