If this is the standard of evidence required to ruin a life no one is safe

WATCH: President Trump mocks Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Trump's Supreme Court pick Judge Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, during rally in Mississippi. https://t.co/pZfWN8IFMV pic.twitter.com/81YEs8oXr5
Interesting that it is posted by MSNBC which they would only do if they thought it works against PDT.
And then there’s this:
UH OH, IT MUST BE BAD FOR THE DEMOCRATS:
AND NOW LET ME ADD THIS: Christine Blasey Ford ex-boyfriend says she helped friend prep for potential polygraph; Grassley sounds alarm. First para:
In a letter released Tuesday and obtained by Fox News, an ex-boyfriend of Christine Blasey Ford, the California professor accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, seemingly contradicts her testimony under oath last week that she had never helped anyone prepare for a polygraph examination.
And then lots more after that.
Trump gets it right: “These are really evil people.”
It’s like he says – ‘these are evil people.’
Trump’s rallies are great. Entertaining, informative and he speaks to the crowd like speaking to his friends. He values his supporters and treats them like good friends.
Add Kamala Harris to the list* of people who need to be investigated, along with her staff.
Electronic and paper comms, financials, CCTV, fingerprints, DNA…
*Feinstein, Eshoo, Ford, Rameriez, Swetnick. Avenatti, Seidl…
The Democrats are so desperate that they can’t see the folly of their actions and then they’ll be asking questions similar to that of a recent presidential candidate:
After that it’ll be another Russian conspiracy.
Binders of Lying Women.
He knows the FBI are going to shit-can her.
Ford is turning out to be an Edsel.
MSNBC did not play – how ever this is Great to Watch of the same Rally
President Trump Mocks Christine Ford’s Flimsy Accusations at Mississippi Rally — Crowd Roars! (VIDEO)
This will turn out very badly for the Democrats. What odds the Republicans keeping majorities in both houses, I wonder? What odds they increase their majorities?
Odds of keeping both majorities are 3.75.