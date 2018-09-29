Open Forum: September 29, 2018

Posted on 12:01 am, September 29, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

10 Responses to Open Forum: September 29, 2018

  5. zyconoclast
    #2827319, posted on September 29, 2018 at 12:17 am

    Carnegie Clean Energy CEO Michael Ottaviano resigns amid growing investor discontent

    Mr Ottaviano is the third high-ranking executive to leave the company this year, following former chief financial officer Aidan Flynn and chief operating officer Greg Allen.

    His corporate profile states that he “has been responsible for raising close to $200 million in equity, debt and government grant funding”.

    Analysis of financial reports shows that the company also received $25 million in R&D tax refunds between 2013-14 and 2017-18.

    The company’s grants include:

    Almost $29 million in Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) funding for projects off Garden island and Albany in WA
    More than $10 million in Low Emissions Energy Development funding and $15.75 million for the Albany project from the WA Government

    The company has never turned a profit, which is not unusual for a company still trying to commercialise its technology.

    http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-09-28/carnegie-clean-energy-ceo-michael-ottaviano-resigns/10317742

  8. Snoopy
    #2827322, posted on September 29, 2018 at 12:22 am

    It’s likely that Trump has managed to save the republic. Democrats are mightily pissed off.

  9. zyconoclast
    #2827323, posted on September 29, 2018 at 12:25 am

    only 6 months ago…

    Northam Solar Farm set to be a ‘game changer’, says Carnegie Clean Energy boss

    Carnegie Clean Energy retains a 50 per cent stake in a deal with co-equity investors Indigenous Business Australia (IBA) and the Perth Noongar Foundation to deliver electricity to about 3000 households throughout the 25-year project.

    https://www.communitynews.com.au/hills-gazette/news/northam-solar-farm-set-to-be-a-game-changer-says-carnegie-clean-energy-boss/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.