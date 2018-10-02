Structurally Separate the ABC

Well, well, well. The news coming out about the ABC shenanigans continues.
- Kevin Rudd calls for a Royal Commission into the ABC.
- Former Chairman and former advisor to Gough Whiltman, James Spigelman, has been advising Michelle Guthrie.
But honestly, is anyone really surprised. An ungovernable, unaccountable, bureaucratic behemoth that is ….. to big to manage. Yes too big to manage.
The media industrial complex, ABC division, is usually the first to call for and support government mandated structural solutions, especially when they apply to the private sector. Perhaps it is time for the ABC to look inward because it is time for the structural separation of the ABC.
It happened with Telstra. It is being argued for with the banks and energy companies. Supermarkets are only a matter of time. But what is the argued virtue of structural separations? Simplification of governance, diversification of risk and dilution of power. And where else can these benefits be achieved …. you got it. At the ABC.
Much as Spartacus admires the work and thinking of Sinclair Davidson and Chris Berg in their recent book advocating for the privatisation of the ABC, sadly Spartacus does not think it will happen. Privatisation that is. As a second best solution, structural separation should be considered.
Spartacus would suggest that there are more than 1 separation models, but anyone of them would achieve benefits.
Infrastructure vs Content – ABC can be split along the content distribution and content production lines. That way, the distribution part of new ABC (internet, television and radio pipes) can purchase content from other other part of ABC (eg the news division, the drama division). The benefit of this would be that ABC-Distribution could source content from places other than just ABC-Content.
Radio vs Television – the business models of radio and television are different. ABC-Radio and ABC-Television could/should be structurally separated. The ABC “talent”, and Spartacus uses that word advisedly, would need to pick a team or alternatively become contractors offering services to both media, but also experiencing the employment risk that the most other Australians face.
State vs State – ABC is meant to be a national service. Perhaps it be broken in to state/territory lines. Separate management and separate boards to deal with separate local conditions and issues.
Most importantly, any structural separation should not cost a cent of additional money to the tax payers. Ideally funding should be cut or frozen, but Spartacus won’t hold his breath.
Prime Minister Morrison has been presented with a once in a generation opportunity to do something important and creative. If his government is not going to do the privatisation thing, they must consider something other than the status quo ante. The ABC is too big and too complex to manage and govern. If the government can’t get money back (through budget cuts), they should at least ensure that the ABC operates efficient and in compliance with legislation. You know, like the ABC would like the banks to do.
ABC needs changing.
ALP/Greens don’t want change.
Deck chairs on the titanic.
I only wish it was sinkable.
So long as the luvvies keep frothing about ‘Murdoch’, any cognitive based change is beyond them.
I think there would be a high risk of these changes being done in a half baked fashion and the end result being worse than what we have. The government should realize the value of the fixed assests to offset debt. By all means lease it out to the employees or whoever can do something constructive with them.
From the tax payerd
Australia will not get another chance in the foreseeable future to ditch this hopelessly lost and now totally unnecessary agency…just abolish it (even give it away to staff…saving heaps annually) and let people access the plethora of news available at the click of your mouse.
Chris Kenny’s notion of what you would know/not know if you were ‘isolated’ and only saw/heard ABC was rather telling
Payers
the public’s relationship with the ABC is very much what you see in a bad marriage
no one leaves because every so often, the partner is useful or nice or whatever, but the other shoe dropping never happens
it gets worse and worse till there is no respect left and clearly we are well down that path
the people who used to defend the ABC do it less and less, the arrogance of some of the public figures of the ABC gets more and more poisonous and downright insulting (Jon, that’d be you mate) as if they know the partner will never leave, so the behaviour is rewarded in that way
there are a few ABC supporters who are becoming frantic in their support, like not-Trumpers, easily triggered
so what happens to bad marriages?
grave dancing, yes, but it would appear we’re in for a long wait
no one around today had the agats to do anything and at any rate, Labor would just reassemble it unless the Libs had the wherewithall to insert a poison pill, like Labor does to pet projects and works (maaaaate, Victoria, rooled by unions!)
Make the ABC & SBS two subscription-based services like Foxtel.
The sorts of insiders the government perceive have the politically correct credentials for appointment to the Board of the ABC are utterly incapable of effectively managing it. Another good reason for drastic change.
A starting point is removing as many personnel from offices in Sydney as possible.How about Newcastle,Wagga,Dubbo or Tamworth?
Did people read the rather catty former insider discussion of the Acting ABC Chair by albrechtson in the Oz? (Payealled).
How about all ABC personnel’s empty heads be separated from their pudgy, pasty, gender unspecified bodies, داعش style? Ironic as they’ve been their PR source since they crawled out from under the dome of the rock, advantageous, and hilarious. Unlike anything they’ve put to air or interwebbed in the last two decades or so.
We have to destroy the ABC in order to save it.
How about we gather up anyone who even remotely mentions trying to save their ABC is thrown in a river to see if they float and if they do we burn them at the stake?
Structural separation of News Corp is more urgent.
How about Newcastle,Wagga,Dubbo or Tamworth?
Looxury!
How about relocating the offices and staff to Ceduna, Andamooka, Marble Bar, maybe even Macquarie Island?
That dickhead wouldn’t know a political opportunity if he fell over one. Look at his lack of action on Paris.
Moron.
Saw a Fairfax journo tying herself in knots bagging Michelle Guthrie. According to her, Guthrie failed by doing exactly what the Age wants the ABC to do and ditching an old white middle-class presenter (Red Symons) for young wimminses and persons of (muslim) colour. The consequent ratings drop was all Guthrie’s fault, because she didn’t consider the sensibilities of the ABC’s core audience. The unstated (because correct) implication being that the core audience is old, white and middle-class.
The only argument for structural separation of the ALPBC is that it may make it easier to flog it off in bits. Cutting a sh1t sandwich in half doesn’t make it more palatable.
What a truly idiotic time to be alive:
Is that the $8 million new website?
Don’t link – the clicks will just encourage them to keep wasting our money on that drivel.
Though, I suppose, they’re going to waste it anyway, and that site may well be less harmful than whatever else they’d do with our hard earned.
So carry on.
Move the ABC to Tennant Creek.
With all the technology these days, there is no reason why it needs to be in Sydney.
Those committed ABC employees will happily move.
Amalgamate the two communist gangrene broadcasters ,form a public company on the ASX float it and pay the entitlements and pensions of all employees in shares in the new company they will of course be the majority. Shareholders . Lease the promises and equipment owned by the taxpayers to the new company at commercial rates ,then the geniuses can show everyone how to run a great private broadcaster as a Soviet collective ,they would know all about them of course . The leading fees to the taxpayer to be paid weekly and have first claim on revenue ,before salaries pensions etc .
Here’s an idea. Structurally separate the BC into two equal corporations, a fifty fifty split.
One will be called the Left Media Corporation of Australia. The other would be called the Right Media Corporation of Australia.
The LMCA would then broadcast entirely left-wing material (rather like the whole ABC does now). The RMCA would overtly broadcast from a conservative and libertarian perspective. Any employee caught promulgating a left-wing view would be immediately transferred to the other corporation. And vice versa, although that seems unlikely to ever occur. An Inspector General with these powers would be established to enforce the transfers.
The assets would be split 50:50 and the budget also.
By this the ABC Charter would no longer need to be followed and the LMCA could be as lefty as they want. On half of the current budget. Meanwhile the other half of the Australian electorate which presently has no public broadcaster would have the RMCA.
I think it would be a very fair arrangement…
Speaking of their ABC – Outside Insiders stayed up late last night to chat with some of the panelists on Q&A. The Brett Kavanaugh “high-tech lynching” continues – to borrow a phrase from Clarence Thomas. Meanwhile, I’ll keep asking any pollies I encounter in Melbourne whether they would support our own Senate issuing an invitation for that lady who accused Bill Shorten to come forward & be heard – under parliamentary privilege, perhaps…
https://youtu.be/-aBTYtxf8oo
Arref Macquarie island sounds good if they don’t adopt my plan ,have them all in the one small place easier to control ,one downside you can’t get soy latte there ,but I’m sure thst can be remedied if we can find an investor stupid enough .
I think this is a good post to demonstrate what you’re constantly getting wrong about politics and your position in it, Spartacus.
The political question is not how to make the ABC “work” or something, but whether or not it is even a legitimate function of government to be running media companies in the first place.
Those of us who are right wing obviously don’t think this is a function of government and so we celebrate books like what Sinclair and Chris B have put out as helping to mainstream the discussion about privatizing the ABC.
Someone like you then comes along, claiming to be an alternative to the left and getting very angry when I point out that you’re not and patronizingly dismiss this idea as something that “will not happen”.
Then you propose a “second best” option that doesn’t do anything to address the actual political question and ends up keep media in the hands of the state.
THIS is why you are not an alternative to the left. You and many, many people like you don’t have alternative ideas to the left and are casually dismissive of those who do and instead just propose ways to help the lefts terrible ideas work a bit longer.
Why even bother, Spartacus?
The luvvies are all for democratic socialism – hand it over to them to run.