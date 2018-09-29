Liberty Quote
Hell hath no fury like another leftist “feel-good-idea-at-the-time” policy exposed as a failure.— Terry McCrann
-
-
Open Forum: September 29, 2018
Carnegie Clean Energy CEO Michael Ottaviano resigns amid growing investor discontent
Mr Ottaviano is the third high-ranking executive to leave the company this year, following former chief financial officer Aidan Flynn and chief operating officer Greg Allen.
His corporate profile states that he “has been responsible for raising close to $200 million in equity, debt and government grant funding”.
Analysis of financial reports shows that the company also received $25 million in R&D tax refunds between 2013-14 and 2017-18.
The company’s grants include:
Almost $29 million in Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) funding for projects off Garden island and Albany in WA
More than $10 million in Low Emissions Energy Development funding and $15.75 million for the Albany project from the WA Government
The company has never turned a profit, which is not unusual for a company still trying to commercialise its technology.
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-09-28/carnegie-clean-energy-ceo-michael-ottaviano-resigns/10317742
Winners are grinners.
Morning all!
It’s likely that Trump has managed to save the republic. Democrats are mightily pissed off.
only 6 months ago…
Northam Solar Farm set to be a ‘game changer’, says Carnegie Clean Energy boss
Carnegie Clean Energy retains a 50 per cent stake in a deal with co-equity investors Indigenous Business Australia (IBA) and the Perth Noongar Foundation to deliver electricity to about 3000 households throughout the 25-year project.
https://www.communitynews.com.au/hills-gazette/news/northam-solar-farm-set-to-be-a-game-changer-says-carnegie-clean-energy-boss/
