Liberty Quote
The politician, acting on a modified Keynesian maxim that in the long run we are all out of office, does not care if his successful cure of unemployment is bound to produce more unemployment in the future.— Friedrich von Hayek
-
Recent Comments
- DrBeauGan on Wednesday Forum: October 3, 2018
- Northshore Redneck on The Last Post
- Winston Smith on Wednesday Forum: October 3, 2018
- Howard Hill on Wednesday Forum: October 3, 2018
- Tom on Wednesday Forum: October 3, 2018
- DrBeauGan on Wednesday Forum: October 3, 2018
- Tel on Wednesday Forum: October 3, 2018
- Dianeh on The Last Post
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: October 3, 2018
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: October 3, 2018
- Hydra on If this is the standard of evidence required to ruin a life no one is safe
- Makka on The Last Post
- Winston Smith on Wednesday Forum: October 3, 2018
- Infidel Tiger on Wednesday Forum: October 3, 2018
- candy on What’s evidence got to do with it?
- Nick on Wednesday Forum: October 3, 2018
- Howard Hill on The Last Post
- Snoopy on Wednesday Forum: October 3, 2018
- Elle on Wednesday Forum: October 3, 2018
- thefrollickingmole on Wednesday Forum: October 3, 2018
- Baa Humbug on What’s evidence got to do with it?
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Wednesday Forum: October 3, 2018
- Pete D on The Last Post
- H B Bear on Wednesday Forum: October 3, 2018
- struth on Wednesday Forum: October 3, 2018
- 2dogs on Wednesday Forum: October 3, 2018
- Infidel Tiger on Wednesday Forum: October 3, 2018
- struth on Wednesday Forum: October 3, 2018
- C.L. on Wednesday Forum: October 3, 2018
- Winston Smith on Wednesday Forum: October 3, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- If this is the standard of evidence required to ruin a life no one is safe
- Wednesday Forum: October 3, 2018
- The Last Post
- Super Trouper
- Galbraith’s cow
- Knowledge, expert opinion and democracy
- What’s evidence got to do with it?
- Structurally Separate the ABC
- Wasteful investment in wind/solar has a negative value
- David Leyonhjelm to the PM: “Drive the agenda!”
- You can hardly believe how ignorant some people are
- Q&A Forum: October 1, 2018
- We need to keep talking about Germany
- Libertyfest – Mark Tier and Viv Forbes
- Monday Forum: October 1, 2018
- Libertyfest Brisbane
- Welcome to New China, clean and green
- It’s all politics which means there are no easy answers
- And this too shall come to pass
- Comment we received
- Speaking of the ABC
- Open Forum: September 29, 2018
- The $1 billion question
- “Advice and consent replaced by search and destroy”
- The New Normal
- Thumbs down for Trump’s man? it’s spiteful theatre
- Kavanaugh and Ford at midnight tonight AEDT
- David Bidstrup: How 570 MW becomes 52.
- Why did the Labor Politician cross the road
- Breaking News: ABC Chairman Justin Milne resigns
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Head Rambles
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: October 3, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Woo hoo.
What ho!!! FIRST.
First, let me thank The Academy …
‘Morning H B Bear.
Are we the only ones awake thus far???
Yes, Yes it is,
Trump still winning.
Morning, all.
Looks like W.A. has won the thread.
Looks like W.A. has won the thread.
And the alpfl premiership…and we have j bitchop….a veritable trifecta!!!
Kamala Harris is the worst of the worst of the Kavanaugh smearers.
https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/10/01/kamala-harris-presents-letter-claiming-kavanaugh-friend-repeatedly-raped-jane-doe-in-car/
12th
12th.
Like Judas!
Oh, hang on…
Whew!
Almost cursed.
No pieces of silver for me but.
Missed it by that much……
I wish to congratulate the thread podium winners. You set an example of which we can all be proud. Just watch out for events from your long forgotten past catching up to you.
Top 20 If any one cares!
… I’ll be there shortly….doing up his belt and fly.
H B Bear wins.
Everyone else too busy putting their pants on.
Also another exhibit in why giving women the vote was a mistake.
Hundreds of law professors sign letters rejecting Kavanaugh nomination
Two letters, one from the women of the Association of American Law Schools, say Kavanaugh is ‘unable to adhere to judicial professionalism’
Basically because he was set up by Soros/leftist stooges with a false rape allegation and was angry over it he must be biased and an icky person…..
The professors say in their letters that Kavanaugh displayed contempt towards members of Congress, a political bias that could call into question his future rulings, and a temperament unsuited to a lifetime position on the highest court.
Citing both federal law and the American Bar Association’s code of judicial conduct, the academics note that Kavanaugh is obliged to promote “public confidence in the independence, integrity, and impartiality of the judiciary” and will be required to step aside from a case if he is at risk of being perceived as unfair.
One of the letters, from a national group of female legal educators, accuses Kavanaugh of showing a disrespect for women, after he lashed out at Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota. Kavanaugh later apologised for asking Klobuchar about her drinking habits when she tried to ask about his own.
“Judge Kavanaugh’s lack of respect for our democratic institutions and women in positions of power in particular revealed that he does not have a judicial temperament and is unable to adhere to judicial professionalism,” says the letter, from the women in legal education section of the Association of American Law Schools (AALS).
The second letter says that while the questioning Kavanaugh faced was “of course painful”, he chose to be “intemperate, inflammatory and partial” rather than assist senators trying to assess the allegation against him.
Today’s Trump rally
https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/10/01/kamala-harris-presents-letter-claiming-kavanaugh-friend-repeatedly-raped-jane-doe-in-car/
ANONYMOUS letter…hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
About as much credibility as the tooth fairy.
I appear to have been first on a fred last week, but Doomie’s evil software outrageously concealed an interloper, who was actually first by a minute or so, but whose post didn’t appear until much later, prompting me to invoke the good Lord’s name and observe that I was — surprisingly — first, when I really wasn’t. Not that I remember the sequence in minute detail or anyfink …
Lunch break.
If there was any doubt that the brain manufactures reality…
The Remarkable “Curvature Blindness” Illusion
Funny how none of them are concerned about the principle of “innocent until proven guilty”.
24th Battalion A.I.F
That letter from “Jane Doe” is an outrageous slur. Nothing other than salacious details to stir the loins of deviant men and invoke support from demented women. What a crock. But, I’ll bet my socks that some will see it as ‘proof’ that Kavanaugh is unfit for the Supreme Court.
This Kavanaugh issue is nothing more than the dirty swamp fighting back against Trump. A rancid display of pure politics and those who promote/allow this should be deeply ashamed.
Rare dual flaming skulls at Ace’s …
Ford’s ex-boyfriend (of six years) comes forward.
She is now caught in multiple lies (and perjury).
The relationship ended when she was unfaithful to him; she then stole money using his credit card details ONE YEAR after their break-up.
http://ace.mu.nu/archives/377395.php
G’day all.
Left-wing dummies try to debunk and fail:
Part 1. Infowars posts something eye-popping.
https://www.infowars.com/christine-blasey-ford-ran-mass-hypnotic-inductions-of-psychiatric-subjects-as-part-of-mind-control-research/
Part 2. The Daily Dot denies and prevaricates.
https://www.dailydot.com/layer8/christine-blasey-ford-hypnosis/
Part 3. Here is the paper if you want to read it yourself.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/18459121
Oh God. Let the Grassley Hurricane Trump Storm commence. Indictments, miniature American flags and subpoenas for all!
It is astounding to witness.
It is a fight against evil and any Republican who doesn’t vote for Kavanaugh after this disgusting assault should be kicked out of the party.
Kavanaugh wasn’t there as a Judge . He was there as an accused. If all these lawyers can’t see the difference they are plain stupid. Disingenuous bastards
This Kavanaugh smear campaign is worse, far worse, than anything that Clarence Thomas endured. It is unbelievable.
Men speaking facts about Ford is being Mean to her while she is weeping.
All that matters is the Tone of voice, not the words spoken.
You could’t make this up.
Here we have the Liberal Party whose only doctrine is Better Than Bill.
Same theme in the UK:
Theresa May will call for ‘decent, moderate, patriotic’ Brits to unite behind the Tories to keep ‘appalling’ Jeremy Corbyn out of power in conference speech.
Don’t tell me; the mountain is “sacred.”
First sign FBI report is not complimentary to Stormy Ford:
Via Instapundit.
From Twitter:
A volcano has just erupted on Indonesia’s Sulawesi, just days after an earthquake and tsunami devastated areas on the western side of the island.
Mount Soputan, in North Sulawesi erupted about an hour ago.
Oh? You didn’t think every single twisted accusation tossed at Kavanaugh should be closely held, so why the report on the FACTS of those accusations?
Good Lord you lot are quick!
And also a demonstration that women don’t belong in universities.
I used to reject the claim that most women are irrational and can’t control their emotions. Oh well. One learns from one’s mistakes.
Kates is quick!
To think I used to consider that those who claimed leftism is a mental illness were a bit over the top.
I used to think Hannity and Coulter were over the top in characterising Democrats as dangerous lunatic traitors.
If the brain manufactured reality there would be no illusion. Words like ‘illusion’ or ‘counterfeit’ depend upon there being something real. However, what these instances demonstrate is that a straight-forward empiricism is untenable.
I can’t decide who i love more? Trump or the Treasurer of Keg City, Bart Kavanaugh.
I’m hoping sanity is infectious. Insanity clearly is.
Specific illusions designed to trick our perceptions do not prove that point because for the very greater part our perceptions must highly accord with what is out there otherwise we would not survive. Our perception of reality is constructed from many different inputs but these tricks are confusing one input.
ancestral mountain Titirangi.
Oops, I read that as “titty randy”.
Every time i hear about Kavanaugh I am reminded how awesome the 80’s were.
His life should be a feelgood movie that inspires us.
How fucking great is this?
He not only knows exactly who his friends are, he is courteous as hell.
“Ma’am we are going to tear some shit up tonight. We apologies in advance and wish you a good evening.”
President Trump Mocks Christine Ford’s Flimsy Accusations at Mississippi Rally — Crowd Roars! (VIDEO)
1 Min 22 Secs worth watching – Trump is Superb
Slim:
Perhaps the refusal to allow a fundamental aspect of guilt and innocence gives us grounds to have the Lawyers etc sent for remedial training and perhaps disbarment.
I’ve never liked the “mental illness” take on leftism. It takes moral agency away from leftists; it means they have no choice and cannot be said to be acting evilly. This is the opposite of the truth. They knowingly choose malice and violence and calumny and falsehood.
It’s hard not to come to certain conclusions based on the facts before our eyes.
Hysteria really is a thing the ancient Greeks understood women own.
I wish it wasn’t so, but unfortunately it is.
I was not of this opinion when I was younger.
There are many great qualities to the fairer sex.
Without men defending them and making them feel secure, sanity and rationality are out the window.
Unfortunately, we have to take back control.
It’s like a the dehumanising of Hitler. Hitler was all too human.
Leftists are acting very rationally and must be treated as such… with brute force and extreme prejudice.,
It would be karmic justice if it got leaked.
And to add to this, part of Struth’s thesis on femarxism, could it be because the men of ancient Greece were neglecting their women, ……..for each other?
Did they see feminine Hysteria in all it’s unshackled lunacy?
How did the fall of the Greek empire really come about?
Hmmmmmm……………………………………………..
You would be please when The Post newspaper described the pint wars that erupted around Subi after the sale of The Vic as being like the worst of the 1980s then IT. Not sure if my memory is playing tricks on me but did you used to be able to get free beers during the Coronado happy hour? It’s all kinda hazy.
Sir David Jason and Hugh Laurie?
A post factual society doesnt need proof, it only needs emotion.
Im not even going to quote this one, but merely point out, despite the grand title claiming to “prove” something, the article is essentially a giant ovulation of emotion and “feelz”.
Science doesn’t belong to men. Here’s the proof
The Cern physicist who claimed women have made no contribution to research could be an isolated misogynist, but there’s something deeper going on
These people are so stupid they think others failure to grasp the depths of their ignorance is proof they are clever.
Every time i hear about Kavanaugh I am reminded how awesome the 80’s were.
The late 80s were awesome! Many a wild party was held. Us girls partaayed as hard as the boys. Am quite certain there was mutual groping going on.
How did the NYT gain access to Fred Trump’s confidential tax records?
I’m imaging all the things they can’t do and say.
The modern version will have Nazis that are people who deny climate change. No doubt the remake will make appropriate use of diverse people, transgender, the coloured etc etc, before it’s green lit.
Free beers at Coronados, ridiculously cheap beers and spirits at Chelsea Tavern and then on to Club Bay View Spew for some attempted molestation. And that was just Thursday night.
A friend of mine was r&ped by a fat chick in the Chelsea car park while everyone clapped him on.
He can never be a Judge now.
CL:
Perhaps its time we started pissing on their “sacred” grounds.
Scott Morrison abandons muscular alliance with the US …
Australia ‘cool head’ in US-China spat: PM.
Great men and great nations choose sides.
Some Fem-Dem breathlessly repeats that “there are credible reports that Kavanaugh repeatedly woke up on Sunday mornings in a pool of stale beer and vomit with ciggy holes burnt into his Miller western shirt”.
Me : “That coulda been meeeeee …”
There’s two types: the conscious leftists who are in love with central power, bitter with envy, and think they will be high up in the new society (when that revolution comes). Then there’s the regular people who are a bit cowardly, easily led, mostly thinking about their own specialized corner of the world and they get swept along. The second category follow the “go along to get along” and you can see a lot of leftist tricks designed to entrap such people. Trying to smear their opponents and using twisty word-association propaganda to indicate that thing like private property or secure borders or personal choice are emotionally associated with bad things or somehow despicable. They use a lot of hypnotic repetition, even completely stupid stuff they just hammer it over and over and over in the hope of dragging people into their whirlpool.
I think there are mentally ill people who have been hammered at by these leftist tricks and can’t make sense of the world, because they just can’t front up to their friends and say, “You are full of shit”.
I agree about the treatment but not the diagnosis. Lefties have bought into a loony religion based on envy and power lust. We should be concerned, as with anyone sucked into a disgusting cult; we need to cure them by restoring a sense of reality, our natural kindness demands it.
I recommend lowering them head down into snake pits.
That’s so true, Struth.
Tragically — for I wish it wasn’t true — I have realised that there would have been no Industrial Revolution and our deliverance, through capitalism, from poverty and privation if women had had the vote in the 18th century. We would still be shivering in caves [which, ironically, the left, led by women, is now trying to take us back to].
An anonymous poster who for security reasons hasn’t posted wrote, I came first! An FBI Investigation has further revealed 3 other anonymous posters who have made the same claim.
IT:
Very good point. Hitler wasn’t a devil, he was just plain evil. Somewhat like a lot of Democrats and their fellow travellers.
Tel and I are largely agreeing here. But I have a treatment.