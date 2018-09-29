Liberty Quote
The common good of a collective — a race, a class, a state — was the claim and justification of every tyranny ever established over men.— Ayn Rand
-
-
Comment we received
Enraged they may be.
Human they are not.
I’d say that Kates did not go far enough. Ford has perjured herself and there is a criminal, financially corrupt conspiracy attached to the Kavanaugh accusers.
Sounds like ABC favourite Vanessa Badham.
Whoever wrote this to Kates basically said that to sexually assault a woman is wrong, but to sexually assault a man is good conduct.
Might be in their interests to have a counsellor to chat to them about their sexual assault fantasies.
Ford’s lying was carefully curated so that nothing she said could ever be disproven, thus avoiding perjury charges. Time? Place? Two witnesses, or four, or five? All men, or one woman?
All nebulous enough to do nothing except leave a cloud over proceedings while she skates away humming the latest resistance chant to herself.
Anybody doubt that their left are actually fighting a war to the death, while non-lefties are just trying to get to live our own lives?.
Sounds like they ran out of pizza in their mum’s basement, enough to make anyone antsy.
Not sure why you feel the need to blank out the identifying details, these idiots need to be brought out into the light.
This is a universal problem with the right, far too nice, play nice, play fair. Playing nice and playing fair is never going to free the chinese from communist rule, nor us from “democratic” socialism. Which after all is nothing but communism with lipstick.
Classic Leftist projection.
Enraged Human’s first Guest Post should be an interesting read.
Enraged human is not doing us women any favours. Making false allegations or hysterical overblown allegations does not help women who have been genuinely assaulted. Abusing or threatening people he question the veracity of allegations – hello enraged human – is definitely not helping women.
It’s the way of the world. The defence of this woman (all women it now seems), who has demonstrated significant shortfalls in her story, will eventually backfire badly. Not on this woman alone, but on all women.
It has already begun and women will increasingly start realising that they have received the raw end of the deal as men start distancing themselves from all women in order to protect themselves. The only men that will still keep doing what they are doing are the real rapists etc; good men will avoid any possible reason for accusations, misinterpretations etc and women will ultimately suffer.
Just look at what’s happening in parliament. Women don’t get what they want, so they complain about bullying from men. It will soon become a legitimate reason for men not to work or associate with women.
Reap what ye sow.
Is that you Clementine of the same last name? Have a bex and a good lie down dear. You are getting hysterical.
Seventy Gorillas eh?
A very specific number.
Not Sixty-Nine, not Seventy-One.
What experience is being drawn on here? (regarding the optimal number of Gorillas to be forcibly shagged by)
Can’t please all of the people all of the time.
Another satisfied customer.
Wasn’t me. I spell it with an x.
When do you reckon gorilla r&pe starts to get tiresome ?
I reckon by about gorilla 35 you are over it.
The author could be substituting Sudanese with gorillas. Little bit racist.
Has there ever been a case of a gorilla raping a human female.. male even?
Gorilla Trains. Think of Harambe.
Yes but they have their self-appointed moral authority and you are untermensch for not sharing their views.
Also, was it Chlamydia Ford? It’s the kinda complete lack of self-awareness and irony thing she does.
http://stoneyroads.com/2018/09/amyl-might-soon-be-banned-in-australia-thanks-to-the-tga/
Now that the arse-loosening amyl nitrate looks like being banned, 70 gorillas at once might just be raising the bar a bit too high.
Aunty Comrades.
How’s this. I believe Ford is a lying piece of human filth. The cutesy, little girl didn’t work for me.
Their safe schools teaches us that 70 older and more experienced gorillas at once is a valid lifestyle choice for a young and curious boy and there is not only nothing wrong with that, but that anybody that tries to slutshame gorilla-kinder-philes must be strongly called out as a bully on social media.
Aunty Comrades.
Which one? The US one or the Australian one?
You are definitely over the target and scoring direct hits to cop this level of unimaginative flak. And as my DOG (Dear Old Granny) used to say, it says far more about their values and characteristics as a human (or lack of them) than it ever says about Steve.
Didn’t know Malcolm and Lucy read the Cat blog.
Steve has visited a world of woe upon himself.
Anyone who came away from that thinking that the woman was credible are simply incapable of sober judgement, INCAPABLE.
Hmm, I wonder what the significance of the number 70 is, don’t suicide bombers get 70 virgins?
Enraged excrement signed his/her name at the end. 😂🤣😆
72 virgins.
I think a woman wrote this. She wanted to force onto Steve (a dirty rotten white male), her experiences.
Whoever wrote that message will have Tim Southpossumarse on their case by sundown tonight.
The word “Gorilla” may be used, but alla same long “Ape”, “Monkey”, “Orang-Utan” we know what “Gorilla” really means.
The HRC will make this racist pay dearly.
Seventy is the smallest weird number of gorillas, mathematically speaking.
After comprehensive and complex dialectical analysis of the lexicographic structure of the comment, the verbal construction, tense conjuctions and the word patterns, I have narrowed it down to either 1. University academic, social sciences, 4-7 years of post-academic education, several peer-reviewed publications, or 2. twelve year old. Further exegesis to follow.
I expect so. You just want to cuddle and talk about your feelings.
I think the Ford is a very calculating woman. The ‘can’t remember anything other than the things directly relating to Kavangh’ bit, including who paid for the polygraph last month??
Also the little girl voice designed to bring everyone back to the idea that it’s a 15yr girl telling the story. I hear her students say that is not her normal voice, I’d like to hear some confirmation (audio) on that.
I’m willing to bet money the Dems find another ‘accuser’ in the next week and the new message will be there should be no vote until all claims have been investigated and delayed by the FBI, maybe even a special counsel. I also expect a number of leaks to come from the FBI investigation and in the next year to find out some bomb shell fact about Ford and that several journolists knew about but kept hidden.
And how about Ronan Farrow going full kamakazi with his only recently won reputation?? WTF!
The enraged one sounds an awful lot like Clem Ford or one of her enraged delusional supporters.
Only a “liberated” feminista could use a language like that!
Only an enraged, dangerous psychopath can display so much anger!
Just a thought, would a respectable male gorilla be tempted to rape Christine Blasey Ford, or Diane Feinstein or any feminista?!?!?!
Meh, this comment isn’t that much worse than typical stuff you see in Cat threads. I actually thought it was Steve’s comment at first because he’s always so emotional.
For fun, just tell people here that immigration isn’t a problem and you’ll top this comment in no time.
Go fist yourself until your hair bleeds Iampeter.
It’s one of the regular Left commentators here.
It’s a problem for some and a profit opportunity for others, but we haven’t even got up to that discussion. We are still stuck on the question as to whether any people anywhere has the right to control their nation’s borders for any reason whatsoever. Once that’s established there’s huge scope for discussion on what policy people might choose.
If you are told that open borders are your ONLY choice under ANY situation then don’t bother worrying about problems because you don’t even get a choice from the get go.
Turnbull, of course, had a special skilled entry visa category for left wing antifa rapegorilllas snuck in as a loophole to be a little sneaky thrill for all the lefty filth that couldn’t quite manage to get it up for themselves.
So…. Clementine Ford reads the Cat…. Who’d a thunk it. 😉
It is not immigration that is the problem. It is the failure to make the penalty so terrifying that it vastly outweighs the attractions. The Japanese used to behead boat arrivals on the beach but they had no youtube to spread the images so had to be extreme. Why with our technology are people not scared to so much as cross the equator? Because the government is not treating them sufficiently inhumanely.
The whole of Sweden with their pink pussy hatted males are going to have difficulty getting it up with all the gender dysphoria they are brainwashed into accepting. That must be the ideal marxist man a sexually impotent male with nail polish and lipstick, compliant, obedient, disposable. A gimp for the pleasure of the globalist elite.
mOnty?
Steve doesn’t come here for the politics…
RECORDS SHOW DR. FORD IS NOT A LICENSED PSYCHOLOGIST, MAY HAVE COMMITTED PERJURY
According to records, Ford is not licensed in the state of California
https://www.infowars.com/records-show-dr-ford-is-not-a-licensed-psychologist-may-have-committed-perjury/
I am grateful to Steve Kates for being the lightning rod he has become that makes enemies of the common people reveal their black hearts full of hate. It’s a truly special talent.
Freedom is not only wasted on such totalitarian amoeba; they loathe it.
Thanks for posting it, Doomlord.