Galbraith’s cow

I don’t know if Cats are up for silly jokes this early in the day but reading about the Keynesian hegemony in Boettke on Hayek reminded me about Boettke’s dinner with Galbraith. The old man entertained a group of young economists and Boettke despite being at odds on most aspects of economics was captivated by his eloquence and wit.
I don’t know if Galbraith told this story at the table but it appeared in a memoire that he wrote about growing up on a farm in Canada. He was dating a young lady and they happened upon a bull and a cow engaged in intimate behaviour. Thinking aloud Galbraith mused “I would like to be doing that” and the young lady replied “Well it’s your cow!”.
I’ll raise you a joke:
The cow joke was known to every farm kid when I was one.
Still, I’ve heard worse jokes from economists.
Two friends, one Kiwi girl and one Aussie girl, purchase a ranch. Unfortunately, after just a few years, they are in financial trouble.
In order to keep the bank from repossessing the ranch they need to purchase a bull so that they can breed their own stock. Upon leaving to check out a good prospect, the Aussie tells her friend, “Now, when I get there, if I decide to buy the bull, I’ll contact you to drive out after me and haul it home.”
The Aussie arrives at the man’s ranch, inspects the bull, and decides she wants to buy it.
After paying him the $599 asking price, she drives to the nearest town to send the Kiwi a telegram to tell her the news.
She walks into the telegraph office, and says, “I want to send a telegram to my friend telling her that I’ve bought a bull for our ranch. I need her to hitch the trailer to our pickup truck and drive out here so we can haul it home.”
The telegraph operator explains that he’ll be glad to help her, and then adds, “It’s just 99 cents a word.”
Well, after paying for the bull, the Aussie has only $1 left, meaning she’ll only be able to send the Kiwi a one-word message. After thinking for a few minutes, she nods, and says, “I want you to send her the word…’comfortable’.”
The telegraph operator shakes his head. “How is she ever going to know that you want her to hitch the trailer to your pickup truck and drive out here to haul that bull back to your ranch if you send her the word, ‘comfortable’?”
The Aussie explains, “My friend is a Kiwi. The word’s big. She’ll read it slowly…out loud… “come-for-ta-bull”.
Although he had wrote a lot of books, Galbraith appeared to never publish in journals
My Kiwi cuzzie bros can kinda relate. 😉 🙄