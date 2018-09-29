Speaking of the ABC

Phillip Coorey has an op-ed in the AFR that I mostly agree with. But this stuck out:

Journalists should not be above criticism. If a journo has messed up then there should be a correction, retraction, right of reply or whatever. If people were sacked for making mistakes or losing objectivity, there would be nobody left. Most politicians, however, ring the journalist to complain and sort it out. It’s the pissants who go straight to the editor or management. Nonetheless, the pissants are entitled to complain and the ABC has higher accountability standards than any other organisation because it is taxpayer-funded. Economics correspondent Emma Alberici was dragged over the coals for weeks over a contentious article about company tax cuts which contained errors. In the end, the ABC issued corrections. To sack her would have been disproportionate. To do it at the behest of the government would have been wrong.

Generally I think that is correct. But not so with the ABC. The ABC is government owned (a so-called public broadcaster that is somehow not a state broadcaster – but tell that to the taxpayers) unlike the other media. In several places in the op-ed Coorey suggests that the government was picking on the ABC for reporting stories that other media had also reported. Yet the government is clearly holding the ABC to a higher standard. It must. Otherwise how does the government justify the $1 billion the ABC gets every year from the taxpayers? The ABC, in theory, is not supposed to be just as shoddy as everyone else.

So the point is, I think it would be inappropriate for the PM to call up an ABC journalist and engage in some seagull management. It is appropriate that the correct channels be followed. As far as I can see that is exactly what Malcolm Turnbull and Mitch Fifield did. In this instance it is the board that did the wrong thing. Mind you, for all the talk of political interference the fact remains that Alberici, Faine, and Probyn kept their jobs and, indeed, were entirely ignorant of the fact that chairman Milne wanted them gone.