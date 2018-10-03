Wednesday Forum: October 3, 2018

Posted on 12:00 pm, October 3, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

76 Responses to Wednesday Forum: October 3, 2018

  3. H B Bear
    #2830506, posted on October 3, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    First, let me thank The Academy …

  5. mizaris
    #2830510, posted on October 3, 2018 at 12:04 pm

    Are we the only ones awake thus far???

  8. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2830515, posted on October 3, 2018 at 12:05 pm

    Morning, all.

  9. Roger
    #2830519, posted on October 3, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    Looks like W.A. has won the thread.

  10. mizaris
    #2830523, posted on October 3, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    Looks like W.A. has won the thread.

    And the alpfl premiership…and we have j bitchop….a veritable trifecta!!!

  13. Mother Lode
    #2830527, posted on October 3, 2018 at 12:11 pm

    12th.

    Like Judas!

    Oh, hang on…

  14. Mother Lode
    #2830528, posted on October 3, 2018 at 12:11 pm

    Whew!

    Almost cursed.

    No pieces of silver for me but.

  15. Speedbox
    #2830530, posted on October 3, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    Missed it by that much……

  16. Megan
    #2830531, posted on October 3, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    I wish to congratulate the thread podium winners. You set an example of which we can all be proud. Just watch out for events from your long forgotten past catching up to you.

  17. Rossini
    #2830532, posted on October 3, 2018 at 12:14 pm

    Top 20 If any one cares!

  18. RobK
    #2830533, posted on October 3, 2018 at 12:14 pm

    … I’ll be there shortly….doing up his belt and fly.

  19. thefrollickingmole
    #2830536, posted on October 3, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    H B Bear wins.
    Everyone else too busy putting their pants on.

    Also another exhibit in why giving women the vote was a mistake.

    Hundreds of law professors sign letters rejecting Kavanaugh nomination
    Two letters, one from the women of the Association of American Law Schools, say Kavanaugh is ‘unable to adhere to judicial professionalism’

    Basically because he was set up by Soros/leftist stooges with a false rape allegation and was angry over it he must be biased and an icky person…..

    The professors say in their letters that Kavanaugh displayed contempt towards members of Congress, a political bias that could call into question his future rulings, and a temperament unsuited to a lifetime position on the highest court.

    Citing both federal law and the American Bar Association’s code of judicial conduct, the academics note that Kavanaugh is obliged to promote “public confidence in the independence, integrity, and impartiality of the judiciary” and will be required to step aside from a case if he is at risk of being perceived as unfair.

    One of the letters, from a national group of female legal educators, accuses Kavanaugh of showing a disrespect for women, after he lashed out at Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota. Kavanaugh later apologised for asking Klobuchar about her drinking habits when she tried to ask about his own.

    “Judge Kavanaugh’s lack of respect for our democratic institutions and women in positions of power in particular revealed that he does not have a judicial temperament and is unable to adhere to judicial professionalism,” says the letter, from the women in legal education section of the Association of American Law Schools (AALS).

    The second letter says that while the questioning Kavanaugh faced was “of course painful”, he chose to be “intemperate, inflammatory and partial” rather than assist senators trying to assess the allegation against him.

  22. Tom
    #2830541, posted on October 3, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    I appear to have been first on a fred last week, but Doomie’s evil software outrageously concealed an interloper, who was actually first by a minute or so, but whose post didn’t appear until much later, prompting me to invoke the good Lord’s name and observe that I was — surprisingly — first, when I really wasn’t. Not that I remember the sequence in minute detail or anyfink …

  24. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2830544, posted on October 3, 2018 at 12:19 pm

    If there was any doubt that the brain manufactures reality…
    The Remarkable “Curvature Blindness” Illusion

  25. Slim Cognito
    #2830545, posted on October 3, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    Hundreds of law professors sign letters rejecting Kavanaugh nomination
    Two letters, one from the women of the Association of American Law Schools, say Kavanaugh is ‘unable to adhere to judicial professionalism’

    Funny how none of them are concerned about the principle of “innocent until proven guilty”.

  26. Baldrick
    #2830546, posted on October 3, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    24th Battalion A.I.F

    Edgerton, Eric Henry Drummond (1897–1918)
    Edgerton left Australia on 25 June 1915 with the 1st reinforcements to the 24th Battalion, 6th Brigade. After training in Egypt he saw active service at Gallipoli where, for daring patrol work in the defence of Lone Pine, he was promoted corporal in November and awarded the Military Medal. He served at Anzac until the evacuation.
    In August 1916, amid the great confusion at Pozières Ridge, he again distinguished himself by his cool and courageous conduct; in November he was promoted sergeant. Next February, at Warlencourt on the Somme, he was awarded a Bar to his M.M.—the first in the 6th Brigade—for a daring and valuable patrol; on 8 March he was commissioned in the field.
    In May 1918 he led several patrols to the River Ancre and on the 19th he and his men—rushing and silencing enemy strong points—played a key part in the capture of Ville-sur-Ancre. For cool initiative, courage and brilliant leadership on this occasion he was awarded the Distinguished Service Order.
    Three days after the great advance on 8 August the battalion went into the front line between Rainecourt and Framerville. On the night of 11-12 August, while standing talking to his men on the post, Edgerton was killed by a stray bullet from out of the darkness.

  27. Speedbox
    #2830548, posted on October 3, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    That letter from “Jane Doe” is an outrageous slur. Nothing other than salacious details to stir the loins of deviant men and invoke support from demented women. What a crock. But, I’ll bet my socks that some will see it as ‘proof’ that Kavanaugh is unfit for the Supreme Court.

    This Kavanaugh issue is nothing more than the dirty swamp fighting back against Trump. A rancid display of pure politics and those who promote/allow this should be deeply ashamed.

  28. C.L.
    #2830549, posted on October 3, 2018 at 12:26 pm

    Rare dual flaming skulls at Ace’s
    Ford’s ex-boyfriend (of six years) comes forward.
    She is now caught in multiple lies (and perjury).
    The relationship ended when she was unfaithful to him; she then stole money using his credit card details ONE YEAR after their break-up.

    http://ace.mu.nu/archives/377395.php

  30. .
    #2830552, posted on October 3, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    Left-wing dummies try to debunk and fail:

    Part 1. Infowars posts something eye-popping.

    https://www.infowars.com/christine-blasey-ford-ran-mass-hypnotic-inductions-of-psychiatric-subjects-as-part-of-mind-control-research/

    Part 2. The Daily Dot denies and prevaricates.

    https://www.dailydot.com/layer8/christine-blasey-ford-hypnosis/

    Part 3. Here is the paper if you want to read it yourself.

    https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/18459121

  31. .
    #2830555, posted on October 3, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    BREAKING: Fox’s @johnrobertsFox obtains letter from Ford ex-boyfriend alleging: dated for 6 yrs, never told of sex assault, Ford coached friend on taking polygraph, flew frequently w/o expressing any fear of flying/tight spaces/limited exits. Doesn’t want to b/c “involved”.

    Oh God. Let the Grassley Hurricane Trump Storm commence. Indictments, miniature American flags and subpoenas for all!

  32. jupes
    #2830556, posted on October 3, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    This Kavanaugh issue is nothing more than the dirty swamp fighting back against Trump. A rancid display of pure politics and those who promote/allow this should be deeply ashamed.

    It is astounding to witness.

    It is a fight against evil and any Republican who doesn’t vote for Kavanaugh after this disgusting assault should be kicked out of the party.

  33. faceache
    #2830557, posted on October 3, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    Kavanaugh wasn’t there as a Judge . He was there as an accused. If all these lawyers can’t see the difference they are plain stupid. Disingenuous bastards

  34. Cassie of Sydney
    #2830562, posted on October 3, 2018 at 12:36 pm

    This Kavanaugh smear campaign is worse, far worse, than anything that Clarence Thomas endured. It is unbelievable.

  35. John Constantine
    #2830565, posted on October 3, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    Men speaking facts about Ford is being Mean to her while she is weeping.

    All that matters is the Tone of voice, not the words spoken.

  36. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2830567, posted on October 3, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    Captain Cook to be removed from NZ mountain top
    Staff reporterNews Corp Australia Network
    October 3, 2018 10:16AM

    A STATUE of Captain Cook that stands on a mountain in New Zealand will be removed because the local mayor says “he’s been dead a long time”.

    The statue has stood overlooking Gisborne in the country’s North Island for the last 49 years, but it has long been opposed by Maori tribes as it sits on ancestral mountain Titirangi.

    Gisborne’s District Council announced plans to remove the statue on Monday, saying it will instead be placed at the Tairawhiti museum.

    Gisborne Mayor Meng Foon was asked by Radio Live why he was “trying to hide Captain Cook”.

    “Well, he’s been dead a long time,” he responded.

    “What we’ve done is taken him down, put him in the museum somewhere where they museum will curate him.

    “We’re going to honour the past of Ngāti Oneone (local iwi) and they will decide what’s going to go on their mountain,” he said.

    Mr Foon said obviously there was a place for Captain Cook in Gisborne.

    You could’t make this up.

  38. C.L.
    #2830569, posted on October 3, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    A STATUE of Captain Cook that stands on a mountain in New Zealand will be removed because the local mayor says “he’s been dead a long time”.

    The statue has stood overlooking Gisborne in the country’s North Island for the last 49 years, but it has long been opposed by Maori tribes as it sits on ancestral mountain Titirangi.

    Don’t tell me; the mountain is “sacred.”

  39. C.L.
    #2830570, posted on October 3, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    First sign FBI report is not complimentary to Stormy Ford:

    Elizabeth Landers @ElizLanders

    [email protected] indicates that the FBI report on Kavanaugh should NOT be made public: “It would seem to me that if people are going to be identified this ought to be held very close and not.”

    “I think the investigation ought to be closely held,” she reiterated.

    Via Instapundit.

  40. Peter Castieau
    #2830571, posted on October 3, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    From Twitter:

    A volcano has just erupted on Indonesia’s Sulawesi, just days after an earthquake and tsunami devastated areas on the western side of the island.
    Mount Soputan, in North Sulawesi erupted about an hour ago.

  41. Zatara
    #2830572, posted on October 3, 2018 at 12:51 pm

    “I think the investigation ought to be closely held,” she reiterated.

    Oh? You didn’t think every single twisted accusation tossed at Kavanaugh should be closely held, so why the report on the FACTS of those accusations?

  42. Bruce in WA
    #2830573, posted on October 3, 2018 at 12:51 pm

    Good Lord you lot are quick!

  43. DrBeauGan
    #2830576, posted on October 3, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    Also another exhibit in why giving women the vote was a mistake.

    Hundreds of law professors sign letters rejecting Kavanaugh nomination
    Two letters, one from the women of the Association of American Law Schools, say Kavanaugh is ‘unable to adhere to judicial professionalism’

    And also a demonstration that women don’t belong in universities.

    I used to reject the claim that most women are irrational and can’t control their emotions. Oh well. One learns from one’s mistakes.

  45. Snoopy
    #2830579, posted on October 3, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    To think I used to consider that those who claimed leftism is a mental illness were a bit over the top.

  46. .
    #2830581, posted on October 3, 2018 at 1:09 pm

    I used to think Hannity and Coulter were over the top in characterising Democrats as dangerous lunatic traitors.

  47. dover_beach
    #2830582, posted on October 3, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    If there was any doubt that the brain manufactures reality…

    If the brain manufactured reality there would be no illusion. Words like ‘illusion’ or ‘counterfeit’ depend upon there being something real. However, what these instances demonstrate is that a straight-forward empiricism is untenable.

  48. Infidel Tiger
    #2830584, posted on October 3, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    Saagar Enjeti

    Verified account

    @esaagar
    2h2 hours ago
    More
    Man shouts “I love you”

    Trump: “I love you too…you’re not my type but I love you”

    I can’t decide who i love more? Trump or the Treasurer of Keg City, Bart Kavanaugh.

  49. DrBeauGan
    #2830590, posted on October 3, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    I can’t decide who i love more? Trump or the Treasurer of Keg City, Bart Kavanaugh.

    I’m hoping sanity is infectious. Insanity clearly is.

  50. Mitch M.
    #2830593, posted on October 3, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    If there was any doubt that the brain manufactures reality…

    Specific illusions designed to trick our perceptions do not prove that point because for the very greater part our perceptions must highly accord with what is out there otherwise we would not survive. Our perception of reality is constructed from many different inputs but these tricks are confusing one input.

  51. Boambee John
    #2830595, posted on October 3, 2018 at 1:25 pm

    ancestral mountain Titirangi.

    Oops, I read that as “titty randy”.

  52. Infidel Tiger
    #2830596, posted on October 3, 2018 at 1:26 pm

    Every time i hear about Kavanaugh I am reminded how awesome the 80’s were.

    His life should be a feelgood movie that inspires us.

  53. Infidel Tiger
    #2830599, posted on October 3, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    “Warn the neighbors that we’re loud, obnoxious drunks with prolific pukers among us.”

    How fucking great is this?

    He not only knows exactly who his friends are, he is courteous as hell.

    “Ma’am we are going to tear some shit up tonight. We apologies in advance and wish you a good evening.”

  55. Winston Smith
    #2830601, posted on October 3, 2018 at 1:31 pm

    Slim:

    Funny how none of them are concerned about the principle of “innocent until proven guilty”.

    Perhaps the refusal to allow a fundamental aspect of guilt and innocence gives us grounds to have the Lawyers etc sent for remedial training and perhaps disbarment.

  56. C.L.
    #2830602, posted on October 3, 2018 at 1:31 pm

    I’ve never liked the “mental illness” take on leftism. It takes moral agency away from leftists; it means they have no choice and cannot be said to be acting evilly. This is the opposite of the truth. They knowingly choose malice and violence and calumny and falsehood.

  57. struth
    #2830603, posted on October 3, 2018 at 1:32 pm

    I used to reject the claim that most women are irrational and can’t control their emotions. Oh well. One learns from one’s mistakes.

    It’s hard not to come to certain conclusions based on the facts before our eyes.

    Hysteria really is a thing the ancient Greeks understood women own.

    I wish it wasn’t so, but unfortunately it is.
    I was not of this opinion when I was younger.
    There are many great qualities to the fairer sex.
    Without men defending them and making them feel secure, sanity and rationality are out the window.
    Unfortunately, we have to take back control.

  58. Infidel Tiger
    #2830604, posted on October 3, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    I’ve never liked the “mental illness” take on leftism. It takes moral agency away from leftists; it means they have no choice and cannot be said to be acting evilly. This is the opposite of the truth. They knowingly choose malice and violence and calumny and falsehood.

    It’s like a the dehumanising of Hitler. Hitler was all too human.

    Leftists are acting very rationally and must be treated as such… with brute force and extreme prejudice.,

  59. 2dogs
    #2830605, posted on October 3, 2018 at 1:35 pm

    “I think the investigation ought to be closely held,” she reiterated.

    It would be karmic justice if it got leaked.

  60. struth
    #2830606, posted on October 3, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    Hysteria really is a thing the ancient Greeks understood women own.

    And to add to this, part of Struth’s thesis on femarxism, could it be because the men of ancient Greece were neglecting their women, ……..for each other?
    Did they see feminine Hysteria in all it’s unshackled lunacy?
    How did the fall of the Greek empire really come about?

    Hmmmmmm……………………………………………..

  61. H B Bear
    #2830607, posted on October 3, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    Every time i hear about Kavanaugh I am reminded how awesome the 80’s were.

    You would be please when The Post newspaper described the pint wars that erupted around Subi after the sale of The Vic as being like the worst of the 1980s then IT. Not sure if my memory is playing tricks on me but did you used to be able to get free beers during the Coronado happy hour? It’s all kinda hazy.

  63. thefrollickingmole
    #2830611, posted on October 3, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    A post factual society doesnt need proof, it only needs emotion.

    Im not even going to quote this one, but merely point out, despite the grand title claiming to “prove” something, the article is essentially a giant ovulation of emotion and “feelz”.

    Science doesn’t belong to men. Here’s the proof
    The Cern physicist who claimed women have made no contribution to research could be an isolated misogynist, but there’s something deeper going on

    These people are so stupid they think others failure to grasp the depths of their ignorance is proof they are clever.

  64. Elle
    #2830612, posted on October 3, 2018 at 1:43 pm

    Every time i hear about Kavanaugh I am reminded how awesome the 80’s were.

    The late 80s were awesome! Many a wild party was held. Us girls partaayed as hard as the boys. Am quite certain there was mutual groping going on.

  65. Snoopy
    #2830613, posted on October 3, 2018 at 1:44 pm

    The Times, citing a “vast trove” of confidential tax return and financial records, reported that much of that fortune came to Mr Trump because he helped his parents evade taxes, setting up a fake corporation with his siblings to disguise millions of dollars in gifts from their parents.

    How did the NYT gain access to Fred Trump’s confidential tax records?

  66. Nick
    #2830615, posted on October 3, 2018 at 1:46 pm

    Sir David Jason and Hugh Laurie?

    I’m imaging all the things they can’t do and say.
    The modern version will have Nazis that are people who deny climate change. No doubt the remake will make appropriate use of diverse people, transgender, the coloured etc etc, before it’s green lit.

  67. Infidel Tiger
    #2830617, posted on October 3, 2018 at 1:48 pm

    . Not sure if my memory is playing tricks on me but did you used to be able to get free beers during the Coronado happy hour? It’s all kinda hazy.

    Free beers at Coronados, ridiculously cheap beers and spirits at Chelsea Tavern and then on to Club Bay View Spew for some attempted molestation. And that was just Thursday night.

    A friend of mine was r&ped by a fat chick in the Chelsea car park while everyone clapped him on.

    He can never be a Judge now.

  68. Winston Smith
    #2830618, posted on October 3, 2018 at 1:51 pm

    CL:

    Don’t tell me; the mountain is “sacred.”

    Perhaps its time we started pissing on their “sacred” grounds.

  69. C.L.
    #2830621, posted on October 3, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    Scott Morrison abandons muscular alliance with the US …

    Australia ‘cool head’ in US-China spat: PM.

    Scott Morrison says Australia will aim to provide a calming influence on rising tensions between the United States and China in the South China Sea.

    The prime minister said he wanted to see stability and prosperity in the region continue, after reports a Chinese navy destroyer launched a challenge to a US warship.

    “We’re cool heads in this situation,” Mr Morrison told 6PR on Wednesday.

    “Times of uncertainty are exactly that and it’s our job to work with everybody to reduce that uncertainty – that’s what we’re doing.”

    Great men and great nations choose sides.

  70. Leigh Lowe
    #2830622, posted on October 3, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    Every time i hear about Kavanaugh I am reminded how awesome the 80’s were.

    Some Fem-Dem breathlessly repeats that “there are credible reports that Kavanaugh repeatedly woke up on Sunday mornings in a pool of stale beer and vomit with ciggy holes burnt into his Miller western shirt”.
    Me : “That coulda been meeeeee …”

  71. Tel
    #2830624, posted on October 3, 2018 at 1:55 pm

    I’ve never liked the “mental illness” take on leftism. It takes moral agency away from leftists; it means they have no choice and cannot be said to be acting evilly. This is the opposite of the truth. They knowingly choose malice and violence and calumny and falsehood.

    There’s two types: the conscious leftists who are in love with central power, bitter with envy, and think they will be high up in the new society (when that revolution comes). Then there’s the regular people who are a bit cowardly, easily led, mostly thinking about their own specialized corner of the world and they get swept along. The second category follow the “go along to get along” and you can see a lot of leftist tricks designed to entrap such people. Trying to smear their opponents and using twisty word-association propaganda to indicate that thing like private property or secure borders or personal choice are emotionally associated with bad things or somehow despicable. They use a lot of hypnotic repetition, even completely stupid stuff they just hammer it over and over and over in the hope of dragging people into their whirlpool.

    I think there are mentally ill people who have been hammered at by these leftist tricks and can’t make sense of the world, because they just can’t front up to their friends and say, “You are full of shit”.

  72. DrBeauGan
    #2830625, posted on October 3, 2018 at 1:55 pm

    Leftists are acting very rationally and must be treated as such… with brute force and extreme prejudice.,

    I agree about the treatment but not the diagnosis. Lefties have bought into a loony religion based on envy and power lust. We should be concerned, as with anyone sucked into a disgusting cult; we need to cure them by restoring a sense of reality, our natural kindness demands it.

    I recommend lowering them head down into snake pits.

  73. Tom
    #2830626, posted on October 3, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    Without men defending them and making them feel secure, sanity and rationality are out the window.

    That’s so true, Struth.

    Tragically — for I wish it wasn’t true — I have realised that there would have been no Industrial Revolution and our deliverance, through capitalism, from poverty and privation if women had had the vote in the 18th century. We would still be shivering in caves [which, ironically, the left, led by women, is now trying to take us back to].

  74. Howard Hill
    #2830627, posted on October 3, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    An anonymous poster who for security reasons hasn’t posted wrote, I came first! An FBI Investigation has further revealed 3 other anonymous posters who have made the same claim.

  75. Winston Smith
    #2830628, posted on October 3, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    IT:

    It’s like a the dehumanising of Hitler. Hitler was all too human.

    Very good point. Hitler wasn’t a devil, he was just plain evil. Somewhat like a lot of Democrats and their fellow travellers.

  76. DrBeauGan
    #2830630, posted on October 3, 2018 at 2:00 pm

    Tel and I are largely agreeing here. But I have a treatment.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.