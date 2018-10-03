The Last Post

Posted on 9:03 am, October 3, 2018 by I am Spartacus

Dear Cats.

For reasons more varied and complex to detail here, this will be Spartacus’ last post. Spartacus is retiring from blogging from this august site and elsewhere.

What started as a brief rant about something or other led to some 850 plus posts over the last 2-3 years.

Thank you to Sinclair for giving Spartacus the opportunity to write here and thank you to all the Cats for reading and especially those posting comments. Spartacus has learned much.

It’s been fun. It’s been grand. It’s been real.

So long, farewell, auf Wiedersehen, good night.

Feel free to write to Spartacus at iamspartacus42 at gmail.com.  Can’t promise a reply.

And just remember.  While I am Spartacus, we all are Spartacus.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

54 Responses to The Last Post

  2. Siltstone
    #2830334, posted on October 3, 2018 at 9:13 am

    Sad to hear this news Spartacus, I will miss your valuable contibutions. Thanks, and good wishes.

  3. Helen
    #2830335, posted on October 3, 2018 at 9:15 am

    Good luck with whatever it is that has called you and your valuable contributions away. I will miss them – always made me think.

  4. Ollie
    #2830337, posted on October 3, 2018 at 9:15 am

    Thank you I am Spartacus. We have enjoyed your articles immensely.

  5. RobK
    #2830341, posted on October 3, 2018 at 9:21 am

    Best wishes Sparty, and thank you.

  6. mh
    #2830354, posted on October 3, 2018 at 9:31 am

    All the best.

    I hope we don’t see a return of Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus.

  7. WolfmanOz
    #2830356, posted on October 3, 2018 at 9:32 am

    Best wishes I will miss your posts – I found them provocative and entertaining.

  8. Rusty of Qld
    #2830357, posted on October 3, 2018 at 9:33 am

    Best wishes Spartacus for whatever you do in life. I will miss your good common sense articles.
    Goodbye old fella.

  9. Elle
    #2830365, posted on October 3, 2018 at 9:36 am

    Love your work. You will be missed. All the best.

  10. anonandon
    #2830367, posted on October 3, 2018 at 9:39 am

    Well done. You had a go, opening yourself up to praise and criticism. The site would be nothing without the courage shown by the posters regardless of whether you agree with them or not.

  11. Roger
    #2830371, posted on October 3, 2018 at 9:43 am

    Wherever you are off to, don’t let the bastards wear you down, Spartacus.

  12. Senile Old Guy
    #2830373, posted on October 3, 2018 at 9:47 am

    I will be unkind. Spartacus’ posts were almost always crap. Read the comments for some and see why. This is not to say I wish him ill; not at all. I wish the best for most. But it is wrong to say nice things just because someone is leaving.

    Spartacus, you were wrong most of the time but I wish you well!

  13. the not very bright Marcus
    #2830374, posted on October 3, 2018 at 9:48 am

    Thank you Spartacus .. Your rants have always been edifying .. They and you shall be missed . Good journeys to you .

  15. Mak Siccar
    #2830377, posted on October 3, 2018 at 9:53 am

    Many thanks for your insightful and thoughtful ‘rants’ which I enjoyed immensely. Best wishes for your blogging retirement.

  16. Infidel Tiger
    #2830380, posted on October 3, 2018 at 9:58 am

    Thanks Spartacus.

    Enjoy retirement.

  17. Tom
    #2830381, posted on October 3, 2018 at 9:59 am

    Thank you, Sparty. You’ve given me lots well-reasoned thought food.

    It’s a shame you have a bit of Trump Derangement, but yours, unlike others’, seems curable. Speaking of which:

    I hope we don’t see a return of Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus.

    Lucy was a shocker. And his Trump Derangement was inter-galactic.

  18. FelixKruell
    #2830384, posted on October 3, 2018 at 10:06 am

    Thanks for your entertaining and insightful posts – you will be missed

  19. Petros
    #2830385, posted on October 3, 2018 at 10:06 am

    Hope you can contribute to the discussions in the future at times, Spartacus. Thank you for the great work. P.

  20. Woolfe
    #2830388, posted on October 3, 2018 at 10:10 am

    Thanks for your posts Sparti.

  21. classical_hero
    #2830390, posted on October 3, 2018 at 10:13 am

    But did you break any rules?

  22. Gerry
    #2830410, posted on October 3, 2018 at 10:40 am

    So Cory Booker has complained about you using his name …

  23. Tim Neilson
    #2830415, posted on October 3, 2018 at 10:48 am

    Sorry to hear that Spart.
    Thank you, and best of luck.
    Don’t hesitate to drop by and comment.

  24. Confused Old Misfit
    #2830418, posted on October 3, 2018 at 10:52 am

    He’ll be back!

  25. a happy little debunker
    #2830419, posted on October 3, 2018 at 10:52 am

    Spartacus was ultimately crucified.

    One hopes you are spared that fate!

  26. Oh come on
    #2830422, posted on October 3, 2018 at 10:55 am

    That’s a pity Sparty. All the best!

  27. Oh come on
    #2830425, posted on October 3, 2018 at 11:01 am

    Anonymous blogging is tough, particularly when you tell everyone you’re Cory Booker. Might want to keep that under wraps next time.

  28. struth
    #2830428, posted on October 3, 2018 at 11:05 am

    All the best, whoever you are!

  30. duncanm
    #2830430, posted on October 3, 2018 at 11:10 am

    Thanks Sparty — didn’t agree with all your rants, but they were worth reading.

  31. max
    #2830433, posted on October 3, 2018 at 11:14 am

    Thanks Spartacus. Best wishes

  32. Old School Conservative
    #2830439, posted on October 3, 2018 at 11:18 am

    Always thought provoking. Thanks and all the best.

  33. Rafe Champion
    #2830444, posted on October 3, 2018 at 11:22 am

    Thanks for the memories Spartacus!

  34. Perfidious Albino
    #2830447, posted on October 3, 2018 at 11:26 am

    Ciao Sparty. Haven’t always agreed with you, but appreciated the regular contributions to keep Cats thinking. All the best

  35. blind freddy
    #2830451, posted on October 3, 2018 at 11:31 am

    Thanks and Godspeed

  36. calli
    #2830471, posted on October 3, 2018 at 11:45 am

    Farewell Spartacus, you old warrior you. ⚔️

  37. .
    #2830497, posted on October 3, 2018 at 11:59 am

    Kamala Harris is suing both you AND Cory Booker.

  39. RomeoWhiskey
    #2830534, posted on October 3, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    Thanks for the posts Sparty!

  40. Megan
    #2830537, posted on October 3, 2018 at 12:16 pm

    Farewell and good luck with life, Sparty. You have kept the site stirred up and going through a tough couple of years of Australian political stupidity.

  41. Amadeus
    #2830540, posted on October 3, 2018 at 12:17 pm

    Enjoyed your humour, erudite commentary, and enlightened by your insights immensely. May the gods be with you and your prostate remain functional!! I’ll raise a glass of St Hugo tonight in your honour….Živeli, as we from the Balkans say….

  43. Rossini
    #2830547, posted on October 3, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    Thanks for your posts Spartacus as one addicted to the “cat” I have appreciated your contributions, although
    not always finding them agreeable.

  44. H B Bear
    #2830551, posted on October 3, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    See ya Sparty. Luv ya work (mostly).

  45. .
    #2830561, posted on October 3, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    How you can quit now during the middle of the US D’rats blowing themselves up now is beyond me.

    It would be like walking away from like if the spunky Anna Karina was your girlfriend.

  46. jock
    #2830566, posted on October 3, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    Thank you spartacus. I didnt always agree with you but i liked the fact you put it out there for discussion. You said it as you saw it. But never in a rancourous way.

  47. Rococo Liberal
    #2830574, posted on October 3, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    All the best, and thank you for your posts, which have been insightful and fun.

  48. m0nty
    #2830578, posted on October 3, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    Oh boo, I thought it was going to be Kates.

  49. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2830587, posted on October 3, 2018 at 1:16 pm

    Fair winds and following seas, Spartacus.

  50. Pete D
    #2830608, posted on October 3, 2018 at 1:40 pm

    Bye and good luck. However, if I’m any judge of a person, you don’t need luck. What I’ll miss is your variety. As ‘she’ says on seeing a new post of yours; “What about this time?”

  51. Howard Hill
    #2830614, posted on October 3, 2018 at 1:46 pm

    So sad! I enjoyed your rambling, always had a twist that made everyone think. You will be missed. Live long and prosper.

  52. Makka
    #2830619, posted on October 3, 2018 at 1:51 pm

    All the best, Spartacus.

  53. Dianeh
    #2830623, posted on October 3, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    Take care, Spartacus. I did like your posts and will miss reading them.

  54. Northshore Redneck
    #2830629, posted on October 3, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    You’ll be missed Sparty, I enjoyed the humour you regularly brought to the table!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.