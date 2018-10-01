Libertyfest – Mark Tier and Viv Forbes

One of the speakers in Brisbane was Mark Tier, not a household name but veteran of the original 1970s Workers Party and possibly a household name among investors and finance people. This is an interview with the editor of an Austrian website in Australia! These are his books on money and financial management.

From the interview.

Daily Bell: What’s your track record been like? Mark Tier: Actually, until I figured out what became The Winning Investment Habits of Warren Buffett & George Soros, lousy. Ironically, in the World Money Analyst I advised other people what they should do with their money. My own forays into the market usually ended with burnt fingers. Once I applied (starting in 1998) what I call the 23 “winning investment habits” to my own investing, everything changed. For the next six years my personal stock investments went up an average of 24.4% per year − compared to the S&P’s 2.3% − without a single losing year, compared to three for the S&P. A major, major transformation. I can’t tell you my precise track record since then as I stopped keeping track of it. Put it this way: except for a dip in 2008, my net worth has gone up or remained stable. And that’s after paying the rent, putting food on the table, putting four kids through private schools and university, and indulging in vices like latest electronic gadgets and expensive cigars. And when I get up in the morning, I have the luxury of choosing to do whatever I want to do with my day. Mostly, I write.

His function was to introduce the Libertyfest award winner for the year, the amazing Viv Forbes, also a veteran of the early days of the libertarian movement in Australia. In recent times has major concern has been the climate debacle, as you can gather from this commentary.

Mark Tier conveyed some sense of the remarkable life that Viv Forbes lived and the man himself gave an insight into way that activists worked with typewriters and the gestetner copier and the most sophisticated communication device was the fax. Actually he probably predated the fax.

His talk ended with on a simultaneously amusing and moving note saying that there should have been two prizes, one for his wife who was there with him every step of the way. He gave her a prize as well to show he meant it!

I hope these two talks and all the others will end up on line presumably with the Libertyworks website and if so I will be sure to tell the Cats about it!