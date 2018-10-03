The Last Post

Dear Cats.

For reasons more varied and complex to detail here, this will be Spartacus’ last post. Spartacus is retiring from blogging from this august site and elsewhere.

What started as a brief rant about something or other led to some 850 plus posts over the last 2-3 years.

Thank you to Sinclair for giving Spartacus the opportunity to write here and thank you to all the Cats for reading and especially those posting comments. Spartacus has learned much.

It’s been fun. It’s been grand. It’s been real.

So long, farewell, auf Wiedersehen, good night.

Feel free to write to Spartacus at iamspartacus42 at gmail.com. Can’t promise a reply.

And just remember. While I am Spartacus, we all are Spartacus.