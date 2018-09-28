Thumbs down for Trump’s man? it’s spiteful theatre
It is hard not to feel uneasy about the treatment being meted out to Brett Kavanaugh, Donald Trump’s nominee for the US Supreme Court.
It is hard not to feel uneasy about the treatment being meted out to Brett Kavanaugh, Donald Trump’s nominee for the US Supreme Court.
The Left know that if they throw enough lies they can eventually stain anyone’s character and reputation.
Today they will be triumphant in their vileness.
One of the most disgraceful displays of political malice I have every followed. The Democrats should be hounded from Congress over their lies and gross hypocrisy.
I just hope that the Republicans learn from this and start fighting fire with fire. There’s no point trying to hold some moral standard when your enemy is destroying you with no morals whatsoever.
The swamp fights back. Every snake, crocodile and spider. Hissing and spitting venom and bile. It had to be expected with everything now hinging on the mid terms. America is at a crossroads and cometh the hour cometh the man. Clearly this is the swamps last stand. If Trump/GOP wins the mid terms there will be massive shift. America is becoming a powerhouse again and the left hates it. Even the MSM can only keep a lid on the will of the people and optimism sweeping middle America for so long.
You’re kidding right? The Republicans, like the Liberals here, are wimps and pussies with absolutely NO backbone, NO spine and NO fire. They are still yet to awake from their comas and realise that they are engaged in a war against people and an ideology who will stop at nothing, I repeat nothing, to annihilate western culture, destroy free speech, undermine democracy, eradicate Christianity, eliminate white men (to be followed soon after by all men), in other words to utterly destroy the very fabric of our society that gave us so much. Trump understands all of this…which is why he won an election in 2016 and why, if he had his way, Kavanaugh would already be sitting on the Supreme Court.
I have said it so many times before to the point where I am like a broken record, we are in a war where we need to get down, we need to get filthy and we need to start throwing the filth. Here in Australia there are very few on the centre and on the right who understand this….the only exception is David Leyenjhelm. He gets it. For far too long we, the people on the right, have turned the other cheek when dealing with people and an ideology who will use violence, smears, slurs and all the rest of the Alinsky Rules to shout and shut us down. We are so deluded and comatised by civility, by stupidity and by inertia that we are losing….losing in a big way…..and perhaps we have already lost….we have ceded so much…..education, media and the list goes on.
Anyway Bill Whittle, one of my favourite Youtube commentators gets it. He posted this yesterday re. Ted Cruz and his wife being screamed, shouted and hounded out of a Washington restaurant a few days ago. Again, people on right, when this happened to Milo earlier this year in New York, followed by Sarah Huckaby Sanders a few months ago, probably thought that this kind of nasty stuff only happens to certain divisive people such as Milo and would NEVER happen to them. They still don’t get it….these terror tactics stem directly from the Marxist, Leninist, Maoist and Alinsky handbooks…and these tactics will come to a neighbourhood near you and inevitably they will come for us…even here on the Cat. As always with Bill, it is very good (I hope my link works).
I did say ‘I hope’. This might be enough to wake the Republicans from their stupor and realise that they will be utterly destroyed if they don’t fight back. As far as the Liberal Party goes, they are doomed, but maybe 10 years from now they may have learned their lesson and can regroup. But at least politics isn’t quite as dirty as it is in the US, at the moment.