Libertyfest Brisbane

Posted on 10:02 pm, September 30, 2018 by Rafe Champion

Two great days in Brisbane, no Cats in sight but a lot of very good speakers.

After chatting with two or three people who did not know about Catallaxy I asked for a show of hands in the next session – who is aware of Catallaxy? drawing about five hands in the room with 100 filled seats.

Did anyone see any media coverage? It seems the SMH gave a reasonable report on the Bettina Arndt session (how did they know about it?) and Andrew Bolt mentioned some of Senator Amanda Stokers good words today. They must have done press releases.

3 Responses to Libertyfest Brisbane

  1. politichix
    #2828662, posted on September 30, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    I was there. It was great!

  2. Tiny Dancer
    #2828678, posted on September 30, 2018 at 11:07 pm

    No idea. I blame your husband.

  3. Hydra
    #2828681, posted on September 30, 2018 at 11:18 pm

    Now they are all aware of Catallaxy.

