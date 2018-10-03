Galbraith’s cow

I don’t know if Cats are up for silly jokes this early in the day but reading about the Keynesian hegemony in Boettke on Hayek reminded me about Boettke’s dinner with Galbraith. The old man entertained a group of young economists and Boettke despite being at odds on most aspects of economics was captivated by his eloquence and wit.

I don’t know if Galbraith told this story at the table but it appeared in a memoire that he wrote about growing up on a farm in Canada. He was dating a young lady and they happened upon a bull and a cow engaged in intimate behaviour. Thinking aloud Galbraith mused “I would like to be doing that” and the young lady replied “Well it’s your cow!”.