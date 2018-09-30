Liberty Quote
Civilization is the progress toward a society of privacy. The savage’s whole existence is public, ruled by the laws of his tribe. Civilization is the process of setting man free from men.— Ayn Rand
Welcome to New China, clean and green
Silly question I know but if CO2 is being absorbed predominantly by the oceans, does anyone have a graph of CO2 ppm in the oceans for the last 100 years ?
( disclaimer, I’m just a dumb tradesmen)
Must be a bit of a grade on that line. Looks like they had everything opened up!
Why have one when you can have three at once?
Thanks Bruce, nothing to do with China but boys toys…
I would love to see again the ICI film from the ’50s, making the desert of W Victoria bloom with super and trace elements after they dragged a ships anchor cable between two bulldozers to knock over the low scrub.
Decades later I met the film-maker in a philosophy group, at the time he was involved with the Communist Party, and he used his company car on the weekend to deliver literature. He said he didn’t last long in the party, the dogmatism was intolerable.
BoN,
When the trains went under the bridge and enveloped it in smoke, I could smell them, and I haven’t been on a steam train since I was a boy.
No such graph.
CO2 is absorbed in cool waters, and outgassed in warm waters (just like your beer going flat).
CO2 is also food for the micro organisms just like it is food for vegetation on land.
CO2 also turns into white chalk just like the White Cliffs of Dover.
CO2 is also used by shelled critters to make their shells.
So, nobody knows how much CO2 is in the oceans at any given time. Sure, they may “guesstimate” the figure, but the error margin would be bigger than the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere.
Anyone claiming to know what will happen to the pH balance of the oceans (aarrgghhh!! ocean acidification will kill all life as we know it!!!) is a liar and a shyster of first order.
p.s. Don’t sell yourself short. No such thing as a “dumb tradesman”
Now, I wanna take you home, it’s too far to walk on your on.
Reminds me of the East Perth loco sheds in the 60’s. One of the comments under the video –
‘What are they feeding it, the souls of the damned?’