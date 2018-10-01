We need to keep talking about Germany

An update on the debacle of unreliable energy in Germany.

Germany’s Federal Audit Office has accused the government of a catastrophic mis-management of the green energy transition (Energiewende). The wastage of resources is “unprecedented”.

Maybe we need to use the language of alarmism – terrible things are going to happen if we don’t take drastic action, OMG it is so bad that it might be too late.

Actually alarmism may be appropriate in this case, unlike the situation with the beneficial warming we have enjoyed and the greening of the planet from the additional plant food in the air!