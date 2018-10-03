If this is the standard of evidence required to ruin a life no one is safe

Posted on 12:19 pm, October 3, 2018 by Steve Kates

Interesting that it is posted by MSNBC which they would only do if they thought it works against PDT.

And then there’s this:

UH OH, IT MUST BE BAD FOR THE DEMOCRATS:

AND NOW LET ME ADD THIS: Christine Blasey Ford ex-boyfriend says she helped friend prep for potential polygraph; Grassley sounds alarm. First para:

In a letter released Tuesday and obtained by Fox News, an ex-boyfriend of Christine Blasey Ford, the California professor accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, seemingly contradicts her testimony under oath last week that she had never helped anyone prepare for a polygraph examination.

And then lots more after that.

This entry was posted in American politics, Media. Bookmark the permalink.

12 Responses to If this is the standard of evidence required to ruin a life no one is safe

  1. Senile Old Guy
    #2830553, posted on October 3, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    Trump gets it right: “These are really evil people.”

  2. Goanna
    #2830558, posted on October 3, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    It’s like he says – ‘these are evil people.’

  3. candy
    #2830559, posted on October 3, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    Trump’s rallies are great. Entertaining, informative and he speaks to the crowd like speaking to his friends. He values his supporters and treats them like good friends.

  5. .
    #2830564, posted on October 3, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    Add Kamala Harris to the list* of people who need to be investigated, along with her staff.

    Electronic and paper comms, financials, CCTV, fingerprints, DNA…

    *Feinstein, Eshoo, Ford, Rameriez, Swetnick. Avenatti, Seidl…

  6. bemused
    #2830585, posted on October 3, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    The Democrats are so desperate that they can’t see the folly of their actions and then they’ll be asking questions similar to that of a recent presidential candidate:

    What happened?

    After that it’ll be another Russian conspiracy.

  7. Infidel Tiger
    #2830586, posted on October 3, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    Binders of Lying Women.

  8. Leigh Lowe
    #2830588, posted on October 3, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    WATCH: President Trump mocks Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Trump’s Supreme Court pick Judge Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, during rally in Mississippi

    OK.
    He knows the FBI are going to shit-can her.

  9. H B Bear
    #2830592, posted on October 3, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    Ford is turning out to be an Edsel.

  11. Tezza
    #2830597, posted on October 3, 2018 at 1:27 pm

    This will turn out very badly for the Democrats. What odds the Republicans keeping majorities in both houses, I wonder? What odds they increase their majorities?

  12. Hydra
    #2830620, posted on October 3, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    This will turn out very badly for the Democrats. What odds the Republicans keeping majorities in both houses, I wonder? What odds they increase their majorities?

    Odds of keeping both majorities are 3.75.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.