What’s evidence got to do with it?

Since only someone desperate to keep Kavanaugh from the Supreme Court using any means whatsoever could have actually believed Christine Ford’s story, this is not entirely a surprise: The Case against Kavanaugh Is Collapsing. As it says:

Yesterday, Arizona prosecutor Rachel Mitchell released a memorandum to all Republican senators summarizing Ford’s evidence against Kavanaugh. I’d urge you to read the entire thing. Democrats are describing it as a “partisan document,” but it refers to multiple, undisputed facts that should cause even Ford’s most zealous defenders to pause and reevaluate her claims. Ford has no corroborating witnesses, and even the friend she says was at the party in question has denied being there or knowing Kavanaugh at all. She doesn’t know who invited her to the party, where it took place, how she got there, or how she got home after, by her account, Kavanaugh attacked her. But the problems go beyond gaps in memory. She has offered substantially different accounts about when the attack occurred (she’s previously said it happened in the “mid Eighties,” in her “late teens,” and in the “Eighties.” Now she’s saying it happened in 1982, when she was 15) and how it occurred (her therapist’s notes conflict with her story of the attack, and she has offered different accounts about who attended the party).

If you are still onside with CBF and actually capable of believing what she said, you are a one-eyed idiot with hardly a shred of visible interest in justice and the processes of a free society. You are content to live in a society that will throw you to the wolves if it suits the government at the time to do so. You are as politically and morally as low as it comes, but standard issue on the left. There are plenty around like it. The issue anyway has from the start been entirely about politics since there has never been a doubt in my mind that the Democrats in Congress have themselves never personally believed Ford; they have played the issue out because they know just how dumb and fundamentally immoral a large proportion of the people who vote for them are. The final question is how this will affect the outcome of the Congressional elections in November. Here is a straw in the wind, which I hope eventually becomes a full-scale tornado.