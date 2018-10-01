Q&A Forum: October 1, 2018

Posted on 9:00 pm, October 1, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
117 Responses to Q&A Forum: October 1, 2018

  1. Carpe Jugulum
    #2829298, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    Konbanwa

    Ok Troops

    The bidding is open;

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32

  3. Vic in Prossy
    #2829300, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    May I have 28 please,Carpe?

  4. Carpe Jugulum
    #2829302, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Elle 31
    Vic in Prossy 28

  6. Carpe Jugulum
    #2829304, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Elle 31
    Vic in Prossy 28
    Cpt Seahawks 23

  7. Carpe Jugulum
    #2829308, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    The Panel

    Simon Birmingham – Ritual Sacrifice
    Amanda Rishworth – HARPY HARPY
    Sarah Hanson-Young – Intellectual Pygmy with delusions of relevance
    John Butler – Drug addled swampy
    Sali Miftari – Left wing grievance monger

  8. Westie Woman
    #2829309, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    Lucky 13 for me please Carpe!
    Thanks

  9. Carpe Jugulum
    #2829310, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Elle 31
    Vic in Prossy 28
    Cpt Seahawks 23
    Westie Woman 13

  10. Mark Bolton
    #2829313, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    Fellow participants , kindly post the best live link to this “celebration of diversity” that I may gaze upon it in all its informativness.

  12. Cpt Seahawks
    #2829319, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    What are the odds of Butler placing his hands together prayer style and referring to the indigenous as “brothers”?

  14. Carpe Jugulum
    #2829322, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    Cpt Seahawks
    #2829319, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:34 pm

    What are the odds of Butler placing his hands together prayer style and referring to the indigenous as “brothers”?

    Better Than average

    I’ll go 5/1

  15. Carpe Jugulum
    #2829324, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    Every time Sarah hyphen-diddums says “slut shameing” or “misogony” you have to neck a beer

    Should be hammered in 20 minutes

  17. Carpe Jugulum
    #2829327, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    Butler hit the heroin & shortbread in the green room

  18. Elle
    #2829328, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    Grand final weekend. People are asleep. Wakey wakey!

  19. Carpe Jugulum
    #2829329, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    Butler – “I’m almost the father of a 12 year old boy”

    WTF???????? elephants don’t gestate that long.

  21. Carpe Jugulum
    #2829332, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    Sali actually says something thoughtful.

    Unlike his twitter feed.

  22. Cpt Seahawks
    #2829333, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    Just enjoy a coffee from an RuOK mug with the office girls once a year. That’ll fix it.

  24. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2829335, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    19, Carpe, if you please.

  25. Elle
    #2829336, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    Tony Jones has a massive comb over.

  26. Mark Bolton
    #2829338, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    Just grasp desperatoyoraly for the soyverses available chaps.

  27. Carpe Jugulum
    #2829339, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    Just enjoy a coffee from an RuOK mug with the office girls once a year. That’ll fix it.

    We have a similar thing when i work out of Kimbe

    It’s the – HEY [email protected]%t, how thefugginhellareyagoin Day

  28. Carpe Jugulum
    #2829340, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Elle 31
    Vic in Prossy 28
    Cpt Seahawks 23
    Westie Woman 13
    ZK2A 19

  29. Elle
    #2829341, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    SHY is champing at the bit.

  30. Carpe Jugulum
    #2829342, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Woah – butler is off his chops tonight

  31. Carpe Jugulum
    #2829343, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Elle
    #2829341, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    SHY is champing at the bit.

    Too much roughage in the hay?

  33. Farmer Gez
    #2829346, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Cannot watch this week.
    The urge to belt the supercilious look off John Butler’s useless little mug puts the blood pressure too high.

  34. Cpt Seahawks
    #2829347, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    It’s the – HEY [email protected]%t, how thefugginhellareyagoin Day

    Wrap that around a mug, might actually cheer a bloke up.

  35. Bushkid
    #2829349, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Evenin’ all,

    May I have 24 please Carpe

  36. Carpe Jugulum
    #2829350, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Sarah shit=fer goes for the equallidy and safe spaces angle

    They are talking about MALE SUICIDE YOU STUPID FAT BINT.

  37. Carpe Jugulum
    #2829351, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 56
    Beer Whisperer 42
    Mark A 32
    Elle 31
    Vic in Prossy 28
    Cpt Seahawks 23
    Westie Woman 13
    ZK2A 19
    Bushkid 24

  38. Bushkid
    #2829353, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    It’s the – HEY [email protected]%t, how thefugginhellareyagoin Day

    Wrap that around a mug, might actually cheer a bloke up.

    That wins idea of the day for sure!

  39. Carpe Jugulum
    #2829354, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Amazing – hyphen-hippo makes a question about male suicide about her.

  40. Carpe Jugulum
    #2829355, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    Softball Question to fat bastard targeting David L.

    Gee this was not a setup question

  41. Elle
    #2829356, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    SHY is wearing an interesting outfit. A bit more cleavage and she may make sense.

  42. Elle
    #2829357, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    God she is such a victim.

  43. Carpe Jugulum
    #2829359, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    SHY is wearing an interesting outfit. A bit more cleavage and she may make sense.

    Looks like a badly designed yukata on a hippo.

  44. Elle
    #2829361, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    Tony Jones is bullying. Hypocritical prick!

  45. Carpe Jugulum
    #2829362, posted on October 1, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    On cue the S.F.L rolls over on the wyymmmenses in parliament to have his tummy tickled by the people who hate him.

  46. Mark Bolton
    #2829364, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    How dare any of these outliers presume to teach us how to think?

  47. Carpe Jugulum
    #2829365, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Sali the young liberal (aaaahahahahahahahaha) just goes for the quota card.

  48. Elle
    #2829368, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Yawn. Butler needs to pass the bong around.

  49. Carpe Jugulum
    #2829369, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Sali – no matter how many times you say talent acquisition programs, you still sound like a dick.

  50. Carpe Jugulum
    #2829370, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    Butler has skolled the bong water and ate a spliff.

    That is the only sense i can make of his meandering speech.

  52. Mark Bolton
    #2829372, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    Elle
    #2829368, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Looks more like the poppy.

  54. Cpt Seahawks
    #2829374, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    As they recommend in PNG, don’t f$#k the dugongs.

  55. Carpe Jugulum
    #2829375, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    that’s three beers in under a minute.

  56. Elle
    #2829377, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    Slut shaming? Embrace the slut within. Don’t be SHY.

  57. Carpe Jugulum
    #2829378, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    Snowcone jumps on with fat bastard to join the victim parade.

  59. Cpt Seahawks
    #2829380, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    Slut shaming? Embrace the slut within. Don’t be SHY.

    Excellent.

  62. Carpe Jugulum
    #2829383, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    SHY – lift the level of engagement

    aaaaaahahahahahahahahahaha

    Bint.

  63. Cpt Seahawks
    #2829384, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Quotas mean white men hiring more women to bully. It’s a good thing.

  64. Mark Bolton
    #2829385, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    This is as pathological as American Senate hearings but made even worse by being far more incompetent and inconsequential.

  66. Oh come on
    #2829387, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    Simon Birmingham – Ritual Sacrifice
    Amanda Rishworth – HARPY HARPY
    Sarah Hanson-Young – Intellectual Pygmy with delusions of relevance
    John Butler – Drug addled swampy
    Sali Miftari – Left wing grievance monger

    OMFG. Why why why would you do this to yourselves? I’d rather pour Drano into my eyes.

  68. Oh come on
    #2829389, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Just…why. That’s all I ask. Why.

  69. Elle
    #2829392, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    Assumed Brett Kavanaugh would get a mention.

  70. Cpt Seahawks
    #2829393, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    They dodging the question. Was it fair on BK?

  71. Carpe Jugulum
    #2829394, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    Butler – still off his chops on drugs

  72. Carpe Jugulum
    #2829395, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    OMFG. Why why why would you do this to yourselves? I’d rather pour Drano into my eyes.

    We do this so nice clean people don’t have to.

    We are just taking one for the team.

  73. Carpe Jugulum
    #2829397, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    Swampy gets a free question to smear BK and gives a free pass to fat bastard.

  74. Elle
    #2829398, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Fair process? Yes. Innocent until proven guilty. That’s the fair process.

  75. Mark Bolton
    #2829399, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    I really can’t do this. Australian Bolshevik Collective – I thought I had a chance of facing my assailant. I sag abjectly.

  76. Cpt Seahawks
    #2829400, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    OMFG. Why why why would you do this to yourselves? I’d rather pour Drano into my eyes.

    We do this so nice clean people don’t have to.

    We are just taking one for the team.

    Yes, I watched Sunday Project last night. That was very painful though a panelist hurting from the AFL result, said to Lee Sayles, why don’t you just call your book “My Shit Life”. Makes it all worthwhile.

  77. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2829401, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    We are just taking one for the team.

    That’s one advantage of posting from Western Australia – I haven’t watched an episode of Q and A for ten years or so.

  78. Pete of Perth
    #2829402, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Obviously BK banged whats her face because climate change

  79. Elle
    #2829403, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    SHY is such a victim and stroker of the victimhood mentality.

  80. Carpe Jugulum
    #2829404, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Swampy goes to her experience where three men climbed into her room and threw raw meat at her.

    What.The.Fuck. ??????

    Put down the crack pipe blossom.

  81. Carpe Jugulum
    #2829405, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    SHY is such a victim and stroker of the victimhood mentality.

    I picked her as more of a fluffer.

  83. Cpt Seahawks
    #2829407, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    No one wakes up at 3am, for any reason, ever. Pompeii….

  84. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2829409, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    SHY is such a victim and stroker of the victimhood mentality.

    I’ve got relatives (by marriage) who live in South Australia. I did ask what South Australians had against the rest of the Commonwealth, that they voted for SHY. I’m still waiting for an answer..

  85. Cpt Seahawks
    #2829410, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    Update; BK threw meat and a beer.

  86. Carpe Jugulum
    #2829411, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    Butler proves why i tell my children – Don’t Smoke Crack.

  87. Mark Bolton
    #2829412, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    This modern “raw meat flinging” Satanic Panic isn’t coming from The Australian Bolshevik Collective, they haven’t the collectivism to land on a common node.

  88. Carpe Jugulum
    #2829413, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    No one wakes up at 3am, for any reason, ever. Pompeii….

    Except if you are going for a wizz

  89. Oh come on
    #2829414, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    When I was a young bloke, Swampy was busking around Freo. Later he graduated to JJJ. I doubt his personal hygiene has improved between then and now.

  90. Pete of Perth
    #2829415, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    More like flubber

  91. Elle
    #2829416, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    Guthrie. Biatch. Gone. Good.

  92. Carpe Jugulum
    #2829417, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Indian/Pakistani asks about the latest ALPBC turmoil and political interference.

    Let the farce begin.

  93. Elle
    #2829418, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Australians love their ABC? 😂🤣

  94. Mark Bolton
    #2829419, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    Australian Bolshevik Collective goes for self exculpation and a pay rise – shocked I tells ya!

  95. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2829420, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    Australians love their ABC? 😂🤣

    About as much as they do a sexually transmitted disease.

  96. Carpe Jugulum
    #2829421, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    Birmingham attempts to grow a set of testicles.

    And fails.

  97. Carpe Jugulum
    #2829423, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    Australians love their ABC? 😂🤣

    The same way they love Ebola.

  98. Tiny Dancer
    #2829424, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    Why cant some retard on that panel ask her if she reported it to the complaint. No chance she did. Stupid bint.

  99. Mark Bolton
    #2829425, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    This has turned into an ABC Water cooler huddle.

  100. Carpe Jugulum
    #2829426, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    hen I was a young bloke, Swampy was busking around Freo. Later he graduated to JJJ. I doubt his personal hygiene has improved between then and now.

    I’m just impressed that he has stayed awake and not soiled himself on camera.

  101. mh
    #2829427, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    Simon Birmingham
    Amanda Rishworth
    Sarah Hanson-Young
    John Butler
    Sali Miftari

    What century are we fucking living in?

  103. Carpe Jugulum
    #2829429, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    SHY waffles

    The day she is out of politics will be a saner world.

  104. Elle
    #2829430, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    SHY is wearing her dressing gown. Probably has ugg boots on.

  105. Carpe Jugulum
    #2829432, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    mh
    #2829427, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    What century are we fucking living in?

    1769

  106. Mark Bolton
    #2829433, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    This is really rustling my Jammies. Not going to tackle watching the ABC again in a hurry.

  107. Carpe Jugulum
    #2829435, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    Butler still off his chops and beginning to slur his words

  109. Carpe Jugulum
    #2829437, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    My take on the evening – SHYte is a bottom feeding, self indulgent, victim seeking sack of crap.

  110. Bushkid
    #2829440, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    And this passes for “intelligent” discussion or whatever on “our” public broadcaster?

    What a load of total crap and codswallop. There has to be a way for objecting citizens not to have to contribute to this farce.

  111. Carpe Jugulum
    #2829441, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    The show ends with 5 junkies attempting to play music.

  112. Carpe Jugulum
    #2829443, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    Ok Troops – Interruptions came in at 33

    Mark A out by 1

    Prize jackpots again

  114. Mark Bolton
    #2829445, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    Sali – extravagant tongue bath for the Australian Bolshevik Collective. Butler – spot the intoxicant. Gotta be opiods.

  115. Elle
    #2829446, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:48 pm

    Thank you Carpe. Night night.

  116. mh
    #2829447, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    Lifeline Australia 13 11 14

  117. Bushkid
    #2829450, posted on October 1, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    Thank you Carpe, ‘Night all.

    And just be glad you’re not one of those panellists. Imagine having to go through life being like that!

