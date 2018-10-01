Liberty Quote
-
Q&A Forum: October 1, 2018
Konbanwa
Ok Troops
The bidding is open;
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
31 please Carpe.
May I have 28 please,Carpe?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Elle 31
Vic in Prossy 28
23 please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Elle 31
Vic in Prossy 28
Cpt Seahawks 23
The Panel
Simon Birmingham – Ritual Sacrifice
Amanda Rishworth – HARPY HARPY
Sarah Hanson-Young – Intellectual Pygmy with delusions of relevance
John Butler – Drug addled swampy
Sali Miftari – Left wing grievance monger
Lucky 13 for me please Carpe!
Thanks
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Elle 31
Vic in Prossy 28
Cpt Seahawks 23
Westie Woman 13
Fellow participants , kindly post the best live link to this “celebration of diversity” that I may gaze upon it in all its informativness.
https://www.periscope.tv/QandA/1YqxogWoRRaxv
This is the periscope live link
What are the odds of Butler placing his hands together prayer style and referring to the indigenous as “brothers”?
Ok Troops, it’s time
Lets Get RRREEEaaadddyyyy to RRRRUUUMMMMbbllleeee
Better Than average
I’ll go 5/1
Every time Sarah hyphen-diddums says “slut shameing” or “misogony” you have to neck a beer
Should be hammered in 20 minutes
1st question on male suicide.
Butler hit the heroin & shortbread in the green room
Grand final weekend. People are asleep. Wakey wakey!
Butler – “I’m almost the father of a 12 year old boy”
WTF???????? elephants don’t gestate that long.
Sali speaks. Scripted.
Sali actually says something thoughtful.
Unlike his twitter feed.
Just enjoy a coffee from an RuOK mug with the office girls once a year. That’ll fix it.
More gubbermint $$$ will fix it
19, Carpe, if you please.
Tony Jones has a massive comb over.
Just grasp desperatoyoraly for the soyverses available chaps.
We have a similar thing when i work out of Kimbe
It’s the – HEY [email protected]%t, how thefugginhellareyagoin Day
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Elle 31
Vic in Prossy 28
Cpt Seahawks 23
Westie Woman 13
ZK2A 19
SHY is champing at the bit.
Woah – butler is off his chops tonight
Too much roughage in the hay?
Next question please.
Cannot watch this week.
The urge to belt the supercilious look off John Butler’s useless little mug puts the blood pressure too high.
It’s the – HEY [email protected]%t, how thefugginhellareyagoin Day
Wrap that around a mug, might actually cheer a bloke up.
Evenin’ all,
May I have 24 please Carpe
Sarah shit=fer goes for the equallidy and safe spaces angle
They are talking about MALE SUICIDE YOU STUPID FAT BINT.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Beer Whisperer 42
Mark A 32
Elle 31
Vic in Prossy 28
Cpt Seahawks 23
Westie Woman 13
ZK2A 19
Bushkid 24
It’s the – HEY [email protected]%t, how thefugginhellareyagoin Day
Wrap that around a mug, might actually cheer a bloke up.
That wins idea of the day for sure!
Amazing – hyphen-hippo makes a question about male suicide about her.
Softball Question to fat bastard targeting David L.
Gee this was not a setup question
SHY is wearing an interesting outfit. A bit more cleavage and she may make sense.
God she is such a victim.
Looks like a badly designed yukata on a hippo.
Tony Jones is bullying. Hypocritical prick!
On cue the S.F.L rolls over on the wyymmmenses in parliament to have his tummy tickled by the people who hate him.
How dare any of these outliers presume to teach us how to think?
Sali the young liberal (aaaahahahahahahahaha) just goes for the quota card.
Yawn. Butler needs to pass the bong around.
Sali – no matter how many times you say talent acquisition programs, you still sound like a dick.
Butler has skolled the bong water and ate a spliff.
That is the only sense i can make of his meandering speech.
Slut shaming x 2
Neck 2 beers
Looks more like the poppy.
slut shaming – neck another beer
As they recommend in PNG, don’t f$#k the dugongs.
that’s three beers in under a minute.
Slut shaming? Embrace the slut within. Don’t be SHY.
Snowcone jumps on with fat bastard to join the victim parade.
slut shamed – neck another beer
Slut shaming? Embrace the slut within. Don’t be SHY.
Excellent.
Slut Shaming don’t be SHY about it.
Quotas? Merit, please!
SHY – lift the level of engagement
aaaaaahahahahahahahahahaha
Bint.
Quotas mean white men hiring more women to bully. It’s a good thing.
This is as pathological as American Senate hearings but made even worse by being far more incompetent and inconsequential.
Question about Kavanaugh
WTF?
OMFG. Why why why would you do this to yourselves? I’d rather pour Drano into my eyes.
Oops. My bad.
Just…why. That’s all I ask. Why.
Assumed Brett Kavanaugh would get a mention.
They dodging the question. Was it fair on BK?
Butler – still off his chops on drugs
We do this so nice clean people don’t have to.
We are just taking one for the team.
Swampy gets a free question to smear BK and gives a free pass to fat bastard.
Fair process? Yes. Innocent until proven guilty. That’s the fair process.
I really can’t do this. Australian Bolshevik Collective – I thought I had a chance of facing my assailant. I sag abjectly.
OMFG. Why why why would you do this to yourselves? I’d rather pour Drano into my eyes.
We do this so nice clean people don’t have to.
We are just taking one for the team.
Yes, I watched Sunday Project last night. That was very painful though a panelist hurting from the AFL result, said to Lee Sayles, why don’t you just call your book “My Shit Life”. Makes it all worthwhile.
That’s one advantage of posting from Western Australia – I haven’t watched an episode of Q and A for ten years or so.
Obviously BK banged whats her face because climate change
SHY is such a victim and stroker of the victimhood mentality.
Swampy goes to her experience where three men climbed into her room and threw raw meat at her.
What.The.Fuck. ??????
Put down the crack pipe blossom.
I picked her as more of a fluffer.
Did swampy report that to police?
No one wakes up at 3am, for any reason, ever. Pompeii….
I’ve got relatives (by marriage) who live in South Australia. I did ask what South Australians had against the rest of the Commonwealth, that they voted for SHY. I’m still waiting for an answer..
Update; BK threw meat and a beer.
Butler proves why i tell my children – Don’t Smoke Crack.
This modern “raw meat flinging” Satanic Panic isn’t coming from The Australian Bolshevik Collective, they haven’t the collectivism to land on a common node.
Except if you are going for a wizz
When I was a young bloke, Swampy was busking around Freo. Later he graduated to JJJ. I doubt his personal hygiene has improved between then and now.
More like flubber
Guthrie. Biatch. Gone. Good.
Indian/Pakistani asks about the latest ALPBC turmoil and political interference.
Let the farce begin.
Australians love their ABC? 😂🤣
Australian Bolshevik Collective goes for self exculpation and a pay rise – shocked I tells ya!
About as much as they do a sexually transmitted disease.
Birmingham attempts to grow a set of testicles.
And fails.
The same way they love Ebola.
Why cant some retard on that panel ask her if she reported it to the complaint. No chance she did. Stupid bint.
This has turned into an ABC Water cooler huddle.
I’m just impressed that he has stayed awake and not soiled himself on camera.
Simon Birmingham
Amanda Rishworth
Sarah Hanson-Young
John Butler
Sali Miftari
What century are we fucking living in?
The police
SHY waffles
The day she is out of politics will be a saner world.
SHY is wearing her dressing gown. Probably has ugg boots on.
1769
This is really rustling my Jammies. Not going to tackle watching the ABC again in a hurry.
Butler still off his chops and beginning to slur his words
I need to go to the loo.
My take on the evening – SHYte is a bottom feeding, self indulgent, victim seeking sack of crap.
And this passes for “intelligent” discussion or whatever on “our” public broadcaster?
What a load of total crap and codswallop. There has to be a way for objecting citizens not to have to contribute to this farce.
The show ends with 5 junkies attempting to play music.
Ok Troops – Interruptions came in at 33
Mark A out by 1
Prize jackpots again
I’m Done Troops
Oyasumi Nasai
Sali – extravagant tongue bath for the Australian Bolshevik Collective. Butler – spot the intoxicant. Gotta be opiods.
Thank you Carpe. Night night.
Lifeline Australia 13 11 14
Thank you Carpe, ‘Night all.
And just be glad you’re not one of those panellists. Imagine having to go through life being like that!