We need to keep talking about Germany

An update on the debacle of unreliable energy in Germany.
Germany’s Federal Audit Office has accused the government of a catastrophic mis-management of the green energy transition (Energiewende). The wastage of resources is “unprecedented”.
Maybe we need to use the language of alarmism – terrible things are going to happen if we don’t take drastic action, OMG it is so bad that it might be too late.
Actually alarmism may be appropriate in this case, unlike the situation with the beneficial warming we have enjoyed and the greening of the planet from the additional plant food in the air!
One of the first steps must be to undermine their image and reputation in the eyes of the general public (forget the deep-freeze believers), with the goal of making political support for their economic insurgency untenable.
The tactics need to be multi-layered and relentless. One of many options is to divert attention from the vague concept of ‘the environment’ and focus specifically on issues that their brethren-in-hysteria use themselves, such as race or ‘inequality.’ Use catchy or evocative labels such as ‘pro-poverty’ or ‘growth deniers.’ Emphasise the practical effects their policies will have on indigenous people, the third world, etc.
None of the above will work in isolation. The point is that simply enjoying the vibes in our echo chamber will get us nowhere. Start using our brains to derive strategies and tactics that will achieve what the world needs.
If the Year Zero crowd, the Go-Gulag! people can make use of such strategies and tactics to achieve their delusional ends, so can we. We have to.
It is alarming. It is preditory to those who are forced to pay for the waste by those selected, who benefit through statute. It is unsustainable environmentally and economically. All forms of energy have their place. Using them appropriately will yield the best return over many generations, in fact; for ever.
I wonder if they ever thought that closing their Nuclear plants would have a difference.
Are the German nuclear plants capable of being brought back into operation?
Three separate issues.
1. The climate – whether it is warming or not is almost irrelevant. The point being, that if CO2 is the culprit then CO2 reduction becomes a goal – but Germany’s efforts have not achieved the promised result. National CO2-e emissions are trending flat, not down. FAIL
2. Nuclear power phase-out. Germans inherited some pretty poor nuclear power stations about 30 years ago. They are on their last legs and in need of replacement. Unfortunately, the Japanese Fukushima accident came along 7 or so years ago and the anti-nuke campaigners swung into action, seemingly oblivious of the fact that not a single person had died due to exposure to radiation. So the “get rid of them all” brigade didn’t need a rational argument – they established a religion. Replacing the old nuclear power stations with modern designs would have been cheaper, safer and have had a much larger impact on CO2 emissions than anything that has so far been achieved or will be achieved in the foreseeable future. FAIL #2
3. The Great Solar and Wind Swindle. Due to the low capacity factors of solar PV (<10% in Germany) and cf's of 25 to 40% for wind, the nuke-poor Germany now derives a larger portion of its electricity from lignite, black coal and gas than ever before. More "Renewables" always means more fossil fuel consumption. They come together, with the Unreliables ("renewables") as the minor partners. Coal and gas are the biggest winners. FAIL #3
Hence the massive expenditure on W+S, regardless of what camp you are a member of in the climate/CO2 debate, was entirely wasted, but wait… there's more!
Germany's electricity industry now has a carbon intensity (emissions) of almost 800 g/kWh. Next door, France achieves a carbon intensity well below Germany's at about 50g/kWh and has retail electricity prices about half of their neighbour.
Germany has wasted 20 years and a large fraction of a trillion euros, just to stand still environmentally and cost everybody more for a less reliable energy supply. FAIL #4.
Not a single goal has been reached.
Many more Australians die due to solar radiation than will even fall victim to nuclear power. Currently skin cancer knocks off more than 2000 Australians every year, yet the noise coming from anything to do with nuclear power or even medical and industrial applications might suggest that radiation from those sources is a major killer.
It is not. Rounded to the nearest whole number, it is probably zero, Australia-wide.
Ionising radiation is a killer, but not when managed properly. Sunlight contains ionising radiation. Greens’ policy in this area are unjustifiable nonsense.
Singleton Engineer
#2829104, posted on October 1, 2018 at 4:25 pm
Crap – I bet someone has made a financial killing (intentionally, but not publicised as a goal)
That goes without saying☺
Climate change modelling is a “counterfactual scenario” unless the world starts to get warming soon.