Dear Cats.
For reasons more varied and complex to detail here, this will be Spartacus’ last post. Spartacus is retiring from blogging from this august site and elsewhere.
What started as a brief rant about something or other led to some 850 plus posts over the last 2-3 years.
Thank you to Sinclair for giving Spartacus the opportunity to write here and thank you to all the Cats for reading and especially those posting comments. Spartacus has learned much.
It’s been fun. It’s been grand. It’s been real.
So long, farewell, auf Wiedersehen, good night.
Feel free to write to Spartacus at iamspartacus42 at gmail.com. Can’t promise a reply.
And just remember. While I am Spartacus, we all are Spartacus.
The last post?
Sad to hear this news Spartacus, I will miss your valuable contibutions. Thanks, and good wishes.
Good luck with whatever it is that has called you and your valuable contributions away. I will miss them – always made me think.
Thank you I am Spartacus. We have enjoyed your articles immensely.
Best wishes Sparty, and thank you.
All the best.
I hope we don’t see a return of Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus.
Best wishes I will miss your posts – I found them provocative and entertaining.
Best wishes Spartacus for whatever you do in life. I will miss your good common sense articles.
Goodbye old fella.
Love your work. You will be missed. All the best.
Well done. You had a go, opening yourself up to praise and criticism. The site would be nothing without the courage shown by the posters regardless of whether you agree with them or not.
Wherever you are off to, don’t let the bastards wear you down, Spartacus.
I will be unkind. Spartacus’ posts were almost always crap. Read the comments for some and see why. This is not to say I wish him ill; not at all. I wish the best for most. But it is wrong to say nice things just because someone is leaving.
Spartacus, you were wrong most of the time but I wish you well!
Thank you Spartacus .. Your rants have always been edifying .. They and you shall be missed . Good journeys to you .
Farewell. God bless.
Many thanks for your insightful and thoughtful ‘rants’ which I enjoyed immensely. Best wishes for your blogging retirement.
Thanks Spartacus.
Enjoy retirement.
Thank you, Sparty. You’ve given me lots well-reasoned thought food.
It’s a shame you have a bit of Trump Derangement, but yours, unlike others’, seems curable. Speaking of which:
Lucy was a shocker. And his Trump Derangement was inter-galactic.
Thanks for your entertaining and insightful posts – you will be missed
Hope you can contribute to the discussions in the future at times, Spartacus. Thank you for the great work. P.
Thanks for your posts Sparti.
But did you break any rules?
So Cory Booker has complained about you using his name …
Sorry to hear that Spart.
Thank you, and best of luck.
Don’t hesitate to drop by and comment.
He’ll be back!
Spartacus was ultimately crucified.
One hopes you are spared that fate!
That’s a pity Sparty. All the best!
Anonymous blogging is tough, particularly when you tell everyone you’re Cory Booker. Might want to keep that under wraps next time.
All the best, whoever you are!
Cheers.
Thanks Sparty — didn’t agree with all your rants, but they were worth reading.
Thanks Spartacus. Best wishes
Always thought provoking. Thanks and all the best.
Thanks for the memories Spartacus!
Ciao Sparty. Haven’t always agreed with you, but appreciated the regular contributions to keep Cats thinking. All the best
Thanks and Godspeed
Farewell Spartacus, you old warrior you. ⚔️
Kamala Harris is suing both you AND Cory Booker.
Godspeed.
Thanks for the posts Sparty!
Farewell and good luck with life, Sparty. You have kept the site stirred up and going through a tough couple of years of Australian political stupidity.
Enjoyed your humour, erudite commentary, and enlightened by your insights immensely. May the gods be with you and your prostate remain functional!! I’ll raise a glass of St Hugo tonight in your honour….Živeli, as we from the Balkans say….
adieu
Thanks for your posts Spartacus as one addicted to the “cat” I have appreciated your contributions, although
not always finding them agreeable.
See ya Sparty. Luv ya work (mostly).
How you can quit now during the middle of the US D’rats blowing themselves up now is beyond me.
It would be like walking away from like if the spunky Anna Karina was your girlfriend.
Thank you spartacus. I didnt always agree with you but i liked the fact you put it out there for discussion. You said it as you saw it. But never in a rancourous way.
All the best, and thank you for your posts, which have been insightful and fun.
Oh boo, I thought it was going to be Kates.
Fair winds and following seas, Spartacus.
Bye and good luck. However, if I’m any judge of a person, you don’t need luck. What I’ll miss is your variety. As ‘she’ says on seeing a new post of yours; “What about this time?”
So sad! I enjoyed your rambling, always had a twist that made everyone think. You will be missed. Live long and prosper.
All the best, Spartacus.
Take care, Spartacus. I did like your posts and will miss reading them.
You’ll be missed Sparty, I enjoyed the humour you regularly brought to the table!