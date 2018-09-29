Speaking of the ABC

Phillip Coorey has an op-ed in the AFR that I mostly agree with. But this stuck out:
Journalists should not be above criticism. If a journo has messed up then there should be a correction, retraction, right of reply or whatever. If people were sacked for making mistakes or losing objectivity, there would be nobody left.
Most politicians, however, ring the journalist to complain and sort it out. It’s the pissants who go straight to the editor or management.
Nonetheless, the pissants are entitled to complain and the ABC has higher accountability standards than any other organisation because it is taxpayer-funded.
Economics correspondent Emma Alberici was dragged over the coals for weeks over a contentious article about company tax cuts which contained errors. In the end, the ABC issued corrections. To sack her would have been disproportionate. To do it at the behest of the government would have been wrong.
Generally I think that is correct. But not so with the ABC. The ABC is government owned (a so-called public broadcaster that is somehow not a state broadcaster – but tell that to the taxpayers) unlike the other media. In several places in the op-ed Coorey suggests that the government was picking on the ABC for reporting stories that other media had also reported. Yet the government is clearly holding the ABC to a higher standard. It must. Otherwise how does the government justify the $1 billion the ABC gets every year from the taxpayers? The ABC, in theory, is not supposed to be just as shoddy as everyone else.
So the point is, I think it would be inappropriate for the PM to call up an ABC journalist and engage in some seagull management. It is appropriate that the correct channels be followed. As far as I can see that is exactly what Malcolm Turnbull and Mitch Fifield did. In this instance it is the board that did the wrong thing. Mind you, for all the talk of political interference the fact remains that Alberici, Faine, and Probyn kept their jobs and, indeed, were entirely ignorant of the fact that chairman Milne wanted them gone.
Sorry, I don’t agree that sacking Alberici would have been disproportionate.
Her article was specifically wrong, partisan and amounted to activist propaganda. We have a right to expect far better from a senior journalist. Is that a sacking offence…well perhaps not on its own – there is an editor who allowed this rubbish to go to air – there are questions to be answered there, too.
But, here’s the thing: Alberici is the ABC’s senior economics correspondent. So being unable to distinguish between corporate income and corporate profit would indicate gross incompetence in her role – that is sufficient, I think to tip the scales clearly in favour of dismissal.
Now, to be absolutely fair, this is the ABC, so we need to ask the question – did Alberici indeed understand the difference between profit and income but believe that her audience didn’t? In that case, we see malicious propaganda. In this case, I think the matter warrants tarring and feathering before her sacking.
I agree, though, termination at the insistence of the government f the day is inappropriate. Milne/Guthrie shouldn’t have needed to be told.
Maybe imagine the consequences had she written the article for a commercial publication.
Alberscreechi is the ALPBC’s self-described “Chief Economics Correspondent”, having been re-assigned after she and Snowcone killed off its supposed flagship news and current affairs program Lateline, on a salary somewhere north of $200,000 (that we are not permitted to know).
The article in question displayed an understanding of the subject matter that fell well short of even undergraduate level while being highly subjective and prejudicial (vampire squids anyone?). It should never have been published. Once published even the ALPBC complaints department, which follows the North Korean model, couldn’t defend it.
It is simply the high water mark of the dozens of episodes that occur daily across the ALPBC media behemoth daily despite legislation and Charter intended to ensure balance and fairness. The staff co-op just continues on its merry way knowing that they are untouchable and free from even the lightest management control.
The ABC is government owned (a so-called public broadcaster that is somehow not a state broadcaster – but tell that to the taxpayers)
It’s not a state broadcaster because it isn’t required to toe the state line.
If people were sacked for making mistakes or losing objectivity, there would be nobody left.
He says that like it’s bad thing! In private enterprise, people are sacked for making mistakes, especially when a pattern of mistakes indicates incompetence. They are then replaced by competent employees. Why shouldn’t this apply in the ABC? That’s how the standards of an organisation are improved. That ABC employees seem to have tenure goes some way to explaining why the organisation’s standards are falling. If the public must fund the ABC – and the case for a public broadcaster is increasingly difficult to make in a digital world – then it deserves better.
If it was not incompetence, then the article was deliberately misleading. I’m pretty sure that the ABC Rules of Professional Conduct have something to say on this.
Was an internal investigation undertaken to determine if it was deliberate or not? If Milne thought it was deliberate then he should have acted through the appropriate channels.
Have always believed Alberici should be re-assigned to compere an exercise show. What nature gave her remains the total sum of her worthwhile attributes, and her absolute refusal to admit she’s a dill is of no account because there a legions of other dills out there to affirm her worth. Several weeks after having been revealed not to know that revenue does not equal profit she cocked this snook at her detractors.
… Viewers said ‘That’s just galling’
Galling! That’s how some feel now
I’m scribbling about things like tax
‘Give companies more’,
The government roars
‘Don’t worry about things like facts’
Bullies, they tried to put me down,
‘Girls shouldn’t have so much front!‘
But I’m not going anywhere
Because they’re just a bunch of …
…Mean nasty people.
Unashamed, unrepentant and arrogantly ignorant (to the cheers of the likeminded)
Catch Alberici rapping: