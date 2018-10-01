Monday Forum: October 1, 2018

Posted on 9:30 am, October 1, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

56 Responses to Monday Forum: October 1, 2018

  1. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2828836, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:33 am

    Just passing. Saw a thread. Don’t tell me I prime monster?

  3. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2828840, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:36 am

    Lucky ole bugger aren’t I’. I declare Australia the Peoples Populist anti Globalist Republic and make gangrene socialism a capital crime it it after all the highest of treasons ,innit?

  4. Jessie
    #2828842, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:37 am

    Uu uh, Turnbull unleashing stories on past colleagues……………………
    or is it just a slow news day?

  7. Siltstone
    #2828852, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:47 am

    To lurk or not to lurk…

  8. thefrollickingmole
    #2828853, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:48 am

    I dedicate this thread to the soul burning coal train of China.
    Long may it be fueled by dead commie essences.

  9. Megan
    #2828854, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:50 am

    Long time since I’ve been in the top ten.

  10. Megan
    #2828856, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:51 am

    I bow to your superior keyboard speed, Dr Fred. You are today’s ruler and overlord. Comrade.

  11. Rossini
    #2828858, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:52 am

    If Melbourne Storm were still in the game I could numerically make the team!

  12. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2828859, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:53 am

    Drive like a girl:

    17-year-old Hallie Deegan wins NASCAR K&N Pro Series race

    I thought P platers weren’t allowed to drive faster than 90 ks?

  15. Tom
    #2828865, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:04 am

    Sports radio SEN in Melbournibad never tells its audience what is going on internally and, without warning, Gerard Whateley’s three-hour morning show has been yanked off the air.

    Whateley is the ex-ABC, smartarse leftard knowall recruited to SEN in what management flagged as the talent coup of the year, but his sanctimonious lectures of sports fan has tanked his ratings – 2.2 in the last survey, barely registering compared with previous surveys for his SEN morning 9-12 timeslot in the 4-5 range.

    I’m guessing SEN fears the next audience survey due in the next week. The station has replaced Whateley with Trade Radio, a pre-existing seasonal live content package from the station’s new owner Crocmedia [whose CEO Craig Hutchison has taken over as CEO of SEN] covering the post-season period leading up to the AFL draft.

    Blind Freddie could have told Hutchison Whateley would be a ratings disaster if allowed to lecture his sports audience about politics as he has done. I’m enjoying the schadenfreude.

  16. Snoopy
    #2828866, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:05 am

    Probably the most satisfying aspect of the rolling of Turnbull is that he is taking it so hard.

  17. Senile Old Guy
    #2828867, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:08 am

    Via Bolt:

    Many attributed Mr Turnbull’s downfall to the constant push-back he received from Mr Abbott and a conservative faction of the Liberal Party, making it almost impossible for Mr Turnbull to lead.

    What they mean is “making it impossible for Mr Turnbull to lead” the government further to the left. And heaven forbid that conservatives, in a nominally conservative party, attempt to pursue conservative policies. Instead of doing a Turnbull and enacting ALP policies for them.

    The link.

  18. Tailgunner
    #2828869, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:10 am


    Mike Tokes

    @MikeTokes
    BOMBSHELL: Christine Blasey Ford’s brother worked with Peter Strzok’s sister-in-law at Exelis Inc, a US Defense and Intelligence contractor.

    •Jill Strzok is Peter Strzoks’ sister-in-law
    •Jill Strzok works with Thomas Blasey
    •Thomas Blasey is Christine Ford’s brother
    5:36 AM – Sep 30, 2018

    More Conspiracy Connections.
    This extra week is turning into a goldmine.
    Flake is god.

  19. Rafe Champion
    #2828870, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:12 am

    For climate nerds, a particularly good piece by Will Happer who was canvassed as a possible Science Czar for Trumpie.

  20. C.L.
    #2828874, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:14 am

    More womenist Nazis call for abolition of evidence and proof …
    At an ABC Online story about men allegedly stalking women with drones …

    Onus of proof needs changing: prosecutors

    There are concerns laws are not keeping pace with digital developments.

    Prosecutors told the ABC their biggest challenge to combating these methods was the rules of evidence of the court, in particular the onus of proof.

    Currently, prosecutors have to be able to show the court it was actually the perpetrator who hit ‘Enter’ on a harassing message.

    The same goes for drones. Prosecutors have to be able to prove the perpetrator was flying the drone at the time.

    NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Jones said many of the examples could be covered by existing trespass or stalking laws and encouraged people with suspicions to make a report.

    He said tracking software and spyware were a particular problem, but he conceded the existing legislation did have limitations.

    “A lot of these laws were written prior to surveillance devices being as prevalent as they are now and certainly prior to some of the social networking apps,” he said.

    “It’s [a] very hard crime for the police to investigate and certainly to obtain sufficient evidence.

    “If legislation was to change, that reverses onus, for example, that may well be a positive means for police.”

    The Office of the eSafety Commissioner boss, Julie Inman Grant, has heard “stories.”

    The federal Office of the eSafety Commissioner is trying to arm victims to fight these digital intrusions through its eSafety Women initiative.

    “Really what I want to focus on doing is empowering women and other Australians with the strategies and the information that they need to be able to effectively combat this,” Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said.

    The commission’s staff are hearing a rising number of anecdotal reports of misused drones as staff travel the country running workshops for up to 5,000 domestic violence advocates and law enforcement officials…

    Commissioner Grant said the misuse of technology will “never fail to surprise” her.

    We’ve heard stories of a woman who’s escaped interstate, and she started getting and humiliating texts from her former husband,” she said.

    “She couldn’t figure out how he knew what she was doing until she went out to feed the chickens one day.

    “She heard a distinctive whirring overhead and her former partner was monitoring her daily movements through a drone over her safe house.”

    The ABC headline for this screeches …
    Perpetrators using drones to stalk victims in new age of technology fuelled harassment.
    —————-
    So there you have it: there are now generalised demands for “reverse onus” – meaning if you have a vagina you can accuse any man of anything and he has to prove he’s innocent.

  21. Bruce in WA
    #2828875, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:14 am

    Saw the lights on; thought I’d drop in. Love what you’ve done with place.

  22. Rafe Champion
    #2828876, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:14 am

    BTW to improve your ranking re the podium or cricket, NRL, AFL or any other teams we should adjust the count for people who weigh in two or three times.!

  23. Tailgunner
    #2828877, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:15 am

    I noticed that too, Tom. I’m listening now. He was doing Mon-Thurs…

  24. Nick
    #2828878, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:15 am

    Lest we forget, the media certainly has:

    Many attributed Mr Abbott’s downfall to the constant push-back he received from Mr Turnbull and a centre -Left faction of the Liberal Party, making it almost impossible for Mr Abbott to lead.

  25. stackja
    #2828879, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:15 am

    To the surprise of few. MT still doesn’t understand life.

  26. thefrollickingmole
    #2828881, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:18 am

    NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Jones
    “If legislation was to change, that reverses onus, for example, that may well be a positive means for police.”

    If I were to state I believe NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Jones was making that statement with a meth filled gerbil up his bum the onus would be on him to disprove that.

  27. Tailgunner
    #2828882, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:18 am

    “She heard a distinctive whirring overhead and her former partner was monitoring her daily movements through a drone over her safe house.”

    LOL!!!
    So dude moved interstate to fly a drone over her chicken coop?
    That’s hilarious BS. Gold.

  28. stackja
    #2828884, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:21 am

    CL – When the last man is convicted and imprisoned. What will females do?

  29. zyconoclast
    #2828886, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:22 am

    Christine Blasey Ford has not been contacted by FBI yet in Brett Kavanaugh investigation: Source

    A deliberate go slow VicPold style or are they interviewing everyone else first so they can line up her lies?

    I hope Trump set a time limit.

  30. incoherent rambler
    #2828887, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:22 am

    How could Australians be so cruel as to banish the God Emperor who was born to rule over Terror Australis to a miserable zillion dollar apartment in a land ruled by Demon Donald?

  31. Delta A
    #2828888, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:22 am

    When the last man is convicted and imprisoned. What will females do?

    They will turn on each other. That level of hatred cannot be appeased or contained.

  32. Nick
    #2828889, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:23 am

    I hope Trump set a time limit.

    I think he said one week

  34. zyconoclast
    #2828891, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:30 am

    I think he said one week

    Excellent

  36. duncanm
    #2828893, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:32 am

    stackja
    #2828884, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:21 am

    CL – When the last man is convicted and imprisoned. What will females do?

    Eric Cartman has seen the future:

  37. Senile Old Guy
    #2828894, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:35 am

    He really is delusional and spiteful.

    Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull has unleashed on Kevin Rudd and Tony Abbott, describing them as “miserable, miserable ghosts” who should have left Parliament the moment they lost the top job.

    But Turnbull said he would stay on in his seat, even if he was dumped as PM. Of course, that decision changed within the week. Rudd and Abbott contested elections and won, so are entitled to stay in parliament as long as the party and their constituents want.

    Speaking at a forum in New York, Mr Turnbull also described the recent Liberal leadership change as “crazy” and revealed “private polling” showed the Coalition was tracking ahead of Labor in marginal seats.

    Private polling always says what they want it to stay.

    But Mr Turnbull justified his decision to quit Parliament immediately, saying “when you stop being prime minister, that’s it'”.

    But he actually stated that he would stay on. It’s on the record.

    “There is no way I would be hanging around like Kevin Rudd or Tony Abbott,” he said. Both Mr Rudd and Mr Abbott created deep internal divisions after losing their prime ministerships in 2009 and 2015 respectively.

    Actually, the division was not created by Abbott but by Turnbull.

    Mr Abbott famously declared there would be “no wrecking, no undermining, no sniping” after he was deposed as leader but spent the next three years publicly intervening in policy debates and became a key figure in Mr Turnbull’s ousting.

    Turnbull dumped Abbott to the backbench and, under liberal conventions, backbenchers are not bound by cabinet solidarity. Turnbull could have silenced Abbott by keeping him in cabinet but chose to have his revenge. Both Turnbull and the ABC know this but it is never stated.

    At the Reuters event, Mr Turnbull again took aim at “his opponent” Mr Abbott, describing him as a “right-wing character”.

    Oh no! A right-wing character in a (nominally) conservative party!

    The Turnbulls are not expected to return home until after the Wentworth by-election later this month.

    So Turnbull will, again, not assist in cleaning up the mess he made. Only the ABC cares any more about what he is doing.

  38. Gab
    #2828895, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:36 am

    When the last man is convicted and imprisoned. What will females do?

    Turn on transgender “females” for appropriating their gender, of course.

  39. zyconoclast
    #2828896, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:36 am

    Drive like a girl:
    17-year-old Hallie Deegan wins NASCAR K&N Pro Series race
    I thought P platers weren’t allowed to drive faster than 90 ks?

    Hailie Deegan

  41. IainC of The Ponds
    #2828898, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:38 am

    CL – When the last man is convicted and imprisoned. What will females do?
    Why, read ‘The Handmaiden’s Tale’ and find out.

  42. pbw
    #2828900, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:40 am

    I no longer subscribe to the Oz but I still get daily headline story teasers.

    Today’s shows the depths to which the Oz has sunk.

    Photo of Kellyanne Conway with inset photo of Kavanaugh. Headline: “I’m a sex assault victim”
    Text:

    White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway admits she was once a victim of sexual assault while talking about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

    It shows, firstly, that the Oz is in a race to the bottom, and, secondly, that talking about Brett Kavanaugh can get you r*ped.

  43. egg_
    #2828901, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:41 am

    It will be interesting to see if Bawwie (co-leader of theirABC Melbournistan fiefdom) will continue to parrot Murdoch Derangement Syndrome conspiracy theories regarding chairmanship and MD.
    Right now he is asking why Waffleworth is not PM. For the umpteenth time

    Because anyone-but-Trumble would make a better show against Tits.

  44. DrBeauGan
    #2828902, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:41 am

    If I were to state I believe NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Jones was making that statement with a meth filled gerbil up his bum the onus would be on him to disprove that.

    Any reluctance to submit to a full body-cavity search for gerbil hairs would be tantamount to a confession of guilt.

  45. Socrates at the Pub
    #2828903, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:41 am

    When the last man is convicted and imprisoned. What will females do?

    If you’ve ever worked in an all-female workplace you’d know what they’ll do next.
    It will be brutal.

  47. pbw
    #2828905, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:43 am

    BoN & zyc,

    The daughter of motocross great Brian Deegan took the lead from Bill McAnally Racing teammate Cole Rouse on the white-flag lap. It was the only lap she led. … Deegan took over the lead in the rookie of the year standings.

    Riiiiight.

  48. egg_
    #2828906, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:47 am

    How could Australians be so cruel as to banish the God Emperor who was born to rule over Terror Australis to a miserable zillion dollar apartment in a land ruled by Demon Donald?

    Narcissist roulette – KRudd or Trumble?

  49. H B Bear
    #2828907, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:48 am

    The Australian people have disappointed Lord Waffleworth yet again. His genius is wasted on us.

  50. thefrollickingmole
    #2828908, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:49 am

    DrBeauGan

    Even better if the accuser was a woman and claims it was 30 years ago therefore no hairs or evidence to be found hes as good as guilty under the new Thomas Law.

  51. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2828909, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:49 am

    The last remaining life form, after Gaia smites us with thermageddon, will be green goo.

    How some algae may survive climate change

    Green algae that evolved to tolerate hostile and fluctuating conditions in salt marshes and inland salt flats are expected to survive climate change, thanks to hardy genes they stole from bacteria, according to a Rutgers-led study.

    Lead author Fatima Foflonker, who earned a doctorate from Rutgers’ School of Graduate Studies and is a post-doctoral researcher at Brookhaven National Laboratory, discovered that Picochlorum species of green algae stole genes from bacteria, allowing them to cope with salt and other physical stresses.

    How do you survive a name like Fatima Foflonker? Like a heat resistant alga I suspect.

  52. Roger
    #2828910, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:50 am

    I see Lucy is giving Bad Malcolm free rein.

  53. H B Bear
    #2828911, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:51 am

    Narcissist roulette – KRudd or Trumble?

    Gotta be Waffles. He truly believes he was born to lead. KRuddy is just a defective public servant who lived in a car and is still trying to compensate for it.

  54. H B Bear
    #2828912, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:51 am

    Lucy and Daddy have taken the gloves off.

  55. DrBeauGan
    #2828913, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:52 am


    Lead author Fatima Foflonker

    This has to be a joke, right?

  56. I am bespoke
    #2828914, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:53 am

    Drones are the new boogie man of the ignorant.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.