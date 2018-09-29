And this too shall come to pass

All you young folks out there have almost certainly never heard of Norman Rockwell, but he was was among the greatest artists of my North American youth, mostly famous for his cover illustrations for The Saturday Evening Post, which was a weekly directed at us aspiring members of the bourgeoisie. (And as an aside, let me note I went looking at his work online because I was reading an article at QoL which might interest you as well). This is Rockwell’s painting, The Connoisseur. No one knows whether it is a tribute to Jackson Pollock or a parody. But whatever it is, the painting on the wall struck me as possibly the most riveting and appealing abstract painting I have come across so went searching to find out who had painted it, whether it was Pollack or Rockwell or someone else. This then is possibly the most fascinating part of all. From Norman Rockwell made fun of Jackson Pollock by painting the same way.
Called The Connoisseur, the painting is a mix of art criticism (this is what we’re forced to look at now!) and bravado (but I can do it too!). It mixes Jackson Pollock’s trademark drip painting with Rockwell’s trademark illustrations. Pollock, of course, famously painted with the canvas on the floor.
The catch to Rockwell’s painting? He did it the same way.
According to the Norman Rockwell Museum, Rockwell rearranged his entire studio in 1961. He painted the abstract image first, on the floor like Pollock, and then combined the man and Pollock in his final painting.
While we can’t be sure if Rockwell’s Pollock was parody or homage, we do have a hint. He submitted a section of the sample painting to an art exhibition and signed it with a fake Italian signature. He won the contest and earned a similar honorable mention by submitting as Percival at the Berkshire Museum. It sounds more like Banksy than Rockwell, and it shows the satiric side of the master of illustration.
As we get older we can dimly recognise the very different features of the world ahead that we will only see the first few elements of, but which for the young will be the world they grow up in. That world will in turn disappear before them as they too age. And what should strike you as you look at the painting is that even Jackson Pollock is now passé. His time has come, and also gone.
SEP stories, many movies. NR as I remember had a view of rural USA.
Hey, modern Art serves a very useful purpose in hiding/transfering large amounts of money. It’s like an older far more valuable form of bit coin to the criminal world.
Rockwell was a genius.
This is a wonderful piece by him.
Pollock was a talentless deadbeat.
Thanks Steve for sharing your thoughts about a lovely painting.
When will the National Gallery be changing its name to the National Museum?
Rockwell was a genius.
I would like to think he would have eschewed that title, C.L., with its Romantic connotations, content to be known as an illustrator and painter who acknowledged and modestly built on the work of those who went before him.
Isn’t the notion of genius just what Rockwell is mocking here?
The beauty is in the eye of the beerholder and it’ll be a lot more beers before I can appreciate modern art.
No, I don’t think so.
He’s mocking faux-genius. Or, in other words, fashion.
No, I don’t think so. He’s mocking faux-genius.
But the notion of the genius – the artist as the recipient of divine afflatus – which dates from 18th C. Romanticism, was always faux.
Yes, but the problem that is you wrote, “I would like to think he would have eschewed that title.”
No doubt at all. But we’re looking back making a judgment about a historical figure.
We can say he was a genius (or that he wasn’t).
This isn’t the same thing as’genius’-worship by the fashionable in the present (of the Pollock or Warhol variety).
I’m with you Ted. Wine in my case!
This does nothing for me.
Looks like a city road map marking road kill.
Blue Poles was pretty shit too.
I know, all you modern art lovers. I’m just a bogan from the suburbs.
Do people pay their own money for this stuff?
Meant: Yes, but the problem is that …
[Dammit].
A favourite Rockwell is “Freedom of Speech” – which was part of his war-time series, The Four Freedoms. Less well known but today equally poignant and prophetic was “Freedom From Fear.”
Pollock could have painted tanks and war-planes and battle ships for Freedom From Fear.
Would have made perfect sense in the war-time circumstances.
He painted Mum and Dad watching over their children at bed-time.
-CL.
Hear, hear. The sale of his “Four Freedoms” prints raised $US 132,000,000 in war bonds for the US Government.
A huge sum in the 1940’s.
Many art critics labelled Rockwell “a mere illustrator” as some sort of sneering put down, but his work has endured and as time rolls on his wonderful scenes of American life have permanently embedded themselves in their culture.
Splatter paintings are just like graffiti, except people pay millions for the ugly stuff.
Pedro, I have to admit the drawings/paintings are technically brilliant and put across the message subtly.
I very much doubt that there is “an illustrator” of equal talent today.
Pedro:
$132,000,000 in 1942 → $2,041,918,527.61 in 2018
An awfully large amount of money.
I disagree Mr Kates. Art is like beauty, in the eye and mind of individuals. What is art?, What makes art great? what is erotic? When is art porn?
The phrase was used in 1964 by United States Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart to describe his threshold test for obscenity in Jacobellis v. Ohio. In explaining why the material at issue in the case was not obscene under the Roth test, and therefore was protected speech that could not be censored, Stewart wrote:
I shall not today attempt further to define the kinds of material I understand to be embraced within that shorthand description [“hard-core pornography”], and perhaps I could never succeed in intelligibly doing so. But I know it when I see it, and the motion picture involved in this case is not that.
”I know it when I see it’….that is the rule.
Thank god for level headed judges.
Maybe Rockwell just liked painting images of real life?
Utter nonsense. The Federal Government is killing CoinJar for example with their latest imposition to comply with AusTrac.
Escobar had over 1 bn in USD AS PHYSICAL CURRENCY. He could have used a wire service.
He didn’t.
Someone told me a painting was Jackson Pollock’s. I said “Strewth mate, it’s not that bad.”
Steve,
I think you have this wrong (sorry!). This Norman Rockwell is not — well, not mostly — about the silliness of abstract expressionism or superficial fashion or the misunderstandings of different generations.
NR was a poet of affirmation. Some his works poke fun at pretension. This one, too, maybe. But Rockwell’s strength lies in his ability to portray otherwise ordinary moments that tell us about great and lasting “American” values.
The well- (even dandily-) dressed man has purchased a ticket to this exhibition. He is standing too close to the painting, so he may be seeing this kind of art for the the first time. But he’s standing still. Maybe he’s confronting the piece; but his stance is relaxed, not rigid. He’s someone (as the title, and even his outfit, suggests) who knows a bit about art and taste, including his own. Possibly he’s mesmerised. He’s not agitated or even, as far as we can tell, perplexed. For all we know, he may even LIKE the work: its energy and curious depth (Pollock achieves a dimension of depth that seems impossible given his method). Certainly, he’s giving the painting full attention. Not walking by. Not waving it off. No evidence he’s sneering. Soon, he’s going to step back from the canvas and ask himself… what?
We don’t know, of course. Rockwell has left it to us to imagine. To decide for ourselves, not what WE think, but what this kind of man should make of this kind of picture. Will he wave it off? Will he rememver it? There’s more to the story, but we have to supply the missing elements for ourselves. That’s one way NRs paintings often resonate.
The beautiful suit, hat, gloves, furled umbrella are as emblematic of privilege, settled order, comfort and social status as the painting is emblematic of anarchy (?), disorder, disquiet and upheaval. But here they stand, face-to-face, in a quiet tableau, regarding each other. Is it too much to say that this is a picture of (an opportunity for) tolerance, free-enquiry, freedom of speech and diversity (in the old sense of “contains multitudes”)?
I think it is a supremely American picture and a delightful celebration — as many Norman Rockwells are — of the best things about the USA.
Ah! Rockwell, Pollock! Bollocks. They’re both over-rated. Same observation by a much superor artist here:
As an artist myself I appreciate both artists Rockwell was a peerless illustrator ,while Blue Poles is conceptual art .I always admired Rockwell conveying his concept of American everyday country life . The first couple of times I saw Blue Poles it impressed me ,it wasn’t just daubs on canvas but carefully composed ,it was nicely displayed at the National Gallery in Canberra on a wall of its own . I liked it ,but the last time I went there I couldn’t find it where it had been shown to advantage,’I finally found it in a room tucked away in a corner ,displayed terribly ,I remarked to an employee of the gallery that this was no way to treat a couple of million of taxpayers dollars .sic transit Gloria ,from a controversial purchase to a painting stuck in a corner to get it out if the way it seemed ,it reminded me of a newspaper ,todays news is tomorrow’s fish n chip wrapper .
When in Paris years ago there was Jackson Pollock retrospective at the Pompidou Centre and as I had not even seen Blue Poles I went to see it . After seeing a documentary that showed him in his old army shorts and boots splashing paint over a canvas on the floor It was hard to believe this could be art however I enjoyed his work immensely pleasurable to contemplate ,
Blue Poles is shit.