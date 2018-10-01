Liberty Quote
If the relationship of trust between government and people is replaced by growing conflict between over-government and the people’s impatient rejection of high taxes, the search for new ways to elude detection by the tax-inspectors and tax collectors may be expected to grow.— Arthur Seldon
-
-
Monday Forum: October 1, 2018
Just passing. Saw a thread. Don’t tell me I prime monster?
Hello
Lucky ole bugger aren’t I’. I declare Australia the Peoples Populist anti Globalist Republic and make gangrene socialism a capital crime it it after all the highest of treasons ,innit?
Uu uh, Turnbull unleashing stories on past colleagues……………………
or is it just a slow news day?
Nothing to worry about,
we’re all gunna fry!
Top ten?
To lurk or not to lurk…
I dedicate this thread to the soul burning coal train of China.
Long may it be fueled by dead commie essences.
Long time since I’ve been in the top ten.
I bow to your superior keyboard speed, Dr Fred. You are today’s ruler and overlord. Comrade.
If Melbourne Storm were still in the game I could numerically make the team!
Drive like a girl:
17-year-old Hallie Deegan wins NASCAR K&N Pro Series race
I thought P platers weren’t allowed to drive faster than 90 ks?
13th!
GE/YE 2020!!
Muddy?
Sports radio SEN in Melbournibad never tells its audience what is going on internally and, without warning, Gerard Whateley’s three-hour morning show has been yanked off the air.
Whateley is the ex-ABC, smartarse leftard knowall recruited to SEN in what management flagged as the talent coup of the year, but his sanctimonious lectures of sports fan has tanked his ratings – 2.2 in the last survey, barely registering compared with previous surveys for his SEN morning 9-12 timeslot in the 4-5 range.
I’m guessing SEN fears the next audience survey due in the next week. The station has replaced Whateley with Trade Radio, a pre-existing seasonal live content package from the station’s new owner Crocmedia [whose CEO Craig Hutchison has taken over as CEO of SEN] covering the post-season period leading up to the AFL draft.
Blind Freddie could have told Hutchison Whateley would be a ratings disaster if allowed to lecture his sports audience about politics as he has done. I’m enjoying the schadenfreude.
Probably the most satisfying aspect of the rolling of Turnbull is that he is taking it so hard.
Via Bolt:
What they mean is “making it impossible for Mr Turnbull to lead” the government further to the left. And heaven forbid that conservatives, in a nominally conservative party, attempt to pursue conservative policies. Instead of doing a Turnbull and enacting ALP policies for them.
The link.
Mike Tokes
✔
@MikeTokes
BOMBSHELL: Christine Blasey Ford’s brother worked with Peter Strzok’s sister-in-law at Exelis Inc, a US Defense and Intelligence contractor.
•Jill Strzok is Peter Strzoks’ sister-in-law
•Jill Strzok works with Thomas Blasey
•Thomas Blasey is Christine Ford’s brother
5:36 AM – Sep 30, 2018
More Conspiracy Connections.
This extra week is turning into a goldmine.
Flake is god.
For climate nerds, a particularly good piece by Will Happer who was canvassed as a possible Science Czar for Trumpie.
More womenist Nazis call for abolition of evidence and proof …
At an ABC Online story about men allegedly stalking women with drones …
The Office of the eSafety Commissioner boss, Julie Inman Grant, has heard “stories.”
The ABC headline for this screeches …
Perpetrators using drones to stalk victims in new age of technology fuelled harassment.
—————-
So there you have it: there are now generalised demands for “reverse onus” – meaning if you have a vagina you can accuse any man of anything and he has to prove he’s innocent.
Saw the lights on; thought I’d drop in. Love what you’ve done with place.
BTW to improve your ranking re the podium or cricket, NRL, AFL or any other teams we should adjust the count for people who weigh in two or three times.!
I noticed that too, Tom. I’m listening now. He was doing Mon-Thurs…
Lest we forget, the media certainly has:
Many attributed Mr Abbott’s downfall to the constant push-back he received from Mr Turnbull and a centre -Left faction of the Liberal Party, making it almost impossible for Mr Abbott to lead.
To the surprise of few. MT still doesn’t understand life.
NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Jones
“If legislation was to change, that reverses onus, for example, that may well be a positive means for police.”
If I were to state I believe NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Jones was making that statement with a meth filled gerbil up his bum the onus would be on him to disprove that.
“She heard a distinctive whirring overhead and her former partner was monitoring her daily movements through a drone over her safe house.”
LOL!!!
So dude moved interstate to fly a drone over her chicken coop?
That’s hilarious BS. Gold.
CL – When the last man is convicted and imprisoned. What will females do?
Christine Blasey Ford has not been contacted by FBI yet in Brett Kavanaugh investigation: Source
A deliberate go slow VicPold style or are they interviewing everyone else first so they can line up her lies?
I hope Trump set a time limit.
How could Australians be so cruel as to banish the God Emperor who was born to rule over Terror Australis to a miserable zillion dollar apartment in a land ruled by Demon Donald?
When the last man is convicted and imprisoned. What will females do?
They will turn on each other. That level of hatred cannot be appeased or contained.
I think he said one week
Why is
Macron
channeling
Maocolm?
I think he said one week
Excellent
There’s No Such Thing As a Female Comedian, Part 98,000,000,000,007:
Eric Cartman has seen the future:
He really is delusional and spiteful.
But Turnbull said he would stay on in his seat, even if he was dumped as PM. Of course, that decision changed within the week. Rudd and Abbott contested elections and won, so are entitled to stay in parliament as long as the party and their constituents want.
Private polling always says what they want it to stay.
But he actually stated that he would stay on. It’s on the record.
Actually, the division was not created by Abbott but by Turnbull.
Turnbull dumped Abbott to the backbench and, under liberal conventions, backbenchers are not bound by cabinet solidarity. Turnbull could have silenced Abbott by keeping him in cabinet but chose to have his revenge. Both Turnbull and the ABC know this but it is never stated.
Oh no! A right-wing character in a (nominally) conservative party!
So Turnbull will, again, not assist in cleaning up the mess he made. Only the ABC cares any more about what he is doing.
Turn on transgender “females” for appropriating their gender, of course.
Drive like a girl:
17-year-old Hallie Deegan wins NASCAR K&N Pro Series race
I thought P platers weren’t allowed to drive faster than 90 ks?
Hailie Deegan
The woman planning a trip to New York who accidentally ticked ‘I am a terrorist’ on a visa form.
CL – When the last man is convicted and imprisoned. What will females do?
Why, read ‘The Handmaiden’s Tale’ and find out.
I no longer subscribe to the Oz but I still get daily headline story teasers.
Today’s shows the depths to which the Oz has sunk.
Photo of Kellyanne Conway with inset photo of Kavanaugh. Headline: “I’m a sex assault victim”
Text:
It shows, firstly, that the Oz is in a race to the bottom, and, secondly, that talking about Brett Kavanaugh can get you r*ped.
Because anyone-but-Trumble would make a better show against Tits.
Any reluctance to submit to a full body-cavity search for gerbil hairs would be tantamount to a confession of guilt.
If you’ve ever worked in an all-female workplace you’d know what they’ll do next.
It will be brutal.
Goddamned Boomers are at it again. Rampant Degeneracy.
BoN & zyc,
Riiiiight.
Narcissist roulette – KRudd or Trumble?
The Australian people have disappointed Lord Waffleworth yet again. His genius is wasted on us.
DrBeauGan
Even better if the accuser was a woman and claims it was 30 years ago therefore no hairs or evidence to be found hes as good as guilty under the new Thomas Law.
The last remaining life form, after Gaia smites us with thermageddon, will be green goo.
How some algae may survive climate change
How do you survive a name like Fatima Foflonker? Like a heat resistant alga I suspect.
I see Lucy is giving Bad Malcolm free rein.
Gotta be Waffles. He truly believes he was born to lead. KRuddy is just a defective public servant who lived in a car and is still trying to compensate for it.
Lucy and Daddy have taken the gloves off.
This has to be a joke, right?
Drones are the new boogie man of the ignorant.